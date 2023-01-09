EUS COGNIZANCE-VOL.1 (1).pptx

1.
W H A T I S E U S - F N A C / F N B
H O W I T I S P E R F O R M E D
O L Y M P U S F N A N E E D L E
F E A T U R E S
E U S - F N A & F N B
A procedure to take a sample of tissue for examination under a microscope.
An endoscope with an ultrasound probe and a biopsy needle at the end is
inserted through the mouth into the esophagus.
An endoscope is a thin, tube-like instrument that has a light and a lens for
viewing.
The ultrasound probe is used to bounce high-energy sound waves of the internal
organs and tissues to make a picture on a monitor.
This picture helps the doctor see where to place the biopsy needle also called
endoscopic ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration.
H O W I T W O R K S . . ?
Endoscopic ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration/biopsy consists of an
endoscope that has an ultrasound probe and a biopsy needle is inserted through
the mouth and into the esophagus.
The probe bounces sound waves of the body tissues to make echoes that form a
sonogram (computer picture) of the targeted lesions.
The sonogram helps the doctor to visualize where to place the biopsy needle to
take sample from the targeted area.
This tissue is checked under a microscope for suspected abnormalities.
I N D I C A T I O N S &
P R O C E D U R E S T E P S
I N D I C A T I O N S
Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours (PNETs).
Assess how deeply a tumor penetrates your abdominal wall in esophageal,
gastric, rectal, pancreatic and lung cancers.
Determine the extent (stage) of cancer, if present.
Determine if cancer has spread (metastasized) to your lymph nodes or other
organs.
Provide precise information about non-small cell lung cancer cells, to guide
treatment.
Evaluate abnormal findings from imaging tests, such as cysts of the pancreas.
Guide drainage of pseudocysts and other abnormal collections of fluid in the
abdomen.
Permit precise targeting for delivering medication directly into the pancreas,
liver and other organs.
F E A T U R E S & B E N E F I T S : E Z - S H O T 3 P L U S N E E D L E
E U S - F N A (v s ) F N B
Pathologists look at tissue samples two different ways: -
FNA or FNB.
FNA shows tissue samples at the cellular level, with slides
prepared in Cytolyt (FNA-cellular level; cytological analysis).
When using FNB, the sample is that of an intact core sample,
revealing the true architecture of the tissue, which is preserved in
Formalin (FNB-architecture of cells; histological analysis).
FNB does not improve the diagnostic yield of malignancy
compared with FNA.
H I S T O P A T H O L O G I C A L
M A T E R I A L F R O M
O L Y M P U S E Z S H O T 3 P L U S 2 2 G
N E E D L E
H I S T O P A T H O L O G I C A L M A T E R I A L
F R O M
O L Y M P U S E Z S H O T 3 P L U S 2 5 G
N E E D L E
P R O C E D U R E S T E P S
S I Z E S A V A I L A B L E
T H E E Z S H O T 3 P L U S
I S A V A I L A B L E I N 1 9 G ,
2 2 G A N D 2 5 G S I Z E
O P T I O N S .
N E E D L E F L E X I B I L I T Y P R O V I D E S U N P A R A L L E L E D A C C E S S
R E D U C E D I N S E R T I O N F O R C E E V E N W H E N S C O P E I S
A N G U L A T E D .
N O N E E D F O R S C O P E P O S I T I O N A D J U S T M E N T S .
C O M P E N S A T E F O R L A R G E R D I A M E T E R N E E D L E .
· I M P R O V E D A C C E S S T O L E S I O N S I N D I F F I C U L T L O C A T I O N S .
A C C E S S F R O M W I D E R A N G L E S
D E E P T I S S U E C A N B E P U N C T U R E D
R E G A R D L E S S O F S C O P E A N G L E .
R E S I L I E N T N E E D L E S H A P E
N I T I N O L R E T A I N S I T S S H A P E W I T H O U T A N Y
D E F O R M A T I O N E V E N A F T E R M U L T I P L E P A S S E S .
T H I S H E L P S E N S U R E T H E N E E D L E F O L L O W S
P R E D I C T A B L E A N D C O N S I S T E N T T R A J E C T O R Y .
F E A T U R E S : E Z - S H O T 3 P L U S N E E D L E