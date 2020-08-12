Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROCESS OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT
Management Audit
  1. 1. DEFINITION OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT A management audit is an analysis and assessment of the competencies and capabilities of a company's management in carrying out corporate objectives. The purpose of a management audit is not to appraise individual executive performance but to evaluate the management team in its effectiveness to work in the interests of shareholders, maintain good relations with employees, and uphold reputational standards.
  2. 2. AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT • IMPROVE EFFICIENCY OF THE MANAGEMENT. • ENSURE OPTIMUM UTILIZATION OF RESOURCES. • SUGGEST IMPROVED METHODS OF OPERATIONS • FIND OUT WEAK POINTS IN INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM. • HELP MANAGEMENT BY PROVIDING EARLY SIGNALS OF SICKNESS. • EVALUATE PLANS AND POLICIES.
  3. 3. PROCESS OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT
  4. 4. SCOPE OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT • Evaluate the efficiency management- management audit evaluate and appraise the efficiency of the management at all levels. • Implementation of principles and policies of the management- management audit review whether principles and policies formulated by the management have been successfully implemented or not. • Management appraisal- management audit evaluates the performance of the management and if find efficient, appraise the management.
  5. 5. ADVANTAGES OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT • Management audit helps in decision making areas such as make or buy, closing down of an unit, acquisition of a business, etc. • Management audit suggest ways to utilize the resources of the organization effectively. • It helps in setting up an organizational framework to implements the plans.
  6. 6. DISADVANTAGES OF MANAGEMENT AUDIT • Management audit involves high cost and it is suitable only to big organizations. • Management auditor may lack independence and may simply take instructions from the top management.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

