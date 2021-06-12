Successfully reported this slideshow.
Direct Admission in JBIMS Management Quota Seat for MBA

Get direct admission in JBIMS management quota seat. To discuss the direct admission procedure, fee structure, your eligibility, call (+91) 9873841048. JBIMS, Mumbai is known as CEO factory. The institute has a heritage of 50 years. JBIMS, in the heart of Mumbai in Church Gate area, has produced many industry leaders. The biggest advantage of JBIMS is the industry link. JBIMS provides Masters in Management Studies [MMS] which is equivalent to MBA. It also has part-time MBA, and several other PhD as well as part time courses.

https://directmbacollege.com/direct-admission-in-jbims-management-quota-seat/

  1. 1. 1/4 May 21, 2021 Direct Admission in JBIMS Management Quota Seat for MBA directmbacollege.com/direct-admission-in-jbims-management-quota-seat/ Get direct admission in JBIMS management quota seat. To discuss the direct admission procedure, fee structure, your eligibility, call (+91) 9873841048. JBIMS, Mumbai is known as CEO factory. The institute has a heritage of 50 years. JBIMS, in the heart of Mumbai in Church Gate area, has produced many industry leaders. The biggest advantage of JBIMS is the industry link. JBIMS provides Masters in Management Studies [MMS] which is equivalent to MBA. It also has part-time MBA, and several other PhD as well as part time courses. Apply for Management Quota Seat Admission Fill in the following form to apply for management quota seat admission. Our team will get in touch with you within 24 hours. How to get admission? When JBIMS takes part in DTE-CAP circular, quality ratings accepted by this B-school are more but when it performs its own entrance procedure it allows only two examinations – MAHCET and CAT. However, apparently AICTE has requested all the Maharashtra B- schools taking part in CAP circular to agree to CMAT scores, by all means. JBIMS along with other Maharashtra MBA universities may agree to CMAT scores. Since the examination is quite tough and competitive, students can also go for the direct admission process in JBIMS. Direct Admission in JBIMS
  2. 2. 2/4 Students at JBIMS find great benefit while learning at the B school and share that studying at JBIMS is a completely different experience. It is undoubtedly one of the most sought after colleges for pursuing management studies in India. While many students dream of studying in a good college like JBIMS, only a few students get to fulfill their dream because of the competitive process. If you are one of those students who could not get shortlisted, you don’t need to worry because we can help you in getting direct admission in JBIMS. There are many ways to get direct admission- JBIMS Donation Seat JBIMS NRI Quota Seat JBIMS Management Quota Seat JBIMS Donation Seat Seats are available on the basis of donation amounts. These seats are also called Donation Seats. Not all the colleges in India provide donation based seats, so you need to check for each college. Also, the donation amount varies from college to college depending on the college ratings. In most of the cases, the better the college, the higher will be the donation amount. To know more about donation seat in JBIMS, Call us at (+91) 9873841048 Jamnalal Bajaj NRI Quota NRI stands for Non-resident Indians. If you are an NRI and wish to pursue MBA from a private or autonomous college then you can get direct admission in MBA through NRI quota. Therefore, you can consult us regarding that. MBA NRI quota seats usually cost higher quota fees compared to any other form of admission. To know the exact amount of JBIMS NRI quota seat and the process of NRI quota admission, call us at (+91) 9873841048. JBIMS Management Quota Colleges in India have some seats reserved under their belt for management quota. This percentage could be anywhere between 5 to 20% depending on the college and university. Admission to these seats is made on the sole decision of college and their selection criteria. Not many students or parents know about this management quota in JBIMS. Management Quota is for those students, who are unable to get admission through the entrance examinations. Call us at (+91) 9873841048 to know more about the process of JBIMS management quota seat. Eligibility Criteria must be graduates in any discipline from a recognized institute a minimum of 50 percentile marks in graduation a minimum of 50 percentile in class 10 and class 12 from a recognized board must have valid scores of MAH CET or CAT, th th
  3. 3. 3/4 the cut-off percentile in entrance examination varies every year, so students need to keep a check on it from time to time If a candidate meets all these eligibility criteria, then they are shortlisted for the further rounds for admission. About Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai was recognized in 1965, authorized by the All Indian Authorities for Technological Knowledge (AICTE). Among the best BSchools in India, this institute also comes in the list. The institution has the leading management experts and full-time management staff in the core disciplines of management. Getting direct admission in JBIMS Management quota seat/ NRI quota seat/ Donation seat will help you in many ways. Placements JBIMS provides the best positioning with a near 100% positioning each season. Summer season positioning is the highlight as many students get Popped during same. The placement committee takes a lot of effort to learn students which contains CV building as well. The alumni of Jamnalal Bajaj also help in training students. The placement season at this institute continues for about a week to 10 days and this says a lot about the heritage that JBIMS has gained over the past many years. From top-notch banks to FMCGs to General Management companies, all big companies, as well as start-ups, hire from JBIMS. Infrastructure Infrastructure is good, a five floored building with a lift. The classrooms are air- conditioned with proper seating facilities. The library has a plethora of books. There is a powerful Wi-Fi connection in all parts of the building. The canteen provides a wide range of food which makes life easy of outside students. Education is imparted at JBIMS by amalgamating both theoretical and realistic factors of the company. With all the different seminars/ placement talks held at the institute, every month wherein its alumni engage interact with students with their rich experiences and practical business scenarios. Thus, students at this institute gain various business perspectives which give them an advantage over other B-school students. Faculty Faculty is the Precious stone. Industrial experts come as going to staff and an extremely certified home staff as well. The stalwarts in faculty are well known throughout the market. The God of Operations and the God of Marketing check out the faculty gracing the institution. Faculty at JBIMS mostly consists of teachers, supervisors, industry stalwarts, and its alumni and the teaching methodology is mostly case centred and the lectures are entertaining in nature.
  4. 4. 4/4 Available Courses While the most popular course at JBIMS is the MBA program under the name of Master in Management Studies [MMS], the institute also offers various other PhD and part-time courses under the stream of management. Conclusion The students who are unable to secure admission in JBIMS on their own, do not need to worry. Students have this fear that they will have to waste another year if they could not clear the entrance examination in the first attempt. They are generally unaware about other ways to get admission. You can also try direct admission in IMT Ghaziabad or Direct Admission in Symbiosis management quota seat. We can help you get direct admission in JBIMS through management quota seat or NRI quota seat or donation seat. You can call us at (+91) 9873841048 to know more about direct admission in JBIMS. Get Direct Admission in this College? Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provide career counselling and education guidance. You can call us at (+91) 9873841048. This advertisement is regarding guidance for admissions through Management Quota in a Private MBA College. The listed college is not subjected to any authorization with us and also in no way concerned with this advertisement. The sole purpose is to reach prospects using search engine optimization (SEO). People may seek out information from this advertisement that they find agreeable, either from the viewpoint of informative and easy to make use of or from the viewpoint of having content that matches an individual’s need. It is the decision of the viewer contacting us. ***It is our request to the concerned authority of the listed colleges and any third party that if you find any defamatory language, lying, exaggerating, copyrighted materials, and other such practices, kindly let us notify soon as immediate reforms shall be made.***

