How rpa will revolutionize the bpo industry

RPA can easily handle and excel at repetitive jobs that typically consume a great deal of human time. Many industries are turning to RPA, which promises unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality to help achieve . RPA engines are equipped with highly specific process knowledge that makes it

possible to automate rules-based tasks. In fact, it is possible

to automate 20%-40% of processes with the RPA systems available today.

http://www.promitheiatech.com/robotic-process-automation-noida.html