Prudent Evening Edition 26 07 18
Benchmark indices ended higher by about a third of a percent, hitting fresh record intraday as well as closing high. Sensex added 126 points to settle at 36985 while Nifty finished at 11167, up 35 points. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.8% and 0.3% respectively.

BSE Utilities index soared 1.7%, becoming top gainer among the sectoral indices, followed by 1.4% higher Power index and Bankex. Metal and IT indices were the top losers, down 0.7% each.

Maruti reported in-line revenue while operational and bottomline performance was a miss. Net profit rose 26.9% y-o-y to Rs 1975 cr while revenue rose 28% to Rs 22459 cr. EBITDA surged 43.8% to Rs 3351 cr and margin expanded 160 bps to 14.9%. SBI soared 6.4%, becoming top Nifty gainer, followed by 3.7% higher Eicher Motors. Yes Bank and Maruti were the top losers, down 4% and 3.8% respectively. BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:1.1.

Rupee was trading at 68.68/$, appreciating 10 paise compared to previous close.

Yes Bank reported better-than-expected bottomline, but stock slipped on weakening NIM and asset quality as slippages rose and provisions jumped. Net profit rose 30.5% to Rs 1260 cr y-o-y and NII was up 22.7% at Rs 2219 cr. Gross NPA ratio rose to 1.31% from 1.28% while net NPA ratio improved to 0.59% from 0.64% q-o-q. Gross slippages rose to Rs 560 cr from 380 cr q-o-q. Net interest margin, at 3.3%, hit a 12-quarter low. Provisions stood at Rs 626 cr, a growth of 119% y-o-y and 56% q-o-q.

  1. 1. PRUDENT EVENING EDITION SENSEX, NIFTY HIT RECORD INTRADAY, CLOSING HIGH Benchmark indices ended higher by about a third of a percent, hitting fresh record intraday as well as closing high. Sensex added 126 points to settle at 36985 while Nifty finished at 11167, up 35 points. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.8% and 0.3% respectively. BSE Utilities index soared 1.7%, becoming top gainer among the sectoral indices, followed by 1.4% higher Power index and Bankex. Metal and IT indices were the top losers, down 0.7% each. Maruti reported in-line revenue while operational and bottomline performance was a miss. Net profit rose 26.9% y-o-y to Rs 1975 cr while revenue rose 28% to Rs 22459 cr. EBITDA surged 43.8% to Rs 3351 cr and margin expanded 160 bps to 14.9%. SBI soared 6.4%, becoming top Nifty gainer, followed by 3.7% higher Eicher Motors. Yes Bank and Maruti were the top losers, down 4% and 3.8% respectively. BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:1.1. Rupee was trading at 68.68/$, appreciating 10 paise compared to previous close. Yes Bank reported better-than-expected bottomline, but stock slipped on weakening NIM and asset quality as slippages rose and provisions jumped. Net profit rose 30.5% to Rs 1260 cr y-o-y and NII was up 22.7% at Rs 2219 cr. Gross NPA ratio rose to 1.31% from 1.28% while net NPA ratio improved to 0.59% from 0.64% q-o-q. Gross slippages rose to Rs 560 cr from 380 cr q-o-q. Net interest margin, at 3.3%, hit a 12-quarter low. Provisions stood at Rs 626 cr, a growth of 119% y-o-y and 56% q-o-q. Dr Reddy reported better-than-expected results on all counts. Net profit rose more than seven-fold to Rs 456 cr while revenue was up 12% at Rs 3721 cr. EBITDA was up 140% to Rs 807 cr and margins expanded 1170 bps to 21.7%. European markets, except a marginally lower FTSE, were trading with gains of 0.8%-1.3% with DAX on the top.
  2. 2. Dow future was up 0.2% while S & P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.8% respectively. Disclaimer: This document has been prepared by Prudent Broking Services (P) Ltd. and is being distributed in India by Prudent Broking Services (P) Ltd., a registered broker dealer. The information in the document has been compiled by the research department. Due care has been taken in preparing the above document. However, this document is not, and should not be construed, as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities. Any act of buying, selling or otherwise dealing in any securities referred to in this document shall be at investors sole risk and responsibility. This document may not be reproduced, distributed or published, in whole or in part, without prior permission from the Company. To unsubscribe, send a mail to equityresearch@prudentcorporate.com

