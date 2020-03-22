Successfully reported this slideshow.
Readers' advisory displays at Canterbury Bankstown Libraries

  1. 1. Readers’ Advisory displays & activities at Canterbury-Bankstown Libraries MOVEMBER LLs’Day Origami workshop
  2. 2. From 15th to 29th of November 2019, Movember Campaign about “Mens’ Health” held and to keep library staff connected to Readers’ Advisory skills with a bit of fun, an activity was organised at our libraries. What was the Activity: Staff volunteered their photos to display both male and female and was asked Library users and staff members to put a moustache on the photo of their choice but first they need to display a Men’s health book/DVD or Magazine from our library collection
  3. 3. Week 1 participation - Week 2 participation
  4. 4. Library Lovers’ Day 2020 Activities and competitions organized by CBCITY Libraries for Library Lovers’ Day 14 Feb 2020 1. Book folding workshop – 2. Collection of Clifton Chronicles by Jeffrey Archer – 3. Share your favourite book / author.
  5. 5. At Campsie Library, book folding art workshop invited library lovers of books and art where they can turn an old book into a creative work of art.
  6. 6. Earlwood Library ran a Library Lovers competition throughout the month of February, 2020. All was asked to go on Canterbury Bankstown Facebook and LIKE the post on in the comments type #EarlwoodLibrary #LibraryLoversDay. First Prize The entire collection of Clifton Chronicles by Jeffrey Archer.
  7. 7. Second Prize 1 hour Readers Advisory session with you at any of our 9 Library locations and a personal reading list to suit your genre taste. 2nd fase of the competition Visit Earlwood Library and write your name & contact number on the competition ticket in order to be part of the draw. The winners were announced on Friday 28 February, 2020.
  8. 8. We asked Library Lovers to share the books they love. Write down the title and author of one of their favourite books on a card and put it in the box then choose a card from the adjacent box to discover a book that someone else loves for you to enjoy.
  9. 9. Community response: We received very warm and positive response from our community. They got involved physically in libraries’ Lovers day activities and also interacted via Facebook. As per statistics, 372 people reached to our Library Lovers Day Post on Facebook Competition at Earlwood Library attracted 300 people on Facebook. Activity suggest an item and dress up as a story character was most popular and 472 people reached to that post.
  10. 10. Outcomes: • The libraries 'statistical data showed that our libraries’ items circulation increased. • Community members engaged with offered activities and visited all of our libraries which increased visitors statistics for our libraries. • It also boost our libraries membership drive. • Community’s interaction and involvement proved their love to our libraries. • Library displays spread more awareness of our library collection.

