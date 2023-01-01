Successfully reported this slideshow.
How Early ARNI is Early.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
How Early ARNI is Early.pptx

Jan. 01, 2023
angiotensin neprilysin inhibitors , how early can we start , current evidence

ECG made easy
Ahmed Elborae
0 views
Recapture Passion and Experience Greater Desire for Women
RepuBubica
0 views
HRT .pptx
olfat fawzy
0 views
nail anatomy.pptx
PdiangtyGiriMawlong
0 views
MEDICAL ELECTIVES.pptx
Dr. Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation's Medical College and Hospital, Ahmednagar
0 views
NEOPLASIA.pptx
GraceT12
0 views
Upload.pptx
gisiv59740
0 views
Echo ppt3 Akhtar Totakhail.pptx
DrAkhtarMohammadTota
0 views
How to Win Your War Against Stress.docx
MohamedAbdelrahim24
0 views
Echo ppt1 Akhtar Totakhail.pptx
DrAkhtarMohammadTota
0 views
pathology cell injury lab
GHASSANMEZHER2
0 views
1. Introduction to Microbiology.pdf
JamesChabu1
0 views
ILD NEW (2).pptx
Drsmcsideptofradiodi
0 views
Chiari I Decompression
Zeeshan Nasir
0 views
Introduction To Radiology.pptx
RT-Luqman Zarvaid
0 views
DEFORMATIES IN LEPROSY.pptx
PdiangtyGiriMawlong
0 views
IOACON DR RCM.pptx
Raj Harshwal
0 views
2 Autologous fat transfer for breast augmentation a review. Dermatol Surg. 20...
minhtu
0 views
cerebral cortex.pdf
GHASSANMEZHER2
0 views
Hypertensive in pregnancy new.pptx
NuhaAbdullah6
0 views
How Early ARNI is Early.pptx

  1. 1. Initiation of ARNi in hospital – How early is early? 1. Introduction and HF Stages 2. Natural history and Pathophysiology of ADHF 3. Patient’s journey – Optimizing the treatment 4. Basic tenets of Management of hospitalized Acute HF patient 5. Why not initiate ARNI at the time of discharge ? – Experience from clinical trial 6. Pioneer –HF 7. Transition Trial 8. Clinical Interpretation from recent trials 9. Initiation of an ARNI in De Novo HF vs chronic heart failure with or Without Prior Exposure to an ACEI or ARB 10. Conclusion
  2. 2. Larry A. Allen. Circulation. Decision Making in Advanced Heart Failure, Volume: 125, Issue: 15, Pages: 1928-1952, DOI: (10.1161/CIR.0b013e31824f2173) © 2012 American Heart Association, Inc.
  3. 3. Pathway to improve outcomes in HF begins with admission , continues through admission and transition to oral therapies before discharge
  4. 4. Clinical trajectory should be assessed Key risk factors and comorbities assessed at hospitalisation Review and communicate at discharge day
  5. 5. First follow up visit – address specific issues such as volume status, h/d stability, kidney function, electrolytes, regimen of recommended therapies, adherence challenges and goals of care
  6. 6. When possible continuation of GDMT through hospitalization or initiation before discharge Hospitalization provides a key opportunity to decrease risk and improve clinical trajectory in In patients who respond to diuretics and and have not previously received adequate trial of GDMT Hence introduction of GDMT is a key target during hospitalization for HFrEF to reduce risk. This has been shown for ACEI , Beta Blockers and most recently for ARNIs. General tenets of acute heart failure hospitalisation management
  7. 7. What we learned from PARADIGM - HF • In stable outpatients with HFrEF already tolerating high doses of ACE or ARB therapy, PARADIGM-HF demonstrated that sacubitril/valsartan reduced cardiovascular death, heart failure hospitalization and all- cause mortality compared with the gold standard enalapril. • Switching 1000 patients from an ACE inhibitor/ARB to sacubitril valsartan avoided(over a median duration of 27 months): - 47 primary endpoints of CVD or hospitalized HF - 31 cardiovascular deaths - 28 patients hospitalized for HF - 37 patients hospitalized for any reason - 53 total admissions for HF - 111 total admissions for any reason Courtesy - S. Solomon 2019
  8. 8. PARADIGM-HF : Limitations • Limited experience with hospitalized ADHF patients (excluded by protocol) • No prior hospitalization at baseline — 37.2 % • At baseline 8% patients With rales and 21 % With LEE • Low rate of HF hospitalization (14.2%) in follow-up • Stable dose of ACEI/ARB (equivalent to Enalapril 10 mg daily) and BB required for at least 4 weeks prior to entry • Design required sequential single blind periods
  9. 9. Why Not Initiate an ARNI In-Hospital for HFrEF? • Unclear efficacy in a broad ADHF population? • Increased risk of in hospital adverse events • Compared to ACEi? • Compared to later initiation? • Increased risk of early discontinuations (affect on long- term adherence)? • No difference in short-term clinical outcomes? • No rationale for an early clinical effect?
  10. 10. Recent Trials With Sacubitril / Valsartan Dr. K.M. Nisamudeen
  11. 11. • 70% of care • Transitions fragile 1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF Rx Ambulatory Hospitalized The Need for PIONEER Data
  12. 12. 1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF Rx 2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF • Stable ambulatory patients • Run-in phase • <2% NYHA IV • Concerns about hypotension The Need for PIONEER McMurray et al. NEJM 2014
  13. 13. 1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF Rx 2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF 3. Sacubitril/valsartan use low: The Need for PIONEER <15% eligible patients in CHAMP Greene et al. CHAMP. JACC 2018
  14. 14. 1. Contrast of evidence for acute versus chronic HFrEF Rx 2. Limitations of PARADIGM-HF 3. Sacubitril/valsartan use low: The Need for PIONEER WHY? • Not trust a single trial? • Switching complicated? • Background Rx complicated? • Cost? • Clinical intertia?! Greene et al. CHAMP. JACC 2018
  15. 15. PIONEER – Patient profile
  16. 16. 9 Primary Endpoint : % Change in NT-proBNP 29% greater reduction with sacubitril/valsartan CI 19%, 37%; P < 0.0001 10 0 –10 –20 –30 –40 –50 –60 –70 Percent Change from Baseline 2 3 4 5 6 Week since Randomization Baseline 1 7 8 enalapril sacubitril/valsartan
  17. 17. PIONEER- safety 1. Safe: • Renal parameters (similar) • Blood pressure (14% hypotension, <2% difference) 2. Effective • NT-proBNP ↓ 29% • Serious event composite: ↓ 46% at 8 weeks
  18. 18. Safety Events(%) sacubitr il/valsa rtn (n=440) enalapr l (n=441) RR (95% CI) Worsening renal function* 13.6 14.7 0.93 (0.67-1.28) Hyperkalemia† 11.6 9.3 1.25 (0.84-1.84) Symptomatic hypotension 15.0 12.7 1.18 (0.85-1.64) Angioedema event 1 (0.2%) 6 (1.4%) 0.17 (0.02-1.38) Safety 10 *Cr ≥0.5 with simultaneous reduction in eGFR of ≥25% †K+ >5.5 mg/dl P = NS for all safety events
  19. 19. Serious Composite Clinical Endpoint HR = 0.54; 95% CI 0.37, 0.79 P = 0.001 NNT = 13 20 Event Rate (%) 10 0 0 7 sacubitril/valsartan 9.3% enalapril N = 441 N = 440 24 28 35 42 Days since Randomization 14 49 56 Death, HF re-hosp, LVAD, Transplant listing 16.8%
  20. 20. sacubitril/ valsartan (n=440) enalapri l (n=441) HR P-value Serious Composite, % 9.3 16.8 0.54 0.001 Death, % 2.3 3.4 0.66 0.311 Re-hosp for HF, % 8.0 13.8 0.56 0.005 LVAD, % 0.2 0.2 0.99 0.999 Cardiac Transplant, % 0 0 - - Expanded Composite*, % 56.6 59.9 0.93 0.369 Unplanned IV diuretics, % 0.5 0.5 0.99 0.997 Addition of HF med, % 17.7 19.1 0.92 0.58 >50% diuretic increase, % 49.6 50.3 0.98 0.812 Exploratory Clinical Endpoints *Serious composite + addition of HF med, no unplanned outpatient IV diuretics or >50% increase in dose
  21. 21. Conclusions Among hemodynamically stabilized acute heart failure patients with reduced EF, compared with enalapril, sacubitril/valsartan administered over 8 weeks …  Led to greater reduction in NT-proBNP  Reduced re-hospitalization for heart failure  Was well tolerated with comparable rates of worsening renal function, hyperkalemia, symptomatic hypotension, and angioedema
  22. 22. Clinical predictors of NT- proBNP response to early initiation of sacubitril/valsartan after hospitalisation for decompensated heart failure : A sub analysis of the TRANSITION study
  23. 23. TRANSITION study 39 Aims • Identify patterns of NT-proBNP levels during the study • Identify clinical predictors of NT-proBNP response to sacubitril/valsartan Rationale • NT-proBNP levels reflect cardiac wall stress and its reduction is related to improved outcomes 16-week follow-up 1- 14 day s Hospital admission for ADHF Pre-discharge sac/val initiation Post-discharge sac/val initiati on 10-week treatment OMT Stratification ACEi ARB ACEi/ARB-naïve Patient stabilised † 1–3 days screening Sac/va l Sac/va l Randomisation Discharge Week 26 Week 10 Biomarker collection week 4 = 36 hours ACEi washout OMT = optimised medical treatment †Patients’ haemodynamically stable = no need for intravenous diuretics (in 24 h prior to screening) and SBP >110 mmHg (for ≥6 h prior to randomisation)
  24. 24. Changes in NT-proBNP during sac/val treatment 40 *Change from baseline is p<0.05; mixed model with repeated measures Pre- discharge initiation (n) 478 430 446 444 Post- discharge initiation (n) 473 310 450 439 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 At Week 10 - 28.1 *p<0.001 - 25.1* - 22.0* p=0.377 - 38.0* - 33.7* p=0.250 At discharge At Week 4 -3.5 Changes in NT-proBNP (%) Plasma NT-proBNP levels Reductions in NT-proBNP from baseline Pre-discharge initiation (N=493) Post-discharge initiation (N=489) Randomisation Discharge Week 10 Geometric mean plasma NT-proBNP (pg/mL) 2200 2000 1800 1600 1400 1200 1000 800 p=0.29 3 p<0.00 1 p<0.001 p<0.001 p<0.00 1 p<0.000 1 Week 4 Visit
  25. 25. Discharge 199/430 Week 4 206/446 187/450 Week 10 227/444 211/439 10 0 20 40 30 50 60 46. 3 46. 2 18. 1 41. 6 48. 1 Pre-discharge initiation Post-discharge initiation 51.4 Patients (%) Proportion of patients with NT-proBNP favorable response (reduction ≤1000 pg/mL, or > 30% from baseline) 41 Pre-discharge initiation (m/N) Post-discharge initiation (m/N) 56/310 m: number of patients with NT-proBNP assessments ≤1000 pg/mL or >30% reduction from baseline N: number of patients with non-missing NT-proBNP assessments at both baseline and corresponding post-baseline time point
  26. 26. TRANSITION : conclusions Wachter R, et al. Abstract P6531. European Society of Cardiology Congress; Aug. 25-29, 2018;Munich.
  27. 27. DE-NOVO vs Prior CHF – Post hoc analysis of TRANSITION
  28. 28. DE-NOVO vs Prior CHF – Post hoc analysis of TRANSITION • After 10 weeks, 56% de novo HFrEF patients received target dose of sacubitril/valsartan (97/103 mg) vs. 45% in prior HFrEF patients (P<0.001). • Proportion of patients on 49/51 mg or 97/103 mg sacubitril/valsartan was also higher in de novoHFrEF patients compared to prior diagnosed patients (72% vs. 63%, P=0.002). • There was no difference between groups for percentage patients who discontinued sacubitril/valsartan due to adverse events (3% in de novo group vs. 7% in the prior diagnosed group). • Most relevant adverse events were hyperkalemia, hypotension, and cardiac failure, with no difference in number of AEs between groups. • Use of betablockers, MRAs and diuretics were similar for both groups. • At week 4 and 10, NT-proBNP and hs-Troponin T were lower in de novo group vs. the prior diagnosed group (for both markers and both time points P<0.001).
  29. 29. De-Novo Vs Prior CHF –PIONEER Substudy
  30. 30. Initiation of an ARNI De Novo Without Prior Exposure to an ACEI or ARB –Preferred :- 1. Recent data suggests that directly initiating an ARNI, rather than a pretreatment period ACEI or ARB, is a safe and effective strategy. 2. Patients with de novo HF who underwent in-hospital initiation of an ARNI had a greater reduction in NP concentrations, a comparable safety profile, and a significant improvement in early clinical outcomes compared with those on enalapril . 3. When de novo initiation of ARNI is performed, close follow-up and serial assessments (blood pressure, electrolytes, and renal function) should be considered, and any such usage should consider concerns regarding the risk of angioedema or
  31. 31. ARNI -- The final outcome
  32. 32. Conclusion The 2019 ACC Expert Consensus Statement on the Management of Patients Hospitalized with HF recommends ARNI based on the PIONEER-HF study for patients with HFrEF hospitalized for ADHF who are in the trajectory phase toward stabilization, who have stabilized after initial diuresis, or who are in the transition to discharge period. When initiated in the hospital after stabilization of ADHF, it is recommended that patients are clinically stable( no symptoms of hypotension; no increase of IV diuretics, vasodilators, or nitrate therapy in the prior 6 hours; and no IV inotropes for the prior 24 hours).
  33. 33. Thank you

×