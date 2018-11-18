Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pigmentation Treatment

ProLaser Clinics now provides this breakthrough technology for the removal of Skin Pigmentation in Sydney which gives your skin a more youthful appearance.

Published in: Health & Medicine
Pigmentation Treatment

  1. 1. Professional Laser www.prolaser.com.au
  2. 2. Skin Pigmentation Treatment www.prolaser.com.au
  3. 3. Refresh Your Skin with Advanced Laser Technology for Pigment Removal Achieving a more youthful appearance without the typical discomfort and downtime is now possible with PicoSure. ProLaser Clinics now provides this breakthrough technology for the removal of Skin Pigmentation in Sydney which gives your skin a more youthful appearance. We erase unwanted pigment, age spots and freckles caused by sun damage faster than ever before, with minimal to no discomfort or downtime. www.prolaser.com.au
  4. 4. Unlike surgical face-lifts that require extensive recovery times, this is a quick and easy, non-surgical, non- invasive laser skin treatment that focuses on your problem areas whether it’s brown spots, sun damage, freckles, pigmented lesions, wrinkles or acne scars. It can be used to treat many areas of the body including the chest or décolleté, face, hands, legs, and more. Skin Treatment www.prolaser.com.au
  5. 5. Unlike traditional lasers that rely on intense heat energy which caused pain and led to significant skin redness and downtime, this gentler treatment provides impressive results without the associated discomfort and downtime of traditional lasers. Refresh your skin today with PicoSure’s breakthrough technology to remove Pigmentation on Face and see visibly clearer skin faster, and with fewer treatments. Pigmentation on Face www.prolaser.com.au
  6. 6. Contact US 2/18 George street, North Strathfield, NSW 2137 Phone : (02) 9011 5375 1/20 McFarlane Street, Merrylands, NSW 2160 Phone : (02) 9897 7797 www.prolaser.com.au

