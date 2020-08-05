Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coherent market insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services
Market Overview  Cloud robotics is the seamless integration of robotics and cloud computing, internet technologies, and c...
 The Global Cloud robotics Market, By Component (Hardware (Robot, Hardware Components), Software (Infrastructure as a Ser...
Market Dynamics- Drivers  Increasing demand for automation in industries is expected to drive growth of the global cloud ...
 Technological advancements in artificial intelligence are expected to propel the global cloud robotics market growth ove...
 Therefore, it has become possible to build cost- effective, lightweight, and smarter robots with an intelligent operatin...
 North America region dominated the global Cloud Robotics market in 2019, accounting for 36.0% share in 2019 followed by ...
Market Dynamics- Restraints  Concerns regarding security and data privacy are expected to hamper the global cloud robotic...
 High capital investment and R&D expenses are expected to hinder growth of the global cloud robotics market over the fore...
Market Opportunities  Advent of 5G technology can provide major growth opportunities over the forecast period  Deploymen...
 Technological advancements in robotic applications are expected to present lucrative business opportunities  The develo...
Market Trends  Use of infrared sensors is a major trend in the market  Cloud robotics uses the data obtained from sensor...
 Enhanced clone-based implementations  Clone-based robots are gaining traction in the market at a higher rate with incre...
 The Industrial Cloud Robotics application of Cloud Robotics Market is expected accounted for 65.4% in 2019 and is expect...
Value Chain Analysis
Competitive Section  Hardware manufacturers: Universal Robots, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, K...
Key Developments  Key players in the market are focused on collaborations and partnerships, in order to enhance the marke...
  Coherent market insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services
  2. 2. Market Overview  Cloud robotics is the seamless integration of robotics and cloud computing, internet technologies, and cloud storage. Cloud robotics are used to enhance the learning abilities of robots. It allows robots to take advantage of powerful computational, storage, and communication resources of modern data centers. Moreover, it facilitates robots to benefit from the rampant increase in data transfer rates to offload tasks without hard real-time requirements. Therefore, it is possible to build a smart robot with a ‘brain’ in the cloud. The brain refers to the knowledge base, data center, deep learning, task planners, etc. Cloud robotics is related to four basic robotic operations namely data capturing with the help of a robot (onboard/integrated sensors and nodes), processing the collected data on cloud servers, application of the processed data, and feedback sent to the
  3. 3.  The Global Cloud robotics Market, By Component (Hardware (Robot, Hardware Components), Software (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Robotics as a Service (RaaS) & Platform as a Service (PaaS), Robotics Application Software), Services (System Integration, Connectivity Service, Other Professional Services)), By Implementation Type (Peer Based, Proxy Based, Clone Based), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, 5G, RF, Infrared), By Application ( Industrial Cloud Robotics (Automotive, Defense, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Others), Professional Service Cloud Robotics (Agriculture, Health Care (Hospitals and Clinics), Aerospace (Travel and Tourism), Retail, Others), Personal Service Cloud Robotics (Entertainment, Education, Personal Healthcare, Others)) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027”, is expected to be grow at a CAGR of 14.1 % during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Market Insights.
  4. 4. Market Dynamics- Drivers  Increasing demand for automation in industries is expected to drive growth of the global cloud robotics market during the forecast period  Many industrial processes such as painting, machining, material handling, welding, and assembling are now being replaced with automated robots. These robots use electrical, mechanical, and software systems to perform the designated task with higher accuracy, speed, and precision, which exceeds human performance. Moreover, automation in industrial robots has been very successful, owing to its high precision and speed in structured factory environments. However, these robots need to be integrated with network technologies, in order to deploy them in unstructured environments. Thus, robots are now being interconnected through the cloud, enabling them to remotely access datasets to support different types of functions. Hence, automation in industries is expected to boost the global cloud robotics market growth during the forecast period.
  5. 5.  Technological advancements in artificial intelligence are expected to propel the global cloud robotics market growth over the forecast period  Constant research and development in artificial intelligence and related technologies are expected to increase the adoption of cloud robotics. According to the report ‘Preparing for the future of Artificial intelligence’ published by the National Science and Technology Council Committee on Technology in October 2016, the U.S. government invested US$ 1.1 billion in R&D in AI-related technologies in 2015. Artificial intelligence enables robot systems with powerful capabilities and also reduces operational costs.
  6. 6.  Therefore, it has become possible to build cost- effective, lightweight, and smarter robots with an intelligent operating system (OS), which consists of a data center, communication support, information processing, knowledge base, etc. Furthermore, robots need a massive amount of resources and computational power to think similarly to that of a human. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence can help robots to draw resources from multiple data centers, in effect spreading out the demand. For instance, RoboEarth is paving the way for advancement in machine behavior and cognition by allowing robotic systems to benefit from the experience of other robots. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the market growth in the near future.
  7. 7.  North America region dominated the global Cloud Robotics market in 2019, accounting for 36.0% share in 2019 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively 
  8. 8. Market Dynamics- Restraints  Concerns regarding security and data privacy are expected to hamper the global cloud robotics market growth during the forecast period  One of the major issues regarding cloud robotics is security and privacy concerns. Hosting confidential data with providers of cloud involves the transfer of an organization’s control over data security to the cloud service providers. Every cloud contains considerable information from the client, which includes their personal data. If a household robot gets hacked, users could be in danger of their personal privacy and security thereby putting the user at risk. Moreover, hacked robots can carry out illicit or dangerous activities and can cause severe accidents. Hence, such issues are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast
  9. 9.  High capital investment and R&D expenses are expected to hinder growth of the global cloud robotics market over the forecast period  Initial capital investment required for manufacturing of a cloud-integrated robot is significantly high. Moreover, for advanced technologies and customized applications, manufacturers need to invest heavily in research and development activities. As a result of this, such a robot becomes substantially expensive and unaffordable for small industries or end users. Therefore, high initial cost and R&D expenditure are expected to restrict growth of the global cloud robotics market over the forecast period.
  10. 10. Market Opportunities  Advent of 5G technology can provide major growth opportunities over the forecast period  Deployment of cloud-based robotic systems requires reliable and constant connectivity, regardless of the environment it operates within. Wireless technology offers these solutions and eliminates the need for complex wireline connections to provide communication systems. Moreover, 5G is expected to offer very low latency and is an obvious choice for applications that require high capacity. 5G supports a wider range of requirements such as sub-millisecond latency. For instance, Ericsson has partnered with biomedical companies such as EI.En and Imaginalis for robotic-assisted surgeries and remote diagnosis.
  11. 11.  Technological advancements in robotic applications are expected to present lucrative business opportunities  The development in the robotics industry has enabled new robots to perform a plethora of applications. Robots can now perceive, manipulate, place and pick a wide variety of objects in less structured environments. Cloud robotics is considered as a step-further in this, enabling major advancements in automotive and other industrial applications. For instance, Google’s driverless cars are cloud robots, these cars use cloud services to navigate using Google’s enormous database of satellite and maps. These cars combine this data with current and past traffic patterns to avoid collisions.
  12. 12.  Technological advancements in robotic applications are expected to present lucrative business opportunities
  13. 13. Market Trends  Use of infrared sensors is a major trend in the market  Cloud robotics uses the data obtained from sensor networks and robots, which in conjunction form an ecosystem to store the information and reuse the data when required. There is a number of nodes in a robotic operating system. Infrared sensors’ driver can act as a node that publishes sensor data in a stream of messages. These messages are used by several other nodes in the network. For instance, Aldebaran Nao is a humanoid robot that contains several touch sensors on robot’s head, multiple infrared sensors, and many more features. Numerous sensors in his hands, feet, and head enable him to perceive the environment.
  14. 14.  Enhanced clone-based implementations  Clone-based robots are gaining traction in the market at a higher rate with increasing adoption of cloud robotics. In clone-based robots, the applications or tasks can be divided between the robots or its clone in the cloud. Robotic clones can form an enhanced network with strong connectivity for improved data transfer and connectivity. For instance, CA Technologies has developed cloning systems for various robotic applications. This cloning platform avoids robot device ID duplication for
  15. 15.  The Industrial Cloud Robotics application of Cloud Robotics Market is expected accounted for 65.4% in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
  16. 16. Value Chain Analysis
  17. 17. Competitive Section  Hardware manufacturers: Universal Robots, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, and ABB Group.  Software providers: Calvary Robotics, Tend.ai, Hot Black Robotics Srl, and Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.  Service Providers: Automation IG, Motion Controls Robotics, Matrix Industrial Automation, Wolf Robotics LLC, and Tech- Con Automation Inc.
  18. 18. Key Developments  Key players in the market are focused on collaborations and partnerships, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in April 2017, Kuka AG collaborated with SAP SE to work together around Industrial 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to endorse the automation and flexibility of production processes.  Key companies in the market are involved in capacity expansion, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2018, ABB Group invested US$ 150 million in its new advanced robotics factory situated in Shanghai, China.
  19. 19. • Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst  https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ market-insight/cloud-robotics-market- 3587
  20. 20. About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. What we provide: Customized Market Research Services Industry Analysis Services Business Consulting Services Market Intelligence Services Long term Engagement Model Country Specific Analysis
  Face book  LinkedIn  Twitter

