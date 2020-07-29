Non ionizing radiation measurement, and safety market

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coherent market insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/m arket-i...
Market Overview  Non-ionizing radiation is any type of electromagnetic radiation that does not contain sufficient energy ...
 The “Global Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, By Detector (High-frequency, Low- freq...
Market Dynamics- Drivers  Rising use of electronic gadgets and electrical devices is expected to drive growth of the glob...
 Increasing adoption of electronic support measures (ESM) is expected to propel the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF det...
North America region dominated the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market in 2019, ac...
Market Dynamics- Restraints  Challenges associated with technology are expected to hamper the global non-ionizing radiati...
 Increasing demand for highly advanced and automated technology is expected to hinder the global non-ionizing radiation/E...
Market Opportunities  Increasing use for medical radiation detection and measure can provide major business opportunities...
 Rising demand for handheld device can offer major growth opportunities  Different types of devices are available in the...
Rising demand for handheld device can offer major growth opportunities
Market Trends  Trends by detector  Investments in the detector market have gained momentum in the military and homeland ...
 Trends by device type  The market for detectors is benefitted by the technological advances in silicon fabrication. The...
 Regulations  In the military and homeland security sector safety programs to ensure that the radiation exposure is with...
In global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market, by detector type segment, high-frequency s...
Value Chain Analysis  The prominent players in the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detector value chain include component manu...
Competitive Section  Key players operating in the global non- ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety m...
Key Developments  Key players in the market are focused on product launches, in order to expand product portfolio. For in...
• Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst  https://www.coherentmarketinsi...
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of ...
Thank You!  Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates  Facebook  Linkedin  Twitter  htt...
Non ionizing radiation measurement, and safety market
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Non ionizing radiation measurement, and safety market

24 views

Published on

Read here the latest Market Insights on “Non-Ionizing Radiation Measurement, And Safety Market” published by CMI research team.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Non ionizing radiation measurement, and safety market

  1. 1. Coherent market insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/m arket-insight/non-ionizing-radiation-emf- detection-measurement-and-safety-market- 3662
  2. 2. Market Overview  Non-ionizing radiation is any type of electromagnetic radiation that does not contain sufficient energy per quantum to ionize molecules or atoms, in order to completely eliminate an electron from the atom. EMF detection refers to the measurement of surrounding electromagnetic fields. It is performed by using EMF meters. EMF detection and measurement devices are majorly used to prevent risk associated with exposure to radiation and are used in both domestic and industrial sectors. Non-ionizing radiation detectors are used in healthcare and military sectors. The demand for non-ionizing radiation detectors has increased significantly, owing to increasing use of laptops, tablets, mobile
  3. 3.  The “Global Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, By Detector (High-frequency, Low- frequency and Others), By Device Type (Personal monitoring device, Handheld monitoring device and Area monitoring device) , By End-use Industry (Residential, Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security, Manufacturing, Laboratory and Education, Telecommunications and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027”, is expected to be valued at US$ 84,649.0 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in
  4. 4. Market Dynamics- Drivers  Rising use of electronic gadgets and electrical devices is expected to drive growth of the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market during the forecast period  The use of electronics and electrical devices has increased significantly in both domestic and industrial sectors significantly. As a result of this, it has led to a rise in electromagnetic pollution caused due to non-ionizing radiation. There has been a massive increase in the use of wireless technology across the globe in different sectors. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global wireless sensor device market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops as increased exponentially. Rising awareness about health risks related to exposure to such radiations has led to significant rise in adoption of products and solutions to detect and measure radiations. Thus, these factors are expected to support
  5. 5.  Increasing adoption of electronic support measures (ESM) is expected to propel the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market growth over the forecast period  In the recent past, there has been a significant increase in non-lethal attacks in warfare with the help of non-ionizing as well as ionizing solutions, in order to disrupt the electromagnetic transmissions of the nation’s military. Such attacks can pose severe threats to a nation in terms of security and costs. Moreover, cyber- attacks can compromise data critical to nation’s security. Electronic support measures (ESM) enables nations to focus on equipping their armed forces with equipment and systems for threat recognition and detection by intruding systems. Therefore, rising adoption of EMS is expected to propel the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and
  6. 6. North America region dominated the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market in 2019, accounting for 44.3% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, respectively.
  7. 7. Market Dynamics- Restraints  Challenges associated with technology are expected to hamper the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market growth during the forecast period  Strict regulatory policies by the government regarding exposure to radiofrequency and other non-ionizing radiations make it crucial to manufacturing products with adequate sensitivity and accuracy standards. Manufacturers in the market need to develop products, in order to cater to new technology and fulfill varying end- use requirements. Thus, these factors are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.
  8. 8.  Increasing demand for highly advanced and automated technology is expected to hinder the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market growth over the forecast period  Although existing devices are adequate in detecting and measuring non-ionizing radiations, there has been a high demand for highly advanced and automated technology. Such technology requires heavy investments for research and development activities. Investing heavily in R&D activities for small and medium-sized enterprises is not possible, which in turn, is expected to hinder the global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market growth over
  9. 9. Market Opportunities  Increasing use for medical radiation detection and measure can provide major business opportunities  The healthcare sector is one of the prominent end-use industries of non- ionizing radiation/EMF detection measurement equipment. The healthcare sector has started incorporating cutting- edge technology and novel innovations that play a crucial role in introducing state-of- the-art equipment in this sector. Non- ionizing radiation is used in various medical applications including hyperthermia therapy, radiofrequency ablation (RFA), pulse oximetry, and the use of UV to treat dental alignments and jaundice.
  10. 10.  Rising demand for handheld device can offer major growth opportunities  Different types of devices are available in the market for radiation detection including area monitoring devices, handheld devices, and personal monitoring devices. In this, handheld devices have witnessed higher demand than other two types of devices, owing to ease of usage and handling. With constant advancements in these devices, the demand for handheld devices is expected to increase significantly in the near future, thereby providing a lucrative opportunity for market players.
  11. 11. Rising demand for handheld device can offer major growth opportunities
  12. 12. Market Trends  Trends by detector  Investments in the detector market have gained momentum in the military and homeland security sector due to increasing threat of electronic warfare. Manufacturers in the market are focused on producing precise and highly durable detectors that comply with industry standards. Moreover, advancements in technology in the market are expected to introduce detectors of smaller size, lighter weight, and lower costs. High growth of Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in increased connectivity of devices over the internet thereby boosting the demand for radiation detection devices.
  13. 13.  Trends by device type  The market for detectors is benefitted by the technological advances in silicon fabrication. The market focusses on using reliable material for the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detector devices such as high purity silicon.
  14. 14.  Regulations  In the military and homeland security sector safety programs to ensure that the radiation exposure is within safety limits. These safety programs have also been vital in driving investments in developing state of art devices for non-ionizing radiation measurement and detection.  In global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market, by detector type segment, high- frequency sub-segment dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 84.1% share in terms of value.
  15. 15. In global non-ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market, by detector type segment, high-frequency sub-segment dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for 84.1% share in terms of value
  16. 16. Value Chain Analysis  The prominent players in the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detector value chain include component manufacturers, OEM manufacturers, distribution channel partners, and end-users  The OEM procures various parts from component manufacturers. In most cases, an OEM manufacturer ties up with more than one component supplier.  In the backward integration scenario, an OEM may also be involved in the in-house manufacture of critical components without
  17. 17. Competitive Section  Key players operating in the global non- ionizing radiation/EMF detection, measurement, and safety market are General Tools & Instruments LLC, WAVECONTROL, LAURUS Systems, Inc., Osun Technologies LLC, Sper Scientific, Narda Safety Test Solutions, Spectris plc, Extech Instruments, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Brightsandz Pvt Ltd., TECPEL Co., Ltd., and TES Electrical Electronic Corp.
  18. 18. Key Developments  Key players in the market are focused on product launches, in order to expand product portfolio. For instance, in December 2017, Narda Safety Test Solutions introduced Standards-compliant EMF measurement solutions for electric and magnetic fields.  Major companies in the market are involved in product launches, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in September 2017, Brightsandz Pvt Ltd. introduced Armo? Laptop EMF Radiation & Heat Shield to eliminate
  19. 19. • Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst  https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ market-insight/non-ionizing-radiation- emf-detection-measurement-and-safety- market-3662
  20. 20. Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. What we provide: Customized Market Research Services Industry Analysis Services Business Consulting Services Market Intelligence Services Long term Engagement Model Country Specific Analysis About Us
  21. 21. Thank You!  Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates  Facebook  Linkedin  Twitter  https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

×