ATOMIC FORCE MICROSCOPY by Priyanka Shrestha
Powerpoint Templates Page 2 What is AFM ? • Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or (scanning- force Microscopy (SFM) • very-high...
History: • AFM was invented by G. Binning and H. Rohrer in 1981 • The first commercially available atomic-force microscope was introduced in 1989.
Powerpoint Templates Page 4 Advantages: • Unlike electron microscope, samples do not need to be coated or stained- minimal...
Components :
Powerpoint Templates Page 6 How it works : • A sharp probe is scanned across a surface. It senses interatomic forces occur...
Powerpoint Templates Page 7 Contd.. : 2 ways : • constant interaction - feedback system - moves tip in z direction to keep...
Powerpoint Templates Page 8
Powerpoint Templates Page 9 Abilities : • force measurement - Force mapping : patterns of elasticity, adhesion, electrosta...
Imaging Modes of Operations :
Powerpoint Templates Page 11 Contact Mode : • < 0.5 nm probe-surface separation • high resolution • Tip: 5-20 nm radius, 1...
Powerpoint Templates Page 12 Intermittent Contact (Tapping) Mode : ● 0.5-2 nm probe-surface separation ● tip is oscillated...
Powerpoint Templates Page 13 Noncontact Mode (nc-AFM) : ● also known as dynamic force microscopy (DFM) ● Tip is oscillated...
Powerpoint Templates Page 14 Contd... : ● Advantages : - very low force exerted on the sample(10-12 N), extended probe lif...
Powerpoint Templates Page 15 Applications : • wide range of applications, from materials science to biology • Of the many ...
Powerpoint Templates Page 16 Contd... : •Study Unfolding Of Proteins •Imagining Of Biomolecules •Force Measurements In Rea...
Powerpoint Templates Page 17 References : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic-force_microscopy http://www.slideshare.net/...
Powerpoint Templates Page 18
Atomic Force Microscopy

Atomic Force Microscopy- presentation

Atomic Force Microscopy

  ATOMIC FORCE MICROSCOPY by Priyanka Shrestha
  What is AFM ? • Atomic-force microscopy (AFM) or (scanning- force Microscopy (SFM) • very-high-resolution type of scanning probe microscopy (SPM), • resolution on the order of fractions of a nanometer (more than 1000 times better than the optical diffration limit).
  History: • AFM was invented by G. Binning and H. Rohrer in 1981 • The first commercially available atomic-force microscope was introduced in 1989.
  Advantages: • Unlike electron microscope, samples do not need to be coated or stained- minimal damage and easy sample preparation. • Unlike STM, samples do not need to be conductive. • Sub-nm resolutions have been achieved on biological samples. • also used for applications in which no scanning is required, where the tip is used as a sensitive force sensor
  Components :
  How it works : • A sharp probe is scanned across a surface. It senses interatomic forces occuring between a probe tip and a substrate . • beam deflection detection. • The up and down movement of tip is recorded by position sensing diode.
  Contd.. : 2 ways : • constant interaction - feedback system - moves tip in z direction to keep force constant • constant height - no feedback system - usually used when surface roughness is small - higher scan speeds possible
  8. 8. Powerpoint Templates Page 8
  Abilities : • force measurement - Force mapping : patterns of elasticity, adhesion, electrostatic forces and so on. • imaging - 3 dimensional • manipulation - change properties of sample - scanning probe lithography and local stimulation of cells.
  Imaging Modes of Operations :
  Contact Mode : • < 0.5 nm probe-surface separation • high resolution • Tip: 5-20 nm radius, 10-25 µm high, on 50-400 µm cantilever beam • Advantages: - fast scanning - good for rough samples -used in friction analysis • Disadvantages: - forces may damage/deform soft samples (however imaging in liquids often resolves this issue)
  Intermittent Contact (Tapping) Mode : ● 0.5-2 nm probe-surface separation ● tip is oscillated at its resonant frequency ● When near or on surface, oscillation is damped - tip z position corrected so that vibration amplitude stays constant ● Tip vibrates (105 Hz) close to specimen surface with amplitude 10-100 nm ● Advantages - High resolution of samples that are easily damaged - Good for biological samples
  Noncontact Mode (nc-AFM) : ● also known as dynamic force microscopy (DFM) ● Tip is oscillated near its resonant frequency without touching the surface. ● modes of operations • amplitude modulation - measuring the change in amplitude of the oscillation at a constant frequency - just off resonance • frequency modulation -measuring the change in resonant frequency (usually a phase-locked loop) - on resonance
  Contd... : ● Advantages : - very low force exerted on the sample(10-12 N), extended probe lifetime - used in fragile, biological samples like protein, DNA ● Disadvantages : - lower resolution - contaminant layer on surface can interfere with oscillation; usually need ultra high vacuum (UHV) to have best imaging - difficult in practice
  Applications : • wide range of applications, from materials science to biology • Of the many SPMs, atomic force microscopy (AFM) - being used most for biomedical research. • New application : gene therapy
  Contd... : •Study Unfolding Of Proteins •Imagining Of Biomolecules •Force Measurements In Real Solvent Environments •Antibody-Antigen Binding Studies •Ligand-Receptor Binding Studies •Binding Forces Of Complimentary DNA Strands •Study Surface Frictional Forces •Ion Channel Localization
  References : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atomic-force_microscopy http://www.slideshare.net/tabirsir/atomic-force-microsc http://ocw.mit.edu/courses/materials-science-and-engin https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jP7baCqFLw https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non- contact_atomic_force_microscopy http://web.physics.ucsb.edu/~hhansma/COCB.pdf http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21909890 http://asdlib.org/onlineArticles/ecourseware/Bu llen/SPMModule_BasicTheoryAFM.pdf
  18. 18. Powerpoint Templates Page 18

