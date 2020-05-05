Successfully reported this slideshow.
Email marketing cheat-notes Prognya Ghosh MBA, consumer psychologist and digital marketing consultant
Types of Email • Establish trust - creates relevancy and value. Conditioning your contacts to open emails in future. ex. e...
Categories of emails Broadcast emails - for mass communication -ex. putting discount code - all emails are sent at the sam...
Metrics to track • deliverability • open rate • click-through rate • disengagement rate
Metrics to track • deliverability rate = delivered emails/sent emails. – use words that are not flagged by ESPs to get pas...
Metrics to track • open rate - unique emails/received emails. – how often your audience is opening the emails that you sen...
Metrics to track • click through rate= unique clicks/unique opens. – how likely the audience will engage. After they click...
Metrics to track • disengagement rate – spam complaints + unsubscribes /unique opens – keep your disengement rate below 0....
Tracking emails • All emails should be tracked to level it up. for email insight - Litmus, email on acid can be used. for ...
Tracking emails • It is not only important to track the metrics from the email • but it is also important to put all data ...
GENERAL FLOW OF EMAILS ENGAGE ATTRAC T DELIGH T BUYERS' JOURNEY AWARENESS CONSIDERATION DECISION
BUYER'S PERSONA Knowing the buyer's persona will help to analyze • segmentation • personalization • data analysis Add cont...
Behavioral email • The practice of sending automated targeted emails to your contacts based on historical interaction they...
Two aspects for creating a successful email marketing strategy contact management It is a strategy that uses software prog...
How to make a good contact management strategy • have a clean and organized database. • collect the right kind of informat...
How to make a segmentation strategy Follow the CATS model the right CONTENT the right AUDIENCE the right TIME = SUCCESS
Segmentation strategy • Segmented campaigns receive less unsubscribes by around 9 % • 100% more clicks • The more relevant...
Segmentation examples • Lifecycle segments – This is a property to determine where a contact is in the sales funnel. Helps...
segmentation examples • Buyer persona segment – This is a great foundational segment that can be built on • examples - seg...
Monitoring the health of database • A list that tracks unsubscribes • A list that tracks bounced emails • A list that trac...
Thoughts before composing an email • WHY you are sending the email • What VALUE are you adding. derision awarene ss consid...
3 components of sending email 1. the right email- context + content (if it doest match, it leads to decreased level of tru...
User actions • Sending emails based on actions taken by users. – example: schedule emails with desired content when they o...
Structure of emails AIDA ATTENTION INTEREST DESIRE Preview text is very important, keep it short and crisp. ACTION Show va...
High performance emails goals who what when where mobile device or phone why those who want to hear from you specific meas...
breaking down components that determine conversion open • subject line- shortaround 40-50 words, don't use words like free...
Lead nurturing • The process of building relationships with your prospects with the goal of earning their business when th...
References • the hubspot academy • data lab
