Best Ways to Check Pronouns in Your Text
We use a pronoun in place of a mentioned or already known noun or noun phrase to avoid duplication it in the statement. Pr...
There are different types of pronouns. Each of them works for a different purpose in the statement.  Personal pronouns I,...
Depending on the role these pronouns play in the sentence, we can divide them into: • subjective pronouns; • objective pro...
 Subjective pronouns Which type of pronoun is used to point out a specific person, place, or thing? Right, subjective pro...
 Objective pronouns Me, him, her, you, us, etc belong to the group of objective pronouns. Their role in the sentence – be...
 Possessive pronouns Mine, hers, his, yours, ours, and theirs are possessive pronouns that demonstrate ownership, somethi...
 Reflexive pronouns The role of reflexive pronouns (myself, himself, herself, itself, ourselves…) is to address back to t...
One of the best ways of using pronouns correctly in your text is to know some tricky grammar rules. Read the following and...
 Singular antecedents demand singular pronouns; we write plural pronouns if our antecedents are plural as well. The girl ...
 Some words such as everyone, somebody, and nothing, despite the logic, are singular and need singular pronouns: Everyone...
 Feminists usually consider such use of singular pronouns as sexist so make sure your writing won’t offend anyone. For th...
 Some indefinite pronouns (all, any, some, more, most) are singular or plural according to the prepositional phrase that ...
 Collective nouns usually mean groups of people: audience, class, faculty, family, jury, minority, team, etc. If all memb...
 When group members are doing separate things and act as individuals, then the collective noun demands plural pronouns. T...
 If you are not 100% sure whether singular or plural pronouns are needed, replace the collective noun with a usual plural...
 Besides, you can add to the collective noun the word “members”. Obviously, this word is plural and requires plural prono...
 Make sure that you’re using singular verbs with pronouns such as each, either, and neither: Each of the students dances ...
 If you are not sure whether to use the subjective or objective pronoun after the words than or as, try to finish them in...
Need writing help? Then, visit pronounchecker.com without hesitating!
Best Ways to Check Pronouns in Your Text

Best Ways to Check Pronouns in Your Text

  1. 1. Best Ways to Check Pronouns in Your Text
  2. 2. We use a pronoun in place of a mentioned or already known noun or noun phrase to avoid duplication it in the statement. Pronouns are used as the members of the sentence and quite often act like subjects. That’s why it is essential to use pronouns accurately to not confuse the reader what nouns they address to.
  3. 3. There are different types of pronouns. Each of them works for a different purpose in the statement.  Personal pronouns I, you, he, she, they, us, etc – are examples of personal pronouns. We use them to substitute nouns which are referring to people or things.
  4. 4. Depending on the role these pronouns play in the sentence, we can divide them into: • subjective pronouns; • objective pronouns; • possessive pronouns; • reflexive pronouns.
  5. 5.  Subjective pronouns Which type of pronoun is used to point out a specific person, place, or thing? Right, subjective pronouns. I, he, she, it, you, etc act as verbs’ subjects in the statement: You wrote an amazing article. They saw this fantastic movie.
  6. 6.  Objective pronouns Me, him, her, you, us, etc belong to the group of objective pronouns. Their role in the sentence – being objects of verbs and prepositions: Nicole forgot to invite her to the birthday party. She saw me but even didn’t say “Hello”.
  7. 7.  Possessive pronouns Mine, hers, his, yours, ours, and theirs are possessive pronouns that demonstrate ownership, something which belongs to someone: This marvelous painting is mine. That incredible yacht is theirs.
  8. 8.  Reflexive pronouns The role of reflexive pronouns (myself, himself, herself, itself, ourselves…) is to address back to the subject in the statement: Amy had to clean the apartment after herself. I made myself a cup of coffee and started working hard.
  9. 9. One of the best ways of using pronouns correctly in your text is to know some tricky grammar rules. Read the following and write correctly:  Personal pronouns must match with the antecedent (it is the word which the pronoun is substituting): Mike wrote so impressive essay and he didn’t commit the slightest mistake.  In this sentence the pronoun “he” helps us to not repeat “Mike” over and over again.
  10. 10.  Singular antecedents demand singular pronouns; we write plural pronouns if our antecedents are plural as well. The girl played her violin. The girls played their violins.  Pronoun checker is also here to help you with your writing.
  11. 11.  Some words such as everyone, somebody, and nothing, despite the logic, are singular and need singular pronouns: Everyone in the world needs a family to feel happy and raise their his children for procreation as well.
  12. 12.  Feminists usually consider such use of singular pronouns as sexist so make sure your writing won’t offend anyone. For this, use constructions such as he or she, him or her and so on which involve two genders. However, such writing is rather clumsy but at the same time grammatically correct. Try to avoid such contractions if it’s possible.
  13. 13.  Some indefinite pronouns (all, any, some, more, most) are singular or plural according to the prepositional phrase that comes after: Some of this footwear is too expensive because it was made by world-famous designers. Some of these shoes are too expensive because they were made by world-famous designers.
  14. 14.  Collective nouns usually mean groups of people: audience, class, faculty, family, jury, minority, team, etc. If all members of some group are doing exactly the same action at the same time, then we need to use singular pronouns: The jury decided to postpone its decision because of new evidence.
  15. 15.  When group members are doing separate things and act as individuals, then the collective noun demands plural pronouns. The government is careless about people: they have spent not enough money on social assistance.
  16. 16.  If you are not 100% sure whether singular or plural pronouns are needed, replace the collective noun with a usual plural noun or try the third person checker: The team basketball players performed a great game for their fans.
  17. 17.  Besides, you can add to the collective noun the word “members”. Obviously, this word is plural and requires plural pronouns: The class members have finished writing their essays right on time.  Try an essay punctuation checker if you’re still not sure what is correct.
  18. 18.  Make sure that you’re using singular verbs with pronouns such as each, either, and neither: Each of the students dances very well. Either of us has done the homework correctly. Neither of my colleagues was around.  Use grammar mistakes finder to be 100% sure in your writing.
  19. 19.  If you are not sure whether to use the subjective or objective pronoun after the words than or as, try to finish them in your head: Helen is as a good mother as she/her.  In your head come up with: Helen is as a good mother as she is. That’s why the pronoun “she” is correct.  Read this great Google book for more tips.
  Need writing help? Then, visit pronounchecker.com without hesitating!

