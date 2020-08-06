Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW RPA WILL REVOLUTIONIZE THE BPO INDUSTRY WHAT IS ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION? RPA or robotic process automation is a com...
HOW ARE BPO USING IT TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY FOR THEIR CLIENTS? 1) TO CONTROL COSTS AND IMPROVE REVENUE ● No need for full-t...
● BPO firms that include RPA Services and AI expertise will continue as vital partners to businesses looking to flourish i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How rpa will revolutionize the bpo industry

42 views

Published on

RPA can easily handle and excel at repetitive jobs that typically consume a great deal of human time. Many industries are turning to RPA, which promises unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality to help achieve . RPA engines are equipped with highly specific process knowledge that makes it
possible to automate rules-based tasks. In fact, it is possible
to automate 20%-40% of processes with the RPA systems available today.
http://www.promitheiatech.com/robotic-process-automation-noida.html

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How rpa will revolutionize the bpo industry

  1. 1. HOW RPA WILL REVOLUTIONIZE THE BPO INDUSTRY WHAT IS ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION? RPA or robotic process automation is a combination of artificial intelligence and automation that is designed to perform rule-based tasks. While RPA is a relatively new technology, it is well on its way to change the world as we know it! RPA can easily handle and excel at repetitive jobs that typically consume a great deal of human time. Many industries are turning to RPA, which promises unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality to help achieve: RPA engines are equipped with highly specific process knowledge that makes it possible to automate rules-based tasks. In fact, it is possible to automate 20%- 40% of processes with the RPA systems available today. According to Market Research Future, the RPA market will grow with a CAGR of 29% between 2017 and 2023. RPA IN THE BPO INDUSTRY The increasingly advanced Robotic Process Automation solutions have dramatically increased the capacity to do work and, that too, with such a level of accuracy that labor-intensive back-office functions are slowly being passed on to the ‘robots’. As a result, a virtual workforce of an unparalleled size has emerged. There has been a lot of discussion on how RPA will cause a disruption in the BPO industry. While it will definitely impact how BPOs work, it can be seen as an opportunity instead of a threat. Automation offers some incredible benefits like cost-savings, competitive advantage, mass production, and accuracy. BENEFITS THAT RPA HAS TO OFFER FOR THE BPO INDUSTRY ● Actions that require the same steps to be performed ● Data that needs to be entered in specific field’s ● Rule-based decisions
  2. 2. HOW ARE BPO USING IT TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY FOR THEIR CLIENTS? 1) TO CONTROL COSTS AND IMPROVE REVENUE ● No need for full-time employment, thereby reducing labor costs ● Generate revenue by focusing on value-added work ● Reduce operating costs 2) TO PROVIDE A HIGH-PERFORMING WORKFORCE ● An alternative to traditional labor ● Offer an around-the-clock solution to repetitive tasks 3) OFFER DIFFERENTIATED SOLUTIONS ● Help businesses gain information, insights, and solutions to their problems ● Offer flexible solutions that are not prone to human error and save time in the process. ● Help obtain and retain customers by offering them automated solutions to their problems. Below are a few examples of how RPA can help BPO offer superior, faster, and highly effective services to their client ● Help improve how outsourcing forms operate by optimizing repetitive tasks. ● freeing employees to focus on more complex customer challenges. ● An opportunity to create new profiles of employment for handling the operations of RPA and AI in IT departments. ● Innovative business leaders want to outsource to firms that keep up with technology, thereby increasing business opportunities for BPO’s.
  3. 3. ● BPO firms that include RPA Services and AI expertise will continue as vital partners to businesses looking to flourish in the digital marketplace. The way we live and work is now being changed by robotics and automation. The gap between the digital-physical divide will soon be bridged significantly in the coming years, impacting businesses and employment. However, RPA should not be seen as a threat but as the next upgrade of the BPO sector.

×