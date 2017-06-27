Top Ten Things Everyone Should Know about Today’s Students and Digital Learning Dr. Julie A. Evans CEO, Project Tomorrow @...
Today’s Discussion  Research findings from the Speak Up Project  Authentic voices of students – our expert panel  Proje...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Meet our expert panel! Cooper Johnson 5th Grade Plano TX Connor Johnson 9th Grade Plano TX Charlott...
Tweet with us! @JulieEvans_PT @SpeakUpEd #ISTE17
About Project Tomorrow  Nonprofit education organization supporting K-12 education since 1999  Mission is to ensure toda...
About the Speak Up Project  Annual research project since 2003  Uses online surveys + focus groups  Facilitated through...
About the Speak Up Project  Participating schools and districts get access to all locally collected data + state and nati...
About the Speak Up Project Topics covered include:  Use of technology to support learning – formal and informal  School ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Getting to know you!
Let’s play a game!
STUDENTS’ DIGITAL LIVES
STUDENTS’ DIGITAL LIVES o Have my own tablet at home (56%) but use a Chromebook at school (43%) o #1 complaint about schoo...
STUDENTS’ DIGITAL LIVES Who is this?  3rd grade girl  6th grade boy  9th grade girl  12th grade boy
STUDENTS’ DIGITAL LIVES Who is this?  3rd grade girl
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Introducing the Speak Up Project to inform new discussions and better decision-making around your d...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Top Ten Things Education Leaders Should Know about Today’s Students and eLearning
@Project Tomorrow 2017 National participation in Speak Up 2016: 514,085 Survey Audience # of Surveys Submitted K-12 Studen...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Student use of technology at school...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Students’ report on the obstacles they face using tech for learning at school 1. Internet is too sl...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 1. Internet is too slow (60%) 2. School blocks websites I need for schoolwork (51%) 3. Too many rul...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 1. Internet is too slow (60%) 2. School blocks websites I need for schoolwork (51%) 3. Too many rul...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know How students are using mobile devic...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 What devices do you have for your own use? 36% 52% 35% 14% 47% 59% 37% 19% 77% 60% 50% 19% 90% 44% ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 1:1 student assigned devices to use in school – laptops, tablets, Chromebooks Gr 3-5: 30% Gr 6-8: 3...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 How are students using mobile devices for learning? Teacher-directed activities:  Do Internet rese...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Use of games for learning
@Project Tomorrow 2017 What types of digital content are students using in class? 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% AR/VR Primary...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Benefits of learning games? Students say it not just about engagement! Students: benefits of playin...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Fully online classes – sign me up!
@Project Tomorrow 2017 High school students’ experience and aspirations for virtual or fully online classes Online class s...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 High school students’ experience and aspirations for virtual or fully online classes Online class s...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know A new (or old) way for student-teac...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 If your teacher wants to share with you information about how well you are doing in that class or w...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 #1: Just talk to me in class!  68% of Gr 6-12 students #2: Send me an email  47% of Gr 6-12 stude...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Let’s hear from our expert panel! Cooper Johnson 5th Grade Plano TX Connor Johnson 9th Grade Plano ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Social media – connecting, collabor...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 What social media tools are students using? Selected tools Rarely/never use Use all the time Girls ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 How are high school students learning about news and current events? Usage: Rarely/never  Email bl...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know The all-purpose study guide – the I...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 How frequently are students using the Internet for homework outside of school? 15% 6% 16% 39% 24% 1...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 How frequently are students using the Internet for homework outside of school? How frequently are t...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Interest in STEM and coding
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Who is interested in a STEM career for their future? Level of interest Students in urban schools St...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Who wants to learn how to code? Yes, I am interested in learning how to code or program a computer ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Career preparation: Goodbye, summer...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 How do students want to learn about future careers in STEM? Declining interest in …. After school p...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 o Using technology purposely o Creating, making, inventing o In a real world setting – not a hypoth...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Let’s hear from our expert panel! Cooper Johnson 5th Grade Plano TX Connor Johnson 9th Grade Plano ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Speak Up 2016 Research Findings: Top 10 Things You Need to Know Technology x learning = my future
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Our students like learning! I like learning about new ideas – 54% I like learning how to do things ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 Our students like learning! I like learning about new ideas – 54% I like learning how to do things ...
@Project Tomorrow 2017  Learning at my own pace (60%)  Getting better grades and test scores (59%)  Developing creativi...
@Project Tomorrow 2017 To understand ways to improve school and academic outcomes for our students, we need to make sure t...
National Speak Up reports and infographics Targeted and thematic reports Digital learning trends Mobile learning & social ...
Plan to participate in Speak Up 2017 Online surveys for: o K-12 students – individual + group o Parents – English and Span...
Your questions, comments, thoughts
Thank you for joining today’s discussion! Dr. Julie A. Evans jevans@tomorrow.org 949-609-4660 x15 Twitter: JulieEvans_PT a...
