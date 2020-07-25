Human circulatory system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Circulatory System  Also known as Cardiovascular System.  The organ system responsible for the transport of nutrient...
Cone-shaped muscular organ, approximately the size of your fist • Left half receives oxygenated blood coming from the lung...
P A R T S O F T H E H E A R T
How does your heart work? 6. Left ventricle sends oxygenated blood throughout the body. 1. Blood in need of oxygen enters ...
 Internal circulating medium of the body that gives life to the cells.  Transports raw materials and hormones to the tar...
Plasma Erythrocytes Leukocytes Thrombocytes
Plasma When separated from the rest of the blood, plasma is a light yellow liquid. Liquid, unclotted or uncoagulated part ...
Red Blood Cells (Erythrocytes) Red blood cells carry fresh oxygen throughout the body. Red blood cells are round with a fl...
Monocytes Lymphocytes Help to break down bacteria Create antibodies to fight against bacteria, viruses, and other potentia...
Neutrophil Kill and digest bacteria and fungi. First line of defense when infection strikes.
Eosinophil Attack and kill parasites and cancer cells.
 If one of your blood vessels gets damaged, it sends out signals to the platelets. The platelets then rush to the site of...
 Classification of blood, based on the presence and absence of antibodies and inherited antigens substances on the surfac...
Consist of three kinds: Arteries Veins Capillaries  A vessel in the human or animal body in which blood circulates. ...
Blood vessels that deliver oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the tissues of the body Arteries and arterioles have evol...
Valves are muscular, flap-like structures that are found between atria, ventricles, in some large arteries attached to th...
The exchange of materials between the bloodstream and the body cells takes place by diffusion through the capillary walls...
The blood vessels of the body are functionally divided into two distinctive circuits: pulmonary circuit and systemic circu...
Pulmonary circulation transports oxygen-poor blood from the right ventricle to the lungs, where blood picks up a new blood...
The systemic circulation provides the functional blood supply to all body tissue. From the tissue capillaries, the deoxy...
• Images and videos are meant for academic institutions. • Images and videos will be used for academic purposes only.
  1. 1. The Circulatory System  Also known as Cardiovascular System.  The organ system responsible for the transport of nutrients, gases, waste, and hormones.  It is closely tied up to the Respiratory System, the organ system in charge of gas exchange.  Life-support system that transports nutrients and oxygen in the body.  Remove waste materials produced by the cells  Carries hormones from the point of secretion to where they are needed  Functions as a busy highway that connects all the cells in the body Tip: In 1628, English physician William Harvey discovered that blood circulates in one direction in a circuit throughout the body. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alamy.com%2Fhuman-circulatory-system-anatomy-
  3. 3. Cone-shaped muscular organ, approximately the size of your fist • Left half receives oxygenated blood coming from the lungs • Pumps the oxygenated blood to all body parts and organs Pumps blood throughout the body Located at the center of the chest between lungs Divided into two halves: • Right half contains deoxygenated blood coming from all body parts • Brings deoxygenated blood to the lungs for oxygenation or gas exchange
  4. 4. P A R T S O F T H E H E A R T
  5. 5. How does your heart work? 6. Left ventricle sends oxygenated blood throughout the body. 1. Blood in need of oxygen enters the heart. 2. Blood passes from the right atrium to right ventricle. 3. Right ventricle sends blood needing oxygen to the lungs. 4. Oxygen-rich (oxygenated) blood from the lungs enters the heart. 5. Blood passes from left atrium to the left ventricle
  6. 6.  Internal circulating medium of the body that gives life to the cells.  Transports raw materials and hormones to the target cells.  Removes waste from the cells  Regulates the acid-base balance in the body  Brings metabolic waste to the specific excretory organs of the body to avoid the buildup of toxic materials.  Protects the body from diseases and blood loss
  7. 7. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalnewstoday.com%2Farticles%2F320717&psig=AOvVaw32EVBgAheORX7zpNUnA0kU&ust=1592550387133000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCIjX ydzmiuoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD Where are blood cells made? Blood cells are made in the bone marrow. The bone marrow is the spongy material in the center of the bones that makes all types of blood cells. Blood cells formed in the bone marrow start out as stem cells. A stem cell (or hematopoietic stem cell) is the first phase of all blood cells. As the stem cell matures, several distinct cells evolve. These include red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
  8. 8. Plasma Erythrocytes Leukocytes Thrombocytes
  9. 9. Plasma When separated from the rest of the blood, plasma is a light yellow liquid. Liquid, unclotted or uncoagulated part of blood that is transparent and straw-colored. Carries the blood components throughout the body. The main role of plasma is to take nutrients, hormones, and proteins to the parts of the body that need it.
  10. 10. Red Blood Cells (Erythrocytes) Red blood cells carry fresh oxygen throughout the body. Red blood cells are round with a flattish, indented center, like doughnuts without a hole. Red blood cells at work Hemoglobin is the protein inside red blood cells. It carries oxygen. Red blood cells also remove carbon dioxide from your body, transporting it to the lungs for you to exhale. Red blood cells are made in the bone marrow. They typically live for about 120 days, and then they die.https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalnewstoday.com%2Farticles%2F320717&psig=A OvVaw32EVBgAheORX7zpNUnA0kU&ust=1592550387133000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCIjXydzmi uoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD
  11. 11. Monocytes Lymphocytes Help to break down bacteria Create antibodies to fight against bacteria, viruses, and other potentially harmful invaders White blood cells are also called leukocytes. They protect you against illness and disease.
  12. 12. Neutrophil Kill and digest bacteria and fungi. First line of defense when infection strikes.
  13. 13. Eosinophil Attack and kill parasites and cancer cells.
  14. 14.  If one of your blood vessels gets damaged, it sends out signals to the platelets. The platelets then rush to the site of damage. they form a plug (clot) to fix the damage.  Normal platelet count is 150,000 to 450,000 platelets per microliter of blood.  Our risk for bleeding develops if a platelet count falls below 10,000 to 20,000 https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fvector.childrenshospital.org%2F2019%2F02%2Fla grown- platelets%2F&psig=AOvVaw2xWR2wyPs_t5RIQilMxt7d&ust=1592550633689000&source=images&cd=vfe& CAIQjRxqFwoTCKD0wMrniuoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD Tiny blood cells that help your body form clots to stop bleeding. Platelets
  15. 15.  Classification of blood, based on the presence and absence of antibodies and inherited antigens substances on the surface of the RBC. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medicalnewstoday.com%2Farticles%2F320717&psig=AOvVaw32EVBgAheORX7zpNUnA0kU&ust=159255 0387133000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCIjXydzmiuoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD Blood type O Blood type A Blood type B Blood type AB
  16. 16. Consist of three kinds: Arteries Veins Capillaries  A vessel in the human or animal body in which blood circulates. The vessels that carry blood away from the heart are called arteries, and their very small branches are arterioles.
  17. 17. Blood vessels that deliver oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the tissues of the body Arteries and arterioles have evolved to withstand the pressure caused by the flow of the blood from the heart. Carries oxygenated blood except for pulmonary arteries. The right coronary artery, the left main coronary, the left anterior descending, and the left circumflex artery, are the four major coronary arteries. Continually branch out, forming a hollow “tree” that enters each organ called arterioles.
  18. 18. Valves are muscular, flap-like structures that are found between atria, ventricles, in some large arteries attached to the heart, and in veins, which prevent the backflow of blood. Contains deoxygenated blood except for pulmonary veins. Blood vessels that are responsible for carrying blood away from the heart.
  19. 19. The exchange of materials between the bloodstream and the body cells takes place by diffusion through the capillary walls. Form a vast network where the exchange of materials (gas, nutrients, and waste) takes place in the body. Finest and thinnest of all blood vessels of all the blood vessels.
  20. 20. The blood vessels of the body are functionally divided into two distinctive circuits: pulmonary circuit and systemic circuit. The pump for the pulmonary circuit, which circulates blood through the lungs, is the right ventricle. The left ventricle is the pump for the systemic circuit, which provides the blood supply for the tissue cells of the body.
  21. 21. Pulmonary circulation transports oxygen-poor blood from the right ventricle to the lungs, where blood picks up a new blood supply. Then it returns the oxygen-rich blood to the left atrium. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.researchgate.net%2Ffigure%2FCirculatory-System-with-the-arrows-representing-the-Blood-Circulation-into- theBody_fig1_221756719&psig=AOvVaw2v5pLTs2ZWBb9VYAWzNUkn&ust=1592550107674000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCPiG-evliuoCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAF
  22. 22. The systemic circulation provides the functional blood supply to all body tissue. From the tissue capillaries, the deoxygenated blood returns through a system of veins to the right atrium of the heart. Systemic circulation carries oxygenated blood from the left ventricle, through the arteries, to the capillaries in the tissues of the body. It carries oxygen and nutrients to the cells and picks up carbon dioxide and waste products.
  23. 23. • Images and videos are meant for academic institutions. • Images and videos will be used for academic purposes only.

