158 Best Tools For Product Managers? Let's Build the List Together

Presenters: Susan Amsel & Justin Chapman



Product Managers and Product Marketers are always searching for the best tools to use for creating, managing and marketing products. Here is your chance to make an impact on others and hear about the latest tools through this interactive discussion. You will come away with a great list that you will be able to use whether you work for a start-up or a large corporation. Some tool categories, that we may be discussing, based on session attendee interest, are: Agile Development, Analytics, Customer Feedback, Email Marketing, Flowcharting, Infographics, Product Management/Marketing, Project Management, Rapid Prototyping, Roadmapping, Surveys, Tutorials, and more.



Sue Amsel was one of the founders of the BPMA. and has been in product management building new software products for the healthcare industry for over 20 years. Her passion is bringing new products to market in the healthcare software industry and is currently working as the SVP Product and Marketing for EatwellRx, an early stage startup creating a personal nutritional assistant for meal purchase decision-making.



Justin Chapman is an accomplished technologist, with 19 years experience in the software industry, from IBM, EMC, Akamai, Carbonite, independent, and currently with QuickBase. In roles ranging from Product Manager, Agile Coach, and IT Strategist. Mr. Chapman will simplify how to build software products so that everyone can be successful in the delivery of software.