Direct admission in isb management quota seat for mba

Direct Admission in ISB Management Quota Seat for MBA
The Indian School of Business (ISB) has campus in Hyderabad and Mohali. It's established in 2001 and offers various post-graduate management courses. Considering its stature, ISB is undoubtedly one of the most sought after options for management studies in India.

https://directmbacollege.com/direct-admission-in-isb-management-quota-seat/

Direct admission in isb management quota seat for mba

  To get admission in ISB Hyderabad, you need to have bachelor degree or equivalent in any discipline. You need to appear for GMAT or GRE. You also need at least 24 month of full time work experience in a good firm. Then comes the real process, standards are high as well demand for ISB among MBA aspirants; you need to have a good academic record as well as an exceptional score in the entrance exam.

Direct Admission in ISB

Students at ISB find great benefit while learning at the B school and share that studying at ISB is a completely different experience. It is undoubtedly one of the most sought after colleges for pursuing management studies in India.

Eligibility Criteria
  For admission in the postgraduate diploma programme- The students are supposed to score good rankings in the GMAT or GRE entrance examination. Working professionals can also apply. They must have a good academic and professional performance. Also, relevant work experience of about 4-5 years is required. For admission in PGP, the students are supposed to qualify the Business Aptitude Test (BAT) which is conducted by the institute. For admission to the Executive Fellow Programme in Management, the candidates are supposed to- have good professional and academic performance along with a letter of recommendation and field related work experience of 8 years, minimum.

About Indian School of Business

Indian School of Business is a private business institution that is associated with the Association of Advanced Collegiate School of Business. The institute is in partnership with several international business schools which gives its students a platform for global exposure. Ranked #2 for Executive MBA by Business Outlook, ISB is one of the leading institutes offering premier management education in India.

Placements

The Overall placements are good. Majority of students gets placed within 3-4 months before the course completion. Rest of the students gets placed within next 1-2 months before the course completion. IBS has the highest median package in the nation and only a few of the colleges where MBB visits campus.

Infrastructure

Indian School of Business has the best infrastructure in the whole of Asia. If you are looking for a quality education with all the amenities taken care of without any hassle and 24hr support crew helping you right from your room cleaning to laundry to internet. They have really friendly staff and housekeeping team. Classrooms are of international level, maybe better than some of the other reputed international universities. Rooms are like apartment buildings, fully furnished and clean.

Faculty
  This is the best thing about ISB. Most of the faculty here is visiting faculty from wharton, Kellogg, Harward, UNC and other top notch international universities. So you get the best of the world facility teaching you here in India, this is the key differentiate for ISB. Moreover most of the faculty here is easily accessible both on perosn as well on email. Additionally the number of research papers each faculty here writes every year are more than the combined research papers of all iims.

Events

There are multiple events happening on campus both on the professional front and social front. Alums are super nice and helpful and there are bunch of scholarships that you can explore on the official website to make the course a little lighter on your pocket.
  4. 4. 4/4 This is the best thing about ISB. Most of the faculty here is visiting faculty from wharton, Kellogg, Harward, UNC and other top notch international universities. So you get the best of the world facility teaching you here in India, this is the key differentiate for ISB. Moreover most of the faculty here is easily accessible both on perosn as well on email. Additionally the number of research papers each faculty here writes every year are more than the combined research papers of all iims. (Not sure though, but have heard this from a lot of professors). Events There are multiple events happening on campus both on the professional front and social front. Alums are super nice and helpful and there are bunch of scholarships that you can explore on the official website to make the course a little lighter on your pocket. Conclusion – Final Words ISB is exceptionally a good management college, demand among student is high and so is the competition. Your chances of getting admission on your own are rare. Students have this fear that they will have to waste another year if they could not clear the entrance examination in the first attempt. They are generally unaware about other ways to get admission. We can help you get direct admission in ISB management quota seat, NRI quota seat, donation seat. You can call us for complete details at (+91) 9873841048 to know more about direct admission in ISB. Get Direct Admission in this College? Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provide career counselling and education guidance. You can call us at (+91) 9873841048. This advertisement is regarding guidance for admissions through Management Quota in a Private MBA College. The listed college is not subjected to any authorization with us and also in no way concerned with this advertisement. The sole purpose is to reach prospects using search engine optimization (SEO). People may seek out information from this advertisement that they find agreeable, either from the viewpoint of informative and easy to make use of or from the viewpoint of having content that matches an individual’s need. It is the decision of the viewer contacting us. ***It is our request to the concerned authority of the listed colleges and any third party that if you find any defamatory language, lying, exaggerating, copyrighted materials, and other such practices, kindly let us notify soon as immediate reforms shall be made.***

