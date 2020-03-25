Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mycology Quiz Assistant Professor : Jasim M. Muhsin
Q-1 Enumerate Types of Mycoses 1. Superficial mycoses(Cutaneous mycoses ) 2. Subcutaneous mycoses 3. Systemic mycoses 4. ...
Q-2 Name the Types of Hyphae below A B Septate hyphae (with septa) Aseptate hyphae (without septa)
Q -3 Name the vegetative types below A B C Favic chandeliers Racquet hyphae Spiral hyphae
Q -4 Give Three of Direct Examination Ways in Mycology
Q – 5 Fill in the blanks : Examination of Culture Growth • Growth rate of Fungi – A : ………………........: 1-5 days – B: ……………...
Q – 6 Name the Colony Morphology – Texture below
Q – 7 Give the name of Two Non-selective Media
Q – 8 Fill in the blanks Sexual Reproduction • A: Ascomycota has a sexual stage • B Deuteromycetes no know sexual stage •...
Q -9 Name the below Asexual Reproduction A B Blastospores: formed by buddingChlamydospores Vegetative spores
Q -10 Name the below Asexual Reproduction A B Conidiospores Sporangiospores
Q -11 Name the below sexual Reproduction A B Ascospores Basidiospores
