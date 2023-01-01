How Early ARNI is Early.pptx

1.
Initiation of ARNi in hospital – How early is early?
1. Introduction and HF Stages
2. Natural history and Pathophysiology of ADHF
3. Patient’s journey – Optimizing the treatment
4. Basic tenets of Management of hospitalized Acute HF patient
5. Why not initiate ARNI at the time of discharge ? – Experience
from clinical trial
6. Pioneer –HF
7. Transition Trial
8. Clinical Interpretation from recent trials
9. Initiation of an ARNI in De Novo HF vs chronic heart failure with
or Without Prior Exposure to an ACEI or ARB
10. Conclusion
Pathway to improve outcomes in HF begins
with admission , continues through
admission and transition to oral therapies
before discharge
Clinical trajectory should be assessed
Key risk factors and comorbities assessed
at hospitalisation
Review and communicate at discharge day
First follow up visit – address specific
issues such as volume status, h/d stability,
kidney function, electrolytes, regimen of
recommended therapies, adherence
challenges and goals of care
When possible continuation of GDMT through hospitalization or initiation before discharge
Hospitalization provides a key opportunity to decrease risk and improve clinical trajectory in
In patients who respond to diuretics and and have not previously received adequate trial of
GDMT
Hence introduction of GDMT is a key target during hospitalization for HFrEF to reduce risk.
This has been shown for ACEI , Beta Blockers and most recently for ARNIs.
General tenets of acute heart failure hospitalisation
management
What we learned from PARADIGM - HF
• In stable outpatients with HFrEF already tolerating high doses of ACE or ARB therapy,
PARADIGM-HF demonstrated that sacubitril/valsartan reduced cardiovascular death, heart failure
hospitalization and all- cause mortality compared with the gold standard enalapril.
• Switching 1000 patients from an ACE inhibitor/ARB to sacubitril valsartan avoided(over a
median duration of 27 months):
- 47 primary endpoints of CVD or hospitalized HF
- 31 cardiovascular deaths
- 28 patients hospitalized for HF
- 37 patients hospitalized for any reason
- 53 total admissions for HF
- 111 total admissions for any reason
Courtesy - S. Solomon 2019
PARADIGM-HF : Limitations
• Limited experience with hospitalized ADHF patients (excluded by protocol)
• No prior hospitalization at baseline — 37.2 %
• At baseline 8% patients With rales and 21 % With LEE
• Low rate of HF hospitalization (14.2%) in follow-up
• Stable dose of ACEI/ARB (equivalent to Enalapril 10 mg daily) and BB required for at least 4 weeks prior to entry
• Design required sequential single blind periods
Why Not Initiate an ARNI In-Hospital for HFrEF?
• Unclear efficacy in a broad ADHF population?
• Increased risk of in hospital adverse events
• Compared to ACEi?
• Compared to later initiation?
• Increased risk of early discontinuations (affect on long- term adherence)?
• No difference in short-term clinical outcomes?
• No rationale for an early clinical effect?
Recent Trials With Sacubitril / Valsartan
Dr. K.M. Nisamudeen
11.
• 70% of care
• Transitions fragile
1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic
HFrEF Rx
Ambulatory Hospitalized
The Need for PIONEER
Data
12.
1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF
Rx
2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF
• Stable ambulatory patients
• Run-in phase
• <2% NYHA IV
• Concerns about hypotension
The Need for PIONEER
McMurray et al. NEJM 2014
13.
1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF
Rx
2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF
3. Sacubitril/valsartan use low:
The Need for PIONEER
<15%
eligible
patients in
CHAMP
Greene et al. CHAMP. JACC 2018
14.
1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus
chronic HFrEF Rx
2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF
3. Sacubitril/valsartan use low:
The Need for PIONEER
WHY?
• Not trust a single trial?
• Switching complicated?
• Background Rx complicated?
• Cost?
• Clinical intertia?!
Greene et al. CHAMP. JACC 2018
Conclusions
Among hemodynamically stabilized acute heart failure
patients with reduced EF, compared with enalapril,
sacubitril/valsartan administered over 8 weeks …
Led to greater reduction in NT-proBNP
Reduced re-hospitalization for heart failure
Was well tolerated with comparable rates of worsening
renal function, hyperkalemia, symptomatic hypotension,
and angioedema
22.
Clinical predictors of NT-
proBNP response to early
initiation of
sacubitril/valsartan
after hospitalisation for
decompensated heart failure : A
sub analysis of the TRANSITION
study
23.
TRANSITION study
Aims
• Identify patterns of NT-proBNP levels during the study
• Identify clinical predictors of NT-proBNP response to sacubitril/valsartan
Rationale
• NT-proBNP levels reflect cardiac wall stress and its reduction is related to improved outcomes
16-week
follow-up
1-
14
day
s
Hospital
admission
for ADHF
Pre-discharge sac/val
initiation
Post-discharge sac/val
initiati
on
10-week
treatment
OMT
Stratification
ACEi
ARB
ACEi/ARB-naïve
Patient
stabilised †
1–3 days screening
Sac/va
l
Sac/va
l
Randomisation Discharge Week 26
Week 10
Biomarker collection week 4
= 36 hours ACEi washout
OMT = optimised medical treatment
†Patients’ haemodynamically stable = no need for intravenous diuretics (in 24 h prior to screening)
and SBP >110 mmHg (for ≥6 h prior to randomisation)
24.
Changes in NT-proBNP during sac/val
treatment
*Change from baseline is p<0.05;
mixed model with repeated measures
Pre-
discharge
initiation (n) 478 430 446 444
Post-
discharge
initiation (n)
473 310 450 439
-40
-30
-20
-10
0
At Week
10
-
28.1
*p<0.001
-
25.1*
-
22.0*
p=0.377
-
38.0*
-
33.7*
p=0.250
At discharge At Week
4
-3.5
Changes
in
NT-proBNP
(%)
Plasma NT-proBNP levels Reductions in NT-proBNP from baseline
Pre-discharge initiation (N=493) Post-discharge initiation (N=489)
Randomisation Discharge Week 10
Geometric
mean
plasma
NT-proBNP
(pg/mL)
2200
2000
1800
1600
1400
1200
1000
800
p=0.29
3
p<0.00
1 p<0.001
p<0.001
p<0.00
1
p<0.000
1
Week 4
Visit
Discharge
199/430
Week 4
206/446
187/450
Week 10
227/444
211/439
10
0
20
40
30
50
60
46.
3
46.
2
18.
1
41.
6
48.
1
Pre-discharge
initiation
Post-discharge
initiation
51.4
Patients
(%)
Proportion of patients with NT-proBNP favorable
response (reduction ≤1000 pg/mL, or > 30% from
baseline)
Pre-discharge initiation
(m/N)
Post-discharge initiation (m/N)
56/310
m: number of patients with NT-proBNP assessments ≤1000 pg/mL or >30% reduction from baseline
N: number of patients with non-missing NT-proBNP assessments at both baseline and corresponding post-baseline time
point
TRANSITION : conclusions
Wachter R, et al. Abstract P6531.
European Society of Cardiology Congress; Aug. 25-29, 2018;Munich.
27.
DE-NOVO vs Prior CHF – Post hoc analysis of
TRANSITION
28.
DE-NOVO vs Prior CHF – Post hoc analysis of
TRANSITION
• After 10 weeks, 56% de novo HFrEF patients received target dose of sacubitril/valsartan (97/103 mg)
vs. 45% in prior HFrEF patients (P<0.001).
• Proportion of patients on 49/51 mg or 97/103 mg sacubitril/valsartan was also higher in de novoHFrEF
patients compared to prior diagnosed patients (72% vs. 63%, P=0.002).
• There was no difference between groups for percentage patients who discontinued sacubitril/valsartan
due to adverse events (3% in de novo group vs. 7% in the prior diagnosed group).
• Most relevant adverse events were hyperkalemia, hypotension, and cardiac failure, with no difference in
number of AEs between groups.
• Use of betablockers, MRAs and diuretics were similar for both groups.
• At week 4 and 10, NT-proBNP and hs-Troponin T were lower in de novo group vs. the prior diagnosed
group (for both markers and both time points P<0.001).
Initiation of an ARNI De Novo
Without Prior Exposure to an ACEI or
ARB –Preferred :-
1. Recent data suggests that directly initiating an ARNI, rather than a
pretreatment
period ACEI or ARB, is a safe and effective strategy.
2. Patients with de novo HF who underwent in-hospital initiation of an
ARNI had a
greater reduction in NP concentrations, a comparable safety profile,
and a
significant improvement in early clinical outcomes compared with those
on enalapril .
3. When de novo initiation of ARNI is performed, close follow-up and
serial assessments
(blood pressure, electrolytes, and renal function) should be
considered, and any such
usage should consider concerns regarding the risk of angioedema or
Conclusion
The 2019 ACC Expert Consensus Statement on the Management of Patients
Hospitalized with HF recommends ARNI based on the PIONEER-HF study
for patients with HFrEF hospitalized for ADHF who are in the
trajectory phase toward stabilization, who have stabilized after
initial diuresis, or who are in the transition to discharge period.
When initiated in the hospital after stabilization of ADHF, it is
recommended that patients are clinically stable( no symptoms of
hypotension; no increase of IV diuretics, vasodilators, or nitrate
therapy in the prior 6 hours; and no IV inotropes for the prior 24
hours).
A depiction of the clinical course of heart failure with associated types and intensities of available therapies. Black line: Patients tend to follow a progressive, albeit nonlinear, decline in health-related quality of life as the disease progresses; this course can be interrupted by sudden cardiac death caused by arrhythmia or can end in a more gradual death caused by progressive pump failure. Gray line: At disease onset, multiple oral therapies are prescribed for cardiac dysfunction and/or treatment of comorbidities. As disease severity increases, the intensity of care may increase in parallel, with intensification of diuretics, addition of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator/cardiac resynchronization therapy for those eligible, and increasing interaction with the medical system through ambulatory visits and hospitalizations, until the time when standard therapies begin to fail (transition to advanced heart failure). Dotted line: Palliative therapies to control symptoms, address quality of life, and enhance communication are relevant throughout the course of heart failure, not just in advanced disease; palliative therapies work hand in hand with traditional therapies designed to prolong survival. The critical transition into advanced heart failure from the medical perspective is often followed by a transition in goals of care from the patient and family perspective, wherein palliative therapies may become the dominant treatment paradigm (for the majority of patients in whom transplantation and mechanical circulatory support are not an option).