Reading, And Reading Readers Through Nonfiction and Multimedia
Ourselves As Readers
Space to deeply reflect on what reading can and does mean in our lives. Reminds us that we have a history with books. Remi...
We all exist as different kinds of readers and the range of different kinds of readers is wide. We already know at least o...
Reader Traits Confidence Trusts own choices Reads without care Facility Can find books on own Knows appeal preferences Is ...
We are fundamentally different as readers
Three times different as readers
Broaden Where The Reader Gets To Stand: Nonfiction
Nonfiction
Considering Nonfiction Narrative Context Subject Type Appeal A 4-Part Method
Narrative Context Narrative Nonfiction and Task-based Nonfiction
Narrative Nonfiction
Task-Based Nonfiction
The Reader Decides
Major Nonfiction Subjects Biography Cookbooks (and Food) Crafts Health History Historical Biography Home and Garden Humor ...
Type Reporting, Memoir, Biography, Exposé, Investigations, Essay, Letters, Explanations, Microhistory, Narrative Cookbooks...
Appeal Story line What the work is about, its approach to that subject, its narrative drive. Pacing Addresses the speed of...
Storyline: How narrative is the storyline? What is the intent of the author?
Pacing: Has a great deal to do with the work’s narrative nature. Further dependent on how much the reader already knows an...
Characterization: Read for the real-life characters on the page. Some types demand successful connection to the character/...
Learning and Experiencing: The degree to which a reader reads the work for the educational opportunity it offers. The exte...
Setting, Tone, Frame and Language
The Four-Part Construction Narrative Context Subject Type Appeal
Narrative Context: Strongly narrative Subject: Climate change, Plant and animal extinction, Futurology, Natural History, E...
Broaden Where The Reader Gets To Stand: Media As Source of Suggestion and Suggestion Itself
Put the entire collection in play Meet the reader where she is Relax and remember you are a unique reader spending time wi...
Questions? Conversation …. Contact: nwyatt@mediasourceinc.com
Image Credits Winslow Homer, The new novel : owned by Springfield Museums: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:1877-wi...
Presented online by Neal Wyatt 22 July 2020

  1. 1. Reading, And Reading Readers Through Nonfiction and Multimedia
  2. 2. Ourselves As Readers
  3. 3. Space to deeply reflect on what reading can and does mean in our lives. Reminds us that we have a history with books. Reminds us that we have a process of selection and methods of discovery built through a lifetime of reading. Allows us the pleasure and space to remember books we love. Allows to remember the sheer wonderful pleasure of the right book at the right time.
  4. 4. We all exist as different kinds of readers and the range of different kinds of readers is wide. We already know at least one reader, ourselves, very well. There is room to build upon that knowledge and bridge out to other readers.
  5. 5. Reader Traits Confidence Trusts own choices Reads without care Facility Can find books on own Knows appeal preferences Is part of book culture Habits Reads widely Reads often Re-reads Listens to audiobooks Pays no attention to PR/crowd Perception Thinks of self as a reader Desires Wants reading to comfort, entertain, support, to offer ease Hesitant about what is “good” Reads with self-judgement Is stymied on what/how to choose Has no idea why a book works or not Is not part of book culture Reads narrowly Reads rarely Never re-reads Does not listen to audiobooks Is a “bandwagon” reader Does not think of self as a reader Wants reading to challenge
  6. 6. We are fundamentally different as readers
  7. 7. Three times different as readers
  8. 8. Broaden Where The Reader Gets To Stand: Nonfiction
  9. 9. Nonfiction
  10. 10. Considering Nonfiction Narrative Context Subject Type Appeal A 4-Part Method
  11. 11. Narrative Context Narrative Nonfiction and Task-based Nonfiction
  12. 12. Narrative Nonfiction
  13. 13. Task-Based Nonfiction
  14. 14. The Reader Decides
  15. 15. Major Nonfiction Subjects Biography Cookbooks (and Food) Crafts Health History Historical Biography Home and Garden Humor Memoir Nature Writing Politics/Social Science/Economics Religion/Spirituality Science/Math/Climate Sports Travel True Adventure True Crime War
  16. 16. Type Reporting, Memoir, Biography, Exposé, Investigations, Essay, Letters, Explanations, Microhistory, Narrative Cookbooks, Self-Help, (more)
  17. 17. Appeal Story line What the work is about, its approach to that subject, its narrative drive. Pacing Addresses the speed of the story arc: how quickly it unfolds and how rapidly it feels to read. Characterization The treatment of the figures central to the work. Can include the author in some types. Learning and Experiencing The degree to which the work teaches or invites the reader to experience an event/place/time. Setting The landscape in which the work is set. Tone How the work feels to read. Language The writing style of the work. Frame The details and layers of added information that construct the work.
  18. 18. Storyline: How narrative is the storyline? What is the intent of the author?
  19. 19. Pacing: Has a great deal to do with the work’s narrative nature. Further dependent on how much the reader already knows and brings to the subject.
  20. 20. Characterization: Read for the real-life characters on the page. Some types demand successful connection to the character/author.
  21. 21. Learning and Experiencing: The degree to which a reader reads the work for the educational opportunity it offers. The extent the work lets readers experience an event or life situation based on what they are told is the truth.
  22. 22. Setting, Tone, Frame and Language
  23. 23. The Four-Part Construction Narrative Context Subject Type Appeal
  24. 24. Narrative Context: Strongly narrative Subject: Climate change, Plant and animal extinction, Futurology, Natural History, Endangered Species Type: Reporting, explanation, history Appeal: Story line: Wide-net history of extinction. Tells a larger, and gripping, story with encounters and scenes. Pacing: Quick, engaging, well-developed. End oriented and arranged to pull the reader in and through. Characterization: Kolbert is a smart and engaging companion. Her characterizations of scientists and researchers are also engaging. Learning and Experiencing: Key appeal. Fact-based, sharp, and well-argued. Readers learn and understand. Setting: Wide-ranging and well-described. Tone: Involving, grim, authoritative. Language: Accessible, clear. Frame: Another key appeal. Detailed, well- described.
  25. 25. Broaden Where The Reader Gets To Stand: Media As Source of Suggestion and Suggestion Itself
  26. 26. Put the entire collection in play Meet the reader where she is Relax and remember you are a unique reader spending time with another unique reader who just wants to spend time with you
  27. 27. Questions? Conversation …. Contact: nwyatt@mediasourceinc.com
