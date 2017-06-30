Presenter: Hector Del Castillo



Why are some organizations more successful than others creating a consistent stream of great products?



This session identifies challenges plaguing product-driven organizations, the importance of building people, and processes and seven principles for growing high performing Product Management Organizations.



In an increasingly competitive market, a steady flow of successful new products is vital for companies that want to survive. Doing this in a consistent manner is a daunting challenge for product-driven organizations. As a result, most companies struggle to create a consistent stream of great products that accumulate wealth so the business can fund its own growth.



We will discuss common challenges plaguing product-centric organizations, identify why it is crucial to grow people and processes, and share insights to help you grow high performing product teams.



You’ll learn:

* Common challenges plaguing product-centric companies

* Why it is crucial to grow a Product Management Organization

* 7 principles for growing high performing Product Management Organizations

* Identify companies doing it right and others struggling



This session will help you understand how to improve your organization’s performance to strengthen your product portfolio and achieve business growth.



Hector Del Castillo has over 15 years of experience collaborating with executives, senior managers, and entrepreneurs to transform ideas into a great business. He’s passionate about building and marketing products customers love.



As a consultant, trainer and coach, he accelerates growth by building capacity and capability, guiding and training product teams, improving processes and deploying best in class tools to make smarter decisions and get better results from product portfolios.



Contact Hector if you are looking for an engaging speaker and topic for your next group meeting. Connect with Hector and let him know how he can help you grow your product-centric business.



Contact: hector@boldpm.com Browse: www.hmdelcastillo.com Connect: linkd.in/hdelcastillo Follow: @hmdelcastillo