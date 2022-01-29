Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Challenges of Global Health

Jan. 29, 2022
Health & Medicine

Global health is the health of populations in the global context;
It has been defined as "the area of study, research and practice that places a priority on improving health and achieving equity in health for all people worldwide".Health is a state of physical, mental, and social well-being in which disease and infirmity are absent. Global health practices can respond to some of the major health responsibilities such as non-communicable diseases (heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases) or injuries that occur in varying degrees in many countries, no matter how advanced.
The guidelines set out the principles and practices that government can look at when making laws and regulating food programs. Inequality affects the health of the world.
The future of global health is at risk and needs urgent strategies. Also, technology is contributing at a vast pace to overcome the various health challenges all over the world.
For prevention of non-communicable diseases(NCD):
Ban all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.
Restrictions on the availability of retailed alcohol.
Replacement of trans fats with polyunsaturated fats.
Scale-up early detection and coverage starting with very cost-effective, high-impact interventions.


The Challenges of Global Health

  1. 1. Presented By- Name: Puneet Kour Registration No.: 11909977 Course code: MGN-213 Section: B1904 (biomedical engineering) Date: 12 November 2020 Title: The Challenges of Global Health
  2. 2. Introduction To Global Health: What is Global Health?  Global health is the health of populations in the global context;  It has been defined as "the area of study, research and practice that places a priority on improving health and achieving equity in health for all people worldwide". What is Health?  Health is a state of physical, mental and social well- being in which disease and infirmity are absent.
  3. 3. Goals (importance)of Global Health: Human Rights(and the right to health) Development Security &Diplomacy Public goods Globalization
  4. 4. CHALLENGES :
  5. 5. The 13 biggest health challenges for the next decade : WHO 1. Climate crisis: air pollution alone killing an estimated seven million people annually. In addition, more than 25% of deaths from chronic respiratory disease, heart attack, lung cancer, and stroke are attributed to the same emissions responsible for global warming. 2. Health care delivery in areas of conflict and crisis: WHO said it recorded a total of 978 attacks against health care workers or facilities in 11 countries last year (2019), which resulted in 193 deaths. 3. Health care equity: WHO said it is working to address disparities in health equity by improving "child and maternal care, nutrition, gender equality, mental health, and access to adequate water and sanitation" and providing guidance on how countries can work to improve health care equity. 4. Access to treatments: about one-third of people across the world lack access to essential health products such as diagnostic tools, medicines, and vaccines. Limited
  6. 6. 5. Infectious disease prevention: HIV, sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases will kill an estimated four million people this year, accord to WHO. 6. Epidemic preparedness: unprepared for highly infectious virus pandemic when another pandemic strikes and potentially threatens the lives of millions of people, according to WHO. 7. Unsafe products: one-third of today's global disease burden is attributed to a lack of food, unsafe food, and unhealthy diets, according to WHO. 8. Underinvestment in health workers: There is a shortage of health workers around the world because of low pay and chronic underinvestment in health workers' education and employment, WHO said. 9. Adolescent safety: Each year, more than one million adolescents ages 10 to 19 die, with road injuries, HIV, suicide, lower respiratory infections, and interpersonal violence leading as causes of death among teens.
  7. 7. 10. Improving public trust of health care workers: The spread of misinformation, coupled with weakening trust of public institutions, is playing an increasing role in the health decisions patients make, according to WHO. 11. Capitalizing on technological advancements: Breakthroughs in technology have revolutionized disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment, WHO said, and genome editing, digital health technologies, and synthetic biology have the potential to solve a number of health problems. 12. Threat of anti-microbial resistance and other medicines: Anti-microbial resistance (AMR) has the potential to undo decades of medical advancements and has increased due to a number of factors, including limited access to quality and low-cost medications, the unregulated prescription and use of antibiotics, poor infection control, and more, WHO said. 13. Health care sanitation: Billions of people across the world live in communities without adequate sanitation services or potable water, which are major causes of disease. WHO and its partners are working with low- and middle-income
  8. 8. Burden of disease: what is it and why is it important for safer food?  What is ‘burden of disease’? Burden of disease is concept that was developed in the 1990s by the Harvard School of Public Health, the World Bank and the WHO to describe death and loss of health due to diseases, injuries and risk factors for all regions of the world.  Why is it important to estimate burden of disease? 1. Health data from routine statistics or epidemiological studies may be fragmented, concentrate on fatal health outcomes, or only be partially available. 2. Studies which investigate particular conditions may overestimate mortality, largely because several coexisting diseases may contribute to and compete for the cause of death.
  9. 9. Burden of Diseases:
  10. 10. Measurement of disease burden: (3 ALY’s)  The three main units of measurement are "ALYs": 1. DALY (Year of Life for Disability):is often used as a measure of the burden of disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) uses DALY estimates to compare the lifespan and life expectancy of various countries. 2. QALY (Year of Transformed Quality of Life): is a measure of the burden of disease that causes both the quality of life associated with the life that a person is predicted to receive, and the length of life. 3. HALY (Year of Adjusted Health): includes DALYs and QALYs to define number of illnesses and deaths by number and is often used to measure the burden of disease and to compare the impact of specific diseases / health conditions on communities.
  11. 11. Solutions to the Challenges :  For prevention of infectious diseases: 1. Vaccination or Immunization is a successful and cost- effective public health strategy that saves millions of lives each year. 2. Controlling vectors of disease(malaria,etc) 3. Isolating infected person by Screening individuals to determine if they have been infected with or exposed to an infectious disease is a core public health strategy 4. Global strategies for controlling infectious diseases advise against placing heavy reliance on criminal laws and penalties. 5. HIV and AIDS education and information as a health care service.
  12. 12. SOLUTIONS:  For prevention of non-communicable diseases(NCD): 1. Ban all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship. 2. Restrictions on the availability of retailed alcohol. 3. Replacement of trans fats with polyunsaturated fats. 4. Scale-up early detection and coverage starting with very cost- effective, high-impact interventions. 5. Lifestyle interventions for preventing type 2 diabetes. 6. The early detection of diabetic retinopathy by regular dilated eye examination followed by appropriate laser photocoagulation therapy to prevent blindness. 7. Prevention of liver cancer through hepatitis B immunization. 8. Population-based breast cancer mammography screening (50–70 years) linked with timely treatment. 9. Access to improved stoves and cleaner fuels to reduce indoor
  13. 13. Future of global health:
  14. 14. Tips for healthy life: WHO
  15. 15. CONCLUSION:  Global health plays a vital role in the global safety and security. It is also important to understand the link between health, education, development, poverty and equality. The rise of health systems should be guided by the principles and practices of primary health care, tailored to a rapidly changing state of health.  Global health thus introduces a global perspective on public health problems, raises common issues around the world and works together to try and address and manage these problems.  Global health practices can respond to some of the major health responsibilities such as non-communicable diseases (heart disease, diabetes, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases) or injuries that occur in varying degrees in many countries, no matter how advanced.  The guidelines set out the principles and practices that government can look at when making laws and regulating food programs. Inequality affects the health of the world.  . At the same time, they will have to prioritize prevention and primary care over high-cost tertiary and terminal care, if their health systems are to successfully cope with the demands of multiple health burdens in a resource-constrained situation.  Future of global health is in risk and need urgent strategies .Also technology is contributing in a vast pace to overcome the various

