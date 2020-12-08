Successfully reported this slideshow.
Minha apresentação profissional, indicando trajetória, livros publicados e palestras ministradas

  1. 1. Professor, Escritor, Jornalista e Palestrante. Articulista de Vários Jornais no RJ, Autor Dez (10) Livros Sobre Atendimento a Clientes, Estratégias Empresariais, Liderança, Motivação nas Organizações, Marketing Estratégico, Técnicas de Vendas, Promoção e Merchandising Mestre em Gestão Empresarial, Especialista em Marketing e Administração Que, Por Mais de 30 Anos, Treinou Equipes de Atendentes, Supervisores e Gerentes de Vendas, Marketing e Administração em Empresas Multinacionais de Bens de Consumo e de Serviços Nos Últimos Anos é Professor Universitário e, Atualmente, Diretor do POLO EDUCACIONAL do MÉIER (RJ), Onde Se Dedica à Divulgação de Conhecimentos Acadêmicos Através de Cursos de Graduação, Extensão e Pós- Graduação EAD em Diversas Áreas do Conhecimento Humano JULIO CESAR S. SANTOS
  2. 2. Livro: “Vendedor Profissional” Livro: “Promoção e Merchandising Eficientes Para Pequenas Empresas”
  3. 3. “Qualidade no Atendimento ao Cliente” LIVRO: Livro: “Estratégia: o Jogo Nas Empresas”
  4. 4. LIVRO: “Planejamento de Vendas” LIVRO: “Logística Empresarial”
  5. 5. LIVRO: “Liderança, Atitude e Comportamento Gerencial” LIVRO: “Habilidades Gerenciais Para Supervisores e Chefes”
  6. 6. LIVRO: “Trabalho e Vida Pessoal – 50 Contos Selecionados” (Coautor)
  7. 7. Universidade Corporativa (Botafogo – RJ)
  8. 8. Palestra: “O Perfil do Novo Candidato a Emprego” (Associação Comercial de Copacabana – RJ)
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDADE CORPORATIVA Filial: Barra da Tijuca - RJ
  10. 10. Palestra: “O Novo Mercado de Trabalho Brasileiro” FAETEC - RJ
  11. 11. Em Sala de Aula: Polo Educacional do Méier - I
  12. 12. Palestra: “Qualidade no Atendimento ao Cliente” (Faculdade São José – RJ)
  13. 13. Em Sala de Aula: Polo Educacional do Méier - II

