TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4 Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación d...
Principios para la Selección Principios para la Utilización Principios para el Diseño-Producción Principios para la Evalua...
● Principio de selección 1 ● Principio de selección 2 ● Principio de selección 3 ● Principio de selección 4 ● Principio de...
● Principio de selección 7 ● Principio de selección 8 ● Principio de selección 9 ● Principio de selección 10 ● Principio d...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Selección Principio 1: Al seleccio...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Selección Principio 2: La predispo...
Selección Principio 3: Las características de los receptores - Las posibilidades económicas y sociales, el acceso a las te...
Selección Principio 4: El contexto instruccional y físico - El espacio en el que se desarrolla la persona puede ser un ele...
Selección Principio 5: Las diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes - Pueden condicionar los resultados y las formas d...
Selección Principio 6: La intervención del alumno sobre el medio - Para convertirlo en un procesador activo de la informac...
Selección Principio 7: Deben considerarse: - Los parámetros de calidad, y las características técnicas y sémicas del medio...
Selección Principio 8: Se deben seleccionar TIC que: - Permitan la participación del profesorado y el alumnado para la con...
Selección Principio 9: Tener presente que - Los contenidos, además de transmitir información, también transmiten valores. ...
Selección Principio 10: Priorizar - La facilidad de uso - Versatilidad Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, us...
Selección Principio 11: La complementariedad - Buscar la eficiencia utilizando medios TIC que puedan interaccionar entre s...
❖ Principio de utilización 1 ❖ Principio de utilización 2 ❖ Principio de utilización 3 ❖ Principio de utilización 4 ❖ Prin...
❖ Principio de utilización 7 ❖ Principio de utilización 8 ❖ Principio de utilización 9 ❖ Principio de utilización 10 ❖ Pri...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 1: Cualquier...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 2: Las técni...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 3: El profes...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 4 : El prime...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 5: Todo medi...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 6: Los medio...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 7: Los medio...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 8: El alumno...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 9: Desarroll...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 10: El alumn...
Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 11: Los medi...
❖ Etapa 1: Diseño ❖ Etapa 2: Producción ❖ Etapa 3: Posproducción ❖ Etapa 4: Evaluación Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4...
Fases: - Fase 1: El análisis de la situación - Fase 2: Especificación del plan y de la temporalización - Fase 3: Documenta...
● El análisis de la situación, incluye: ❏ Selección de contenidos. ❏ Identificación de los receptores. ❏ Determinación del...
● Esta fase cuenta con la secuenciación, ordenación y temporalización de las diferentes actividades que se tienen que real...
● Es una fase muy relevante porque puede ahorrarnos mucho tiempo y dinero. Consistiría en revisar todo lo creado hasta la ...
● De gran importancia a la hora de tomar decisiones que redunden en la calidad y diseño del producto final. El medio técni...
Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a ...
Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a ...
Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a ...
❖ Estrategia de evaluación 1: Autoevaluación por los productores. ❖ Estrategia de evaluación 2: Juicio de expertos ❖ Estra...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educ...
Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación de medios-TIC

Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación de medios-TIC

  1. 1. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4 Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación de medios-TIC
  2. 2. Principios para la Selección Principios para la Utilización Principios para el Diseño-Producción Principios para la Evaluación TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  3. 3. ● Principio de selección 1 ● Principio de selección 2 ● Principio de selección 3 ● Principio de selección 4 ● Principio de selección 5 ● Principio de selección 6 Selección Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  4. 4. ● Principio de selección 7 ● Principio de selección 8 ● Principio de selección 9 ● Principio de selección 10 ● Principio de selección 11 Selección Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  5. 5. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Selección Principio 1: Al seleccionar las TIC se deben tener en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos que se quieren alcanzar - Mejora en la transmisión de la información y posiblemente, en el entendimiento del alumnado TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  6. 6. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Selección Principio 2: La predisposición hacia las TIC debe ser uno de los criterios a movilizar para su puesta en acción. - Pueden condicionar los resultados que se obtengan TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  7. 7. Selección Principio 3: Las características de los receptores - Las posibilidades económicas y sociales, el acceso a las tecnologías y la edad son factores a tener en cuenta Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  8. 8. Selección Principio 4: El contexto instruccional y físico - El espacio en el que se desarrolla la persona puede ser un elemento condicionante Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  9. 9. Selección Principio 5: Las diferencias cognitivas entre los estudiantes - Pueden condicionar los resultados y las formas de utilización Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  10. 10. Selección Principio 6: La intervención del alumno sobre el medio - Para convertirlo en un procesador activo de la información. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  11. 11. Selección Principio 7: Deben considerarse: - Los parámetros de calidad, y las características técnicas y sémicas del medio. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  12. 12. Selección Principio 8: Se deben seleccionar TIC que: - Permitan la participación del profesorado y el alumnado para la construcción de mensajes. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  13. 13. Selección Principio 9: Tener presente que - Los contenidos, además de transmitir información, también transmiten valores. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  14. 14. Selección Principio 10: Priorizar - La facilidad de uso - Versatilidad Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  15. 15. Selección Principio 11: La complementariedad - Buscar la eficiencia utilizando medios TIC que puedan interaccionar entre sí. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  16. 16. ❖ Principio de utilización 1 ❖ Principio de utilización 2 ❖ Principio de utilización 3 ❖ Principio de utilización 4 ❖ Principio de utilización 5 ❖ Principio de utilización 6 Utilización Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  17. 17. ❖ Principio de utilización 7 ❖ Principio de utilización 8 ❖ Principio de utilización 9 ❖ Principio de utilización 10 ❖ Principio de utilización 11 Utilización Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  18. 18. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 1: Cualquier tipo de medio es un recurso didáctico que debe ser adaptado a la situación en el que se utilice - El proceso comunicativo determina la movilización de los recursos TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  19. 19. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 2: Las técnicas y estrategias didácticas actúan sobre el aprendizaje - El aprendizaje no se encuentra en función del medio sino sobre el modo en el que se enseña TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  20. 20. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 3: El profesor es el elemento más significativo para concretar el medio dentro de una situación enseñanza-aprendizaje - Sus creencias y actitudes hacia las posibilidades tecnológicas incidirán en su uso o desuso TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  21. 21. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 4 : El primer paso es plantearse quién es el destinatario del medio, de qué manera va a utilizarse y con qué finalidad - El estudio del contexto guiará al docente hacia qué medio TIC utilizar TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  22. 22. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 5: Todo medio funciona en un contexto complejo - El medio se verá condicionado por el contexto. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  23. 23. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 6: Los medios son transformadores vicariales de la realidad - Los medios no son la verdadera realidad. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  24. 24. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 7: Los medios determinan diversos efectos cognitivos en los receptores - Propiciando así el desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  25. 25. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 8: El alumno no es un procesador pasivo de la información - El alumno es un receptor activo y consciente de la información que se le presenta; con sus actitudes y habilidades cognitivas determinará la posible influencia cognitiva, afectiva o psicomotora del medio. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  26. 26. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 9: Desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas específicas. - Los medios TIC funcionan mediante un sistema de símbolos y formas específico. - La decisión de qué medio se utilice determinará el efecto cognitivo propiciado en los receptores. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  27. 27. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 10: El alumno como procesador activo de la información. - Las actitudes y habilidades cognitivas del alumno intervendrán de forma significativa en la influencia cognitiva, afectiva y psicomotora del medio. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  28. 28. Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC Utilización Principio 11: Los medios no son una globalidad, sino una conjunción de una serie de componentes internos y externos. - Sistemas simbólicos, elementos semánticos de organización de los contenidos, componentes pragmáticos de utilización… Todos forman un entramado que se interrelacionan entre sí y con el usuario. - A su vez, estas interacciones provocan aprendizajes generales e individuales diferentes a cada individuo según como lo experimente. TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  29. 29. ❖ Etapa 1: Diseño ❖ Etapa 2: Producción ❖ Etapa 3: Posproducción ❖ Etapa 4: Evaluación Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  30. 30. Fases: - Fase 1: El análisis de la situación - Fase 2: Especificación del plan y de la temporalización - Fase 3: Documentación - Fase 4: Guionización Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 1: Diseño
  31. 31. ● El análisis de la situación, incluye: ❏ Selección de contenidos. ❏ Identificación de los receptores. ❏ Determinación del medio en el cual se concretará el mensaje. ❏ Definición de los objetivos que se pretenden alcanzar. ❏ Reconocimiento de las destrezas didácticas. ❏ Revisión de materiales similares que se han realizado anteriormente ❏ El equipo humano y técnico. ❏ Determinación de los materiales complementarios al medio TIC. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 1: Diseño Fase 1: El análisis de la situación
  32. 32. ● Esta fase cuenta con la secuenciación, ordenación y temporalización de las diferentes actividades que se tienen que realizar para permitir la producción del medio. Implica también la organización del equipo necesario para su producción. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 1: Diseño Fase 2: Especificación del plan y la temporalización
  33. 33. ● Es una fase muy relevante porque puede ahorrarnos mucho tiempo y dinero. Consistiría en revisar todo lo creado hasta la fecha relacionado con lo que vayamos a hacer en términos conceptuales, pero también a nivel de imágenes, sonidos y demás componentes que se incorporarán. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 1: Diseño Fase 3: Documentación
  34. 34. ● De gran importancia a la hora de tomar decisiones que redunden en la calidad y diseño del producto final. El medio técnico que utilicemos condicionará las estrategias que deberemos de llevar a cabo: no es lo mismo preparar unas diapositivas que un montaje audiovisual. Podemos distinguir entre dos tipos de guiones: el literario, que recoge con mayor detalle la información, y el técnico, que lo resuelve de manera más esquemática. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 1: Diseño Fase 4: Guionización
  35. 35. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 2: Producción - Confección de las decisiones tomadas anteriormente, llevando a cabo la elaboración de los medios especificados en el guión teórico. - Conocimiento de los elementos técnicos que vayan a utilizarse en la producción del medio-TIC. - Dominio del lenguaje y las reglas de producción.
  36. 36. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 3: Posproducción - Ensamblaje de los medios que se han producido, a través de programas específicos de edición. - Se crea propiamente el medio-TIC, a través de actividades de tipo instrumental y tecnológico. - Guías didácticas de utilización para la adaptación didáctica del medio-TIC.
  37. 37. Diseño-producción Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Etapa 4: Evaluación - Se determina la calidad del material, fijándonos en si cumple los objetivos para los que ha sido producido y nos permitirá identificar los posibles errores.
  38. 38. ❖ Estrategia de evaluación 1: Autoevaluación por los productores. ❖ Estrategia de evaluación 2: Juicio de expertos ❖ Estrategia de evaluación 3: Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación
  39. 39. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 1: Autoevaluación por los productores - Se trata de la evaluación hecha por los propios productores de los medios-TIC. - Es procesual y puede realizarse desde el principio de la elaboración del proyecto. a) Ventajas b) Inconvenientes
  40. 40. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 1: Autoevaluación por los productores - Se trata de la evaluación hecha por los propios productores de los medios-TIC. - Es procesual y puede realizarse desde el principio de la elaboración del proyecto. a) Ventajas de la autoevaluación por los productores: ● Ventaja 1: El equipo de producción puede sentirse más abierto a asumir las críticas. ● Ventaja 2: Propicia el autoperfeccionamiento del equipo de producción. ● Ventaja 3: Sus resultados-datos pueden ser incorporados rápidamente y de forma automática en el medio-TIC
  41. 41. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 1: Autoevaluación por los productores - Se trata de la evaluación hecha por los propios productores de los medios-TIC. - Es procesual y puede realizarse desde el principio de la elaboración del proyecto. a) Ventajas de la autoevaluación por los productores: ● Ventaja 4: Bajo costo ● Ventaja 5: No se necesita que el medio-TIC esté completamente terminado ● Ventaja 6: No se precisa de ayuda externa.
  42. 42. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 1: Autoevaluación por los productores - Se trata de la evaluación hecha por los propios productores de los medios-TIC. - Es procesual y puede realizarse desde el principio de la elaboración del proyecto. b) Inconvenientes de la autoevaluación por los productores: ● Inconveniente 1: Posible falta de objetividad en los resultados que se obtengan ● Inconveniente 2: Nivel de formación ● Inconveniente 3: No intervienen los receptores ● Inconveniente 4: Falta de calidad en las respuestas- resultados
  43. 43. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 2: Juicio de expertos a) Ventajas b) Inconvenientes
  44. 44. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 2: Juicio de expertos a) Ventajas del juicio de expertos: ● Ventaja 1: La calidad de las respuestas que se puedan recoger ● Ventaja 2: El nivel de profundización que permite ● Ventaja 3: Obtener información pormenorizada del medio en general y de las diferentes dimensiones que lo conforman.
  45. 45. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 2: Juicio de expertos b) Inconvenientes del juicio de expertos: ● Inconveniente 1: La subjetividad de la respuesta conseguida ● Inconveniente 2: El concepto de experto que se va a utilizar ● Inconveniente 3: Selección y localización de los expertos
  46. 46. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 3: Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios - Evaluación “por” los usuarios: la realizan los propios usuarios de los medios-TIC cuando los utilizan. - Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: se realiza a través de la información que proporcionan los usuarios desde diferentes ensayos. a) Ventajas b) Inconvenientes
  47. 47. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 3: Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios - Evaluación “por” los usuarios: la realizan los propios usuarios de los medios-TIC cuando los utilizan. - Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: se realiza a través de la información que proporcionan los usuarios desde diferentes ensayos. a) Ventajas de la evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios: ● Los recursos-TIC se evalúan de primera mano por los usuarios. ● Los recursos-TIC adquieren sentido, eficacia y aprendizaje educativo. ● Es posible calificar el medio-TIC teniendo en cuenta la situación en el que se utiliza.
  48. 48. Evaluación Bloque 1 ~ Tema 4: Principios para la selección, uso, diseño y evaluación de medios-TIC TIC Aplicadas a la Educación Estrategia 3: Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios - Evaluación “por” los usuarios: la realizan los propios usuarios de los medios-TIC cuando los utilizan. - Evaluación “desde” los usuarios: se realiza a través de la información que proporcionan los usuarios desde diferentes ensayos. b) Inconvenientes de la evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios: ● Necesitamos la versión definitiva del medio-TIC. ● Requiere tiempo y esfuerzo recoger los datos ● Coste ● Necesitamos dominar técnicas de evaluación

