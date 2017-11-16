Scratch almendra (1) (1)

Scratch  Scratch es una plataforma donde se pueden realizar animaciones o juegos mediante bloques de Scratch  POR ALMEND...
  1. 1. Scratch  Scratch es una plataforma donde se pueden realizar animaciones o juegos mediante bloques de Scratch  POR ALMENDRA CROCCO
  2. 2. Movimiento  Los bloques de Movimiento sirven para mover el personaje de derecha a izquierda dar vueltas o poder mover alrededor aleatoriamente y por todos lados
  3. 3. Apariencia  Estos bloques sirven para cambiar la apariencia del personaje o el objeto que seleccionamos
  4. 4. Sonido  Estos bloques de Scratch sirven para darle sonido al personaje
  5. 5. Control  Los bloques de control sirven para controlar los demas bloques de movimiento y aparariencia
  6. 6. Girar x grados hacia la derecha o izquierda  Estos bloques sirven para que los personajes o objetos giren a la izquierda o a la derecha
  7. 7. Mover x pasos  Este bloque sirve para que nuestro personaje o objeto se mueva
  8. 8. Apuntar en dirección a x grados este bloque hace que nuestro personaje o objeto apunte en la dirección que le pongas.
  9. 9. Apuntar hacia x objeto  Apuntar hacia x objeto sirve para hacer que el objeto o personaje apunte a ese objeto
  10. 10. Ir a x:0 y:0 e ir a x objeto  Ir a coordenadas x o y sirve para ubicar el personaje u objeto en un ángulo determinado, e ir a x objeto sirve para ir hacia un determinado objeto
  11. 11. Rebotar si esta tocando un borde  Rebotar si esta tocando un borde sirve por si el personaje esta en un borde rebota segun en la direccion que este señalado el personaje o el objeto
  12. 12. Reproducir sonido x  Reproducir sonido x sirve para reproducir cualquier sonido seleccionando ese boton
  13. 13. Tocar sonido x y esperar  Este bloque sirve para tocar cualquier sonido y esperar algunos segundos
  14. 14. Detener todos los sonidos  Detiene todos los sonidos que utilizas
  15. 15. Cambiar tiempo por x  Cambia el tiempo del sonido por algún numero que tu pongas
  16. 16. Fijar volumen a x  Fijar volumen a x numero fija el volumen a el numero que tu pusiste
  17. 17. Cambiar volumen por x  Cambiar volumen por x sirve para cambiar el volumen por x numero
  18. 18. Al presionar la banderita verde  Al presionar la banderita verde se ejecutan uno o varios progamas
  19. 19. Al presionar x personaje  El presionar x personaje objeto se ejecuntan o se ejecuta una accion o varias
  20. 20. Al presionar tecla espacio  Al presionar la tecla espacio se ejecutanuna o varias acciones
  21. 21. Por siempre x cosa  Por siempre x cosa sirve para hacer cualquier cosa por siempre
  22. 22. Repetir x  Repetir x cosa sirve para repetir esa cosa que queres repetir
  23. 23. Cambiar el disfraz a x  Cambiar el disfraz a x sirve para cambiar el disfraz a otro disfraz de ese mismo personaje
  24. 24. Cambiar fondo a x1 y cambiar fondo a x  Cambiar fondo a x1 es cambiar al fondo siguiente fondo de ese fondo  Cambiar fondo a x es cambiar ese fondo a cualquier fondo que vos quieras
  25. 25. Decir hola y Decir hola por x segundos  Decir x cosa. En este bloque dices cualquier cosa cuantas veces quieras  Decir x cosa por x segundos,sirve para decir cualquier cosa por los segundos que hallas dicho
  26. 26. Pensar por x segundos y Pensar  Pensar por x segundos sirve para hacer algun sonido cualquiera por x segundos  Pensar sirve para hacer cualquier sonido sin medida de tiempo
  27. 27. Cambiar efecto color por x segundos y cambiar efecto color  Cambiar efecto color por x segundos sirve para cambiar el color del objeto o personaje por x segundos  Cambiar efecto color cambia el efecto color de un personaje u objeto
  28. 28. Cambiar tamaño a x y fijar tamaño a x  Cambiar tamaño a x cambia el tamaño a esa medida por un tiempo limitado  Fijar tamaño a x fija el tamaño PARA SIEMPRE de la figura u objeto
  29. 29. FIN

