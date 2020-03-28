Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Best How To Draw Books
Published in: Art & Photos
  1. 1. The Best How To Draw Books
  2. 2. Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain by Betty Edwards Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain is one of the best how to draw books. Artist and author Betty Edwards proposes many drawing exercises to learn how to get better at drawing, as well as theoretical knowledge about brain capabilities. The book was translated into more than 17 different languages. proactivecreative.com
  3. 3. Drawing for the Absolute Beginner by Mark and Mary Willenbrink If you want to master the skill of drawing in a realistic style, this inspiring book is what you need. Authors Mark and Mary Willenbrink show you how to choose materials and the right technique to use a pencil, how to use proportions and perspective, and many other skills, the right way. proactivecreative.com
  4. 4. How to Draw What You See by Rudy De Reyna This timeless book by Rudy De Reyna has been a best-seller for over 35 years! As introduced by the author, this book will teach you how to draw things as you see them in the real world. Generations of artists have learned to draw what they see, guided by this excellent book. How to Draw What You See is one of the best books on drawing that will help you recognize the basic shape of objects and forms in nature and everywhere. proactivecreative.com
  5. 5. You Can Draw in 30 Days With Emmy award-winning, longtime PBS host Mark Kistler as your guide, you’ll learn the secrets of sophisticated three-dimensional renderings, and have fun along the way–in just 20 minutes a day for a month. Inside you’ll find: proactivecreative.com
  6. 6. Drawing the Head and Hands by Andrew Loomis This classic drawing book is a reference to anatomy despite its age. There’s a ton a lot of info inside. You’ll learn how to draw portraits as well as hands, with solid drawing fundamentals. You’ll understand the principles behind drawing realistic portraits. Andrew Loomis’ clever method, will help you master the skill of drawing realistic portraits. proactivecreative.com
  7. 7. Drawing People by Barbara Bradley In Drawing People, award-winning illustrator and instructor Barbara Bradley provide all the information you need to render clothed human figures with energy, detail, and control. If you’re looking for the best figure drawing books, Drawing People will teache you very practical basics of any drawing, including proportion, perspective, and value. proactivecreative.com
  8. 8. Draw 50 Animals Draw 50 Animals is a step-by-step, easy-to-use drawing book by Lee J. Ames that will help kids and adults alike develop their technical drawing skills and build a repertoire of an animal subject. proactivecreative.com
  9. 9. Keys to Drawing With his book Keys to drawing, Bert Dodson gives you the fifty-five “keys” of drawing fundamentals. Even if you’re a beginner you’ll learn how to render any subject with ease. These useful keys will help you learn how to think when you draw, along with practical exercises, will help you draw like a skilled artist. proactivecreative.com
  10. 10. proactivecreative.com For more information please visit: proactivecreative.com

