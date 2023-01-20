M3M Antalya Hills Sector 79 Gurgaon.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 20, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Along with other benefits M3M Antalya Hills Sector 79 Gurugram is now coming with 2 BHK and 3 BHK Hill Living Apartments which are also exclusive and easy to fulfill your dream. This project is spread over wide acres of land area which is developed by M3M Properties.

To Know More: - m3m.projects.org.in

To Know More: - m3m.projects.org.in

Along with other benefits M3M Antalya Hills Sector 79 Gurugram is now coming with 2 BHK and 3 BHK Hill Living Apartments which are also exclusive and easy to fulfill your dream. This project is spread over wide acres of land area which is developed by M3M Properties.

To Know More: - m3m.projects.org.in

Real Estate
  1. 1. S E C T O R 7 9 , G U R U G R A M
  2. 2. I N T R O D U C T I O N P R O J E C T F E A T U R E S A B O U T A N T A L Y A H I L L S O U R P R O D U C T CONTENT
  3. 3. EVERYDAY LIFE THAN WHAT !F YOU COULD LIVE A BETTER REST OF THE PEOPLE?
  4. 4. WHAT !F YOU COULD HAVE THE COMFORTS OF PEACE AND SERENITY? BREATHE FRESH AIR AND
  5. 5. WHAT !F YOU COULD STRESSFULL LIFE AND SAY HELLO TO SOULFUL LIVING IN THE HILLS? SAY GOODBYE TO THE
  6. 6. WHAT !F YOU COULD EVERLASTING VIEW OF WAKE UP TO THE HILLS EVERY MORNING?
  7. 7. CITY LIFE? WITHOUT HAVING TO WHAT !F ALL YOUR DESIRES OF LIVING NEAR HILLS COME TRUE LEAVE THE BENEFITS OF
  8. 8. WHERE CAN YOU TURN ALL YOUR WHAT!Fs INTO REALITY?
  9. 9. TURN YOUR WHAT !Fs INTO REALITY •Ecosystem for fulfilling all your desires • being close to nature •Sustainable, technology driven, future ready, nature first ecosystem Perks of city life along with the desire of
  10. 10. COME HOME TO A GRAND SENSE OF ARRIVAL
  11. 11. WAKE-UP TO THE EVERLASTING VIEW OF THE ARAVALI HILLS, EVERYDAY!
  12. 12. WALKING TRACK | KID’S PLAY AREA | COMMUNITY GARDEN
  13. 13. MOVE UP YOUR LIFE AT WELL-APPOINTED CLUBS
  14. 14. MULTIPLE SPORTS AMENITIES
  15. 15. LUSH LANDSCAPE & SERENE WATER BODIES
  16. 16. SPACIOUS LIVING SPACES
  17. 17. YOUR PERSONAL ZONE IN THE BASEMENT
  18. 18. OWN A SLICE OF HEAVEN
  19. 19. PROJECT FEATURES
  20. 20. “A promising location where development, connectivity, serenity&everything will revolve around you.” FUTURISTIC LOCATION
  21. 21. S E C T O R - 7 9 Promising Location “Live in the neighbourhoodwhich is positionedto be one of the most connected developments in the vicinity loaded with a plethora of upcoming public transport systems such as RRTS, ISBT, and multi-mode transportation.” ROBUST CONNECTIVITY & MUCH MORE AT SEC-79 RECREATION: Cricket Stadium Golden Greens Golf & Resorts Ltd. Jungle Safari & Trails IT CENTRES & BUSINESS HUBS TRANSPORT & CONNECTIVITY: NH-8 SPR GCRE KMP Expressway GurugramISBT IGI Airport National Brain Research Centre Government Polytechnic, Manesar DPS, Manesar Amity University, Gurgaon BEST OF FACILITIES IN MINUTES 1 EDUCATION:
  22. 22. “Your Preference is our command as we provide you the well planned & functional environment for your comfortable & efficient living” EFFICIENT SITE PLAN
  23. 23. E F F I C I E N T Integrated Spatial Planning SITE LEVEL PLANNING YOUR HOME IS AT THE CENTRE OF EVERYTHING Say goodbye to walking long distance to reach the “State of the Art Clubhouse, Kid’s Play Area or other stone’s throw away. amenities”. With interconnected clusters, all the pockets are made self-sufficient where all the facilities are 2 min walk to Clubs & Green Parks within each cluster Have all the amenities near your doorstep with every cluster being a self-sufficient pocket with all facilities Dedicated Parks for each cluster along with Vertical Greens to add 10-15 % of greenery. Greenery is added at Parking level also GREENS WALKABILITY DECENTRALIZED PLANNING
  24. 24. “Quality of life comes when every member of the family gets to enjoy life on their own terms.” AMENITIES FOR ALL
  25. 25. I M M E R S I V E Special Amenities planned for every age group & every kind of you ”the calm, the sporty, the social & the cheerful”. MULTIGENERATIONAL AMENITIES Every pocket is equipped witha club that comes with curated amenities to cater to the needs of all age groups. Now, Community lifestyle becomes the new normal. Social Planning for Everyone Workspaces Travel Safety at night Recreational Spaces for all ages Indoor & Outdoor Games Assistance Community Gardens Gadget Friendly Premises Tie up with Hospitality partner Friendly Parks Kids & Elder Centric Spaces Surveillance for Children & Seniors Vehicular service to nearest landmark Friendly Preliminary First Aid Pet
  26. 26. “With sustainable township & energy efficient apartments, now save on bills to spend on memories with your loved ones.” SUSTAINABLE FEATURES
  27. 27. G R E E N L I V I N G Enjoy the constantcoolingof public areaswith the perfect balance of Sunlight, Shade & Natural Ventilation BREATHE THE CLEAN, PURE AIR Mature Tree Preservation& Plantation of 10,000 Buffer Trees in between the blocks to enable self shading through three layered plantation. This will reduce the temperature and keep the surroundings clean. OXYGEN PARKS & THEME GARDENS WithAir Purifying Plantation AQI Measuring & Display Kioskat multiple location within the site showing comparative data w.r.t to city AQI No. Breathable Spaces with Enhanced Air Quality WATER RETENTION STRATEGIES USE OF SUSTAINABLE TECHNIQUES o o o o o o Storm Water Management Bio Retention Areas Bio Swales HydrozonePlanting Use of Solar Panels to reduce electricity bills gain Climate Responsive Materials in facade o Cool Micro-climate to reduce heat
  28. 28. “Live in a serene township where safety & security comes guaranteed with use of hi-tech solutions and applications” TECH-INTEGRATED SECURITY
  29. 29. M U L T I - T I E R S E C U R I T Y A SMART COMMUNITY which does notcompromise your securityand integrates tech-driven practices at multiple levels SAFETY, SECURITY & AUTOMATION Access via transponders Smart Verification for service staff& delivery agents Separate Lanes for residents & visitors at entry exits Smart Card to residents Security checks at multiple level & regular Patrolling Dedicated Lane Level Security Checking for unauthorized parking, Security check, patrolling, assistance Smart Parking Slot Booking ,Easy Access Regular Training & Disaster management Drills (Fire, Earthquake etc.) Planned Delivery & Pickup points at important junctions Smart Street Lighting Scheduled light timings to provide right level of lighting to resident vehicles Development Periphery Unit Level Pocket Periphery Block Level MULTI-TIER SECURITY FEATURES: Intermediat e Lane Level All Features integrated with Township App POCKET PERIPHERY SECURE PREMISES WITH SAFE PRACTICES INTERMEDIATE LANE LEVEL NO WORRY FOR YOUR FAMILY’S COMFORT & SAFETY
  30. 30. OUR MASTER DEVELOPMENT
  31. 31. MASTER PLAN
  32. 32. UNIT PLANS 3.5 BHK
  33. 33. M Y Z O N E S T I L T F L O O R T Y P I C A L F L O O R M Y A E R - L O U N G E UNIT PLAN -3.5 BHK
  34. 34. FLOOR PLAN PERSONAL SPACE Common Lobby PRIVATE SPACE + PRIVATE TERRACE UNIT PLANS –3.5 BHK+3T Additional Private Space on Terrace and Basement for each unit
  35. 35. PRIVATE SPACE + PRIVATE TERRACE Common indoor stilt space with pool table, seating lounge etc. Access controlled lobby systems Parking monitoring system App for shared facility use Dedicated lift and car parking Driver’s toilet UNIT PLANS–3.5 BHK+3T STILT FLOOR PLAN
  36. 36. Home Private Automation System Study Area Modular Kitchen Wide Balcony PRIVATE SPACE + PRIVATE TERRACE Basement Area Air Conditioning Attached Toilets Natural Light UNIT PLANS –3.5 BHK+3T TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN
  37. 37. FLOOR PLAN Barbeque Area Common Area Meditation area Garden Space PRIVATE SPACE + PRIVATE TERRACE Open Gym Jogging Area Basketball Court Private Terrace Space UNIT PLANS –3.5 BHK+3T
  38. 38. UNIT PLANS 2.5 BHK
  39. 39. M Y Z O N E S T I L T F L O O R T Y P I C A L F L O O R M Y A E R - L O U N G E UNIT PLAN -2.5 BHK
  40. 40. MY ZONE FLOOR PLAN STILT FLOOR PLAN
  41. 41. TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN MY AER LOUNGE
  42. 42. PRICING & PAYMENT PLAN
  43. 43. LAUNCH PRICE * BSP 8950psf *Govt. charges & other charges extra
  44. 44. 10:90 SUBVENTION PLAN 40:60 PLP PAYMENT PLAN
  45. 45. 10% & 26 26 HOME THAT EARNS FOR YOU MONTHS FREE LIFESTYLE GOODS DONE UP RESIDENCES* PAY JUST OWN A PROPERTY* MAINTENANCE* RENTALS UPTO 30,000 per month* *T&C APPLY MASTERSTROKES
  46. 46. CONTACT YOUR RM TO KNOW MORE THANK YOU Visit: - M3M Antalya Hills Sector 79 Gurugram

