  1. 1. LET’S CULTIVATE CREATIVITY! DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE Course Number – VDA2640 Cultivating Creativity What students are saying: How has this class impacted your other courses? “It made me more relaxed in my other classes. A real break from stress.” “I look at things in a more artistic point of view, even the simplest things.” “This class has helped me in doing all my homework on time and by staying organized.” Course Guide: John Nordell is a former internationally traveled and published photojournalist. Today, he works as an artist, educator and innovator. He has a BA in International Relations from Stanford University, and a Masters of Education in Arts Education from Fitchburg State University. He is also a Certified Zentangle Teacher. Photo by VDA Major Margarita Velazco. Course Description: The premise of this course is that a creative mindset can be consciously cultivated. Students will immerse themselves in the artistic process, developing tools and techniques necessary to become effective creative problem solvers. Experiential classes will combine hands-on art making with the study of research-based theories. To build art making confidence, the course kicks off with the easy to learn and relaxing Zentangle method of drawing. Lab fee charged. PREREQUISITES: None Course Guide Contact information: Email: John.Nordell@aic.edu Class Meeting Times on Zoom: Tuesday and Thursdays: 9:25 - 10:40 am Zoom Link: https://aicedu.zoom.us/j/865171172 Zoom Meeting ID: 865 171 172 Virtual Office Hours: Mondays and Wednesdays: 2:30 - 3:30 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays: 2:00 - 3:00 pm, and by appointment. Send me an email during these times and I will meet you here: https://aicedu.zoom.us/j/485263639 Semester start and end dates: January 19 - May 4, 2021. Holiday dates: None this semester.
  2. 2. Zoom Etiquette: Students are expected to attend all classes at the scheduled class time. If you cannot make it to a certain class, let me know in advance. Please use your first and last name for your onscreen Zoom name. In order for you and your classmates to gain the most from the course, you will ideally have your camera on so that we can all see each other, as vital information is transmitted through non-verbal communication and active listening. While for some presentations you may be asked to turn your camera on, in general, it will not be mandatory. When your camera is on, please wear appropriate attire. You will be assigned to upload a picture of yourself (it can be a selfie) to your Zoom profile. You need to log into Zoom with a web browser to access your account to upload an image. Click here for instructions: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201363203-Customizing-your- profile Course Materials: Computer with web camera and smartphone. You also need to obtain the required art supplies. You can find the list at the end of this syllabus. Required Text: Readings will be provided. Please Note: Changes to this course syllabus may occur. Students will be alerted to any changes. “Luck has nothing to do with it, because I have spent many, many hours, countless hours, on the court working for my one moment in time, not knowing when it would come.” - Serena Williams Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images High Quality Work Produced = (Time Spent) x (Intensity of Focus) Source: Deep Work by Cal Newport
  3. 3. Fixed vs. Growth Mindsets (Carol Dweck, Stanford University)
  4. 4. Course Outcomes: I express my ideas visually! I will: o Understand and employ the creative process. o Know, understand and utilize art tools to translate ideas into form. o Design and create purposeful artworks and projects by employing design elements and principles. o Engage in class discussions and present my creations. (Oral Communication) o Analyze and evaluate art, whether created by others or myself. (Critical Thinking) o Regularly reflect to assess values, biases and strengths. o Critically examine art from a variety of cultures, appraise ideas and write persuasive arguments. (Cultural Sensibility) o ____________________________________________________________________ Results Driven Questions: o What joy will I feel as I become more creative? o How incredible will my life become as I am more creative? o What can I do today so that my creative development proceeds smoothly? I understand and employ the creative process. o Prepares - Contemplates: plans, sketches, thinks, writes, looks at art. o Practices - Creates: tests techniques, experiments, has fun, produces art, creates. o Makes “Mistakes” - Redoes takes risks, seeks peer and instructor support, tries again, learns from failure, finds opportunity in mistakes, makes a mess, overcomes obstacles. o Presents - Appraises: Meets deadlines, exhibits, reflective journaling and critique. Format: Each class will include learning about creativity, artists and making art. The emphasis will be on process rather than product. The centerpiece for student learning will be daily entries into their Artbooks. Every Assignment – Every time! We use Blackboard in this course. Every assignment will posted on Blackboard and needs to be submitted through Blackboard. Each assignment will be accompanied by a rubric. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of using rubrics to prepare for each assignment and then as instructive feedback on your assessed work. Do not use the Blackboard App for submitting assignments as there are known problems. When using your phone, please log into Blackboard via the web using: https://my.aic.edu/
  5. 5. Grading: A total of 3040 points is possible. SP21 Total points possible is 2950. 30% Artbook Entries: 18 assignments at 50 points for a total of 900 points. 8% In-Class Experimentations: 12 assignments at 20 points for a total of 240 points 23% Midterm project: 700 points. 23% Final project: 700 points. 16% Professionalism Index : 250 Midterm + 250 Semester End = 500 points. I can calculate attendance and on-time arrival based on Zoom reports that log the Join Time and Leave Time each class participant. The reports look like this:
  6. 6. Deadlines: Each assignment will have a clearly stated deadline. Within limits, late work is accepted, but with a 15 percent points penalty. Fine Print: No late points assessed on the first four assignments. All assignments leading up to the Midterm Project need to be submitted before 9:00 am on 3/23/21, when the Midterm Project is due. After this deadline, these assignments will be taken off of Blackboard and students will no longer be able to submit these assignments. The Midterm Project may be submitted, with a 15 percent points penalty, by 9:00 am on 3/25/21. After this deadline, the Midterm Project will be taken off of Blackboard and students will no longer be able to submit the Midterm Project. All assignments leading up to the Final Project need to be submitted before 9:00 am on 4/22/21, when the Final Project is due. After this deadline, these assignments will be taken off of Blackboard and students will no longer be able to submit these assignments. The Final Project may be submitted, with a 15 percent points penalty, by 9:00 am on 4/27/21. After this deadline, the Final Project will be taken off of Blackboard and students will no longer be able to submit the Final Project. Fine Print: Your course work is done the last day of class. No exam Zentangle drawing by Cultivating Creativity student Khyheem Finley. Assignments: Week 1: High Hopes; Introduction Week 2: Finding Flow; Creating & Creativity Week 3: Pop Art or Not?; Flags Around the World Week 4: Caring for Tools; Breakthroughs not Breakdowns Week 5: Experimenting with Printing; Affirming, Finding and Carving Week 6: Goddesses, Gods, Myths & Lines; 19th Century Art and the Environment Week 7: Visual Thinking Strategies Week 8: Midterm Project - Communicating a Concept Week 9: Midterm Project - Communicating a Concept Week 10: The World I Want to See Week 11: Contemporary Art: Collage Now Week 12: Masks and Clay; Recreate Art at Home Week 13: Final Project - A Menu of Project Choices Work 14: Final Project - A Menu of Project Choices
  7. 7. Academic Honesty Statement: Students are to perform their own academic work according to the standards set by faculty members, departments, schools and the College. Academic dishonesty, including cheating and plagiarism, constitute fraudulent misrepresentation for which appropriate sanctions are warranted. (See Undergraduate Academic Regulations – Section XII and Graduate Academic Regulations – Section X) Americans with Disabilities Act: American International College is committed to making reasonable accommodations to assist individuals with disabilities in reaching their academic potential. If you have a disability that may impact your academic performance, attendance, or grades in this course and require accommodations, you must first register with Accessibility Services. Accessibility Services is responsible for coordinating and providing reasonable accommodations to students with disabilities within the classroom and across campus. Contact Chris Ryan, Accessibility Services Coordinator at christopher.ryan@aic.edu Please note that classroom accommodations cannot be provided prior to review by the disability services coordinator. General Policies of the Department of Communication 1 – No incompletes in any course using technology. This would include Video Production, Intro to Broadcasting, Cultivating Creativity, Digital Photography, for example. A student with a valid issue such as sickness, etc., needs to withdraw from the course. Check your Email Daily! Office 365 (Outlook) email is American International College’s official communication channel. Please check both the Focused and Other Columns. Or you might miss an important announcement for your success. Art Supply list on next page.
  8. 8. Cultivating Creativity Art Supply list: Course supplies you will need that you may not already have. About 55 dollars, plus any shipping and/or tax. 1 Sketchbook, about 9 X 12 inches: https://www.amazon.com/Strathmore-350-9-300-Sketch-Sheets/dp/B0027ACAPY?ref_=ast_sto_dp 1 kit for block printing: https://www.amazon.com/Speedball-Super-Value-Printing-Starter/dp/B000SKT0US?ref_=ast_sto_dp 1 Watercolor paint set: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0876PQR6F/ref=ox_sc_act_title_10?smid=A1O32KPIBDESZ6&psc=1 1 package Air-Hardening model clay, 2.2 pounds, Terra Cotta: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B001GAP4Y0/ref=ox_sc_act_title_5?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1 Course supplies you might already have. If you do not have these items, you will need them: Scissors Pencils Pens (fine tip is best) Glue sticks (permanent style) Pencil Sharpener Wax covered paper plates Colored construction paper

