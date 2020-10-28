Gestao de conflitos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONCEITO DE CONFLITOSUm conflito é uma situação que se caracteriza pela escassez de recursos e pelo sentimento de hostilid...
Diferenças Entre Conflito e Problema Em um conflito existe uma atitude negativa (ou de hostilidade) declarada entre as par...
Pode-se dizer que os conflitos são inevitáveis, caracterizando-se como uma divergência, dissonância ou um antagonismo. Ele...
Níveis de Gravidade de Um Conflito A) Percebido: As partes percebem a existência do conflito, compreendendo as diferenças ...
Abordagem Estrutural: o conflito surge das percepções criadas pelas condições de diferenciação, de recursos limitados e es...
Estilos de Gestão de Conflitos Competitivo ou Forçar: reflete a assertividade para a imposição de um interesse. Utilizado ...
Conflitos Funcionais e Disfuncionais Conflitos disfuncionais são de cunho comportamental, muitas vezes ligado a antipatias...
Cultura OrganizacionalO termo “cultura” se tornou conhecido no século 18, graças à consolidação da antropologia enquanto c...
Dimensões das Culturas Organizacionais Valores Organizacionais: são a filosofia da empresa, mostrando como as coisas devem...
Níveis de Divisão da CulturaArtefatos: constituem o 1º nível, sendo o mais superficial, visível e perceptível. Desconsider...
A palavra “clima” nos remete a algumas ideias do senso comum, fazendo-nos pensar em clima frio ou quente, agradável ou des...
Fatores Que Interferem no ClimaDesafios, políticas de RH, reconhecimento, realização, equidade, estilo de liderança, relac...
DIFERENÇAS Clima é uma medida de percepção avaliativa (a qualidade do clima é dada pela avaliação das pessoas) e, a cultur...
O clima organizacional está intimamente ligado ao grau de motivação e satisfação dos membros da empresa, podendo ser benéf...
Gestão da Cultura Organizacional A cultura organizacional vai se transformando ao longo do tempo conforme ingressam novas ...
Se uma empresa precisa ter um estilo de gestão democrático e participativo para atingir suas metas, os líderes precisarão ...
Uma mudança na cultura organizacional pode ser promovida de 2 formas: (A) Fazendo os funcionários “comprarem a ideia” de n...
3º) Comunicar mensagens culturais sobre a mudança: pode ser feito por mensagens explícitas (proclamações, memorandos ou di...
Gestão do Clima Organizacional Para gerenciar o clima organizacional é necessário fazer um diagnóstico a partir de uma pes...
3ª) Dimensão organizacional: natureza do trabalho realizado, grau de identificação com o produto/serviço e com os objetivo...
O diagnóstico realizado pela pesquisa de clima pode auxiliar a empresa a efetuar ações como: Potencializar os Propulsores:...
Benefícios da Gestão do Clima Organizacional: Impulsiona o desempenho pessoal e organizacional Está interligado sistematic...
Como Analisar Situações Potencialmente Conflitantes Para se prevenir conflitos organizacionais, em 1º lugar é preciso sabe...
3ª) Interdependência de recursos: Em situações onde haja escassez de recursos em relação ao desejado é “meio caminho andad...
Fatores Que Provocam Maior Resistência à Mudança Receio de perder privilégios / Incerteza quanto aos efeitos da mudança / ...
D) Cada grupo passa a ter uma maior rigidez de organização interna. Com vista a uma maior capacidade de resposta, torna-se...
Análise da Situação Conflitiva Quando alguém se encontra numa situação de conflito existem 3 variáveis a analisar: 1ª) Nat...
2ª) Fatores Subjacentes: Informação: Uma das causas de disputa pode ser a informação. Se 2 ou mais pessoas não têm a mesma...
3º) Evolução da Situação Conflitiva: Esse processo é mais ou menos o seguinte: Existe um (ou mais) acontecimento (s) que c...
A 3ª fase (discussão), normalmente ocorre de forma agressiva, em função das razões que estão na origem do conflito. É a ch...
EXEMPLO:Durante um jogo de tênis 4 pessoas foram envolvidas numa discussão, ocasionando até agressões físicas Dois homens ...
Vejamos a Situação à Luz das Várias Fases de Evolução Referidas: 1) Incubação: Os elementos que chegaram se sentiram incom...
Principais Resultados em Uma Situação Conflitiva Quando existe um conflito em um grupo existem 3 tipos de solução possívei...
3ª) Solução do Ganho / Ganho: Só é possível quando se consegue transformar o conflito em problema. As partes devem se conv...
Estratégias Para Resolução de Conflitos Para refletir sobre este tópico, temos de situar-nos em dois cenários distintos: (...
2ª Situação: O Caminho do Conflito Declarado Optando por esta via (após a incubação), o sujeito não tarda sua comunicação ...
Estando de alguma forma em posição superior aos atores do conflito, sem estarmos diretamente nele envolvidos: Nesta situaç...
2ª) Diluição: Nessa atuação existem 2 técnicas às quais pode fazer-se apelo: suavizar o conflito ou apelar para objetivos ...
3ª) Confrontação: Esta é a única forma de enfrentarmos conflitos a fim de produzir resultados úteis para a empresa. Conseg...
O Sistema de Comunicação Interpessoal a) A Percepção Humana no Processo de Comunicação: Perceber é tomar contato com o mun...
b) Atitudes de Comunicação Nivelantes e Desnivelantes: Abaixo serão apresentadas algumas atitudes de comunicação e seus ef...
Investigação (Exploração) – Esta atitude visa o aprofundar do conhecimento, a recolha de informações, e deriva da nossa ne...
Estilos Comportamentais Não existem 2 pessoas que ajam exatamente do mesmo modo. Todos os indivíduos têm modos mais ou men...
Comportamento Assertivo: Permite ao comunicador afirmar as opiniões, vontades e sentimentos próprios e, simultaneamente, r...
Estilo Agressivo: COMPORTAMENTOS: Dominar os outros / Criticar excessiva e negativamente / Valorizar-se à custa dos outros...
Estilo Passivo:COMPORTAMENTOS: Sacrifica as suas necessidades em favor das dos outros: permite que abusem dele / Sentiment...
Estilo Manipulador: COMPORTAMENTOS: Relação tática com os outros / Desvalorização dos outros através de frases humorística...
Estilo Assertivo:COMPORTAMENTOS: Considera os seus direitos e os direitos dos outros / Encara positivamente os desafios / ...
  1. 1. CONCEITO DE CONFLITOSUm conflito é uma situação que se caracteriza pela escassez de recursos e pelo sentimento de hostilidade, onde 2 ou mais objetivos pertencentes a 1 ou mais pessoas, são mutuamente exclusivos e geram hostilidade Escassez de recursos se deve ao fato de a situação não satisfazer a realização de todos os objetivos e, por isso, os envolvidos desenvolvem uma atitude negativa em relação umas às outras Se para algumas situações de potencial conflito existem normas (leis, costumes, etc.) para as resolvê-las, para outras, não há. A situação ficará, neste último caso, entregue ao discernimento das partes, o que infelizmente, nem sempre é suficiente para transformar o conflito em problema
  2. 2. Diferenças Entre Conflito e Problema Em um conflito existe uma atitude negativa (ou de hostilidade) declarada entre as partes, motivada por uma divergência em relação a algo que é significativo para os envolvidos As partes veem-se como oponentes, estando cada uma delas interessada em sair “vencedora” da situação, o que só é possível (na opinião delas) se a outra sair perdedora Um problema é uma situação, aparente ou realmente difícil de resolver, onde não existem adversários, mas pessoas interessadas em chegar a uma solução DIFERENÇAS: Num conflito existem partes em confronto e, num problema, existe um grupo de pessoas trabalhando em conjunto / Num conflito desenvolve-se uma atitude hostil e, num problema, desenvolve-se uma atitude de aproximação
  3. 3. Pode-se dizer que os conflitos são inevitáveis, caracterizando-se como uma divergência, dissonância ou um antagonismo. Ele é o oposto da cooperação e, para que ele ocorra, a interferência de uma das partes pode se dar de 2 maneiras: (1ª) Ativa: por meio da ação para provocar obstáculos/impedimentos; (2ª) Passiva: mediante determinada omissão Podemos classificar o conflito pessoal em 2 tipos: Interno: é o “conflito com nós mesmos”, ou seja, trata- se de um conflito psicológico de caráter íntimo, que envolve sentimentos, opiniões, desejos e motivações divergentes e antagônicas. Está presente um colapso dos mecanismos decisórios, o que dificulta a escolha de uma alternativa. São os chamados trade-offs (impasses). Exemplo: fazer hora-extra no recesso e fazer poupança ou viajar com toda a família para a praia, mas não fazer a poupança Externo: envolve mais de 1 pessoa ou mais de um grupo de pessoas. Chamado de conflito social. Exemplo: o diretor de RH deseja aumentar os salários e o diretor de finanças deseja congelar os salários
  4. 4. Níveis de Gravidade de Um Conflito A) Percebido: As partes percebem a existência do conflito, compreendendo as diferenças existentes / Chamado de “conflito latente”, pois as partes percebem que existe um conflito potencial B) Experenciado: O conflito provoca sentimentos como raiva, medo, descrédito ou hostilidades / Caracteriza-se por ser um conflito velado, dissimulado, oculto e sem clara manifestação C) Manifesto: Conflito expresso, sendo manifestado pelo comportamento (interferência ativa ou passiva) / Chamado “conflito aberto”, não havendo dissimulação Admitindo a existência de conflitos, os Gerentes (Administradores) possuem algumas metodologias para poder administrá-los:
  5. 5. Abordagem Estrutural: o conflito surge das percepções criadas pelas condições de diferenciação, de recursos limitados e escassos e de interdependência. Se esses elementos puderem ser alterados, poderá haver um controle do conflito resultante. Essa abordagem busca minimizar as diferenças identificando objetivos que possam ser compartilhados Abordagem de Processo: redução de conflitos por meio da modificação do processo, intervindo-se no conflito. Essa abordagem pode ser utilizada pela desativação do conflito (uma parte reage cooperativamente), pela reunião de confrontação (ponto de desativação já ultrapassado; o confronto ocorre abertamente e de forma hostil) e pela colaboração (após as etapas acima; partes trabalham juntas para solucionar problemas) Abordagem Mista: utiliza aspectos estruturais e processuais. A intervenção ocorre na estrutura da situação e no episódio do conflito
  6. 6. Estilos de Gestão de Conflitos Competitivo ou Forçar: reflete a assertividade para a imposição de um interesse. Utilizado quando uma ação decisiva deve ser rapidamente imposta por meio de ações impopulares ou importantes. “O negócio é ganhar” Retirada estratégica: estilo não assertivo (negativo). Apropriado quando o assunto é trivial, não exista nenhuma chance de ganho, quando é necessário demorar para se obter informação ou quando o desentendimento for oneroso. “O negócio é agir com cautela” Compromisso ou Negociação (Barganha): moderada porção de assertividade e cooperação. Os objetivos de ambos são importantes. Há igualdade de poderes, sendo que ambos querem reduzir as diferenças, ou as pessoas precisam chegar a uma solução temporária sem pressão de tempo. “O negócio é ter jogo de cintura” Acomodação ou “Panos Quentes” (Apaziguamento): alto grau de cooperação, funcionando melhor quando as pessoas sabem o que é errado, quando um assunto é mais importante que outros, quando se pretende créditos para outras situações ou quando a harmonia é que importa. “O negócio é ir levando” Colaboração ou confronto: alto grau de assertividade e cooperação, onde ambos ganham. Usado quando os interesses são importantes, quando os pontos de vista podem ser combinados, com uma solução mais ampla e quando requer consenso. O negócio é resolver para que ambos ganhem e se comprometam com a solução
  7. 7. Conflitos Funcionais e Disfuncionais Conflitos disfuncionais são de cunho comportamental, muitas vezes ligado a antipatias, não aceitações, inflexibilidade, etc. Já os conflitos funcionais agregam valor ao grupo, merecendo atenção para que a reflexão seja promovida Existem 3 visões que lidam com os conflitos: Visão Tradicional: conforme essa visão, todo conflito é ruim, devendo ser evitado. Trata-se de uma disfunção resultante de falhas de comunicação, falta de aberturas e de confiança entre os colaboradores, além do fracasso dos administradores em atender aos anseios dos subordinados Visão das Relações Humanas: o conflito é uma consequência natural e inevitável, não necessariamente sendo prejudicial Visão Interacionista: além de poder ser positivo, o conflito é necessário para o que haja um desempenho eficaz. Assim, há um encorajamento à manutenção de um nível de mínimo de conflito suficiente para viabilizar a existência do grupo
  8. 8. Cultura OrganizacionalO termo “cultura” se tornou conhecido no século 18, graças à consolidação da antropologia enquanto campo do conhecimento humano e, nela, a cultura passou a se referir aos símbolos, às crenças, rituais e valores existentes em diferentes sociedades Trata-se de um padrão de assuntos compartilhados que um grupo aprendeu como maneira de resolver seus problemas de adaptação externa e integração interna, e que funciona bem, a ponto de ser considerado válido e desejável para ser transmitido aos novos membros como a maneira correta de perceber, pensar e sentir em relação aos seus problemas Envolve os valores, as crenças e os padrões de comportamento compartilhados pelos membros de uma mesma organização É traduzida na forma como as pessoas se relacionam e executam seus trabalhos, muitas vezes guiadas por normas informais, que não estão escritas em lugar algum, mas são reconhecidas como válidas por todos
  9. 9. Dimensões das Culturas Organizacionais Valores Organizacionais: são a filosofia da empresa, mostrando como as coisas devem ser Cultura Gerencial: reflete os valores quando se trata de autoridade, ou seja, relaciona-se com os estilos de liderança Heróis Organizacionais: são personificações de padronização de valores Histórias e mitos da organização: é a reflexão dos valores traduzida em narrativas com folclores que tratam de façanhas obtidas pelos heróis, geralmente os fundadores da organização Tabus e rituais de organização: tabus são limites, padrões aceitáveis de comportamento. Rituais são cerimônias, homenagens aos heróis, premiações Símbolos culturais: são artefatos materiais, como um brasão, logotipo, marcas, vestuário, cores, leiautes, etc.
  10. 10. Níveis de Divisão da CulturaArtefatos: constituem o 1º nível, sendo o mais superficial, visível e perceptível. Desconsiderando as empresas onde a cultura é familiar, os artefatos são tudo aquilo que conseguimos perceber (vendo, ouvindo ou sentindo) ao deparamos com uma organização: produtos, serviços, vestuário, maneira de falar, símbolos, histórias, etc. Valores compartilhados: o 2º nível pode ser definido como os aspectos determinantes para as pessoas e que geram os motivos pelos quais elas fazem o que fazem, servindo de justificativa para todos os membros. É o famoso “aqui sempre fizemos dessa maneira”, tomando pela acepção não pejorativa do termo Pressuposições básicas: o 3º é mais íntimo, profundo e oculto. São crenças inconscientes, percepções, sentimentos, ou seja, naquilo que os funcionários da empresa acreditam OBSERVAÇÃO: Nas organizações, podemos encontrar culturas conservadoras (inflexíveis), adaptativas (mais flexíveis) e as inovadoras (vanguardistas)
  11. 11. A palavra “clima” nos remete a algumas ideias do senso comum, fazendo-nos pensar em clima frio ou quente, agradável ou desagradável É algo proveniente do ambiente que nos causa uma sensação, e, como consequência, gera em nós algumas reações. Por outro lado, o clima organizacional tem a ver com a sensação das pessoas no ambiente de trabalho Clima organizacional pode ser entendido como a expressão dos sentimentos dos empregados diante dos valores, das políticas, das práticas de gestão de recursos humanos, da forma de relacionamento com os colegas, da postura empresarial ao estabelecer metas e da situação econômica É a percepção global das pessoas a respeito do seu ambiente de trabalho, capaz de influenciar o comportamento profissional e afetar o desempenho da organização Clima X Cultura Organizacional
  12. 12. Fatores Que Interferem no ClimaDesafios, políticas de RH, reconhecimento, realização, equidade, estilo de liderança, relacionamentos interpessoais, oportunidades de carreira crescimento profissional, participação em treinamento, bolsas de estudo, ambiente de aprendizagem, calor humano, autonomia, estrutura, recompensas Também afetam o clima organizacional fatores individuais e fatores externos à empresa. Por exemplo, se houver uma crise econômica (fator externo), isto poderá afetar o clima A questão do clima é tão importante que muitas empresas que pagam altos salários possuem níveis de rotatividade altíssimos, pois muitos funcionários não se sentem bem na organização e procuram outras opções, que lhe deem maior satisfação pessoal e crescimento profissional Portanto, o clima interfere na motivação, na produtividade e na satisfação do indivíduo no trabalho
  13. 13. DIFERENÇAS Clima é uma medida de percepção avaliativa (a qualidade do clima é dada pela avaliação das pessoas) e, a cultura, tem um caráter mais descritivo (crenças, costumes e normas que regem a empresa) A cultura se ocupa da natureza das crenças e expectativas sobre a vida organizacional, ao passo que o clima é um indicador de se essas crenças e expectativas estão sendo concretizadas Visto como resultado das emoções, o clima é muito influenciado pela cultura. Ele pode ser afetado por diferentes aspectos decorrentes do país ou região onde se localiza a empresa, da natureza dos negócios, dos valores da companhia ou dos grupos profissionais Cultura é o filme completo da empresa, que passa desde o começo até os dias atuais. Já o Clima é a foto, é o momento da empresa
  14. 14. O clima organizacional está intimamente ligado ao grau de motivação e satisfação dos membros da empresa, podendo ser benéfico ou não para a empresa O clima será desfavorável quando esse momento estiver frustrando as necessidades dos membros O clima resulta da interação dos elementos da cultura, conforme os seguintes exemplos: Uma empresa com excessivo foco em tecnologia pode gerar um clima organizacional desumano As pressões de autoridades e normas criam tensões desagradáveis A aceitação dos afetos leva um clima de tranquilidade, motivação e confiança
  15. 15. Gestão da Cultura Organizacional A cultura organizacional vai se transformando ao longo do tempo conforme ingressam novas pessoas na empresa, as transformações no ambiente e os acontecimentos internos, colocando alguns desafios à organização Exemplo: Ao selecionar novos funcionários deve-se observar se eles serão capazes de se alinhar à cultura existente. Também devem ser realizados processos de socialização a fim de ensinar a cultura às novas pessoas, para que possam agir conforme o esperado Mas, a cultura pode ser gerenciada ou modificada pela organização? A maioria dos autores entende que SIM, embora não seja uma tarefa fácil Uma das maneiras de se modificar a cultura é a administração simbólica, onde os líderes procuram influenciar valores culturais arraigados e normas organizacionais, modelando elementos culturais de superfície (símbolos, histórias e cerimônias) a fim de explicitar acordos culturais desejados
  16. 16. Se uma empresa precisa ter um estilo de gestão democrático e participativo para atingir suas metas, os líderes precisarão que essas características façam parte do “espírito” da empresa, sendo um valor natural e compartilhado por todos. É importante que as intervenções na cultura sejam feitas planejada e eticamente Outro ponto de destaque na gestão da cultura é a dificuldade encontrada por empresas multinacionais na adaptação à cultura local de países onde instalam suas filiais A globalização traz a necessidade de as empresas fornecerem os mesmos produtos com a mesma qualidade em diferentes países. Entretanto, o estilo gerencial nem sempre pode ser o mesmo, sob o risco de enfrentamento de fortes resistências de base cultural Portanto, no processo de adaptação à cultura local deve- se identificar os valores que serão mantidos e aperfeiçoados, como os inerentes à personalidade da organização, e os que devem ser moldados à realidade globalizada
  17. 17. Uma mudança na cultura organizacional pode ser promovida de 2 formas: (A) Fazendo os funcionários “comprarem a ideia” de novas crenças e valores; (B) Recrutando e socializando novas pessoas (dando ênfase a essas novas crenças e valores) e removendo os membros antigos conforme necessário Há 5 pontos-chave de intervenção que podem ser utilizados para criar a mudança: 1ª) Mudar o comportamento dos membros da organização: os gerentes fazem uma avaliação e uma tentativa de promover mudanças de atitudes dos funcionários, já que uma das formas de se mudar crenças e valores é começando por mudanças nos comportamentos 2º) Justificar as mudanças comportamentais: convenc er os funcionários a analisarem suas crenças e valores para que essas passem a refletir os novos comportamentos
  18. 18. 3º) Comunicar mensagens culturais sobre a mudança: pode ser feito por mensagens explícitas (proclamações, memorandos ou discursos) ou implícitas (rituais, cerimônias, histórias, metáforas ou heróis). A estratégia deve ser a promoção de uma sensação de propósito comum entre os funcionários. Deve-se ter cuidado com a credibilidade das comunicações, pois de nada adianta os gerentes comunicarem uma coisa e agir de forma contrária 4º) Contratar e socializar novos integrantes que se encaixem na cultura desejada: embora seja pouco provável um ajuste perfeito entre pessoa e cultura, deve-se dar atenção ao processo de seleção e socialização, para garantir que os novos não tenham diferenças em relação à cultura desejada e possam ajudar na consolidação dela 5º) Remover os integrantes que se desviem da cultura desejada: Aqueles indivíduos que resistem à mudança cultural e ao que a empresa quer conseguir, podem ser removidos. Parte dessa rotatividade será voluntária entre aqueles mais incomodados com a mudança
  19. 19. Gestão do Clima Organizacional Para gerenciar o clima organizacional é necessário fazer um diagnóstico a partir de uma pesquisa de clima, para saber qual a situação atual em relação às diversas dimensões do clima Isso identificará os pontos fortes e fracos e, consequentemente, obtém-se um plano de ação para elevar a qualidade do clima. Após essas ações teremos uma nova pesquisa, reiniciando- se o ciclo de gestão do clima organizacional A pesquisa identifica 3 dimensões sobre clima organizacional: 1ª) Dimensão psicológica: inclui fatores como comprometimento, criatividade, recompensa, sentimento de valorização profissional e pessoal em relação a diferentes níveis hierárquicos, personalismo, individualismo, status e sociabilidade 2º) Dimensão informal: grupos de interesse, formadores de opinião e focos de resistência a mudanças
  20. 20. 3ª) Dimensão organizacional: natureza do trabalho realizado, grau de identificação com o produto/serviço e com os objetivos da organização, grau de conhecimento das referências estratégicas (missão, visão de futuro, objetivos estratégicos) e organizacionais (processos de trabalho e modelo de funcionamento), modelo de decisão, relacionamento entre as áreas funcionais, modelo de comunicação, troca de experiências, estilo de liderança, política de recursos humanos (salário, benefícios, carreira e desenvolvimento profissional), condições de trabalho (condições físicas, instrumentos, equipamentos e suporte necessário para realizar o trabalho OBSERVAÇÃO: A dimensão organizacional é onde as intervenções podem ocorrer facilmente, pois incluem fatores mais “administráveis” pela organização. Alterações nas dimensões psicológica e informal já dependem de mudanças mais profundas e transformações mais difíceis
  21. 21. O diagnóstico realizado pela pesquisa de clima pode auxiliar a empresa a efetuar ações como: Potencializar os Propulsores: Baseado na apuração dos pontos fortes da organização poderemos ter uma ação específica para sua melhoria, tirando proveito de seus efeitos Balizar Programas de Treinamentos Específicos: Por meio da identificação de seus pontos críticos pode-se produzir resultados orientados às necessidades dos colaboradores Obter a Sinergia dos Colaboradores: Atividade que propicia aos funcionários refletirem sobre suas realidades (desenvolvimento profissional e pessoal). A participação em pesquisas já promove entre os colaboradores uma elevação da motivação Sinergia das Lideranças: A apresentação dos resultados é boa oportunidade de avaliar as lideranças em torno dos mesmos objetivos, propiciando clima à realização de outros trabalhos no nível de comando. Entre eles, a revitalização do Planejamento Estratégico, no que tange à Reorientação e Redefinição das Diretrizes Estratégicas
  22. 22. Benefícios da Gestão do Clima Organizacional: Impulsiona o desempenho pessoal e organizacional Está interligado sistematicamente com outras ações de gestão de pessoas Alimenta o sistema de planejamento e gestão Cria e mantém um canal de comunicação com os funcionários Gera indicadores para diversas unidades e aponta oportunidades de melhoria Oferece subsídios para tomada de decisão gerencial (alocação de recursos e planejamento de ações)
  23. 23. Como Analisar Situações Potencialmente Conflitantes Para se prevenir conflitos organizacionais, em 1º lugar é preciso saber quais os tipos de situações podem provocar conflitos entre 2 ou mais pessoas (interpessoais), ou entre 2 ou mais grupos (intergrupais) Pode-se citar 4 circunstâncias: 1ª) Interdependência de funções: Se o seu trabalho estiver dependente do trabalho de outra pessoa, é bastante provável que, mais cedo ou mais tarde, surjam conflitos. Como prevenir? Em 1º lugar trata-se de um problema de organização e a interdependência só deve existir quando for impossível atingir os objetivos sem ela 2ª) Indefinição das regras do jogo: Quando as situações são ambíguas dão margem a interpretações, em relação às quais as partes podem não estar de acordo. Como resolver? Sempre que a evolução e a turbulência forem grandes, devem ser feitas reuniões para se analisarem as situações mal resolvidas. Não interessa encontrar responsáveis, mas prevenir acontecimentos semelhantes
  24. 24. 3ª) Interdependência de recursos: Em situações onde haja escassez de recursos em relação ao desejado é “meio caminho andado” para a sua existência. Como resolver? Evitar resoluções subjetivas baseadas na maior ou menor capacidade oratória das partes. Todas as decisões devem ser baseadas em fatos quantificados, procurando definir o que ponderou a decisão. Quanto maior o secretismo maior a tendência para a existência de um clima propício ao conflito 4ª) Mudanças: Sempre que alguém quiser fazer mudança que envolva outras pessoas (ou seja envolvido por uma mudança que alguém queira fazer), podem surgir situações suscetíveis de provocarem conflito. O ser humano é um animal de hábitos e nem sempre encara mudar como algo desejável, em especial quando o desejo de mudar provém de alguém que não ele próprio Mudanças provocam ansiedade e o ser humano tem necessidade de dominar os acontecimentos em que se vê envolvido. Saber predizer as consequências dos seus métodos de trabalho transmite segurança e, quando se muda, essa segurança pode ser abalada, para não falar no esforço adicional que é exigido para que as pessoas se adaptem à nova realidade
  25. 25. Fatores Que Provocam Maior Resistência à Mudança Receio de perder privilégios / Incerteza quanto aos efeitos da mudança / Receio de que a mudança constitua uma crítica Quando o conflito envolve 2 grupos verificam-se as seguintes alterações dentro de cada grupo: A) O grupo aumenta sua coesão e a lealdade dos membros ao grupo. Ex. São os fanatismos que surgem nas guerras, são as paixões por alturas das campanhas eleitorais B) O clima do grupo (que antes era descontraído) torna-se mais formal, passando a tônica da sua atividade a ser posta na execução de tarefas que permitam ganhar o conflito, e menos na satisfação psicológica dos seus membros C) O grupo passa a tolerar um padrão de liderança mais autocrático. Em situações de conflito é necessário agir depressa, pois o tempo e a coesão são essenciais no processo. Este tipo de liderança, quando aceita, desperte menos divergências internas e possibilite uma mais rápida capacidade de resposta
  26. 26. D) Cada grupo passa a ter uma maior rigidez de organização interna. Com vista a uma maior capacidade de resposta, torna-se imperativo que as funções de cada membro estejam perfeitamente definidas, para que não existam hesitações na altura de agir Procedimentos em Situações de Mudança: Criar uma visão entre todos os envolvidos sobre o que se pretende no futuro / Explicar qual a situação atual e o motivo por que se torna necessário muda / Mostrar os motivos que tornam o futuro mais desejável Ouvir a opinião e reconhecer o valor dos envolvidos / Decidir quais os indicadores a utilizar / Institucionalizar os símbolos de mudança Conceber um sistema de formação / Informar aos envolvidos pela mudança a quem devem consultar, caso tenham dúvidas sobre o processo / Implementar uma fase de transição
  27. 27. Análise da Situação Conflitiva Quando alguém se encontra numa situação de conflito existem 3 variáveis a analisar: 1ª) Natureza do Conflito Um conflito pode surgir devido à interpretação de fatos de forma diferente pelas partes. É comum julgarmos que os outros entendem as nossas intenções, sem nos tentarmos explicar ou considerarmos se o nosso comportamento vai ao encontro do que os outros reconhecem como do seu interesseExistência de desacordo em relação a objetivos. Nem todas as pessoas têm os mesmos objetivos, sendo isto tão válido para a empresa como para as nossas vidas pessoais. Ao tentarmos atingir um objetivo que para nós é importante, esquecemo-nos de como ao atingi-lo podemos estar frustrando alguém Pode haver acordo em relação a objetivos, mas desacordo em relação aos métodos a utilizar para atingir esses objetivos Existem também os conflitos que envolvem os valores, como o bem e o mal, o certo e o errado ou o justo e o injusto
  28. 28. 2ª) Fatores Subjacentes: Informação: Uma das causas de disputa pode ser a informação. Se 2 ou mais pessoas não têm a mesma informação sobre certo acontecimento, é natural que tenham visões diferentes sobre isso Percepção: Tem a ver com a forma como cada um interpreta os acontecimentos que o rodeiam. Uma vez que a percepção é função da personalidade e da motivação, é natural que 2 pessoas percebam o mesmo fenômeno de forma distinta Status: Essa posição pode forçar as pessoas a tomar posições que de outra forma não tomariam. Exemplo: um diretor de uma faculdade pode tomar posição ao lado de um docente do seu departamento num conflito com alunos, exatamente porque é isso que se espera dele Personalidade: Todos conhecemos alguém que tem a “mania” que saber sempre tudo, estar sempre certo, ter sempre a melhor ideia. Esses fatores, ligados a uma certa agressividade, podem gerar como um cocktail molotov no domínio dos conflitos
  29. 29. 3º) Evolução da Situação Conflitiva: Esse processo é mais ou menos o seguinte: Existe um (ou mais) acontecimento (s) que colide (m) com a esfera individual de alguém e, conforme a gravidade e a frequência dessa intercepção, o conflito tem um período de latência maior ou menor Por período de latência entende-se aquela fase em que a atitude hostil se vai formando, sem, no entanto, nenhuma das partes abrir o conflito É uma fase de tomada de consciência da situação (chamada de incubação) onde, quanto maior for o período em que as partes se sintam atingidas na sua esfera pessoal sem que se passe à fase seguinte, maior a intensidade das atitudes negativas e mais violento será o desafio Posteriormente à fase de incubação, as partes (ou uma delas), já convencidas da sua razão, anunciam- no claramente. É a formalização da discordância (chamada de consciencialização)
  30. 30. A 3ª fase (discussão), normalmente ocorre de forma agressiva, em função das razões que estão na origem do conflito. É a chamada fase da disputa, a qual é crucial para a resolução (ou agravamento) do conflito Por último, chegamos à derradeira e mais destrutiva fase de evolução do conflito (a eclosão), onde as posições ficam radicalizadas, as percepções dos pontos de vista distorcidas e há um deslocamento do objetivo do conflito. Passamos a encarar a situação como uma guerra aberta, onde vale tudo menos perder Nesta última fase é quando o conflito se torna mais difícil de resolver porque, além de existir um motivo que provoca desacordo e que esteve na base da disputa, já terão sido ditas muitas coisas que ofenderam as partes envolvidas, o que torna muito difícil o diálogo
  31. 31. EXEMPLO:Durante um jogo de tênis 4 pessoas foram envolvidas numa discussão, ocasionando até agressões físicas Dois homens chegaram ao clube para o seu jogo, que deveria começar às 12 h. Mas, ao dirigirem-se à quadra, verificaram que outros 2 jogadores ainda jogavam e não havia intenção de sair, antes de terminar a partida Como não era a 1ª vez que isso acontecia, um dos jogadores que esperava advertiu aos que jogavam de que já passava da hora, agradecendo que eles abandonassem a quadra O comentário foi mal recebido e respondido em conformidade, gerando empurrões entre 2 dos jogadores A situação se alastrou aos outros 2 parceiros e, de repente, 4 adultos respeitáveis e pais de família “partiram para as vias de fato”, o que foi interrompido na altura em que um mediador apareceu
  32. 32. Vejamos a Situação à Luz das Várias Fases de Evolução Referidas: 1) Incubação: Os elementos que chegaram se sentiram incomodados pelo fato do campo ainda estar ocupado à hora que eles deviam começar a jogar 2) Consciencialização: Como não era a primeira vez, é possível que a forma como chamaram a atenção dos jogadores que jogavam foi um pouco agressiva e, logo, mal recebida3) A disputa não tardou e, das palavras agressivas, passaram-se aos atos. Mas, a quadra já estava livre e, no entanto, nenhum dos pares estava a jogar. Porquê? 4) Fase de Eclosão: O objetivo do conflito deixou de ser jogar e passou a ser agredir o oponente. LIÇÃO: Nunca se deixe envolver demais num conflito e nunca perca de vista quais os objetivos que pretenda atingir A melhor forma de praticar o autodomínio é guiar numa grande cidade sem nunca buzinar e dar prioridade àqueles que nos irritam, ao se meterem na nossa frente, sem disputarmos com eles o direito de passagem
  33. 33. Principais Resultados em Uma Situação Conflitiva Quando existe um conflito em um grupo existem 3 tipos de solução possíveis: 1ª) Solução do Ganho / Perda: Quando a solução se enquadra neste tipo, há uma parte que atinge o objetivo pretendido, impedindo com isso a outra de atingi-lo Numa emergência em um navio espera-se que o comandante resolva qualquer conflito e será a própria sobrevivência que legitimará esse tipo de atuação. O mais que pode acontecer é algumas pessoas comentarem que poderiam ter resolvido o problema de outra maneira 2ª) Solução de Perda / Perda: Acontece quando as partes cedem uma à outra e o acordo final não está coerente com nenhuma das posições iniciais, ou quando alguém com mais poder intervém e põe fim à questão, de uma forma que não interessa a nenhuma das partes
  34. 34. 3ª) Solução do Ganho / Ganho: Só é possível quando se consegue transformar o conflito em problema. As partes devem se convencer mutuamente a aceitar que ambas podem ter algo a ganhar se se empenharem na resolução da situação Para chegar a resultados desse tipo é preciso encarar o processo de forma cooperativa, considerando: (A) Comunicação aberta com troca de informação relevante; (B) Sensibilidade não só às diferenças como às semelhanças; (C) Atitude confiante e vontade de ser útil aos outros; (D) Complementaridade de esforços na resolução das tarefas
  35. 35. Estratégias Para Resolução de Conflitos Para refletir sobre este tópico, temos de situar-nos em dois cenários distintos: (1º) Sendo nós parte conflitante; (2º) Estando de alguma forma em posição superior aos atores do conflito, sem estarmos diretamente nele envolvidos Sendo nós uma das partes envolvidas, uma de 3 situações pode acontecer: 1ª Situação: O Caminho da Recusa A 1ª fase da evolução do conflito (incubação) é onde as pessoas se sentem incomodadas pelas ações dos outros e começam a acumular tensão interior. É o que se chama de revolta Essa tensão se transforma em irritação, em inquietação e, se a situação prevalecer, transformar-se em ansiedade, podendo evoluir para estados patológicos graves como a neurose ou obsessão Algumas pessoas acham que defender seus direitos é serem agressivas e, muitas delas, creem firmemente que os outros é que têm obrigação de saber “até onde devem ir”
  36. 36. 2ª Situação: O Caminho do Conflito Declarado Optando por esta via (após a incubação), o sujeito não tarda sua comunicação de divergência à outra parte. Só que de uma forma agressiva, transformando as fases de disputa e de eclosão num verdadeiro “barril de pólvora” Só podem ocorrer 2 situações: (A) o rompimento (as partes cortam relações, com todos os custos que daí poderão advir); (B) a dominação (onde uma das partes se sobrepõe à outra pela força, com todos os efeitos negativos daí decorrentes e que já foram várias vezes referidos) 3ª Situação: O Caminho do Comportamento Adequado É na divergência que o espírito criador se desenvolve, que novas soluções aparecem. É no respeito (por nós e pelos outros) que encontramos a via equilibrada do sucesso É utopia acreditar num mundo sem desacordos. Mas, como alguém já disse, a nossa liberdade termina onde começa a liberdade dos outros. A forma de seguir esta via é possível através do comportamento assertivo
  37. 37. Estando de alguma forma em posição superior aos atores do conflito, sem estarmos diretamente nele envolvidos: Nesta situação, podemos optar por uma das 3 estratégias: 1ª) Repressão: Utilizando esta estratégia, o participante não permite que o conflito se manifeste ou ignora-o. Ignorando-o, põe-se na posição de deixar as coisas correr, arriscando-se a uma escalada com todos os inconvenientes que daí podem advir para a produtividade ou ambiente social Embora ignorar o conflito tenha consequências nefastas, existem 2 circunstâncias em que comportamento semelhante pode ser justificado: A) Caso seja uma divergência sobre algo de pouca importância (diferença de opiniões sobre assuntos não relacionados ao trabalho, cujo desenrolar se encarregue de resolver a questão, por exemplo) B) Caso o conflito incida sobre assuntos que não estão na disputa. Imagine dois grupos dentro da empresa que se batem por mais espaço para as suas respectivas seções, ou novo mobiliário de escritório
  38. 38. 2ª) Diluição: Nessa atuação existem 2 técnicas às quais pode fazer-se apelo: suavizar o conflito ou apelar para objetivos significativos para as partes conflitantes, os quais não se conseguem atingir sem a cooperação mútua Suavizar é tentar convencer as partes de que as diferenças entre elas não são assim tão grandes e sempre existem alguns pontos em comum. Pode também passar por tentar que as partes se sintam menos ofendidas com algo que tenha sido dito Esta técnica é útil quando o conflito ocorre entre empregados antigos e empregados novos de uma empresa em torno de problemas como valores e filosofias de gestão Outra forma é centrar a atenção das partes em objetivos que sejam significativos para ambos. Em vez de “atacar” o conflito real, tenta-se desviar a atenção dos grupos para objetivos de médio/longo prazo, comuns a ambos. É uma tentativa de tornar insignificante a disputa atual, considerando a magnitude do que pode estar em risco no futuro
  39. 39. 3ª) Confrontação: Esta é a única forma de enfrentarmos conflitos a fim de produzir resultados úteis para a empresa. Conseguir que 2 partes resolvam um conflito entre si, passa pela identificação e o reconhecimento do verdadeiro conflito Conforme a fase do conflito em que os grupos se encontrem, assim a sua ação deve ser conduzida. Caso esteja na fase da incubação, essa parte deve manifestar o seu descontentamento rapidamente, para se evitarem aqueles efeitos geradores de tensão e ódios que mencionamos atrás Na fase de consciencialização é preciso garantir que as partes estejam na posse do maior número possível de informação sobre o assunto em disputa, por forma a reduzir os efeitos da informação incompleta Caso o conflito já esteja na fase de disputa (ou eclosão), pode ser necessário utilizar uma ação de diluição do conflito para depois se poderem encetar as diligências acima mencionadas. Esconder problemas ou evitá-los nunca poderá resolver nada
  40. 40. O Sistema de Comunicação Interpessoal a) A Percepção Humana no Processo de Comunicação: Perceber é tomar contato com o mundo que nos rodeia, estabelecendo uma relação entre o sistema e o meio ambiente. Isto é, uma relação que visa a integração entre um organismo vivo e o mundo, através de uma recolha de dados do meio ambiente relevantes para o momentoDefinida como um processo de extrair informação, verifica-se que o mundo percebido não é igual ao mundo físico, nem em termos qualitativos ou quantitativos Os seres humanos têm uma capacidade sensorial limitada – podemos ver somente uma fração do que está presente, ouvir apenas uma faixa de sons limitada e sentir apenas modificações grosseiras da forma ou da temperatura Ainda são maiores as limitações que sofremos por efeito das necessidades psicológicas, expectativas e experiências. O mesmo objeto tem diferentes significados para diferentes pessoas
  41. 41. b) Atitudes de Comunicação Nivelantes e Desnivelantes: Abaixo serão apresentadas algumas atitudes de comunicação e seus efeitos sobre os interlocutores: Avaliação – afirmações deste tipo são baseadas numa grande certeza da nossa parte de que nós é que sabemos, de que nós é que somos o exemplo. Exemplo: “Você nunca devia ter feito isso! Apoio – Este tipo de atitude visa manter (ou aumentar) o estado emocional da pessoa a quem é dirigida. “Também já passei por isso e sofri como estás sofrendo. ” Orientação – Pode provocar a frustração de necessidades como a autonomia ou realização, embora possa ser útil às pessoas com necessidade de segurança em situações em que se sintam “perdidas”. Exemplo: Olha, fala com pessoas de ambas as empresas antes de decidir qual a melhor oferta. Veja bem todas as vantagens e desvantagens antes de te decidires. ” Interpretação – Trata-se de interpretar comportamentos dos outros, pondo-lhes rótulos. Exemplo: “O que você sente é inveja”
  42. 42. Investigação (Exploração) – Esta atitude visa o aprofundar do conhecimento, a recolha de informações, e deriva da nossa necessidade de curiosidade e de realização (querer saber mais). Esta atitude pode ser perigosa se o nosso interlocutor se sente invadido na sua esfera individual. Exemplo: “Afinal o que é que aconteceu contigo? ” Empática (compreensão) - Empatia significa compreensão. Mas compreensão a um nível profundo e sincero dos sentimentos dos outros sem fazer qualquer juízo de valor. É um tipo de comunicação que põe os nossos interlocutores inteiramente á vontade, não receiam ser julgados, mal-entendidos, ajudados ou apoiados. Simplesmente sabem-se compreendidos. Exemplo: “ É realmente aborrecido, não é mesmo?
  43. 43. Estilos Comportamentais Não existem 2 pessoas que ajam exatamente do mesmo modo. Todos os indivíduos têm modos mais ou menos estáveis de comunicar. Existem estilos de comunicação que não são mais do que formas diferentes de abordar a situação interpessoal Comportamentos Ineficazes: Agressividade: É uma atitude que visa a defesa dos próprios direitos, sem respeito pelos direitos dos outros. O agressivo fala alto e gesticula muito, procurando intimidar, interrompe, impedindo o outro de se exprimir, monopoliza a palavra, tende a dar imagens chocantes e, por vezes, arvora um sorriso irônico ou manifesta de outras formas o seu desprezo pelos outros Manipulação: Embora também se caracterize por uma defesa dos próprios direitos em detrimento dos direitos dos outros, essa atitude é completamente diferente da agressividade, na sua essência e na sua manifestação Passividade: Ao contrário das outras 2 atitudes ineficazes, a passividade caracteriza-se por um não-respeito pelos próprios direitos, em que a energia pessoal é utilizada para alcançar os objetivos dos outros; são as “vítimas” por excelência, aqueles sobre quem pode sempre descarregar-se mais trabalho, ou maus modos, ou ambos
  44. 44. Comportamento Assertivo: Permite ao comunicador afirmar as opiniões, vontades e sentimentos próprios e, simultaneamente, respeitar e promover as opiniões, vontades e sentimentos do interlocutor Visa desenvolver a proatividade de todos os comunicadores, sem subserviências nem desigualdades O poder influenciador do comportamento assertivo resulta de 3 fatores: (A) Transparência de linguagem; (B) Força exemplar de afirmação pessoal; (C) Resolução de conflitos através da negociação – A sua postura é ganhar/ganhar As raízes (ou pilares) que suportam a capacidade de afirmação pessoal através da comunicação, são a autoestima, a determinação e a consciência do direito à autoafirmação. A corrente de assertividade recorre ao comportamentalismo e/ou humanismo psicológico
  45. 45. Estilo Agressivo: COMPORTAMENTOS: Dominar os outros / Criticar excessiva e negativamente / Valorizar-se à custa dos outros / Ignorar/desvalorizar sistematicamente o que os outros dizem/fazem / Sobrevalorizar as suas supostas capacidades LINGUAGEM CORPORAL: Energia / vitalidade / Falar alto/gritar / Interromper/provocar ruídos enquanto os outros falam / Sorrir ironicamente / Recorrer a imagens chocantes / Olhar de revés o seu interlocutor / Cruzar os braços / Apontar o dedo LINGUAGEM VERBAL: “Quero que você…” / “Faça o que eu lhe digo! ” / “Você é um caso perdido…” / “Prefiro ser lobo a ser cordeiro! ” ORIGENS: Elevado grau de frustração no passado / Medo latente/experiências negativas / Desejo de vingança
  46. 46. Estilo Passivo:COMPORTAMENTOS: Sacrifica as suas necessidades em favor das dos outros: permite que abusem dele / Sentimento de insegurança/inferioridade: sente-se bloqueado quando lhe apresentam um problema / Auto- estima extremamente reduzida / Aceita todas as críticas, mesmo as injustas / Transforma em negativo qualquer comentário positivo / Receia decidir-se (autoconfiança negativa) /Tende a fundir-se com o grupo por medo: concepção de adaptação LINGUAGEM CORPORAL: Elevado/permanente estado de ansiedade/stress / Roer as unhas / Rir-se nervosamente / Mexer frequentemente os músculos da face/membros / Falar baixo/tom de lamúria LINGUAGEM VERBAL: “Peço imensa desculpa por incomodá-lo…” / “É preciso saber fazer concessões…” ORIGENS: Falsa representação da realidade: os outros são sempre melhores / Educação severa/frustração
  47. 47. Estilo Manipulador: COMPORTAMENTOS: Relação tática com os outros / Desvalorização dos outros através de frases humorísticas que denotam inteligência e cultura / Repetição das mensagens, alterando-as e manipulando- as / Utilização da simulação como instrumento / Exploração das tradições, convicções e escrúpulos dos outros LINGUAGEM CORPORAL: Toda a sua linguagem corporal é pensada e explorada em função das necessidades/dese jos do receptor LINGUAGEM VERBAL: “Falemos francamente” /“Como pode recusar depois de tudo o que fiz por si? ” / “Confiemos um no outro. ” ORIGENS: Educação tradicional e manipuladora / Acreditar que a ação indireta é sempre mais eficaz
  48. 48. Estilo Assertivo:COMPORTAMENTOS: Considera os seus direitos e os direitos dos outros / Encara positivamente os desafios / Comportamento consistente / Linhas de comunicação abertas / Inspira confiança/segurança / Negoceia na base de interesses mútuos / Está à vontade na relação direta / Estabelece relações fundadas na confiança e não na dominação LINGUAGEM CORPORAL: Postura direita, mas descontraída / Olhar firme/contato dos olhos / Sentido da compostura LINGUAGEM VERBAL: “Qual é a sua opinião? ” / “E se nós…” / Gostaria de …” / “No seu entender, qual a melhor forma de …”

