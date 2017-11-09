Access Fire Officer & Chief Officer Scenarios in Your Navigate 2 Course How To:
Visit www.psglearning.com and log in to your account.
Click on Navigate 2 Advantage Access for Fire Officer: Principles and Practice or Chief Officer: Principles and Practice. ...
Click on the Teaching Tools tab, select the Course Material placard, and then click on the Launch button next to "Fire Off...
Get acquainted with the Fire Officer and Chief Officer Scenarios by reading this brief overview or print as needed for fut...
To review specific scenarios, make sure you are in the Lessons tab. In the Course Admin drop-down menu, select "Question b...
In the Select a category drop-down menu, choose one of the options under the "Case Studies" section. Click the Preview ico...
A new window will appear that allows you to preview individual scenarios.
To create a scenario assessment, click on "Add an activity or resource." You may add scenarios to Chapter Quizzes or creat...
Select "Navigate 2 Assessment" in the pop-up menu. Then, click on the Add button. For more details on creating assessments...
Choose the appropriate name and settings for the assessment.
Once your settings are complete, click on the Save and display button.
To add questions to your assessment, click on the Edit assessment button.
To view the question bank contents, click on the Select a category drop-down menu. Select the appropriate item.
Select the scenarios you would like to include.
Once you are satisfied with your selections, scroll down and click on the Add to assessment button.
Contact our Technical Support team today: psglearning.com/techsupport Questions?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Access Fire Officer & Chief Officer Scenarios in Navigate 2

42 views

Published on

How to Access Fire Officer & Chief Officer Scenarios in Navigate 2

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

How to Access Fire Officer & Chief Officer Scenarios in Navigate 2

  1. 1. Access Fire Officer & Chief Officer Scenarios in Your Navigate 2 Course How To:
  2. 2. Visit www.psglearning.com and log in to your account.
  3. 3. Click on Navigate 2 Advantage Access for Fire Officer: Principles and Practice or Chief Officer: Principles and Practice. On the next screen, click the Launch button.
  4. 4. Click on the Teaching Tools tab, select the Course Material placard, and then click on the Launch button next to "Fire Officer Scenarios" or "Chief Officer Scenarios."
  5. 5. Get acquainted with the Fire Officer and Chief Officer Scenarios by reading this brief overview or print as needed for future reference.
  6. 6. To review specific scenarios, make sure you are in the Lessons tab. In the Course Admin drop-down menu, select "Question bank."
  7. 7. In the Select a category drop-down menu, choose one of the options under the "Case Studies" section. Click the Preview icon to review available scenarios.
  8. 8. A new window will appear that allows you to preview individual scenarios.
  9. 9. To create a scenario assessment, click on "Add an activity or resource." You may add scenarios to Chapter Quizzes or create a scenario-only assessment.
  10. 10. Select "Navigate 2 Assessment" in the pop-up menu. Then, click on the Add button. For more details on creating assessments in Navigate 2, visit: http://go.psglearning.com/assessments.
  11. 11. Choose the appropriate name and settings for the assessment.
  12. 12. Once your settings are complete, click on the Save and display button.
  13. 13. To add questions to your assessment, click on the Edit assessment button.
  14. 14. To view the question bank contents, click on the Select a category drop-down menu. Select the appropriate item.
  15. 15. Select the scenarios you would like to include.
  16. 16. Once you are satisfied with your selections, scroll down and click on the Add to assessment button.
  17. 17. Contact our Technical Support team today: psglearning.com/techsupport Questions?

×