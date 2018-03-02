Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2017 – Ano Lobatiano 1 “Um país se faz com homens e livros” Escola Estadual Luiz Salgado Lima Leopoldina – MG
  2. 2. 2017 – Ano Lobatiano 2 Projeto interdisciplinar sobre a obra infantil de Monteiro Lobato Professores responsáveis: Janaína, Maria Lúcia e Rodolfo. Público-alvo: alunos do 6º ao 8º ano do Ensino Fundamental. Duração: Primeiro semestre de 2017. Apresentação Em 2017, comemoramos o 135º aniversário do nascimento do escritor Monteiro Lobato. O autor paulista é um dos nomes mais importantes da Literatura nacional com vasta obra adulta, além de ser um dos pioneiros a se dedicar à Literatura infantil numa época em que quase nada era publicado para as crianças. Homem de múltiplas faces – escritor, fazendeiro, empresário, editor – Lobato foi figura de relevo nas primeiras décadas do século XX no cenário cultural brasileiro. Em 1921, ele deu início a sua trajetória de escritor infanto-juvenil ao publicar a obra A menina do narizinho arrebitado da qual nasceu o famoso Sítio do Picapau Amarelo e os marcantes personagens que habitavam nele, como o garoto Pedrinho, a boneca Emília e o Visconde de Sabugosa. O livro era inovador, tinha capa colorida e no seu interior trazia várias ilustrações, além de ter uma linguagem fácil e narrativa envolvente. Com tantos atrativos, a obra de Lobato foi adquirida pelo governo de São Paulo e distribuída nas escolas, para alfabetizar os estudantes. Nas dezenas de estórias que se sucederam, Monteiro Lobato valorizava a cultura brasileira, resgatava o nosso folclore, exaltava o regionalismo, discutia questões ambientais, tornava a história, a geografia e a gramática parte de sua arte e arregimentava uma legião de pequenos leitores por todo o país. Por tudo isso, a instigante obra lobatiana deve ser objeto contínuo de estudo e aprofundamento na escola, seja por professores ou por alunos, tamanha importância e influência que o autor e sua obra exercem na cultura nacional.
  3. 3. 2017 – Ano Lobatiano 3 Objetivo geral Apresentar aos alunos a obra infantil de Monteiro Lobato e despertar-lhes o gosto pela leitura e pela escrita, por meio de uma viagem de estudos literários que comtemple aspectos culturais da sociedade brasileira. Objetivos específicos 1. Estimular o gosto pela leitura; 2. Incentivar o hábito da escrita com autonomia e proficiência adequadas; 3. Investigar e discutir aspectos políticos, econômicos, sociais, culturais, históricos e geográficos presentes nos textos de Monteiro Lobato; 4. Promover a expressão oral entre os alunos através das rodas de leitura e de conversa; 5. Desenvolver a criatividade por meio de produções diversificadas: escrita e desenho. Plano de ação / Cronograma O projeto desenvolver-se-á observando as seguintes etapas: Atividade Data Turma Responsável Palestra de abertura: apresentação do Projeto; “Assim viveu Lobato...” 01/03/2017 6º 1 e 2; 7º 8 e 9; 8º 10 e 11. Janaína, Maria Lúcia, Rodolfo e Sônia. I Roda de Leitura Lobatiana (Leitura de textos infantis de 06/03/2017 6º 1 e 2; 7º 8 e 9; 8º 10 e 11. Janaína, Maria Lúcia,
  4. 4. 2017 – Ano Lobatiano 4 Monteiro Lobato nas turmas participantes pelos professores) Rodolfo e Sônia. Oficina do Seu Lobato (Realização de atividades, como roda de conversa, debate dos textos, desenhos e produção de texto). 07/03/2017 6º 1 e 2; 7º 8 e 9; 8º 10 e 11. Janaína, Maria Lúcia, Rodolfo e Sônia. Mostra pra gente (Montagem de painéis, murais e varais com a mostra dos trabalhos dos alunos). 08/03/2017 6º 1 e 2; 7º 8 e 9; 8º 10 e 11. Alunos, Janaína, Maria Lúcia, Rodolfo e Sônia. Atividade Data Turma Responsável II Roda de Leitura Lobatiana (Leitura de textos infantis de Monteiro Lobato nas turmas participantes pelos professores) Abril (A definir) 6º 1 e 2; 7º 8 e 9; 8º 10 e 11. Janaína, Maria Lúcia, Rodolfo e Sônia. Avaliação Todas as etapas do Projeto serão avaliadas. Ao final de cada uma delas, os professores responsáveis irão se reunir para atribuir notas aos alunos, no total de oito pontos, sendo um dos instrumentos de avaliação do bimestre. Será considerado no processo avaliativo a participação e o envolvimento dos estudantes, o compromisso, a disciplina, a colaboração, a criatividade e a pertinência dos trabalhos produzidos pelos alunos na Oficina do Seu Lobato.

