Prudent Evening Edition 26 07 18

Benchmark indices ended higher by about a third of a percent, hitting fresh record intraday as well as closing high. Sensex added 126 points to settle at 36985 while Nifty finished at 11167, up 35 points. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.8% and 0.3% respectively.



BSE Utilities index soared 1.7%, becoming top gainer among the sectoral indices, followed by 1.4% higher Power index and Bankex. Metal and IT indices were the top losers, down 0.7% each.



Maruti reported in-line revenue while operational and bottomline performance was a miss. Net profit rose 26.9% y-o-y to Rs 1975 cr while revenue rose 28% to Rs 22459 cr. EBITDA surged 43.8% to Rs 3351 cr and margin expanded 160 bps to 14.9%. SBI soared 6.4%, becoming top Nifty gainer, followed by 3.7% higher Eicher Motors. Yes Bank and Maruti were the top losers, down 4% and 3.8% respectively. BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:1.1.



Rupee was trading at 68.68/$, appreciating 10 paise compared to previous close.



Yes Bank reported better-than-expected bottomline, but stock slipped on weakening NIM and asset quality as slippages rose and provisions jumped. Net profit rose 30.5% to Rs 1260 cr y-o-y and NII was up 22.7% at Rs 2219 cr. Gross NPA ratio rose to 1.31% from 1.28% while net NPA ratio improved to 0.59% from 0.64% q-o-q. Gross slippages rose to Rs 560 cr from 380 cr q-o-q. Net interest margin, at 3.3%, hit a 12-quarter low. Provisions stood at Rs 626 cr, a growth of 119% y-o-y and 56% q-o-q.

