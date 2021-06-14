direct admission in lbsim management quota seat in mba

GetDirect Admission in LBSIM MBA management quota seat, Call (+91) 9873841048 to discuss the process and eligibility criteria. LBSIM is recognized by the Lal Bahadur Shastri Educational Society in 1995, its management has appeared as one of the top organization schools in the nation. The institute was created perpetuate the memory of second Primary Reverend of Indian Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri by providing value-based education in Management [MBA] and IT at an affordable cost thus creating experts with a gentle and realistic strategy towards business quality.



