The Challenges of Global Health

Global health is the health of populations in the global context;

It has been defined as "the area of study, research and practice that places a priority on improving health and achieving equity in health for all people worldwide".Health is a state of physical, mental, and social well-being in which disease and infirmity are absent. Global health practices can respond to some of the major health responsibilities such as non-communicable diseases (heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases) or injuries that occur in varying degrees in many countries, no matter how advanced.

The guidelines set out the principles and practices that government can look at when making laws and regulating food programs. Inequality affects the health of the world.

The future of global health is at risk and needs urgent strategies. Also, technology is contributing at a vast pace to overcome the various health challenges all over the world.

For prevention of non-communicable diseases(NCD):

Ban all forms of tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship.

Restrictions on the availability of retailed alcohol.

Replacement of trans fats with polyunsaturated fats.

Scale-up early detection and coverage starting with very cost-effective, high-impact interventions.





