Guia didactica m tic 1

  1. 1. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 1 Marina Fernández Mármol Natalia Rodriguez Gallo Jose Aquilino Sánchez Hermoso 1. Propuesta de utilización, ¿para qué? 2. Selección del medio TIC. 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo?
  2. 2. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 2 1. Propuesta de utilización ¿para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Los destinatarios de este medio TIC, el cual contiene medios sonoros, son los alumnos y alumnas de 5º y 6º de Educación Primaria, los cuales se encuentran en el tercer ciclo de la etapa educativa. Este recurso servirá de apoyo en el tema a tratar. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Este Podcast se presentará al alumnado al comienzo del curso, cuando se empiece a abordar la asignatura de Conocimiento del Medio. Es el momento más adecuado para presentar el material, sirviendo de introducción al resto de los temas que serán tratados en la asignatura, ya que engloba de una manera global y ejemplificada cuáles son las grandes biomoléculas de nuestro organismo y sus funciones fundamentales para la vida. También, se hará énfasis en los distintos alimentos en los que podremos encontrarlos y su importancia en una dieta equilibrada. c) ¿Qué se pretende? Los objetivos que deseamos alcanzar con la ayuda del medio-TIC son: - Saber cuáles son las biomoléculas - Conocer las características que presentan las biomoléculas - Conocer las funciones de las biomoléculas - Establecer diferenciación entre las distintas biomoléculas - Conocer los alimentos que contienen las distintas biomoléculas Los contenidos que se desarrollarán con la integración del medio-tic serán: CONTENIDOS CONCEPTUALES - Conocimiento de las principales características que presentan las biomoléculas - Conocimiento sobre la posesión de biomoléculas de los seres vivos - Reconoce los alimentos que contienen las distintas biomoléculas - Reconoce alimentos saludables - Conocimiento de las distintas funciones de las biomoléculas en el organismo
  3. 3. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 3 CONTENIDOS PROCEDIMENTALES - Diferencia las distintas biomoléculas - Maneja la recepción de la información mediante un Podcast - Clasifica los diferentes subtipos de biomoléculas en cada una de ellas - Clasifica alimentos que según contengan unas u otras biomoléculas - Elabora su propio esquema sobre las biomoléculas y su propia clasificación de los alimentos CONTENIDOS ACTITUDINALES - Interés por ampliar conocimientos sobre las biomoléculas y sus funciones - Motivación por trabajar en grupos - Comparte con el resto de la clase sus conocimientos sobre las biomoléculas y los alimentos - Interés por manejar medios-TIC y aprender de manera interactiva y lúdica d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Mediante este medio-TIC, presentaremos la información de manera novedosa, atractiva e interactiva para el alumnado. Con la ayuda del Podcast podremos introducir contenidos del temario de la asignatura de Conocimiento del Medio previamente a la explicación en profundidad de este en el aula. Los alumnos podrán hacer uso de él en casa, atendiendo a la información de forma autodidacta, recuperando la información cada vez que lo encuentren necesario, para después reforzar estos contenidos de manera conjunta en el aula, enfatizar los contenidos más relevantes, y desarrollar distintas actividades que guarden relación con él. Hemos realizado esta exposición con el fin de fomentar el interés y la motivación de los alumnos, tanto en casa como en el aula, para aprender de manera más novedosa y didáctica. En el apartado se proponen algunas actividades para evaluar lo que los alumnos y alumnas han aprendido con este tema.
  4. 4. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 4 2. Selección del medio TIC. El medio que hemos usado ha sido el podcast. Las razones para usarlo han sido variadas. En primer lugar, nos parecía una forma de presentar el contenido de manera distinta a lo habitual. Tan acostumbrados al formato audiovisual, creemos que hay que educar en otras formas de comunicación y de acceso tanto a la información como a la cultura. De este modo, familiarizamos al alumnado con este formato que en la actualidad está siendo bastante popular. En formato podcast, podemos encontrar tanto productos culturales muy interesantes, como formación en materias muy variadas. Introducir al alumnado en esta cultura oyente, también ayuda a desarrollar su imaginación. Al igual que el libro, al no darle toda la información del contenido que se está desarrollando, se obliga al oyente a imaginar, contribuyendo a ejercitar las partes de su cerebro relacionadas con la creatividad y el pensamiento lateral. Para la realización del podcast, el procedimiento ha sido el siguiente: 1. En primer lugar hemos elegido el tema que queríamos desarrollar. Sabemos que para explicar contenidos de biología es importante apoyarse en imágenes para que el alumnado pueda comprender mejor lo procesos a los que nos referimos. Sin embargo nos parecía también, en línea con lo que desarrollamos al principio, una forma de no dárselo todo hecho, si no obligarles a concentrarse en la explicación y que ellos mismos hicieran sus propias conexiones y pensaran a través de sus propias imágenes. No obstante, también se reforzaría con el contenido habitual del temario y el libro. Además de con la actividad prediseñada para después de oírse el podcast. 2. Para la realización del podcast hemos repartido el contenido en 4 partes, que se corresponden con las 4 biomoléculas más importantes de nuestro organismo: a. Lípidos b. Glúcidos c. Proteinas d. Ácidos Nucléicos Hemos desarrollado un breve resumen, adaptado para la edad y el temario correspondiente a 6 de primaria. Estableciendo las ideas más importantes, hemos desarrollado con un leguaje asequible y con algunos ejemplos el guion para la posterior locución. No solo hemos desarrollado el contenido relacionado con la asignatura, sino que, para reforzar el aprendizaje, hemos relacionado cada biomolécula con el tipo de alimento donde la podemos encontrar. De este modo pretendemos que el alumnado entienda el concepto de cómo nos nutrimos
  5. 5. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 5 y cómo funcionan los procesos energéticos, además de instruirlos en hábitos de consumo saludables. 3. Para concluir, hemos hecho una videollamada entre los compañeros. Después de poner en común cada uno las partes que nos hemos trabajado, y de hacer los ajustes oportunos, hemos pasado a la locución del contenido de manera continuada. Es decir, se ha grabado todo el podcast como si estuviéramos en directo, para darle mayor dinamismo. Una vez grabado, se ha repasado para corregir algunos detalles y lo hemos exportado en mp4, formato genérico para que pueda escucharse en cualquier reproductor sin problema. 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Finalmente, en este apartado vamos a desarrollar unas actividades que deberán realizarse para la adecuada integración-utilización didáctica del medio TIC en el proceso formativo de referencia. a. Antes de la aplicación del medio TIC: actividades de inicio. Antes de la utilización de este medio, se les hará saber que para comenzar el tema, se escuchará un podcast en clase, en el cual se explican las diferentes biomoléculas y dónde podemos encontrarlas. Además, haremos una serie de preguntas al alumnado para saber acerca del conocimiento previo o desconocimiento que tienen acerca de las biomoléculas. Será una actividad breve, y nos servirá para introducir el tema. Alguna de las preguntas que podemos realizarle al alumnado, serían: • ¿Qué son las biomoléculas? • ¿Dónde podemos encontrarlas? • ¿Qué son las proteínas y dónde las encontramos? b. Durante la puesta en práctica del medio TIC: actividades de desarrollo Durante la aplicación de este medio TIC, el podcast, llevaremos a cabo una actividad para afianzar los conocimientos sobre las biomoléculas. Mientras los alumnos y alumnas escuchan el podcast, van a ir haciendo individualmente su propio esquema
  6. 6. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 6 sobre qué son, las funciones y dónde podemos encontrar las biomoléculas: glúcidos, lípidos, proteínas y ácidos nucleicos. Glúcidos Lípidos Proteínas Ácidos nucleicos ¿Qué son? Funciones ¿En qué alimentos los encontramos? Título: Esquematizando las biomoléculas Objetivos didácticos: • Afianzar los conocimientos del alumnado • Comprender las biomoléculas • Comparar mediante la tabla qué son, las funciones y en qué alimentos podemos encontrar las biomoléculas. Contenidos: • Conceptuales: - Conocer las principales características de las biomoléculas - Reconocer los alimentos que contengan las biomoléculas - Completar la tabla propuesta • Procedimentales: - Recoger en la tabla la información ofrecida en el podcast - Elaborar un esquema sobre las biomoléculas, función y la clasificación de los alimentos - Maneja la recepción de la información mediante un Podcast • Actitudinales: - Interés por conocer las biomoléculas y dónde se encuentran
  7. 7. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 7 - Interés por manejar medios-TIC y aprender de manera interactiva y lúdica Metodología: • Tipo de agrupamiento: Individual • Desarrollo: Mientras los alumnos y alumnas escuchan el podcast, van a ir haciendo individualmente su propio esquema sobre qué son, las funciones y dónde podemos encontrar las biomoléculas: glúcidos, lípidos, proteínas y ácidos nucleicos. • Tareas del profesor: - Supervisar al alumnado mientras realiza la actividad - Señalar la manera en la que el alumnado deba realizar la tabla • Tareas de los alumnos: - Completar la tabla mientras escuchan el podcast Medios y recursos didácticos: • Un folio, para hacer el esquema • Un ordenador que se pueda conectar a Internet c. Después de la utilización del medio TIC: actividades de cierre Tras haber finalizado el podcast, dibujaremos en la pizarra una tabla para que los alumnos y alumnas divididos en grupos clasifiquen los diferentes alimentos, según si contienen glúcidos, lípidos proteínas o ácidos nucleicos. El profesorado llevará a clase los alimentos impresos y plastificados para poder colocarlos en la pizarra. En esta actividad se pondrá en práctica los contenidos aprendidos con el podcast anteriormente escuchado en clase. El profesor/a, solo intervendrá si hay alguna duda, y cuando finalice la actividad, el/la profesor/a corregirá los errores cometidos, si ha habido alguno.
  8. 8. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 8 Al finalizar la tarea, la pizarra deberá quedar tal que así:
  9. 9. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 9 Título: ¡Cada alimento en su lugar! Objetivos didácticos: • Saber cuáles son las biomoléculas • Conocer los alimentos que contienen las distintas biomoléculas Contenidos: • Conceptuales: - Reconoce los alimentos que contienen las distintas biomoléculas - Reconoce alimentos saludables • Procedimentales: - Diferencia las distintas biomoléculas - Clasifica alimentos que según contengan unas u otras biomoléculas • Actitudinales: • Motivación por trabajar en grupos • Comparte con el resto de la clase sus conocimientos sobre las biomoléculas y los alimentos • Aprender de manera interactiva y lúdica Metodología: • Tipo de agrupamiento: Grupos cooperativos de trabajo • Desarrollo: Dibujaremos en la pizarra una tabla para que los alumnos y alumnas divididos en grupos clasifiquen los diferentes alimentos, según si contienen glúcidos, lípidos proteínas o ácidos nucleicos. El profesorado llevará a clase los alimentos impresos y plastificados para poder colocarlos en la pizarra.
  10. 10. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 10 • Tareas del profesor: - Dividir la clase en grupos - Supervisar los grupos mientras se ponen de acuerdo en qué columna puede ir el alimento que les ha tocado. • Tareas de los alumnos: - Pensar dónde puede ir el alimento - Colocar el alimento en la pizarra Medios y recursos didácticos: • Tarjetas plastificadas con alimentos • La pizarra 4. Autoevaluación A continuación, haremos una valoración sobre el desarrollo del medio TIC que hemos diseñado. • Calificación final: 8 • Fortalezas: Genera una dinámica distinta a la habitual en las clases y permite motivar al alumnado en contenidos que en ocasiones resultan difícil de digerir por parte del alumnado. A través del podcast pensamos que conseguimos que los alumnos desarrollen la imaginación y se acostumbren a escuchar en silencio, una pauta de comportamiento que beneficiará a la convivencia escolar. Mediante la actividad, además, pondremos en marcha el aprendizaje kinestésico, permitiendo una interacción con el contenido que ayudará al alumnado a memorizar la información • Debilidades: Si algo nos preocupa, son dos cosas: 1) que al ser un contenido meramente auditivo, y no contar con imagen, pierda el interés por los niños que están tan acostumbrados a que todo tenga imágenes en video, de gran resolución y mucho dinamismo. Pensamos que deben tener referencias de otro tipo de cultura audiovisual pero es verdad que remamos contra la marea. En 2) lugar, consideramos que el tema a tratar es de una gran relevancia para el resto de su vida académica, y existe un riesgo de que se lo
  11. 11. Las Biomoléculas Podcast de Los Protoprofes 11 tomen como un juego y no lo asimilen con la trascendencia que deben, o no hagan el esfuerzo por memorizarlo.

