MATERI IV SISTEM INFORMASI DAN TINJAUAN SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI A. DEFINISI SISTEM INFOMASI Sistem informasi adalah kum...
4. Perencanaan dan pengendalian Sistem informasi juga diperlukan untuk aktivitas perencanaan dan pengendalian, seperti mem...
Proses penting yang dihubungkan oleh system ERP adalah akuntansi keuangan, penjualan dan distribusi, pembelian, sumberdaya...
5. Kenneth C. Laudon dan Jane P. Laudon. Sistem Informasi Manajemen, Buku 1 (edisi 10). Jakarta: Salemba Empat. 6. Raymond...
SIM Puji Rahayu_HapziAli_Tinjauan Sistem Informasi Akuntansi_Universitas Mercu Buana_2018.docx

Tugas Mata Kuliah SIM

  1. 1. MATERI IV SISTEM INFORMASI DAN TINJAUAN SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI A. DEFINISI SISTEM INFOMASI Sistem informasi adalah kumpulan dari komponen-komponen yang saling berinteraksi dan memiliki tujuan yang sama, yang merupakan fakta dari data yang sudah diproses yang memiliki kegunaan bagi penggunanya dalam proses pengambilan keputusan (IAI, Sistem Informasi dan Pengendalian Internal, 2015) Menurut Henry C. Lucas “ Suatu sistem informasi adalah suatu kegiatan dari prosedur- prosedur yang diorganisasikan, bilamana dieksekusi akan menyediakan informasi untuk mendukung pengambiloankeputusan dan pengendalian di dala organisasi. Menurut John F. Nash dan Martin B. Robert, Sistem informasi adalah kombinaasi dari orang-orang, fasilitas, teknologi, media, prosedur-prosedur, dan pengendalian yang ditujukan untuk mendapatkan jalur komunikasi penting, memproses tipe transaksi rutin tertentu , memberi sinyal kepada manajemen dan yang lainnya terhadap kejadian- kejadian internal dan eksternal yang penting dan menyediakan sesuatu dasar untuk pengambilan keputusan. B. TINJAUAN SISTEM INFORMASI AKUNTANSI Sistem Informasi Akuntansi adalah subsistem dari Sistem Informasi Manajemen (SIM) yang menyediakan informasi akuntansi dan keuangan, juga informasi lain yang diperoleh dari pengolah rutin transaksi akuntansi. Penggunaan Sistem Informasi Akuntansi : 1. Membuat laporan eksternal Perusahaan menggunakan SIA untuk menghasilkan laporan-laporan khusus untuk memenuhi kebutuhan informasi para investor, kreditor, dinas pajak, badan-badan pemerintah. 2. Mendukung aktivitas rutin ara manajer memerlukan suatu system informasi akuntansi untuk menangani aktivitas operasi rutin sepanjang siklus operasi perusahaan itu. 3. Mendukung pengambilan keputusan Informasi dari SIA diperlukan untuk pengambilan keputusan yang bersifat tidak rutin pada semua tingkat dari suatu organisasi. Informasi ini penting untuk merencanakan produk baru, memutuskan produk apa yang harus ada diperusahaan, memasarkan produk kepada pelanggan.
  2. 2. 4. Perencanaan dan pengendalian Sistem informasi juga diperlukan untuk aktivitas perencanaan dan pengendalian, seperti membandingkan aangka anggaran dengan actual. 5. Menerapkan pengendalian internal Peranan Sistem informasi yang terkomputerisasi sangat membantu pengendalian internal yang mencakup kebijakan-kebijakan, prosedur-prosedur, dan system informasi yang digunakan untuk melindungi asset perusahaan dari kerugian/kecurangan dan untuk emeliharan keakuratan data keuangan. C. SISTEM PEMROSESAN TRANSAKSI Sistem Pemrosesan Transaksi system komputersisasi yang digunakan untuk memproses data yang mencerminkan aktivitas perusahaan dan mengubah data menjadi informasi bagi manajemen perusahaan dan bagi individu-individu dan organisasi- organisasi dalam lingkungan perusahaan. Sistem pemrosesan transaksi penting untuk keseluruhan fungsi dari system informasi, karena : 1. Mengkonversi berbagai kegiatan ekonomi ke dalam data keuangan 2. Mencatat berbagai transaksi keuangan ke dalam catatan akuntansi (jurnal dan buku besar) 3. Mendistribusikan informasi keuangan yang penting untuk personel operasional dalam mendukung operasional hariannya Sistem pemrosesan transaksi terdiri dari tiga siklus yaitu siklus pendapatan, siklus pengeluaran dan siklus konversi, dimana setiap siklus menangkap dan memproses transaksi keuangan yang berbeda jenisnya. D. SISTEM PERENCANAAN PERUSAHAAN Sistem perencanaan sumberdaya perusahaan (enterprise resource planning-ERP) adalah system computer yang mengaitkan seluruh proses bisnis perusahaan ke system informasi terintegrasi, yang dapat memabntu perusahaan pada fungsi-fungsi akuntansi, pemasaran, sumberdaya manusia, operasi, pabrikasi, dan perencanaan.
  3. 3. Proses penting yang dihubungkan oleh system ERP adalah akuntansi keuangan, penjualan dan distribusi, pembelian, sumberdaya manusia, dan perencanaan produksi. Manfaat utama system ERP adalah prosesnya didasarkan pada praktek-praktek terbaik dalam industry dan perusahaan yang mengubah proses mereka untuk menyesuaikan dengan struktur system ERP dan dapat menjadi lebih efektif dan efisien. E. IMPLEMENTASI PADA KOPERASI SIMPAN PINJAM PEMBIAYAAN SYARIAH MITRA ANGGOTA SIRAA, PAMIJAHAN, BOGOR 1. Dalam pengolahan data kegiatan ekonominya, Koperasi menggunakan system Komputer Khusus untuk Koperasi SImpan Pinjam. Dimulai dari tahap awal sampai akhir kegiatan ekonomi sudah terintergrasi antar bagian yang ada dalam Koperasi. Misalnya, Realisasi Pemberian Pinjaman Modal Kerja kepada Anggota pada bagian Kasir, sudah terintergrasi dengan bagian Funding untuk dapat memonitor besarnya angsuran, bagi hasil setiap bulan, dan jangka waktu pengembalian. Untuk Bagian Keanggotaan, dapat memonitor besarnya partisipasi anggota, yang merupakan dasar perhitungan pembagian Sisa Hasil Usaha tiap tahun. 2. Data-data yang dihasilkan oleh system tersebut, dapat dipergunakan sewaktu- waktu oleh Pengurus dan Manajer untuk merencanakan kegiatan sehari- hari Koperasi maupun untuk perencanakan kegiatan kegiatan yang akan datang (RAPB yang akan disahkan oleh Rapat Anggota). 3. Bagi Pengawas, data-data yang dihasilkan oleh system Koperasi, merupakan bahan untuk menjalankan tugas kepengawasannya Daftar Pustaka : 1. Rizki Ahmad Fauzi, Sistem Informasi Akuntansi, 2017 2. IAI, Sistem Informasi dan Pengendalian Internal , Jakarta, 2015 3. Dasaratha V. Rama/Frederick L. Jones , Sistem informasi Akuntansi, Buku 1 (edisi 18), Salemba Empat, Jakarta, 2008 4. Dasaratha V. Rama/Frederick L. Jones , Sistem informasi Akuntansi, Buku 2 , Salemba Empat, Jakarta, 2008
  4. 4. 5. Kenneth C. Laudon dan Jane P. Laudon. Sistem Informasi Manajemen, Buku 1 (edisi 10). Jakarta: Salemba Empat. 6. Raymond Mcleod Jr/George P. Schell, Sistem Informasi Manajemen Edisi 10, Salemba Empat, Jakarta, 2008 7. James A. Hall, Sistem Informasi Akuntansi edisi 13, Salemba Empat, Jakarta, 2007

