BoldPM Talks Hector Del Castillo Managing Partner BoldPM Principles For Growing High Performing PM Organizations ProductCa...
ProducCamp Boston Talks 156 - Supercharge Your Career Through a Powerful Personal Brand 9:45 am - 10:20 am - Room 3-100 A ...
Upcoming Talks Talks that inspire executives, entrepreneurs and leaders to grow their businesses. bit.ly/boldpmtalks
Want to transform your career? Sign up for this personal brand coaching session. What You Get • Customized personal brand ...
For More… Hector Del Castillo, CPM, CPMM Strengthening companies to outperform competitors Managing Partner, BoldPM hector...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

181 7 Principles For Growing High Performing Product Management Organizations

37 views

Published on

Presenter: Hector Del Castillo

Why are some organizations more successful than others creating a consistent stream of great products?

This session identifies challenges plaguing product-driven organizations, the importance of building people, and processes and seven principles for growing high performing Product Management Organizations.

In an increasingly competitive market, a steady flow of successful new products is vital for companies that want to survive. Doing this in a consistent manner is a daunting challenge for product-driven organizations. As a result, most companies struggle to create a consistent stream of great products that accumulate wealth so the business can fund its own growth.

We will discuss common challenges plaguing product-centric organizations, identify why it is crucial to grow people and processes, and share insights to help you grow high performing product teams.

You’ll learn:
* Common challenges plaguing product-centric companies
* Why it is crucial to grow a Product Management Organization
* 7 principles for growing high performing Product Management Organizations
* Identify companies doing it right and others struggling

This session will help you understand how to improve your organization’s performance to strengthen your product portfolio and achieve business growth.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/2017pcampb4.

Hector Del Castillo has over 15 years of experience collaborating with executives, senior managers, and entrepreneurs to transform ideas into a great business. He’s passionate about building and marketing products customers love.

As a consultant, trainer and coach, he accelerates growth by building capacity and capability, guiding and training product teams, improving processes and deploying best in class tools to make smarter decisions and get better results from product portfolios.

Contact Hector if you are looking for an engaging speaker and topic for your next group meeting. Connect with Hector and let him know how he can help you grow your product-centric business.

Contact: hector@boldpm.com Browse: www.hmdelcastillo.com Connect: linkd.in/hdelcastillo Follow: @hmdelcastillo

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

181 7 Principles For Growing High Performing Product Management Organizations

  1. 1. BoldPM Talks Hector Del Castillo Managing Partner BoldPM Principles For Growing High Performing PM Organizations ProductCamp Boston 2017 Saturday, June 10, 2017 bit.ly/2017pcampb4
  2. 2. ProducCamp Boston Talks 156 - Supercharge Your Career Through a Powerful Personal Brand 9:45 am - 10:20 am - Room 3-100 A workshop to understand steps to build and refine your personal brand as a product leader. 181 - 7 Principles For Growing High Performing Product Management Organizations 10:35 am - 11:10 am - Room 3-100 A talk to discover seven principles to build and grow high performing product teams within your organization. 809 - Hot New Technologies For 2017 12:20 pm - 1:00 pm - Room 3-098 A moderated talk to identify top 7 strategic technology trends for 2017. bit.ly/17pcampbtalks
  3. 3. Upcoming Talks Talks that inspire executives, entrepreneurs and leaders to grow their businesses. bit.ly/boldpmtalks
  4. 4. Want to transform your career? Sign up for this personal brand coaching session. What You Get • Customized personal brand improvement plan • Personalized image and presence improvement plan • One-minute professionally produced personal brand video and podcast hector@boldpm.com Use promo code PCAMPB2017 to save $300. SuperchargeYour Personal Brand Transform your career
  5. 5. For More… Hector Del Castillo, CPM, CPMM Strengthening companies to outperform competitors Managing Partner, BoldPM hector@boldpm.com www.hmdelcastillo.com linkd.in/hdelcastillo @hmdelcastillo

×