CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, ...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, ...
Delantales personalizados (3)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Delantales personalizados (3)

41 views

Published on

sdfgsdf

Published in: Automotive
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Delantales personalizados (3)

  1. 1. CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, natural, negro, rojo // DELANTALES DELANTAL RIDEK https://www.publipromo.es/delantal-barato-ridek
  2. 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, natural, negro, rojo // DELANTALES DELANTAL RIDEK https://www.publipromo.es/delantal-barato-ridek
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, natural, negro, rojo // DELANTALES DELANTAL RIDEK https://www.publipromo.es/delantal-barato-ridek
  4. 4. CARACTERÍSTICAS Material: Non-Woven Peso unidad: 28 grs. Medidas unidad: 50 x 73 cms. Colores disponibles: azul, naranja, natural, negro, rojo // DELANTALES DELANTAL RIDEK https://www.publipromo.es/delantal-barato-ridek

×