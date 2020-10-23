Rasana controversy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR. PUNESHWAR KESHARI M.D. (Ayu) Dravyaguna Vigyan
1. INTRODUCTION 2. CAUSES OF CONTROVERSY 3. RASNA IN SAMHITA 4. WHAT IS RASNA 5. HOW RASNA BECAME CONTROVERSIAL 6. RESEARC...
• Medicinal plants constitute an effective source of Ayurveda and other traditional system of medicine as well as modern m...
Causes of Controversy –  Mistake done during copying of Manuscripts- For Example: Taalavriksha of Dhanwantari Nigahntu ha...
 Parallel evolving knowledge system- for example Centella asiatica (L) urban is used in north for Brahmi( Bacopa monnieri...
CHARAKA SAMHITA-  Rasna is mentioned in Anuwasanopag Mahakashaya .  Elaparni one of the synonyms of Rasana mentioned in ...
2. Rasnadi Niruha Vasti- Rasana along with Guduchi, Daruharidra, Saptaparna, Nimba, Bhunimba, Katuki, Patha etc. Tikta Dra...
 Rasna is mentioned in ARKADI Gana, maximum drugs of this group are herb or shrubs, and it is also mentioned as Sleshmasa...
 Acharaya has described Rasna as the component of niruha vasti. (A.H.Su.15/3)  Acharaya has described Rasna as one of th...
On the basis of descriptions found in Samhitas we can conclude Rasana as follows-  Rasna is Herb or shrub  It has tikta ...
 Rasna is mentioned in Amar Kosh in two contest- 1. As synonym of Elaparni 2. As synonym of Nakuli  Chandrata- ‘/f:Gff;'...
1. Rasna “रस्यतेशब्द्यते” कपmवातजित्ईत्याददगुणयुक्ता! य्वारस्यतेआस्वायतेशोथाददरोगाभि: ईित! रसआस्वादने! (N.A.) Shape simila...
4.Shreyasi It effectively combats vata disorders. 5. Rasya (It has pleasant taste) 6. Surasa One which increases rasa dhat...
7. Yuktarasa It is full of juice; succulent 8. Sugandha It has very good smell, fragrant. 9. Nakuli Mongoose consume these...
11.Atirasa -Succulent or juicy in nature 12. Gandhamula -Aromatic root 13. Rasa - Which nourishes rasa dhatu or juicy in n...
1. Pleuchea lanceolata C.B.Clarke. (Asteraceae)- UP, Bihar, and Northwest of India 2. Alpinia galanga (L.) Willd (Scitamin...
Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteri stics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veery a Dosh karm...
Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteris tics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veerya Dosh karma...
Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteri stics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veery a Dosh karm...
Antinociceptive and cytotoxic activities of an epiphytic medicinal orchid: Vanda tessellata Roxb. M Anisuzzaman Chowdhury,...
 Asim Kumar Ghosh, Manasi Banerjee, Nirmal Kumar Bhattacharyya1  Chronicles of Young Scientists 2011;2:139-43  Conclusi...
Fitoterapia. 2012 Dec;83(8):1371-85. PoojaSrivastava , KarunaShanker
 Dr. NIVEDITHA SHETTY  Dissertation submitted to the RGUHS, Banglore  CONCLUSION- 1. Both the sources taken up for stud...
 Controversy about authentic botanical source of medicinal plants dealt in classical Ayurveda texts lead a cause of subst...
 The drugs which are used as Rasna at different places are mostly herb or shrubs with Tikta Rasa, Ushna Veerya and Kapha-...
 The Vaidyas of greater part of Northern India consider Pleuchea lanceolata as the genuine source of Rasna.  Whole plant...
 Sharma and Sharma (1977) reported that the water soluble fraction of the alcoholic extract of Pleuchea lanceolata is sig...
 The 3 varieties of Rasna mentioned in Raj Nighantu are 3 different botanical species using as following in Bengal- a) Mo...
 K.C. Chunekar in his hindi commentary of Bhavaprakasha Nighantu has also mentioned Kaali Rasna ( Heliotropium strigosum ...
 Controversy of drugs mainly due to polynomial system of nomenclature in classical texts.  Controversy about authentic b...
1. Astanga Hridya. 2. Charak Samhita 3. Chunekar KC: Bhavaprakasa Nighantu of Bhavamisra.Chaukhambha Bharati Academy, Vara...
  1. 1. DR. PUNESHWAR KESHARI M.D. (Ayu) Dravyaguna Vigyan
  2. 2. 1. INTRODUCTION 2. CAUSES OF CONTROVERSY 3. RASNA IN SAMHITA 4. WHAT IS RASNA 5. HOW RASNA BECAME CONTROVERSIAL 6. RESEARCH CORNER 7. DISCUSSION 8. CONCLUSION 9. BIBLIOGRAPHY
  3. 3. • Medicinal plants constitute an effective source of Ayurveda and other traditional system of medicine as well as modern medicine. In India about 80 percent of the rural population depends on herbal medicines in primary health care level. • A large percentage of plants used in Ayurvedic practices and herbal medicines are subjected to controversy. • Controversial drugs or Sandigdha Dravyas is term used for medicinal plants having controversial botanical sources due to polynomial nomenclature system of Sanskrit, non availability of plants and parallel evolved knowledge. • Controversy is creating problem for uniformity in standardization and reliability of Ayurvedic products.
  4. 4. Causes of Controversy –  Mistake done during copying of Manuscripts- For Example: Taalavriksha of Dhanwantari Nigahntu has become Latavriksha in Nighantu sesha.  Geographical variation- Berginia ligualata is source of Pashanbhed in North India while Aerva lanata is considered as Pashanbheda in South India.  Single synonym given for multiple plants- eg. Amrita is used for Tinospora cordifolia(willd.)Miers ex Hook & Thoms and Terminalia chebula Retz.  Non-availabilty – for example Sankhpushpi dealt in samhita is not available and for this Clitoria ternatea Linn. Is used in south India while Convulvulus microphyllus Sieb. ex Spreng are being used in north India.  Poor understanding of Sanskrit word in different context-for example Pippala denotes bodhivriksha when used in male gender and the same in female gender denotes long pepper.
  5. 5.  Parallel evolving knowledge system- for example Centella asiatica (L) urban is used in north for Brahmi( Bacopa monnieri (L.) Pennel.  Vernacular names- Matala in Tamil refers to Punica granatum Linn. Where as in Kannada it pertains to Citrus medica.  Non Ayurvedic/ Medical literature also creates controversy- eg. In poetry Kamala , Utpala, Kumuda, Kalhara all are, at a times, referred as same but botanically they are different species.  Polynomial nomenclature
  6. 6. CHARAKA SAMHITA-  Rasna is mentioned in Anuwasanopag Mahakashaya .  Elaparni one of the synonyms of Rasana mentioned in Vamanopag Dravyas in Vimana Sthana-8/143, it is only one synonym found in samhita kaal.  Rasna is also mentioned in Vatvyadhi chikitsa as Rasana taila along with other Gandha Dravyas. ( Ch.chi.28/165)  It is also mentioned in different Yoga along with Tikta Dravyas . For example; 1. in Hikkaswasa Chikitsa Adhyaya along with Patha, Murva, Sarala and Devdaru like Tikta Dravyas.(Ch. Chi. 17/106)
  7. 7. 2. Rasnadi Niruha Vasti- Rasana along with Guduchi, Daruharidra, Saptaparna, Nimba, Bhunimba, Katuki, Patha etc. Tikta Dravyas.(Ch.Si.3/61) 3. Panchatikta Vasti- Rasana along with Patola, Nimba, Bhunimba,Saptachhada; indicated in Prameha, Abhisyanda, Kushtha. (Ch. Si. 8/8)  Rasna is mentioned as Agraya in Vatahara, similarly Rasna along Agaru is Agraya for Sheetaprashamana.  Mukta is mentioned in Vyasthapana Mahakashaya which is considered as Rasna.
  8. 8.  Rasna is mentioned in ARKADI Gana, maximum drugs of this group are herb or shrubs, and it is also mentioned as Sleshmasamshamana.  It is mentioned with Vacha, Ativisha etc. Dravyas in Moodhgarbha Chikitsa for Vedanasamana.(Su.Chi.15/21)
  9. 9.  Acharaya has described Rasna as the component of niruha vasti. (A.H.Su.15/3)  Acharaya has described Rasna as one of the component for the preparation of of upnaaha sweda. He further describes that this Upnaaha sweda is only useful for the vataj diseases. (A.H.Su.17/2)  Rasna is mixed with other drugs to prepare Sneha. This sneha when used as anuwasan vasti treats the fever(jwara). (A.H.Chi.1/123)  Acharaya has described that Rasna when mixed with other drugs like Vidanga, Nagara, Pipali etc.and treated with grhita it cures vataj kaasa, swaasa and hiccough. (A.H.Chi.2/12)
  10. 10. On the basis of descriptions found in Samhitas we can conclude Rasana as follows-  Rasna is Herb or shrub  It has tikta rasa.  It has special odour in rhizome.  It has ushna veerya.  Doshkarma- Vatashleshmahara, specially Vatahara  Karma- Vamanopaga, Anuwasanaopag, Kushthaghna, Krimighna, etc.
  11. 11.  Rasna is mentioned in Amar Kosh in two contest- 1. As synonym of Elaparni 2. As synonym of Nakuli  Chandrata- ‘/f:Gff;'/lEf” - denotes Rasna as Gandha Dravya.  Chakrapanidutta mentioned Rasanadwayum, Nakulidwayum- Both Rasna and Nakuli as same; Rasna as Gandha Nakuli.  Dalhana has mentioned Rasna as Surabhi, Surasa, and Gandhanakuli as Sugandhamoola Rasna.  Raja Nighantu has mentioned 3 types of Rasna- 1. Moola Rasna 2. Patra Rasna 3. Trina Rasna  Shiva Das Sen- Nakuli and Sarpagandha as Rasna.
  12. 12. 1. Rasna “रस्यतेशब्द्यते” कपmवातजित्ईत्याददगुणयुक्ता! य्वारस्यतेआस्वायतेशोथाददरोगाभि: ईित! रसआस्वादने! (N.A.) Shape similar to tongue or perceptible by tongue, savoury, palatable, shape of tongue . One that increases Rasaadi dhatus 2. Elaparni Its leaves resemble leaves of Ela.( Elettaria cardamomum); i.e. lanceolate in shape 3. Suvaha - It will bear good pharmacological properties or which spreads easily.
  13. 13. 4.Shreyasi It effectively combats vata disorders. 5. Rasya (It has pleasant taste) 6. Surasa One which increases rasa dhatu or has good pharmacological properties
  14. 14. 7. Yuktarasa It is full of juice; succulent 8. Sugandha It has very good smell, fragrant. 9. Nakuli Mongoose consume these plants It will not allow the poisoning effects 10. Gandhanakuli It s another type of Nakuli. It may cause agony to snake like mongoose ( Ba.Di)
  15. 15. 11.Atirasa -Succulent or juicy in nature 12. Gandhamula -Aromatic root 13. Rasa - Which nourishes rasa dhatu or juicy in nature 14. Yukta - Indicated and useful in diseases 15. Yuktarasa -Juice of which is used in varied number of diseases
  16. 16. 1. Pleuchea lanceolata C.B.Clarke. (Asteraceae)- UP, Bihar, and Northwest of India 2. Alpinia galanga (L.) Willd (Scitaminaceae)- South India 3. Vanda tessellata Loud and Loud/ Vanda roxburghii R. Br. (Orchidaceae)- Bengal. 4.Viscum album (Loranthaceae)- Punjab 5.Withania coagulens (Stocks) Dunal (Solanaceae)- Sindha 6.Aristolochia indica L.(Aristolochiaceae)- 7.Inula racemosa Hook.f. (Asteraceae)- 8.Rauwolfia serpentine (L.) Benth. ex Kurz (Apocynaceae), 9. Lochnera rosea (Apocynaceae)- 10. Enicostemma littorale Blume (E. littorale) (Gentianaceae) 11. Dodonaea viscosa ( Sapindaceae)- Andhra Pradesh 12. Tylophora asthmatica ( Asclepiadaceae)- Mumbai
  17. 17. Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteri stics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veery a Dosh karma Karma Pluchea lanceolat a Raisan, Rasna ( UP) Rasna ( Gu) Undershru b, leaves tongue shaped, petiole small and twisted so looks like ela patra Bihar, Upper Bengal Leaves Tikta Ushna Kapha- Vatashama ka Shothahara, Sheetahara, Vednasthapa ka Alpinia galanga Kolingen (Gujrat) Khulanja n (Arabic) Herb, leaves- Lanceolate Througho ut India, often cultivate Rhizo me Katu Ushna Kapha- Vatashama ka Lekhana, kasahara Sheeta- prashamana Vanda tessellata Rasna (Bengal) Vanda ( Hindi) Epiphytic plant, Hanging root Bengal, ChhotaNa gpur, Bihar Root, leaves Vatashama ka Viscum album Kismis Kavali ( Mumbai) Epiphytic plant, oblong leaves Temper ate Himalay as, Kashmir Dry fruits Digitalis and ergot like action
  18. 18. Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteris tics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veerya Dosh karma Karma Withania coagulens Kakanaj ( Mumbai) Panir ja Phota ( Sindh) Rigid, grey, tomentose undershru b, leaves- lanceolate -oblong Sindh, Punjab,Ba luchistan, Afganista n Seed s, Fruit s, Leav es Tikta Ushna Kapha- Vatashama ka Aristoloch ia indica Isharmool (Hindi) Perennial climber shrub, leaves – broad to narrow. Througho ut India, Kankeshv ar,Mumba i Root, leave s Tikta, Katu Ushna Kapha- Vatashama ka Vishaghna, Vranasodhak , Sothahara, Vedanasham aka Inula raemosa Pohakar mool ( Hindi) Rigid 1-5 feet height plant,leave s oblong, root aromatic Temperat e Himalayas - Kashmir Root Tikta, Katu Ushna Kapha- Vatashama ka Jantughna, Putihara, Sothahara, Vedanasthap aka Rauwolfi a serpenti ne Dhawalb aruwa ( Hindi) Glabrous shrub, leaves - ovate Shady forest in India Root Tikta Ushn a Nidrajanan a
  19. 19. Name of Plant Vernacula r Name Macroscop ic characteri stics Geograph ical distributi on Used Parts Rasa Veery a Dosh karma Karma Lochner a rosea Sadasuh agan, Barmasi ( Guj.) Herb, leaves- deep green, polished, obovate Commo n garden plant all over India Whole plant Kash aya, Tikt a Ushn a Kapha- Vatasham aka Vishaghan, Jantughana , Raktabhars hamaka Enicoste mma littorale Blume Mmejav ( Gujrati) Glabrous perennial herb Througho ut India- Sea cost. Leaves, flowers Antidiabetic, Anti- inflammator y Dodonae a viscosa Virala ( Tamil) Large shrub or small tree, spiral leaves Tropical and subtropic al region Stem, Root bark, Leaves Antibacterial , Anti-ulcer Tylophor a asthmatic a Arkapatri Climber, Leaves resembles like Arka leaves Vamaka, Kaphanissar aka
  20. 20. Antinociceptive and cytotoxic activities of an epiphytic medicinal orchid: Vanda tessellata Roxb. M Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, M Masudur Rahman1*, Mohammed Riaz Hasan Chowdhury, M Josim Uddin, Mohammed Abu Sayeed1 and M Aslam Hossain BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine 2014, 14:464  Conclusions: The leaf extract has potential antinociceptive activity with minimum cytotoxicity. The present study supports the use of V. tessellata in different inflammatory disorders.
  21. 21.  Asim Kumar Ghosh, Manasi Banerjee, Nirmal Kumar Bhattacharyya1  Chronicles of Young Scientists 2011;2:139-43  Conclusion: A. galanga has anti-inflammatory properties and probably acts by blocking histaminic and serotonin pathways. It may be an effective alternative to NSAIDs and corticosteroid in inflammatory disorders
  22. 22. Fitoterapia. 2012 Dec;83(8):1371-85. PoojaSrivastava , KarunaShanker
  23. 23.  Dr. NIVEDITHA SHETTY  Dissertation submitted to the RGUHS, Banglore  CONCLUSION- 1. Both the sources taken up for study, Alpinia calcarata Rosc. & Pluchea lanceolata C.B.Clarke fulfil the etymological and pharmacological properties explained in classics to a profound extent. 2. Both the drugs have almost similar anti-inflammatory activity. 3. Alpinia calcarata, one of the south Indian source of Rasna is as efficient as Pluchea lanceolata in exhibiting anti-inflammatory activity and Alpinia calcarata as source plant of classical Rasna is justified .
  24. 24.  Controversy about authentic botanical source of medicinal plants dealt in classical Ayurveda texts lead a cause of substitution and create a problem for standardization of Ayurvedic practices and herbal products.  The botanical identity of Rasna is still a controversial one. This controversy exists in various angles, language, availability etc. A number of different plants are equated with Rasna by different workers.  According to the description found in Samhita, Rasna should be a herb or shrub which has aroma and the leaves should be resemble like Ela, having Tikta Rasa, Ushna Veerya and Kaphavatashamaka property.
  25. 25.  The drugs which are used as Rasna at different places are mostly herb or shrubs with Tikta Rasa, Ushna Veerya and Kapha- Vatashamaka karma.  But Tylophora asthmatica, Aristolochia indica are climbers and Viscum album , Vanda tessellata are epiphytic plants, Dodonaea viscosa is a large shrub to small tree and Alpinia galanga, Inula recemosa, Tylophora indica has only aroma.  The synonyms used for Rasna such as sugandhamoola (root is fragrant), ela parni (leaves resembles those of ela) etc. have certain connotations appropriate to Alpinia galanga Linn. than Pleuchea lanceolata or Vanda tessellata.
  26. 26.  The Vaidyas of greater part of Northern India consider Pleuchea lanceolata as the genuine source of Rasna.  Whole plant mainly, leaf is used as rasna in the case of Pleuchea lanceolata C.B.Clarke.  The sun dried rhizomes of Alpinia sp. are the useful part. The aerial and climbing roots, stem and leaves of Vanda sp. are cut and dried and sold in the drug market of U.P., M.P., Bihar and Bengal.
  27. 27.  Sharma and Sharma (1977) reported that the water soluble fraction of the alcoholic extract of Pleuchea lanceolata is significantly effective in inflammatory conditions., but less effective than Alpinia galanga and more active than Vanda tessellata, Tylophora asthmatica and Aristolochia indica.  According to API Pluchea lanceolata is considered as genuine source of Rasna.
  28. 28.  The 3 varieties of Rasna mentioned in Raj Nighantu are 3 different botanical species using as following in Bengal- a) Moola Rasna- Rauwolfia serpentina b) Patra Rasna- Lochnera rosea c) Trina Rasna- Vanda roxburghii  But Bapalal Vaidya considered Trina Rasna as Sadabahar ( Lochnera rosea) and Nayee or Naahi ( Enicostemma littorale)
  29. 29.  K.C. Chunekar in his hindi commentary of Bhavaprakasha Nighantu has also mentioned Kaali Rasna ( Heliotropium strigosum Willd.) and Safed Rasna ( Lepidogathis trinervis Nees) on the basis of thesis work of Dr. Suryashekhar Mishra.
  30. 30.  Controversy of drugs mainly due to polynomial system of nomenclature in classical texts.  Controversy about authentic botanical source of Rasna dealt in classical Ayurveda texts should be resolved by integrated research and those sources should be validated which have more potency for described pharmacological activities.  Pluchea lanceolata and Alpinia galanga are the nearest source of Rasna dealt in classics but Pluchea lanceolata is considered the authentic source by API and also supported by various scholars of recent time like Bapalal Vaidya and others.
×