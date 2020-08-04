Apresentacao etiqueta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Comunicação Etiqueta e Diferenças Culturais
Comunicação  Comunicação é algo que ocorre na interação entre indivíduo e indivíduo, entre indivíduo e grupos ou entre gr...
Comunicação  Nas instituições, onde estão os nós comunicacionais? a) A relação face-a-face b) Nos hábitos culturais c) O ...
Comunicação  A comunicação face-a-face → Com quem falo? → O que falo? → O que posso falar? → Será que posso ouvir de tudo?
O que dizer/não dizer  No dia-a-dia  No atendimento  Nas reuniões  Fora das reuniões
Hábitos culturais/ práticas culturais  Diferenças você e os outros  Roupa  Comida  Religião  Time do coração  Origem...
Comunicação “Ouvir é tentar mergulhar profundamente no que diz o outro para que se possa contra-argumentar.” Bakhtin Ouvir...
Etiqueta  “Uma série de regras e de práticas sociais convencionadas, as quais foram se formando ao longo dos séculos e as...
Pequena história da etiqueta  A mesa  O rapapé e os salamaleques  Os cortejos  Etc.  Tradição francesa e inglesa
Etiqueta  Conhecimento formal (escola, trabalho, estudos)  Conhecimento informal (casa)
Etiqueta: onde usar?  No trabalho  Em casa  Na igreja  No clube  No shopping  Na padaria  No ônibus...
Etiqueta mas instituições  Qual a razão de se estudar etiqueta formal? a) Relação com os parceiros de trabalho. b) Relaçã...
Etiqueta profissional  Quem são os parceiros? a) Meu colega de sala, de mesa, de firma b) O entregador c) O colaborador d...
Etiqueta profissional  Nós a) Mau humor b) Mau atendimento c) Pressa d) Descuido e) Arrogância f) Desprezo...
Quem são os de fora?  Brasileiros locais  Brasileiros de outras regiões  Estrangeiros ocidentais  Estrangeiros orienta...
Que erros podemos cometer?  Gafes  Cumprimentos inadequados  Comentários desastrosos  Oferecimento de comidas inadequa...
Comunicação e etiqueta: juntando as coisas Os usos linguísticos adequados no atendimento e na vida cotidiana das empresas
Polidez e boas maneiras  Educação  Firmeza  Profissionalismo  Atenção  Respeito
Saias justas  O uso de "você" e de "senhor(a)"  Se não sei tratar-se de homem ou mulher: . Face-a-face . Por telefone . ...
Cumprimentos  Na relação face-a-face: a quem dou a mão primeiro? Beijo? Abraço?  Por telefone  Por e-mail
Despedidas  De quem me despeço antes? Dou a mão? Beijo? Abraço?  Como me despeço no e-mail?  Como me despeço ao telefon...
Telefones  Como e quando usar: a) Fixos. b) Móveis.
Cibercultura  E-mail  Redes sociais  Sites e portais  Blog´s e outras comunidades  Sistemas internos
Então, comunicação institucional é: toda forma de contato entre pessoas e/ou grupos internos ou externos a uma instituição.
Como ocorre? a) Quando há pedido ou ordem, verbal ou escrita. b) No contato com o cliente, servidor, parceiro, fornecedor,...
Quais são os nós comunicacionais? E onde entra a etiqueta? a) No modo de falar, de pedir, de sugerir, de insinuar, de most...
...e mais... e) No contato com a imprensa e outras mídias. f) Na divulgação da identidade da organização.
Aspectos a) Fala b) Escrita + identidade visual c) Logomarca e slogan d) Fachada e decoração e) Uniformes f) Manuais g) Br...
Nós de comunicação interna a) Falta de transparência b) Tratamento diferenciado c) Fofocas d) Erros de informação (dados, ...
Nós da comunicação interna i) Falta de diálogo entre as partes j) Investimentos irregulares k) Etc.
Nós de comunicação externa a) Falta de transparência b) Falta de objetividade c) Tratamento diferenciado d) Fofocas e) Err...
Festas  O que levar  A quem levar  Como agir  O que não fazer  A quem cumprimentar
Jantares  Formais  Informais
Festividades e demais situações  Casamentos  Batizados  Velórios  Bar mitzvah, bat mitzvah  Encontros  Congressos  ...
Parte III  Diferenças culturais
Diferenças culturais  A visão do outro: quem é este outro?
A religião  Joseph Campbell: dois grandes grupos religiosos no mundo  Visão oriental da criação  Visão ocidental da cri...
Principais grupos religiosos A  Bramanismo  Budismo  Xintoísmo
Principais grupos religiosos B  Catolicismo romano  Comunidades cristãs  Judaísmo  Islamismo
Principais grupos religiosos C  Religiões anímicas da África  Visão ameríndia da criação  Visão polinésia da criação
Situações religiosas  Casamentos  Velórios  Batizados  Festas sacras ou religiosas
Vestuário  O que vestir para homens e mulheres  Em que horário  Em que situação  Como ser gentil com o visitante
Hábitos alimentares  Tipos de alimentos  Modo de comer  Horários de comida
Cumprimentos e afins  Saudações orientais  Saudações ocidentais
Etnias e grupos  Línguas  Grupos étnicos (uzbeques e quirguizes, por ex.)  Grupos políticos (armênios e curdos, por ex....
Comunicação e etiqueta profissional A aparência adequada no atendimento
O que vem a ser boa aparência  Educação  Asseio  Vestimenta adequada  Uso de acessórios  Gestual
Vale lembrar  Bons modos  Bom humor  Palavras positivas  Ética profissional e pessoal  Etc
Modos e moda  O que são modos (práticas sociais)  O que é moda
Dois tipos de moda  Uma moda passageira, um modismo, um certo uso: cor, forma, detalhe.  Uma moda de década ou décadas: ...
Gosto e moda “ Os estudiosos do fenômeno da modernidade criticaram duramente desde o início do século xx a massificação. H...
Como e o que vestir  O atendimento formal  O atendimento informal
Roupa: o que é? “A roupa já foi uma mera necessidade de cobrir o corpo; passou a ser diferenciação de classes, de grupos, ...
Com que roupa? “Antes de se perguntar com que roupa, devo ter em meu guarda-roupa a roupa que me cabe.” A grande pergunta:...
Da cabeça aos pés  Cabelo  Acessórios (da presilha às meias, passando por cintos e bolsas)  Blusas, camisas, paletós, f...
Outras coisas  Perfumes e cremes, maquiagem.  Alfaiataria, tricô, malharia, prêt-a-porter.  Alta-costura.  Quanto gast...
Outras situações  A roupa muda de acordo com a hora do dia?  A roupa muda de acordo com o dia da semana?  Posso ousar?
Nos lugares e nas diferentes situações  O que dizer?  Vou ou não?  Recebo presente?  Levo presente?  Cumprimento quem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apresentacao etiqueta

28 views

Published on

bons modos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Apresentacao etiqueta

  1. 1. Comunicação Etiqueta e Diferenças Culturais
  2. 2. Comunicação  Comunicação é algo que ocorre na interação entre indivíduo e indivíduo, entre indivíduo e grupos ou entre grupos e grupos.
  3. 3. Comunicação  Nas instituições, onde estão os nós comunicacionais? a) A relação face-a-face b) Nos hábitos culturais c) O telefone d) Os meios digitais e) Cartas, cartazes, outros mecanismos
  4. 4. Comunicação  A comunicação face-a-face → Com quem falo? → O que falo? → O que posso falar? → Será que posso ouvir de tudo?
  5. 5. O que dizer/não dizer  No dia-a-dia  No atendimento  Nas reuniões  Fora das reuniões
  6. 6. Hábitos culturais/ práticas culturais  Diferenças você e os outros  Roupa  Comida  Religião  Time do coração  Origem  Escolaridade
  7. 7. Comunicação “Ouvir é tentar mergulhar profundamente no que diz o outro para que se possa contra-argumentar.” Bakhtin Ouvir é um exercício e uma conquista.
  8. 8. Etiqueta  “Uma série de regras e de práticas sociais convencionadas, as quais foram se formando ao longo dos séculos e as quais acompanham os padrões que os tempos fazem surgir.”
  9. 9. Pequena história da etiqueta  A mesa  O rapapé e os salamaleques  Os cortejos  Etc.  Tradição francesa e inglesa
  10. 10. Etiqueta  Conhecimento formal (escola, trabalho, estudos)  Conhecimento informal (casa)
  11. 11. Etiqueta: onde usar?  No trabalho  Em casa  Na igreja  No clube  No shopping  Na padaria  No ônibus...
  12. 12. Etiqueta mas instituições  Qual a razão de se estudar etiqueta formal? a) Relação com os parceiros de trabalho. b) Relação com os de fora (eventuais ou não). c) Relação consigo mesmo, como crescimento profissional.
  13. 13. Etiqueta profissional  Quem são os parceiros? a) Meu colega de sala, de mesa, de firma b) O entregador c) O colaborador d) O parceiro de empreitada e) O fornecedor, etc.
  14. 14. Etiqueta profissional  Nós a) Mau humor b) Mau atendimento c) Pressa d) Descuido e) Arrogância f) Desprezo...
  15. 15. Quem são os de fora?  Brasileiros locais  Brasileiros de outras regiões  Estrangeiros ocidentais  Estrangeiros orientais  Estrangeiros africanos  Estrangeiros da Oceania
  16. 16. Que erros podemos cometer?  Gafes  Cumprimentos inadequados  Comentários desastrosos  Oferecimento de comidas inadequadas  Falta de atenção  Falta de tradutores habilidosos  Atrasos  Recomendações indevidas  Etc.
  17. 17. Comunicação e etiqueta: juntando as coisas Os usos linguísticos adequados no atendimento e na vida cotidiana das empresas
  18. 18. Polidez e boas maneiras  Educação  Firmeza  Profissionalismo  Atenção  Respeito
  19. 19. Saias justas  O uso de "você" e de "senhor(a)"  Se não sei tratar-se de homem ou mulher: . Face-a-face . Por telefone . Pela internet
  20. 20. Cumprimentos  Na relação face-a-face: a quem dou a mão primeiro? Beijo? Abraço?  Por telefone  Por e-mail
  21. 21. Despedidas  De quem me despeço antes? Dou a mão? Beijo? Abraço?  Como me despeço no e-mail?  Como me despeço ao telefone?
  22. 22. Telefones  Como e quando usar: a) Fixos. b) Móveis.
  23. 23. Cibercultura  E-mail  Redes sociais  Sites e portais  Blog´s e outras comunidades  Sistemas internos
  24. 24. Então, comunicação institucional é: toda forma de contato entre pessoas e/ou grupos internos ou externos a uma instituição.
  25. 25. Como ocorre? a) Quando há pedido ou ordem, verbal ou escrita. b) No contato com o cliente, servidor, parceiro, fornecedor, etc., seja verbal ou escrito. c) Nas escolhas de marketing da organização. d) Na rede de discursos sobre a organização.
  26. 26. Quais são os nós comunicacionais? E onde entra a etiqueta? a) No modo de falar, de pedir, de sugerir, de insinuar, de mostrar, de orientar, de exigir. b) Na escrita das ordens, dos avisos, pedidos, etc. c) Na escolha do material visual da empresa. d) No atendimento ao público. e) No uso certo da roupa certa no horário certo. f) Na escolha dos comentários e no modo de ser agradável sempre.
  27. 27. ...e mais... e) No contato com a imprensa e outras mídias. f) Na divulgação da identidade da organização.
  28. 28. Aspectos a) Fala b) Escrita + identidade visual c) Logomarca e slogan d) Fachada e decoração e) Uniformes f) Manuais g) Brindes h) Eventos i) O contato com o outro (respostas)
  29. 29. Nós de comunicação interna a) Falta de transparência b) Tratamento diferenciado c) Fofocas d) Erros de informação (dados, números) e) Atrasos na divulgação f) Atraso na tomada de medidas g) Permissividade h) Machismos e outros ismos
  30. 30. Nós da comunicação interna i) Falta de diálogo entre as partes j) Investimentos irregulares k) Etc.
  31. 31. Nós de comunicação externa a) Falta de transparência b) Falta de objetividade c) Tratamento diferenciado d) Fofocas e) Erros de informação (dados, números) f) Atrasos na divulgação g) Atraso na tomada de medidas h) Falta de investimento i) Excessos de investimento (em setores inadequados)
  32. 32. Festas  O que levar  A quem levar  Como agir  O que não fazer  A quem cumprimentar
  33. 33. Jantares  Formais  Informais
  34. 34. Festividades e demais situações  Casamentos  Batizados  Velórios  Bar mitzvah, bat mitzvah  Encontros  Congressos  Despedidas  Etc.
  35. 35. Parte III  Diferenças culturais
  36. 36. Diferenças culturais  A visão do outro: quem é este outro?
  37. 37. A religião  Joseph Campbell: dois grandes grupos religiosos no mundo  Visão oriental da criação  Visão ocidental da criação
  38. 38. Principais grupos religiosos A  Bramanismo  Budismo  Xintoísmo
  39. 39. Principais grupos religiosos B  Catolicismo romano  Comunidades cristãs  Judaísmo  Islamismo
  40. 40. Principais grupos religiosos C  Religiões anímicas da África  Visão ameríndia da criação  Visão polinésia da criação
  41. 41. Situações religiosas  Casamentos  Velórios  Batizados  Festas sacras ou religiosas
  42. 42. Vestuário  O que vestir para homens e mulheres  Em que horário  Em que situação  Como ser gentil com o visitante
  43. 43. Hábitos alimentares  Tipos de alimentos  Modo de comer  Horários de comida
  44. 44. Cumprimentos e afins  Saudações orientais  Saudações ocidentais
  45. 45. Etnias e grupos  Línguas  Grupos étnicos (uzbeques e quirguizes, por ex.)  Grupos políticos (armênios e curdos, por ex.)  Grupos religiosos (Dalai Lama, por ex.)  Outros
  46. 46. Comunicação e etiqueta profissional A aparência adequada no atendimento
  47. 47. O que vem a ser boa aparência  Educação  Asseio  Vestimenta adequada  Uso de acessórios  Gestual
  48. 48. Vale lembrar  Bons modos  Bom humor  Palavras positivas  Ética profissional e pessoal  Etc
  49. 49. Modos e moda  O que são modos (práticas sociais)  O que é moda
  50. 50. Dois tipos de moda  Uma moda passageira, um modismo, um certo uso: cor, forma, detalhe.  Uma moda de década ou décadas: uma forma de ver a roupa e o corpo
  51. 51. Gosto e moda “ Os estudiosos do fenômeno da modernidade criticaram duramente desde o início do século xx a massificação. Hoje, é comum ouvirmos críticas a respeito do consumo desenfreado, principalmente numa época em que há tantas preocupações – cabíveis – sobre o meio ambiente”
  52. 52. Como e o que vestir  O atendimento formal  O atendimento informal
  53. 53. Roupa: o que é? “A roupa já foi uma mera necessidade de cobrir o corpo; passou a ser diferenciação de classes, de grupos, de guetos; agora há uma tendência – mesmo que leve – a ser uma uniformização do indivíduo.”
  54. 54. Com que roupa? “Antes de se perguntar com que roupa, devo ter em meu guarda-roupa a roupa que me cabe.” A grande pergunta: o que me cabe? Em quem acredito: Glória Kalil, Patrícia Poeta ou Ana Clara?
  55. 55. Da cabeça aos pés  Cabelo  Acessórios (da presilha às meias, passando por cintos e bolsas)  Blusas, camisas, paletós, frentes-únicas, gravatas, lenços, abotoaduras, etc.  Calças e saias.  Macacões.  Sapatos.
  56. 56. Outras coisas  Perfumes e cremes, maquiagem.  Alfaiataria, tricô, malharia, prêt-a-porter.  Alta-costura.  Quanto gastar do orçamento?
  57. 57. Outras situações  A roupa muda de acordo com a hora do dia?  A roupa muda de acordo com o dia da semana?  Posso ousar?
  58. 58. Nos lugares e nas diferentes situações  O que dizer?  Vou ou não?  Recebo presente?  Levo presente?  Cumprimento quem primeiro?

×