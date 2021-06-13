Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 13, 2021

  1. 1. 1/5 May 27, 2021 Direct Admission in SIMSREE Management Quota Seats for MBA directmbacollege.com/direct-admission-in-simsree-management-quota-seats/ Get direct admission in SIMSREE management quota seats for MBA. Call us at (+91) 9873841048 to discuss more about the admission process, eligibility and placements. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship (SIMSREE) are in the list of top private b schools in India. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies was established in 1983 and located in Mumbai. SIMREE got affiliated by prestigious University of Mumbai and the college approved by the AICTE. Apply for Management Quota Seat Admission Fill in the following form to apply for management quota seat admission. Our team will get in touch with you within 24 hours. SIMREE has ranked 3 in the list of top management institute in India in terms of ROI (by Times of India). The college offers full time and half time MBA program in different streams. SIMSREE is the second best college through Maharashtra CET, but will soon rd
  2. 2. 2/5 become the best college in Maharashtra. Events, scholarships, extracurricular activities, all in one for very less amount at SIMSREE. How to get admission in SIMSREE? Students have to prepare one the entrance exam in CAT/XAT/MAT/MHCET. After the entrance exam college will call you for second round that is CAP. And at last, college will publish the selected students name in their final merit list. Since the entrance examination is quite tough and competitive, many students are not able to get seat in their favorite college. Such students can also go for the direct admission process in SIMSREE. There are various options like management quota seat/ NRI quota seat/ donation seat in SIMSREE. To know more, Call us at (+91) 9873841048. Direct Admission in SIMSREE Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management [SIMSREE], only for ENGINEERS, is India’s only Institute devoted to Operations Management, constituted with a vision of Empowering and Leading Operations Excellence, with the understanding that industry hires skills with a vision for world-class excellence, on top of the current competitive markets. While many students dream of studying in a good college like SIMSREE, only a few students get to fulfill their dream because of the competitive process. If you are one of those students who could not get shortlisted, you don’t need to worry because we can help you in getting direct admission in SIMSREE. Donation Seat in SIMSREE Seats are available on the basis of donation amounts. These seats are also called Donation Seats. Not all the colleges in India provide donation based seats, so you need to check for each college. Also, the donation amount varies from college to college depending on the college ratings. In most of the cases, the better the college, the higher will be the donation amount. To know more about donation seat in SIMSREE, Call us at (+91) 9873841048 SIMSREE NRI Quota NRI stands for Non-resident Indians. If you are an NRI and wish to pursue MBA from a private or autonomous college then you can get direct admission in MBA through NRI quota. Therefore, you can consult us regarding that. MBA NRI quota seats usually cost higher quota fees compared to any other form of admission. To know the exact amount of SIMSREE NRI quota seat and the process of NRI quota admission, call us at (+91) 9873841048 SIMSREE Management Quota
  3. 3. 3/5 Colleges in India have some seats reserved under their belt for management quota. This percentage could be anywhere between 5 to 20% depending on the college and university. Admission to these seats is made on the sole decision of college and their selection criteria. Not many students or parents know about this management quota. Management Quota is for those students, who are unable to get admission through the entrance examinations. Call us at (+91) 9873841048 to know more about the process of SIMSREE management quota seat. Eligibility Criteria Candidates must follow the eligibility criteria of SIMSREE admission: The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks. The candidate must have to prepare on the entrance exams in CAT/CMAT/MH CET. Candidate must have to fill the application form of SIMSREE About Sydenham Institute of Management Placements Details Great placements season ever year, 100% placements record. The placements committee works really hard and makes sure the whole batch is placed. The final placements season will be starting soon whereas 100% students got internships in last batch. The highest stipend was Rs. 75000 / month, Average stipend in the range of 10K to 15k/ month and the lowest stipend was Nil. The highest Salary for finals last year was 16 Lacs, students work hard with full force to cross the mark every year. Average salary, that majority of the students get at SIMSREE is 8.5 / 9 Lacs and the lowest is 8 Lacs. When you step in to SIMSREE be assured of your 8 Lacs and work hard for two years to add extra Lacs to your CTC. Infrastructure Review SIMSREE (Sydenham Institute of Management Studies) premises is limited to just single floor yet designed in very attractive and resourceful way. There is air conditioned library, air conditioned classrooms with projectors, Canteen, Auditorium with a capacity of 200 students, internet labs, admin offices, free canteen area followed by a table tennis, carom and a pool table. Students also got incubation center in last year. Whole campus has Wi-Fi coverage; In fact the hostel students can also get a little range in their rooms. Hostel is not available to localities, and the criteria to get hostel is income plus marks. There are three hostels available, one for girls located in Churchgate, Two boys hostels (one located in Churchgate and other at Jogeshwari ).
  4. 4. 4/5 If you are looking for MBA colleges in Mumbai, then try direct admission in Welingkar and direct admission in KJ Somaiya management quota seat. Faculty Details and Information Teachers in SIMSREE are mostly external faculty members well averse in their respective domains. Like the Marketing Professor is a Marketing head in his firm, Finance professor has her own distinct portfolio, derivatives tutor is a trader. Course curriculum is according to Mumbai University for both MS and PGDBM. Courses and fees SIMSREE offers the following post-graduate program: Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management Duration: 2 years full-time Fees: 1.34 Lakh Master of Management Studies Duration: 2 years full-time Fees: 1.34 Lakh Masters in Financial Management Duration: 3 years part-time classroom Fees: 1.53 Lakh Masters in Marketing Management Duration: 3 years part-time classroom Fees: 1.53 Lakh Conclusion – The Expert Advice SIMSREE Mumbai is one of the best college in the financial capital Mumbai for MBA. Placements provided by the college are extremely good when compared to other B- schools. In India, the college has ranks 2nd when it comes to ROI. The highest salary package offered was 18 LPA to 20 LPA. Reach us for any guidance regarding management quota seats. Our counsellor is available 24X7 to provide you the best counselling. We can help you get direct admission in SIMSREE management quota seat or SIMSREE NRI quota seat or donation seat. You can call us for complete details at (+91) 9873841048. Get Direct Admission in this College? Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provide career counselling and education guidance. You can call us at (+91) 9873841048. This advertisement is regarding guidance for admissions through Management Quota in a Private MBA College. The listed college is not subjected to any
  5. 5. 5/5 authorization with us and also in no way concerned with this advertisement. The sole purpose is to reach prospects using search engine optimization (SEO). People may seek out information from this advertisement that they find agreeable, either from the viewpoint of informative and easy to make use of or from the viewpoint of having content that matches an individual’s need. It is the decision of the viewer contacting us. ***It is our request to the concerned authority of the listed colleges and any third party that if you find any defamatory language, lying, exaggerating, copyrighted materials, and other such practices, kindly let us notify soon as immediate reforms shall be made.***

