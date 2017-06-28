Tool Type Tool Name Positives & Negatives Sharepoint ⁃ Not very good for project management, governance is difficult ⁃⁃ ...
Tableau ✔✔Great Sales team, very helpful ✔✔Sales analytics ✔✔Linked on servers ✔✔Hook-ups to AI engines ⁃⁃ Expensive ⁃⁃ Fr...
Free Mind Mind Mapper Aha ✔✔Robuse functionality ⁃⁃ Cost may be prohibitive Resources http://www.capterra.com/ Rates many ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

158 Best Tools For Product Managers? Let's Build the List Together

11 views

Published on

Presenters: Susan Amsel & Justin Chapman

Product Managers and Product Marketers are always searching for the best tools to use for creating, managing and marketing products. Here is your chance to make an impact on others and hear about the latest tools through this interactive discussion. You will come away with a great list that you will be able to use whether you work for a start-up or a large corporation. Some tool categories, that we may be discussing, based on session attendee interest, are: Agile Development, Analytics, Customer Feedback, Email Marketing, Flowcharting, Infographics, Product Management/Marketing, Project Management, Rapid Prototyping, Roadmapping, Surveys, Tutorials, and more.

Sue Amsel was one of the founders of the BPMA. and has been in product management building new software products for the healthcare industry for over 20 years. Her passion is bringing new products to market in the healthcare software industry and is currently working as the SVP Product and Marketing for EatwellRx, an early stage startup creating a personal nutritional assistant for meal purchase decision-making.

Justin Chapman is an accomplished technologist, with 19 years experience in the software industry, from IBM, EMC, Akamai, Carbonite, independent, and currently with QuickBase. In roles ranging from Product Manager, Agile Coach, and IT Strategist. Mr. Chapman will simplify how to build software products so that everyone can be successful in the delivery of software.

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

158 Best Tools For Product Managers? Let's Build the List Together

  1. 1. Tool Type Tool Name Positives & Negatives Sharepoint ⁃ Not very good for project management, governance is difficult ⁃⁃ Views are not intuitive MS Project ✔✔Baseline ⁃⁃ difficult to use Smartsheets Confluence Slack Trello Asana ✔✔Clusters product for teams ✔✔Low Cost ✔✔Great visualization Dashboards ⁃⁃ App version is not nearly as good as web version Excel Jira Listen to your Customers Jira Jira/Confluence Rally Asana Trello Pivital tracker VersionOne (V1) ✔✔Flexible ✔✔Great ealy tool Freshdesk Zendesk nsertesting.com User Zoom Steve Johnson Mike Cohn Seth Godin RSS Feed Twitter ProductCamp Boston Session 158 - Tool Talk Notes 6/10/2017 Product Management Project Management Usability Though Leaders
  2. 2. Tableau ✔✔Great Sales team, very helpful ✔✔Sales analytics ✔✔Linked on servers ✔✔Hook-ups to AI engines ⁃⁃ Expensive ⁃⁃ Free version is public - anyone can see your information Google Analytics Salesforce Spotfire MicroStrategy Revulitics X Mind Localytics Researching Tools Balsamiq ✔✔Easy to use ✔✔Big list of icons ⁃⁃ cannot bring initial prototypes to scale, must create from scratch Axure ✔✔Easy to use ✔✔Initial protoype can be developed into full scale model Invision Powerpoint Wireframes Notable Sketch Pencil Adobe Illustrator Powerpoint Timeline Roadmonk ✔✔Integrates data from spreadsheets ✔✔Easily shared ⁃⁃ Complex roadmaps are cumbersome ⁃⁃ Steep learning curve X Mind ✔✔Hyperlinks ✔✔Great for idea generation ✔✔Visualizing ideas, breaking them into epics and stories ⁃⁃ Not able to integrate data Roadmapping Rapid Prototyping Analytics
  3. 3. Free Mind Mind Mapper Aha ✔✔Robuse functionality ⁃⁃ Cost may be prohibitive Resources http://www.capterra.com/ Rates many types of tools including many discussed in the session

×