Prudent Morning Mantra 18 06 2018

Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia are closed today for holidays. Nikkei is down 0.6%. SGX Nifty is suggesting about 40 points lower start for our market.



Last week, after achieving the 10870 target on Wednesday, Nifty eased to touch a low of 10755 on Friday from where it rebounded to end the week at 10817.



10755, the bottom made last week, is the immediate support below which 34-DMA, placed around 10700 would be the next support to eye. 10893, the top made last week, is the immediate hurdle above which 10930, the top made in May, would be the next hurdle to eye.





