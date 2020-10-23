Drugs used in yakrit vikara( liver diseses)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
 10% of world population are affected with Various types of liver diseases.  60,000 death due to Hepatitis B annually an...
1. INTRODUCTION ◦ Yakrit ◦ Liver ◦ Functions of Liver 2. YAKRIT VIKARA ◦ Samprapti Of Kamala And Udara Roga ◦ Liver Diseas...
4 INTRODUCTION
 Yakrit (Liver) and Pleeha are formed by Rakta in Garbha. (Su.Sh. 4/25)  Charak has mentioned 15 koshthanga, Yakrit is o...
6
7
8 •Three zones with zone 1 high oxygenation and zone 3 prone for hypoxic injury. •It is here all reactions in the liver ta...
9
In classics special topics for Yakrit vikara is not mentioned but in different contest of Nidana and chikitsha following t...
पाण्डुरोगी तु योऽत्यर्थं पपत्तलानि निषेवते | तस्य पपत्तमसृङमाांसां दग्ध्वा रोगाय कल्पते ||१६|| हाररद्रिेत्रः स भृशां हाररद...
Patient suffering from Pandu Pitta aggavating Aahara and vihara Aggravation of Pitta Burns Rakta and Mamsa Destroys Rakta ...
13 Dosha prakopak Ahara/Vihara Agnimandyata Improper digestion Dosh sanchaya in Udara pradesh Vitiation of Pranvayu, Pacha...
 प्लीहोदरमाह– प्लीहेत्यादद| असृक्कफश्िेत्यसृग्धदुष््यैव तत्तुल्यकारर्णतया पपत्तदुन्द्ष्िरप्युच्यते, पवदादहिा रक्तां पपत्त...
 Acute Liver Diseases 1. Viral Hepatitis 2. Liver abscess 3. Toxin or Drugs induced Hepatitis 4. Acute Liver failure 15
 Chronic Liver Diseases 1. Chronic Hepatitis 2. Alcohol induced hepatitis and Liver diseases 1. Cirrhosis of Liver 2. Dru...
 Autoimmune Liver disorders 1. Primary biliary cirrhosis 2. Primary sclerosing cholangitis 3. Autoimmune hepatitis  Gene...
 Liver Tumour  Fibrocystic Diseases of Liver  Obstruction in Hepatobiliary Tract 1. Tumors 2. Gallbladder stones 3. inf...
19
 The main causes of liver damage are ◦ The major cause in India is ethanol and it is suspected that more than half of the...
 Most of the hepatotoxic chemicals damage liver cells mainly by inducing lipid per oxidation and other oxidative damages ...
 Aspartate Serum Transferase (AST) or SGOT  Alanine Amino Transferase (ALT) or SGPT  Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP)  Lacta...
1.KAMALA 2. HALLIMAKA 3. YAKRITA VRIDDHI 4. PITTASARAKA  Amalaki . Guduchi - Haritaki - Daruharidra  Ankota - Mustaka - ...
 COMPOUND FORMULATIONS 1. Pippali Ghritam 2. Rohitaka Ghritam 3. Rohitkadi Churnam 4. Pippali Chitraka Ghritam 5. Dadimay...
The Herbs used in Liver disorders can be classified as follows- 1. Anti-Hepatotoxic agents- generally antagonize the effec...
26 Drugs used in Yakrit Vikaras(Liver Disorders)
Family- Combretaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Ras- Pancharasa(lavan varjit), Kashaya Pradhan Vipaka- Madura Virya- Ushna Prabha...
Name of Journal-Journal of Herbs, Spices & Medicinal Plants, 20:402–420, 2014 Name of Author- Reddy P. Nishanth,1 Tamminen...
Evaluation of Hepatoprotective activity of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula Retz ) ; An Experimental Study Joshi Vilaxana, SDM...
Family- Menispermaceae Guna- Guru, Snigdha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Tridoshashamaka R...
Name of Journal- Toxicology International Jan-Jun 2010 / Vol-17 / Issue-1 Name of Authors- V. Sharma, D. Pandey Conclusion...
An Experimental study on the Hepatoprotective Activity of Guduchi ( Tinospora cordifolia (Willd) Miers ex Hook. F& Thoms) ...
Family- Euphorbiaceae Guna- Snigdha, Tikshna, Sukshma Rasa- Madhura, Anurasa Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Ushna Do...
Name of Journal- International Journal of Applied Research 2016; 2(6): 397- 404 Name of Authors- N Santhosh Kumar, V Sathi...
Family- Cucurbitaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphapittahara Relate...
Name of Journal- Journal of Experimental Sciences 2012, 3(9): 43-45 Name of Authors- Alok Mukerjee, Shanti Bhushan Mishra ...
Latin name- Tephrosia purpurea Pers. Family- Fabaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya...
Name of Journal- Indian Journal of Pharmacology | April 2014 | Vol 46 | Issue 2 Name of Authors- Ravuri Halley Gora, Sushm...
Latin Name- Aloe vera Tourn.ex. Linn. Family- Liliaceae Guna- Guru, Snigdha, Pichhila, Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- She...
Name of Journal- International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (IJPSR, 2014; Vol. 5(6): 2479-2485. ) Name ...
Latin Name- Leucas cephalotus Family- Lamiaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshaka...
Name of Journal- Asian Pac J Trop Biomed 2014; 4(Suppl 2): S633- S638 Name of Authors- Bhini Bais*, Payal Saiju Conclusion...
Latin Name- Picrorrhiza kurroa Royle ex Benth Family- Scrophulariaceae Guna- Ruksha Laghu, Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya-...
Name of Journal- Journal of Medicinal Plants Research Vol. 2(1), pp. 017- 019, January 2008 Name of Authors- R. Jeyakumar,...
Latin Name- Andrographis paniculata Nees. Family- Acanthaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya-...
Name of Journal- Food and Chemical Toxicology 49 (2011) 3367–3373 Name of Authors- R. Nagalekshmi , Aditya Menon , Dhanya ...
 Name of Journal- Med Aromat Plants .Volume 1 • Issue 5 • p-1-4  Name of Author- Nikolay A. Spiridonov  Conclusion- 1. ...
Latin Name- Piper longum Linn. Family- Piperaceae Guna- Tikshna, Laghu, Snigdha Rasa- Katu Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Anushna ...
Name of Journal- Boletín Latinoamericano y del Caribe de Plantas Medicinales y Aromáticas Vol. 8 (2) 2009 | 122 Name of Au...
Latin Name- Tecomella undulata Family- Bignoniaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Sheeta Pra...
 Name of Journal- Life Sciences and Medicine Research, Volume 2011: LSMR-26  Name of Authors- D Singh, RS Gupta  Conclu...
Family- Asteraceae Guna- Ruksha, Laghu Rasa- Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka Related ...
 International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology | May-June 2015 | Vol 4 | Issue 3 Page 404-409  Ravindra S. Beed...
Family- Euphorbiaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya, Madhura Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Sheeta Doshakarma- Kaphapit...
 Indian journal of Experimental Biology , Vol-46, July 2008, pp. 514- 520  A P Manjrekar et al.  Conclusion- 1. Phyllan...
 Proc. Nati. Acad. Sci. USAVol. 84, pp. 274-278, January 1987Medical Sciences  P. S. VENKATESWARAN*, I. MILLMAN, AND B. ...
S. No . Name of Drug Doshkarma Karma Major Phytoconstit uent Mechanism of action 1. Terminalia chebula Tridoshahara Kamala...
S. No . Name of Drug Doshakarma Karma Major Phytoconstitu ents Mechanism of action 6. Aloe vera Kapha- pittahara Yakrit- d...
S.No . Name of Drug Doshakarma Karma Major Phytoconstituen t Mechanism of action 10. Piper longum Kapha- vatashamaka Yakri...
 Yakrit is mentioned as Kosthanga and it is also mentioned as moola of Raktavaha and its position is in Dakshin Parsha as...
 Various biological, physical and chemical agents act as Hepatotoxins and produces Liver diseases.  Hepatotoxins act mai...
 Hepatoprotective effects of herbal formulations as well as allopathic are studied against various toxic chemicals like a...
2. Yakrit is moola of Raktavahasrotas, Rakta and Pitta has Ashraya Ashrayee relationship so mostly Yakrit Vikaras are occu...
5.The Deepan and virechak drugs used for the management of chronic liver disease can regulate and strengthen the liver and...
6. Plant secondary metabolic compounds with the cholagogue and choleretic mode of action are important therapeutic agents ...
 Yakrit (Liver) is a major vital organ having different important functions and prone to various type of disorders due to...
 The herbs described in classics are established as hepatoprotective, Anti-hepatotoxic and Hepatotropic by various experi...
 Charaka Samhita  Sushruta Samhita  Madhava Nidana  Davidson’s Principle and Practice of Medicine  A text book of Dra...
69
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Drugs used in yakrit vikara( liver diseses)

11 views

Published on

HERBS USED IN LIVER DISEASES

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Drugs used in yakrit vikara( liver diseses)

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2.  10% of world population are affected with Various types of liver diseases.  60,000 death due to Hepatitis B annually and more than 170 million people having infections with hepatitis C virus. 2
  3. 3. 1. INTRODUCTION ◦ Yakrit ◦ Liver ◦ Functions of Liver 2. YAKRIT VIKARA ◦ Samprapti Of Kamala And Udara Roga ◦ Liver Diseases ◦ Manifestation Of Liver Diseases ◦ Liver Toxicity ◦ Mechanism Of Hepatotoxicity ◦ Markers Of Hepatotoxicity 3. DRUGS USED IN YAKRIT VIKARA ◦ Classification Of Drugs Used In Liver Diseases ◦ Drugs Description 4. DISCUSSION 5. CONCLUSION 6. REFERENCES 3
  4. 4. 4 INTRODUCTION
  5. 5.  Yakrit (Liver) and Pleeha are formed by Rakta in Garbha. (Su.Sh. 4/25)  Charak has mentioned 15 koshthanga, Yakrit is one of them. (Ch. Sh. 7/12)  Yakrit and Pleeha are moola of Raktavaha srotas. (Ch. Vi. 5/9 , Su. Sh.9/) 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 •Three zones with zone 1 high oxygenation and zone 3 prone for hypoxic injury. •It is here all reactions in the liver taking place. •Zone 1 periportal region, all reactions in biotransformation is here esp. cyt P450 enzyme based.
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. In classics special topics for Yakrit vikara is not mentioned but in different contest of Nidana and chikitsha following types of vikaras are mentioned related to Yakrit- ◦ Yakridalyudara (Su.Ni. 7/16) ◦ Kamala ( Ch.Chi. 16/34-36) ◦ Kumbh Kamala (Ch.Chi. 16/37-38) ◦ Hallimaka (Su.U.44/14, Ma.Ni. 8/22-23) ◦ Lagharak/Laghawak alsak (Su.U.44/13) ◦ Panaki (Vangasen) 10
  11. 11. पाण्डुरोगी तु योऽत्यर्थं पपत्तलानि निषेवते | तस्य पपत्तमसृङमाांसां दग्ध्वा रोगाय कल्पते ||१६|| हाररद्रिेत्रः स भृशां हाररद्रत्वङिखाििः | रक्तपीतशकृ न्मूत्रो भेकवर्णो हतेन्द्न्द्रयः ||१७|| दाहापवपाकदौर्बल्यसदिारुचिकपषबतः | कामला र्हुपपत्तैषा कोष्ठशाखाश्रया मता ||१८|| (ि. चि. अ. १६) रुद्ध्वा स्वेदाम्र्ुवाहीनि दोषाः स्रोताांसस सन्द्चिताः | प्रार्णाग्धन्यपािाि ् सन्दूष्य जियन्त्युदरां िृर्णाम ् ||२|| (ि. चि. अ. १३) 11
  12. 12. Patient suffering from Pandu Pitta aggavating Aahara and vihara Aggravation of Pitta Burns Rakta and Mamsa Destroys Rakta and Mamsa Kamala not treated deep seated Kumbh kamala Lagharak Hallimak
  13. 13. 13 Dosha prakopak Ahara/Vihara Agnimandyata Improper digestion Dosh sanchaya in Udara pradesh Vitiation of Pranvayu, Pachakagni, Apana vayu Urdhwa andAdhomarga avarodha Produces Adhman in Kukshi pradesh Udara Roga
  14. 14.  प्लीहोदरमाह– प्लीहेत्यादद| असृक्कफश्िेत्यसृग्धदुष््यैव तत्तुल्यकारर्णतया पपत्तदुन्द्ष्िरप्युच्यते, पवदादहिा रक्तां पपत्तां ि दूष्यते; अत एव पश्िात् वक्ष्यनत– “कफपपत्तसलङगैरुपद्रुतः” इनत| अत्र पपत्तस्य सलङगां मन्दज्वरः, कफस्य सलङगां मन्दान्द्ग्धित्वसमनत गदाधरः| प्लीहोदर एव यकृ द्धदाल्युदरस्यावरोधां दशबयन्िाह– सव्यान्यपाश्वब इत्यादद| सव्यान्यपाश्वे दक्षिर्णपाश्वे| तदेवेनत तादृशमेव, प्लीहोदरसममेव; ि पवलिर्णसमत्यर्थबः| यकृ द्धदालयनत दोषैभेदयतीनत यकृ द्धदाल्युदरम ्|| (Ma. Ni. 35/15-17) 14
  15. 15.  Acute Liver Diseases 1. Viral Hepatitis 2. Liver abscess 3. Toxin or Drugs induced Hepatitis 4. Acute Liver failure 15
  16. 16.  Chronic Liver Diseases 1. Chronic Hepatitis 2. Alcohol induced hepatitis and Liver diseases 1. Cirrhosis of Liver 2. Drugs induced Hepatitis 3. Portal Hypertension 4. Hepatic Vascular damage 5. Hepatic encephalopathy 6. Metabolic disorders e.g. Wilson’s disease 16
  17. 17.  Autoimmune Liver disorders 1. Primary biliary cirrhosis 2. Primary sclerosing cholangitis 3. Autoimmune hepatitis  Genetic Diseases 1. Hemochromatosis 2. Wilson's disease 3. deficiency of Alpha-1 antitrypsin 17
  18. 18.  Liver Tumour  Fibrocystic Diseases of Liver  Obstruction in Hepatobiliary Tract 1. Tumors 2. Gallbladder stones 3. inflammation 4. physical injury 5. Budd-Chiari Syndrome 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20.  The main causes of liver damage are ◦ The major cause in India is ethanol and it is suspected that more than half of the cases of hepatotoxicity is caused by alcohol. ◦ Chemicals like carbon tetrachloride CCL4, phosphorous , aflatoxins, chlorinated hydrocarbon etc ◦ Drugs i.e. DILI ( drugs induced liver injury ) ◦ Autoimmune disorders ◦ Infections like viral hepatitis 20
  21. 21.  Most of the hepatotoxic chemicals damage liver cells mainly by inducing lipid per oxidation and other oxidative damages in liver.  By forming the reactive free oxygen radicals which directly induces hepatotoxicity  Increasing the apoptosis  Reducing Glutathione stores an antioxidant of human body 21
  22. 22.  Aspartate Serum Transferase (AST) or SGOT  Alanine Amino Transferase (ALT) or SGPT  Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP)  Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH)  Total Bilirubin (TB)  Total protein (TP),  Triglycerides (TG)  Gammaglutamyl transferase (GGT) levels 22
  23. 23. 1.KAMALA 2. HALLIMAKA 3. YAKRITA VRIDDHI 4. PITTASARAKA  Amalaki . Guduchi - Haritaki - Daruharidra  Ankota - Mustaka - Kalmegha - Apamarga  Apamarga - etc. - Kakmachi - Dugdhapheni  Arka - Katuka - Damanaka etc.  Bhumyalaki - Kumari etc.  Bilva  Danti  Daruharidra 5. YAKRITAVIKARAHARA  Dronpushpi - Daruharidra  Guduchi - Apamarga  Haridra - Bhunimba  Haritaki - Kasani  Ikshu - Parijaat etc.  Indravarui  Jimuta  Kakadani  Karkota  Kumari  Katuka  Trivrita etc. 23
  24. 24.  COMPOUND FORMULATIONS 1. Pippali Ghritam 2. Rohitaka Ghritam 3. Rohitkadi Churnam 4. Pippali Chitraka Ghritam 5. Dadimayadi Ghrit 6. Nawayas churna 7. Darvyadi leha 8. Bijakarista 9. Yakritpleehari Lauha 10. Rohitakarista Bhaishajya Ratnawali 24 CHAKRADUTTA-38 Chapter Charak Samhita Chikitsa sthan -16
  25. 25. The Herbs used in Liver disorders can be classified as follows- 1. Anti-Hepatotoxic agents- generally antagonize the effects of any hepatotoxins causing hepatitis or any liver disorders. 2. Hepatotropic agents- generally support or promote the healing process of the liver. 3. Hepatoprotective agents- prevent various types of liver affections prophylactically. 25
  26. 26. 26 Drugs used in Yakrit Vikaras(Liver Disorders)
  27. 27. Family- Combretaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Ras- Pancharasa(lavan varjit), Kashaya Pradhan Vipaka- Madura Virya- Ushna Prabhav- Tridoshahara Karma related- Kamalahara, Pliha & Yakrit Rogahara Ref.- B.P.N. Haritkyadi Varga-22 Phytoconstituents- Tannin, Chebulic acid, Chebulinic acid, Gallic acids, Chebulagic acid, Anthrocine glycoside etc. 27
  28. 28. Name of Journal-Journal of Herbs, Spices & Medicinal Plants, 20:402–420, 2014 Name of Author- Reddy P. Nishanth,1 Tammineni Prasad, Radhika G. Jyotsna, Pratap K. REDDY, And PALLU REDDANNA CONSLUSION-  Pre-administration of 50 mg/kg TCE along with 25 mg/kg 2-AAF inhibited the expression of MDR1 by preventing ROS generation and COX-2 expression through Akt and MAPK signaling pathway and prevent the possible neoplastic transformation leading to hepatocarcinoma. 28
  29. 29. Evaluation of Hepatoprotective activity of Haritaki (Terminalia chebula Retz ) ; An Experimental Study Joshi Vilaxana, SDMCAH, 2014.  The study was concluded as Haritaki Churna at therapeutic dose exhibited significant hepatoprotective activity. 29
  30. 30. Family- Menispermaceae Guna- Guru, Snigdha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Tridoshashamaka Related Karma- Kamalahara, Panduhara, Pittasaraka(PVS) Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga-10, Shaka Varga-42 Phytoconstituents- Giloin,Tinosporide, cordifolide, Tinosporon, cordifol, Hepatocosanol beta sitosterol etc. 30
  31. 31. Name of Journal- Toxicology International Jan-Jun 2010 / Vol-17 / Issue-1 Name of Authors- V. Sharma, D. Pandey Conclusion- 1. Administration of aqueous stem extract and aqueous leaves extract along with the lead nitrate increased the activities of SOD and CAT and decreased the levels of AST, ALT, ALP, and ACP enzymes in mice. 31
  32. 32. An Experimental study on the Hepatoprotective Activity of Guduchi ( Tinospora cordifolia (Willd) Miers ex Hook. F& Thoms) Patra Swarasa Dr. Chandra Kishore Yadav, SDMCAH, 2017 32
  33. 33. Family- Euphorbiaceae Guna- Snigdha, Tikshna, Sukshma Rasa- Madhura, Anurasa Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka Related Karma- Yakrit-Pleehahara Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga-65-66 Phytoconstituents- fixed oil, Starch, Albumin, Ricin, etc. 33
  34. 34. Name of Journal- International Journal of Applied Research 2016; 2(6): 397- 404 Name of Authors- N Santhosh Kumar, V Sathish Reddy, Asish Bhaumik, Dr. Monica Chopra, A Gopi Reddy and Kolavali Yalla Reddy Conclusion- EE-CS had the ability to restore and regenerate the CCl4 induced hepatocytes due to the presence of bioactive molecule rodoxanthine. 34
  35. 35. Family- Cucurbitaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphapittahara Related Karma- Kamalahara, (Yakriduttejaka, Rechaka-P.N.) Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga- 204-205 Phytoconstituents- Colocynthin, Cucurbitacin B A- elaterin, Hentriacontane flavanoids, terpenoids, alkaloids, anthranol etc. 35
  36. 36. Name of Journal- Journal of Experimental Sciences 2012, 3(9): 43-45 Name of Authors- Alok Mukerjee, Shanti Bhushan Mishra and Shubhini Saraf Conclusion- 1. Toluene fraction derived from extract and on purification led to the isolation of 2 pure compounds – Cucurbitacin B and Colocynthin. These two compounds showed promising activity in CCl4 model at 50 mg/kg dose level. 36
  37. 37. Latin name- Tephrosia purpurea Pers. Family- Fabaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka Prabhava- Pleehaghna Related Karma- Yakritpleehahara, Pittasarka Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga- 210 Phytoconstituents- Tephrorins A and B, tephrosone, Nitrogen, Potassium, Rutin, Rotenoid etc. 37
  38. 38. Name of Journal- Indian Journal of Pharmacology | April 2014 | Vol 46 | Issue 2 Name of Authors- Ravuri Halley Gora, Sushma Lalita Baxla, Priscilla Kerketta, Subhasree Patnaik, Birendra Kumar Roy Conclusion- 1. Tephrosia purpurea extract (500 mg/kg) showed hepatoprotective effect by decreasing lipid peroxidation and incresing GSH. 38
  39. 39. Latin Name- Aloe vera Tourn.ex. Linn. Family- Liliaceae Guna- Guru, Snigdha, Pichhila, Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- Sheeta Doshakarma- Kaphapittahara Related Karma- Pleeha and Yakritavriddhihara, Yakriduttejaka Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga- 230 Phytoconstituents- Anthraquinone glycosides, aloin-barbaloin, glucosamine, chrysamminic acid etc. 39
  40. 40. Name of Journal- International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research (IJPSR, 2014; Vol. 5(6): 2479-2485. ) Name of Authors- Shaily Bhatt, Shalini Virani, Monica Sharma, Harshvardhan Kumar and K.K. Saxena Conclusion- 1. S. bilirubin, ALT, AST and ALP decreases and there was improvement in symptoms. 40
  41. 41. Latin Name- Leucas cephalotus Family- Lamiaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka, Pittashodhaka Related Karma- Kamalajeet Reference- BPN Guduchyadi Varga- 283, Shaka Varga- 34 Phytoconstituents- Leucasdins A,B,C, Leucastrins A&B, Oleanolic acid etc. 41
  42. 42. Name of Journal- Asian Pac J Trop Biomed 2014; 4(Suppl 2): S633- S638 Name of Authors- Bhini Bais*, Payal Saiju Conclusion- 1. Alcoholic extract of L. cephalotes has significant hepatoprotective effect against mainly due to increase in superoxide dismutase, glutathione and catalase level and decrease in SGPT, SGOT, Alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin and other biomarkers. 42
  43. 43. Latin Name- Picrorrhiza kurroa Royle ex Benth Family- Scrophulariaceae Guna- Ruksha Laghu, Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- Sheeta Doshakarma- Kaphapittashamaka Related Karma- Kamalahara, Yakriduttejaka, Pittasaraka Reference- Priya Nighantu, Shatpushpadi Varga-157-158 Phytoconstituents- Kutkin, Kurrin, Kutkoside, Kurchin, Vanillic acid etc. 43
  44. 44. Name of Journal- Journal of Medicinal Plants Research Vol. 2(1), pp. 017- 019, January 2008 Name of Authors- R. Jeyakumar, R. Rajesh, B. Meena1, D.Rajaprabhu1, B. Ganesan, S. Buddhan, R. Anandan Conclusion- 1. Co-administration of PK (50mg/kg/day for 45 days) significantly prevented antitubercular drugs-induced alterations by decreasing lipid peroxidation and increasing Glutathione and maintained the rats at near normal status. 44
  45. 45. Latin Name- Andrographis paniculata Nees. Family- Acanthaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha, Tikshna Rasa- Tikta Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphapittashamaka Related Karma- Yakrit Rogahara, Yakriduttejaka, Pittasaraka Reference- Priya Nighantu, Shatpushpadi Varga- 136 Phytoconstituents- Andrographolide, Kalmeghin etc. 45
  46. 46. Name of Journal- Food and Chemical Toxicology 49 (2011) 3367–3373 Name of Authors- R. Nagalekshmi , Aditya Menon , Dhanya K. Chandrasekharan , Cherupally Krishnan Krishnan Nair Conclusion- .  Hepatoprotective activity is due to reduced LPO, increased SOD, GSH, GPx and decrease in SGOT, SGPT, Alkaline Phosphatase etc. 46
  47. 47.  Name of Journal- Med Aromat Plants .Volume 1 • Issue 5 • p-1-4  Name of Author- Nikolay A. Spiridonov  Conclusion- 1. Andrographolide is a one of the secondary metabolic compound with cholagogue and choleretic activity. 47
  48. 48. Latin Name- Piper longum Linn. Family- Piperaceae Guna- Tikshna, Laghu, Snigdha Rasa- Katu Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Anushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka Related Karma- Yakrit Rogahara, Yakriduttejaka Reference- Chakradutta 16/25 Phytoconstituents- Piperine, Piplartine, Pipernonaline etc. 48
  49. 49. Name of Journal- Boletín Latinoamericano y del Caribe de Plantas Medicinales y Aromáticas Vol. 8 (2) 2009 | 122 Name of Authors- Jagruti A. PATEL* & Urvi S. SHAH Conclusion-  CCl4 intoxicated animals show extensive necrosis, inflammation and infiltration by lymphocytes. In the Piper longum treated group the areas of regeneration are seen around the necrotic focus.  P. longum milk extract increases SOD and decreases lipid peroxidation 49
  50. 50. Latin Name- Tecomella undulata Family- Bignoniaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Sheeta Prabhava- Pleehaghna Doshakarma- Kaphapittashamaka Related Karma- Kamala-Pleeharogahara, Pittasravaka Reference- Ch.Chi. 16, Dh. Ni.- Phytoconstituents- The bark contains β-sitosterols, iridoid glucosides, tecomelloside, rutin, quercetin,luteolin-7-glycoside and β-sitosterol Tecomin etc, 50
  51. 51.  Name of Journal- Life Sciences and Medicine Research, Volume 2011: LSMR-26  Name of Authors- D Singh, RS Gupta  Conclusion- 1. The supplementation of T. undulata extract restored the depleted SOD, CAT, GSH and GPx contents near normalcy and also brought down to elevated levels of AST, ALT, ALP, GGT and total bilirubin. These biochemical restorations may be due to the inhibitory effects on cytochrome P-450 or /and promotion of its glucuronidation. 51
  52. 52. Family- Asteraceae Guna- Ruksha, Laghu Rasa- Katu, Kashaya Vipaka- Katu Virya- Ushna Doshakarma- Kaphavatashamaka Related Karma- Yakriduttejaka Reference- P.N. Phytoconstituents- Ecliptine, Phytosterol- A, Beta amyrin etc. 52
  53. 53.  International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology | May-June 2015 | Vol 4 | Issue 3 Page 404-409  Ravindra S. Beedimani1*, Shivkumar Shetkar2  Conclusion 1. Aqueous extract of E. alba is act as a free radical scavenger thereby preventing lipid peroxidation by its anti-oxidant property and a stimulatory effect on hepatic regeneration. 53
  54. 54. Family- Euphorbiaceae Guna- Laghu, Ruksha Rasa- Tikta, Kashaya, Madhura Vipaka- Madhura Virya- Sheeta Doshakarma- Kaphapittashamaka Related Karma- Kamalahara Reference- P.N. Phytoconstituents- Phyllinthin, Hypophyllanthin, Phyllnirium etc. 54
  55. 55.  Indian journal of Experimental Biology , Vol-46, July 2008, pp. 514- 520  A P Manjrekar et al.  Conclusion- 1. Phyllanthes niruri extrats increased the level of GSH and having antioxidant property showed significant hepatoprotective effect. 55
  56. 56.  Proc. Nati. Acad. Sci. USAVol. 84, pp. 274-278, January 1987Medical Sciences  P. S. VENKATESWARAN*, I. MILLMAN, AND B. S. BLUMBERG  Conclusion- 1. P. niruri has profound effects in vitro on HBsAg, on woodchuck hepatitis virus surface antigen (WHsAg), and on the DNAp of both viruses and in vivo on the replication of WHV and on liver histopathology. 56
  57. 57. S. No . Name of Drug Doshkarma Karma Major Phytoconstit uent Mechanism of action 1. Terminalia chebula Tridoshahara Kamalahara, Anulomana, Doshasamsho dhaka Chebulagic acid preventing ROS generation and COX-2 expression 2. Tinospora cordifolia Tridosha- shamaka Pittasaraka Kamalahara Giloyin incresing SOD and CAT. 3. Ricinus communis Kaphavata- shamaka Pittashamaka due to madhura vipaka, Taila is Virechaka rodoxanthine Increasing GSH, Regenaration of Necrosed part 4 Citrullus colocynthus Kaphapittahara Kamalahara, Yakridutteja ka, Rechaka Cucurbitin-B, Colocynthin Reducing Lipid peroxidation, increases GSH 5. Tephrosia purpurea Kapha- vatashamaka Yakritpleeha hara, Pittasarka Tephrorins A and B, tephrosone decreasing lipid peroxidation and incresing GSH. 57
  58. 58. S. No . Name of Drug Doshakarma Karma Major Phytoconstitu ents Mechanism of action 6. Aloe vera Kapha- pittahara Yakrit- doshahara Anthraquinone Dicreases S.bilirubin, ALT, AST, ALP 7. Leucas cephalotus Kapha- vatashamaka Pittashodhaka Kamalajeet Leucasdins A,B,C Increase in superoxide dismutase, glutathione and catalase level 8. Picrorrhiza kurroa Kapha- pittashamaka Kamalahara, Yakriduttejaka, Pittasaraka Kutkoside, Kutkin Decrease in lipid- peroxidation 9. Andrographis paniculata Kapha- pittashamaka Yakrit Rogahara, Yakriduttejaka , Pittasaraka Andrographolide reduced LPO, increased SOD, GSH, GPx 58
  59. 59. S.No . Name of Drug Doshakarma Karma Major Phytoconstituen t Mechanism of action 10. Piper longum Kapha- vatashamaka Yakritrogahara Yakriduttejaka Piperine, Piplartine Increases SOD and decreases lipid peroxidation 11. Tecomella undulata Kapha- pittashamaka Kamalahara, Pittasravaka Tecomelloside , Rutin Inhibitory effects on cytochrome P- 450 , promotion of its glucuronidation 12. Eclipta alba Kapha- Vatashamaka Yakriduttejaka Ecliptine preventing lipid peroxidation 13. Phyllanthes niruri Kapha- Pittashamaka Kamalahara Phyllinthine Increses GSH 59
  60. 60.  Yakrit is mentioned as Kosthanga and it is also mentioned as moola of Raktavaha and its position is in Dakshin Parsha as mentioned in Ayurvedic classics.  According to modern Anatomy Yakrit is non other than Liver.  Various Yakrit Vikaras are mentioned in Ayurvedic classics like Yaokrilyodara, Kamala, Kumbhaka, Hallimaka, etc. All of them are interrelated and can be correlated with Hepatomegaly, Ascites, Jaundice etc. in contemporary science.  There are various types of Liver diseases broadly classified as Acute Parenchymal diseases, Chronic Liver diseases, Autoimmune, Genetic, Neoplasm, Drug induced and Diseases due to Hepatobilliary obstruction. 60
  61. 61.  Various biological, physical and chemical agents act as Hepatotoxins and produces Liver diseases.  Hepatotoxins act mainly due to inducing Lipid per oxidative damage, forming free oxygen radicals, increasing apoptosis and reducing Glutathione in liver.  Hepatoprotective drugs are the drugs which prevent liver diseases. Large number of drugs obtained from plant are endowed with hepatoprotective claims either directly or indirectly. 61
  62. 62.  Hepatoprotective effects of herbal formulations as well as allopathic are studied against various toxic chemicals like alcohol CCl4, β-Galactosamine, Thioacetamide, Paracetamol, Nimusalide, Isoniazid, Rifampicin at different dose with variant time duration which may be in-vitro or in-vivo.  MECHANISM OF ACTION OF HERBAL DRUGS IN LIVER DISEASES 1. The mechanisms include an increase in antioxidant level/decrease in oxidants (ROS formation), inhibition of cytochrome P450, increase and decrease level of Liver enzymes, reduced peroxidation / Lipid peroxidation and increase in level of glutathione. 62
  63. 63. 2. Yakrit is moola of Raktavahasrotas, Rakta and Pitta has Ashraya Ashrayee relationship so mostly Yakrit Vikaras are occurred due to viatiation of Pitta. 3. Most of the drugs mentioned for Yakrit Vikara having Pittashamaka action either due to tikta, kashaya rasas or Madhura Vipaka or Sheeta Virya. 4. The dugs like Rohitaka and Sharpunkha has Pleehaghna prabhava also beneficial in liver disorders as mentioned by Charaka that all drugs and treatment procedures for Yakrit is similar to that of Pleeha. 63
  64. 64. 5.The Deepan and virechak drugs used for the management of chronic liver disease can regulate and strengthen the liver and gastrointestinal system. The regulation of gastrointestinal system may improve the general well-being of the patients, and the improvement of the constipation may prevent the absorption of harmful substances and indirectly decrease ascites. 64
  65. 65. 6. Plant secondary metabolic compounds with the cholagogue and choleretic mode of action are important therapeutic agents for the treatment of cholestasis and hepatobiliary disorders, which may be substantiated with Pittarechaka and Yakridutejaka karma.  Several phytomolecules including flavonoids, alkaloids, glycosides and saponins obtained from various plant sources have been reported as potent hepatoprotective agents. 65
  66. 66.  Yakrit (Liver) is a major vital organ having different important functions and prone to various type of disorders due to various biological, physical, chemical and genetic factors.  Yakrit Vikara is a group of diseases related with liver.  The drugs used for Yakrit Vikara are basically Pittashamaka, Pittasamshodaka in nature. 66
  67. 67.  The herbs described in classics are established as hepatoprotective, Anti-hepatotoxic and Hepatotropic by various experimental and clinical studies  The herbs mainly produce hepatoprotective action by anti-oxidant properties as well as increasing Glutathione, reducing lipid peroxidation and inhibiting Cytochrome P450.  Pittarechaka and Yakridotejaka drugs are effective by their cholagogue and choleretic activity. 67
  68. 68.  Charaka Samhita  Sushruta Samhita  Madhava Nidana  Davidson’s Principle and Practice of Medicine  A text book of Dravya Guna Vigyan, Vol.2-3-by Prof. Dr. P.L. Hegde, Dr. Harini A. V  Dravya Guna Vigyan Vol.1-3 – by Dr. Gyanendra Pandey  Dravya Guna Vigyan Vol-2- by PV Sharma  Google scholars  Online journals 68
  69. 69. 69

×