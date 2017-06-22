Prudent Evening Edition 22 06 17

PRUDENT MORNING MANTRA NIFTY REBOUNDS FROM 9610 SUPPORT WORLD MARKETS Dow and S & P 500 fell 0.3% and 0.1% respectively wh...
OUTLOOK Today morning, Asian markets are trading flat to modestly higher and SGX Nifty is suggesting about 15 points highe...
After gaining two-third of a percent in the morning session, benchmark indices nosedived in noon trade to end flat. Sensex settled at 31291, up 7 points while Nifty lost 4 points to finish at 9630. Broader market underperformed, with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices falling 0.6% each.

BSE Oil & Gas and Realty indices tumbled 1.8% and 1.7% respectively, becoming top losers among sectoral indices while Bankex and Finance indices were the top gainers, up 0.2% each. IOC and Lupin were the top Nifty losers, down 3.7% and 2.7% respectively while Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma added 2% and 1.5% respectively, becoming gainers. BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:1.4.

Rupee was trading at 64.54/$, depreciating 2 paise compared to previous close.

Indian IT services industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) today said it expects software export growth to slow to 7-8% in the current financial year from 8.6% a year earlier.

European markets were trading with cuts of 0.2%-0.8%, pressured by depressed oil prices and ongoing weakness in commodities-related sectors.

US stock futures were suggesting a marginally lower start.

  1. 1. PRUDENT MORNING MANTRA NIFTY REBOUNDS FROM 9610 SUPPORT WORLD MARKETS Dow and S & P 500 fell 0.3% and 0.1% respectively while Nasdaq gained 0.7% as healthcare stocks gained but energy stocks fell. Oil extended the fall despite the Energy Information Administration announcing that U.S. crude inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels. WTI crude tumbled 2.3% to settle at $42.53 a barrel, it's lowest since August. Mortgage applications rose 0.6% as interest rates remained low. Existing homes sales unexpectedly rose in May to the third highest monthly level in a decade, up 1.1% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.62 million units. European markets, except a 1.3% higher Italy, lost 0.3%-0.4%. AT HOME After falling about half a percent, benchmark indices recouped most of the losses to end just modestly lower. Sensex settled at 31284, down 14 points while Nifty lost 20 points to finish at 9634. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 0.04% and 0.1% respectively. BSE Metal index tumbled 1.2%, becoming top loser among the sectoral indices, followed by 0.7% cut in Auto index. FMCG and Realty indices were the top gainers, up 0.7% and 0.5% respectively. FIIs net sold stocks, index futures and stock futures worth Rs 153 cr, 91 cr and 1100 cr respectively. DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 41 cr. Rupee depreciated 3 paise to end at 64.52/$. SEBI yesterday said that it would ease the takeover process for banks under the recently- introduced bankruptcy code from its strict share pricing rules, adding that such transactions will be governed only by RBI regulations. SEBI also tightened norms on P-notes and said it would levy fees on investments via P-notes. Minutes from the RBI's latest policy meeting showed that the monetary policy committee welcomed data showing inflation easing below its target, but wanted more assurance the trend would continue before deciding whether to lower interest rates. Karnataka government yesterday became the fourth state to waive off farmer loans. The state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted that the government will waive off loans of up to Rs 50,000 given to farmers until June 20 by co-operative banks.
  2. 2. OUTLOOK Today morning, Asian markets are trading flat to modestly higher and SGX Nifty is suggesting about 15 points higher start for our market. In yesterday's report we had mentioned that 9610 is the immediate support on the hourly chart below which 9560, the bottom made last week, would be the important support to eye. Nifty, after touching a low of 9609, rebounded to close at 9634 and is set to open higher today. 9610 continues to be immediate support below that, as mentioned above, 9560 would be the important support to eye. 9710, the top made on 6th June, continues to be immediate hurdle, above which 9850 would be the next target. Disclaimer: This document has been prepared by Prudent Broking Services (P) Ltd. and is being distributed in India by Prudent Broking Services (P) Ltd., a registered broker dealer. The information in the document has been compiled by the research department. Due care has been taken in preparing the above document. However, this document is not, and should not be construed, as an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities. Any act of buying, selling or otherwise dealing in any securities referred to in this document shall be at investors sole risk and responsibility. This document may not be reproduced, distributed or published, in whole or in part, without prior permission from the Company. To unsubscribe, send a mail to equityresearch@prudentcorporate.com

