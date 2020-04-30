Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bancos descono cidos Publio Galán Emprendiciencia Soc. Coop. Esp.
Financiación lineal o tradicional El sistema financiero
Entidades financieras clásicas El 80% de las transacciones (mundo)  especular. Economía especulativa  Economía real La ...
¿Quién tiene cuenta en estos bancos? Al menos 74 entidades financieras de las que podemos ser clientes en España pueden «n...
Banca ética vs. Banca armada
CREDITOS DE LA BANCA ESPAÑOLA A EMPRESAS DE ARMAS El negocio de las armas Fuente: “Informe Centro de los Estudios por la P...
Entidades financieras especulativas La banca tradicional no es solo sospechosa de realizar prácticas no éticas para engros...
Infiernos fiscales
Los refugios fiscales: ranking mundial Fuente: “Asociación TJN (Red de Justicia Fiscal)- enero 2020) Suiza EE.UU. Islas Ca...
Fuentes de financiación limpia
Sinónimos de banca ética = Social = Solidaria = Cooperativa = Alternativa = Cívica = Ciudadana = De desarrollo comunitario...
Bancas éticas por Europa Alemania * Okobank * EthikBank (y en Austria) * Umweltbank Dinamarca * Oikos Bank * Merkur Bank *...
Tipología de banca ética - España • Grandes bancos con sedes varios países: tipo 1 • Pequeñas asociaciones de ámbito local...
Bancos éticos o sostenibles hotel Kadampa
;-) Publio Galán 615 012 389 publiogalan@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Financiacion alternativa bancos desconocidos

12 views

Published on

Modelos de financiación alternativa a la banca comercial tradicional, también conocida como «banca armada». Incluye algunos ejemplos de banca ética, banca verde o banca limpia.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Financiacion alternativa bancos desconocidos

  1. 1. Bancos descono cidos Publio Galán Emprendiciencia Soc. Coop. Esp.
  2. 2. Financiación lineal o tradicional El sistema financiero
  3. 3. Entidades financieras clásicas El 80% de las transacciones (mundo)  especular. Economía especulativa  Economía real La avaricia conduce evitar el componente ético y la sostenibilidad del Planeta. Leyenda urbana: Los O.D.S. (Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible) son un cuento chino.
  4. 4. ¿Quién tiene cuenta en estos bancos? Al menos 74 entidades financieras de las que podemos ser clientes en España pueden «no ser éticas».
  5. 5. Banca ética vs. Banca armada
  6. 6. CREDITOS DE LA BANCA ESPAÑOLA A EMPRESAS DE ARMAS El negocio de las armas Fuente: “Informe Centro de los Estudios por la Paz - junio 2016)
  7. 7. Entidades financieras especulativas La banca tradicional no es solo sospechosa de realizar prácticas no éticas para engrosar sus beneficios, sino que hoy podemos demostrar que es corresponsable en cuanto a su relación con el negocio de las armas. El secreto bancario es uno de los elementos que se encuentran en la raíz del problema. El otro: Los «paraísos fiscales»: dinero fácil y sucio.
  8. 8. Infiernos fiscales
  9. 9. Los refugios fiscales: ranking mundial Fuente: “Asociación TJN (Red de Justicia Fiscal)- enero 2020) Suiza EE.UU. Islas Caimán Hong Kong Holanda Luxemburgo Alemania Taiwán Emiratos Árabes Guernsey
  10. 10. Fuentes de financiación limpia
  11. 11. Sinónimos de banca ética = Social = Solidaria = Cooperativa = Alternativa = Cívica = Ciudadana = De desarrollo comunitario = Verde o Sostenible = Limpia
  12. 12. Bancas éticas por Europa Alemania * Okobank * EthikBank (y en Austria) * Umweltbank Dinamarca * Oikos Bank * Merkur Bank * Dragsholm Sparekasse * Arbejdernes Landsbank * Folke Sparekassen Suiza * Banca Alternativa Suiza (ABS) Reino Unido * Charity Bank * The Co-operative Bank * Reliance Bank * Shared Interest * Unity Trust Bank * Ecology Building Society Otros países europeos * Cultura Bank, Noruega * MagNet Community Bank, Hungría * JAK bank, Suecia, banco sin intereses • Crédit coopératif y NEF, Francia Italia * Banca Popolare Etica
  13. 13. Tipología de banca ética - España • Grandes bancos con sedes varios países: tipo 1 • Pequeñas asociaciones de ámbito local: tipo 2
  14. 14. Bancos éticos o sostenibles hotel Kadampa
  15. 15. ;-) Publio Galán 615 012 389 publiogalan@gmail.com

×