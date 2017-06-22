Prudent Evening Edition 22 06 17

After gaining two-third of a percent in the morning session, benchmark indices nosedived in noon trade to end flat. Sensex settled at 31291, up 7 points while Nifty lost 4 points to finish at 9630. Broader market underperformed, with BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices falling 0.6% each.



BSE Oil & Gas and Realty indices tumbled 1.8% and 1.7% respectively, becoming top losers among sectoral indices while Bankex and Finance indices were the top gainers, up 0.2% each. IOC and Lupin were the top Nifty losers, down 3.7% and 2.7% respectively while Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma added 2% and 1.5% respectively, becoming gainers. BSE advance-decline ratio stood at 1:1.4.



Rupee was trading at 64.54/$, depreciating 2 paise compared to previous close.



Indian IT services industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) today said it expects software export growth to slow to 7-8% in the current financial year from 8.6% a year earlier.



European markets were trading with cuts of 0.2%-0.8%, pressured by depressed oil prices and ongoing weakness in commodities-related sectors.



US stock futures were suggesting a marginally lower start.

