Get direct admission in BBA management quota seat. To know the complete process, your eligibility and requirements, call (+91) 9873841048. In the earlier time, students wanted to make a career in the field of mathematics, engineering, information technology and medicine. But now the management industry has seen great heights in recent years, it is growing at great speed.

  1. 1. 1/5 June 4, 2021 Direct Admission in BBA Management Quota Seat (+91) 9873-841-048 directmbacollege.com/direct-admission-in-bba-management-quota/ Get direct admission in BBA management quota seat. To know the complete process, your eligibility and requirements, call (+91) 9873841048. In the earlier time, students wanted to make a career in the field of mathematics, engineering, information technology and medicine. But now the management industry has seen great heights in recent years, it is growing at great speed. Apply for Management Quota Seat Admission Fill in the following form to apply for management quota seat admission. Our team will get in touch with you within 24 hours. Students are interested to make their career in the field of management, almost all the industry needs smart and high performing management students who can improve their business and can eventually increase sales. Among all the management studies, BBA is highly preferred by the students, once they clear BBA, then can go for higher studies like MBA or another management degree. When students opt to study BBA, it not only teaches them the essential management skills but also helps them to improve their overall personality. What is a Bachelor in Business Administration? After perusing commence in the class 12th, BBA is the most suitable choice of the students to get a detailed idea about business economics and marketing management. It also helps the students to have a clear picture of the business accounting fundamentals
  2. 2. 2/5 and role of information technology. After BBA, the student can opt for higher education in the field of sales and marketing. It is must for the students to score good grades in 12th standard, the students should also have good presentation skills. Moreover, it is a must for the students to score good numbers in national or state level entrance examination. You can also opt for BBA admission through management quota. List of Top BBA Colleges 1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore 2. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi University 3. Keshav Mahavidyalay, Delhi University 4. DeenDayal Upadhyay College, Delhi University 5. Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, NMIMS University, Mumbai 6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak 7. Christ University, Bangalore 8. HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai University 9. Mithibhai College, Mumbai University 10. SVKMs NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce 11. Department of Management Studies Christ University (Deemed to be University) 12. Loyola College (Autonomous) 13. Presidency College 14. Amity School of Business Noida 15. Mount Carmel College (Autonomous) 16. Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies 17. J D Birla Institute (Department of Management) 18. IFIM College 19. Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research 20. Maharaja Surajmal Institute 21. R.M. Institute of Science & Technology 22. Ness Wadia College of Commerce 23. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 24. GITAM Hyderabad Business School, Hyderabad 25. Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development, Pune 26. Alliance School of Business, Bangalore 27. Chandigarh University, Chandigarh 28. Directorate of Distance Education, LPU, Jalandhar 29. Acharya Bangalore B-School, Bangalore 30. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai 31. Manipal University, Jaipur 32. Dr Ambedkar Institute of Management and Research, Nagpur 33. Institute of Engineering and Management, Kolkata 34. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore 35. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
  3. 3. 3/5 36. FLAME University, Pune 37. PES University, Bangalore 38. Bennett University, Greater Noida 39. KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar 40. Integral University, Lucknow 41. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai 42. Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Indore 43. Indira Institute of Management, Pune 44. Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra 45. ISB, Hyderabad 46. Chetna, Mumbai 47. Bangalore University, Bangalore 48. Global Business School and Research Centre, Pune 49. St Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore 50. Galgotias University, Greater Noida 51. Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 52. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Hyderabad 53. St Xavier’s College, Kolkata 54. Amity University, Lucknow Campus 55. Amity University, Noida 56. Delhi Metropolitan Education, Greater Noida 57. XISS, Ranchi 58. University of Delhi, Delhi 59. Institute of Management Studies, Noida 60. Institute of Information Technology and Management, Delhi 61. St Xaviers College, Ranchi 62. SP Jain School of Global Management, Mumbai 63. Graphic Era University, Dehradun 64. International Institute of Business Studies, Bangalore 65. Christ College, Pune 66. DAV College, Chandigarh 67. Vivekananda School of Business Studies, Delhi 68. IMS, Ghaziabad 69. Hyderabad School of Business, Hyderabad 70. Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research, Pune Benefits of Pursuing Management Degree BBA is the best way to get high-value graduation, it works as a stepping stone for all the students who want to study MBA and work in best multinational companies. When a student pursues BBA, they get the basic idea about various business principles and strategies. It also helps the individual to get much-needed knowledge about the corporate environment and basics of administration.
  4. 4. 4/5 The biggest benefit of studying bachelors of business administration is, the students can focus on various specialization like accountancy, economics, finance, marketing, information system, etc. The total time duration of BBA course is 3 years and by the end of 3 years, the students have a detailed idea about the management concepts and understanding of business. Pursuing BBA is highly beneficial for those who want to pursue an MBA and work for good multinational companies. The course of BBA is designed in such a way that the students can have a significant idea about business economics, it also helps to create a strong foundation for the MBA program. How to Get BBA Admission? Pursuing BBA is not easy, the students are required to get admission in top management schools. This will help them to get knowledge and practical exposure to the corporate world. A BBA degree from a reputed college can add more value to your resume moreover it is the best way to get admission in top MBA colleges. There are many national and international level of entrance examination which filters out the best students to pursue BBA. It is mandatory for the students to score good numbers in order to get placed in good company as well as reputed college. BBA Management Quota It is practically not possible or all the students to get great numbers and clear the entrance examination, don’t worry you still can get BBA admission through management quota. Direct admission in BBA through management quota works as a boon for all the students who are not able to score great numbers in their entrance examination and 12th grade. The BBA management quota fees in various B school can differ, the fees usually depend on the rank of management school in India There are some college which also offers direct admission in BBA without donation, if you cannot afford heavy donation you can always opt for direct admission in BBA without giving any entrance examination. Direct Admission in BBA The students can get direct admission in BBA without entrance exam, they can get admission in best and reputed B schools via management quota. The management quota in BBA colleges helps the students to pursue their management dreams without giving heavy domination or cracking difficult entrance examination Conclusion
  5. 5. 5/5 Now getting admission in BBA is easy even if you have not scored great marks in your entrance examination. The direct admission in BBA through management quota helps the students to fulfil their management dreams in an easy way. Moreover, the students also don’t need to pay a heavy donation or compromise on best management colleges. Get direct admission in BBA management quota seat. To know the complete process, your eligibility and requirements, call (+91) 9873841048. Get Direct Admission in this College? Fill the following form to get direct admission in MBA under management quota seat. Disclaimer: We provide career counselling and education guidance. You can call us at (+91) 9873841048. This advertisement is regarding guidance for admissions through Management Quota in a Private MBA College. The listed college is not subjected to any authorization with us and also in no way concerned with this advertisement. The sole purpose is to reach prospects using search engine optimization (SEO). People may seek out information from this advertisement that they find agreeable, either from the viewpoint of informative and easy to make use of or from the viewpoint of having content that matches an individual’s need. It is the decision of the viewer contacting us. ***It is our request to the concerned authority of the listed colleges and any third party that if you find any defamatory language, lying, exaggerating, copyrighted materials, and other such practices, kindly let us notify soon as immediate reforms shall be made.***

