Priyankabba

MANAGEMENT EDUCATION AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE NAME:- PRIYANKA SACHDEVA COURSE:- B.B.A 4TH SEMESTER ROLL NO:- 02715101718
CAPITAL BUDGETING • Capital budgeting is the process a business undertakes to evaluate potential major projects or investm...
CONVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES OF CAPITAL BUDGETING There are different methods adopted for calculation of capital budgeting whic...
TRADITIONAL METHODS/ NON DISCOUNT METHOD • Payback Period • As the name suggests, this method refers to the period in whic...
EXAMPLE Suppose there are two projects A and B PROJECT A PROJECT B COST 1,00,000 1,00,000 EXPECTED FUTURE CASH FLOW YEAR1 ...
ACCOUNTING RATE OF RETURN METHOD • Accounting rate of return, also known as the Average rate of return, or ARR is a financ...
EXAMPLE XYZ Company is looking to invest in some new machinery to replace its current malfunctioning one. The new machine,...
NET PRESENT VALUE • An organization has to take many decisions regarding the expansion of business and investment. In such...
RULES OF NPV IF NPV IS POSITIVE PROJECT ACCEPTED IF NPV IS NEGATIVE PROJECT REJECTED. IF NPV IS EQUAL TO ZERO THEN POINT O...
PROFITABILITY INDEX METHOD Profitability Index is a capital budgeting tool used to rank projects based on their profitabil...
EXAMPLE • Your company has 100 million available for investment in the following potential investment opportunities: Proje...
SOLUTION • Let’s first find profitability indices of each project: • Project Profitability Index • A 1 + 5/15 = 1.33 • B 1...
INTERNAL RATE OF RETURN METHOD The internal rate of return (IRR) is a metric used in capital budgeting to estimate the pro...
FORMULA OF IRR: 0 = NPV = Ct/( 1+ IRR)t(times) – C0 • Where Ct​=Net cash inflow during the period tC0​=Total initial inves...
Year Cash flows Discounted cash flows 0 -500000 (500000) (5,00,000 * 1) 1 200000 176991 (2,00,000 * [1/1.13]) 2 200000 156...
The total of the column Discounted Cash Flows approximately sums up to zero making the NPV equal to Zero. Hence, this disc...
THANK YOU
Priyankabba

  1. 1. MANAGEMENT EDUCATION AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE NAME:- PRIYANKA SACHDEVA COURSE:- B.B.A 4TH SEMESTER ROLL NO:- 02715101718 SUBMITTED TO SUBMITTED BY DR. KOMPAL GUJRAL PRIYANKA SACHDEVA
  2. 2. CAPITAL BUDGETING • Capital budgeting is the process a business undertakes to evaluate potential major projects or investments. Construction of a new plant or a big investment in an outside venture are examples of projects that would require capital budgeting before they are approved or rejected. • As part of capital budgeting, a company might assess a prospective project's lifetime cash inflows and outflows to determine whether the potential returns that would be generated meet a sufficient target benchmark. The process is also known as investment appraisal.
  3. 3. CONVENTIONAL TECHNIQUES OF CAPITAL BUDGETING There are different methods adopted for calculation of capital budgeting which are:- 1:-Traditional Methods or Non Discount Methods a) Payback period b) Accounting rate of return method 2:- The Discounted Cash Flow Method a) NPV Method b) Profitability Index Method c) IRR Method
  4. 4. TRADITIONAL METHODS/ NON DISCOUNT METHOD • Payback Period • As the name suggests, this method refers to the period in which the proposal will generate cash to recover the initial investment made. It purely emphasizes on the cash inflows, economic life of the project and the investment made in the project, with no consideration to time value of money. Through this method selection of a proposal is based on the earning capacity of the project. With simple calculations, selection or rejection of the project can be done, with results that will help gauge the risks involved. However, as the method is based on thumb rule, it does not consider the importance of time value of money and so the relevant dimensions of profitability. • Payback period = Cash outlay (investment) / Annual cash inflow
  5. 5. EXAMPLE Suppose there are two projects A and B PROJECT A PROJECT B COST 1,00,000 1,00,000 EXPECTED FUTURE CASH FLOW YEAR1 50,000 1,00,000 YEAR 2 50,000 5000 YEAR 3 1,10,000 5000 YEAR 4 NONE NONE TOTAL 2,10,000 1,10,000 Payback period 2 YEARS 1 YEAR Payback period of project B is shorter than A, but project A provides higher returns. Hence, project A is superior to project B.
  6. 6. ACCOUNTING RATE OF RETURN METHOD • Accounting rate of return, also known as the Average rate of return, or ARR is a financial ratio used in capital budgeting.[1] The ratio does not take into account the concept of time value of money. ARR calculates the return, generated from net income of the proposed capital investment. The ARR is a percentage return. Say, if ARR = 7%, then it means that the project is expected to earn seven cents out of each dollar invested (yearly). If the ARR is equal to or greater than the required rate of return, the project is acceptable. If it is less than the desired rate, it should be rejected. When comparing investments, the higher the ARR, the more attractive the investment. More than half of large firms calculate ARR when appraising projects. • BASIC FORMULA ARR = Average Accounting Profit / Average Investment Where, Average investment = value of project in beginning+ value of project in the end 2 And, Average Accounting Profit is the Arithmetic Mean of accounting income expected to be earned during each year of project’s life time
  7. 7. EXAMPLE XYZ Company is looking to invest in some new machinery to replace its current malfunctioning one. The new machine, which costs 420,000, would increase annual revenue by 200,000 and annual expenses by 50,000. The machine is estimated to have a useful life of 12 years and zero salvage value. Sol: average annual profit = Inflows are (200000*12)= 2,400,000 (-) annual expenses(50,000*12)= 6,00,000 (-) depreciation =4,20,000 Total profit = 1,380,000 Average annual profit is (1,380,000/2) = 1,15,000 Average investment=4,20,000/2= 2,10,000 ARR = 1,15,000/2,10,000 = 54.76%
  8. 8. NET PRESENT VALUE • An organization has to take many decisions regarding the expansion of business and investment. In such cases, the organization will take the help of NPV method and base its decision on the same. • Net present value is used in Capital budgeting to analyze the profitability of a project or investment. It is calculated by taking the difference between the present value of cash inflows and present value of cash outflows over a period of time. • As the name suggests, net present value is nothing but net off of the present value of cash inflows and outflows by discounting the flows at a specified rate. BASIC FORMULA = CASH FLOWS – INITIAL INVESTMENT (1+i)*t(times)
  9. 9. RULES OF NPV IF NPV IS POSITIVE PROJECT ACCEPTED IF NPV IS NEGATIVE PROJECT REJECTED. IF NPV IS EQUAL TO ZERO THEN POINT OF INDIFFRENCE.
  10. 10. PROFITABILITY INDEX METHOD Profitability Index is a capital budgeting tool used to rank projects based on their profitability. It is calculated by dividing present value of all cash inflows by the initial investment. Projects with higher profitability index are better. While the NET PRESENT VALUE gives us the absolute value that a project adds, it is wrong to compare the net present values of different investments directly. Profitability index can be computed using the following formula: Profitability Index = Present value of cash inflows initial investment Since NPV equals the present value of cash flows minus initial investment, we can write the present value of future value as the sum of net present value and initial investment. Profitability Index = Initial Investment + Net Present Value initial investment This gives us another formula for profitability index: Profitability Index = 1 + Net Present Value Initial Investment
  11. 11. EXAMPLE • Your company has 100 million available for investment in the following potential investment opportunities: Project NPV Initial Investment • A 5 million 15 million • B 15 million 50 million • C 10 million 10 million • D 20 million 60 million • E 12 million 35 million • Rank the projects based on profitability and identify the projects that should be accepted keeping in view the company’s capital budget constraints.
  12. 12. SOLUTION • Let’s first find profitability indices of each project: • Project Profitability Index • A 1 + 5/15 = 1.33 • B 1 + 15/50 = 1.30 • C 1 + 10/10 = 2.00 • D 1 + 20/60 = 1.33 • E 1 + 12/35 = 1.34 • The ranking based on profitability index is: Project C, Project E, Project A and D and Project B.
  13. 13. INTERNAL RATE OF RETURN METHOD The internal rate of return (IRR) is a metric used in capital budgeting to estimate the profitability of potential investments. The internal rate of return is a discount rate that makes the net present value (NPV) of all cash flows from a particular project equal to zero. Rules are If IRR is positive the project should be adopted If IRR is negative project should rejected, I IRR is equals to zero then it is a point of indifference,
  14. 14. FORMULA OF IRR: 0 = NPV = Ct/( 1+ IRR)t(times) – C0 • Where Ct​=Net cash inflow during the period tC0​=Total initial investment costs IRR=The internal rate of return t=The number of time periods​ Let us say a company has an option to replace its machinery. The cost and return are as follows: • Initial investment = Rs.5,00,000 Incremental increase per year = Rs.2,00,000 Replacement value = Rs.45,270 Life of asset = 3 years • If we assume IRR to be 13%, the computation will b
  15. 15. Year Cash flows Discounted cash flows 0 -500000 (500000) (5,00,000 * 1) 1 200000 176991 (2,00,000 * [1/1.13]) 2 200000 156229 (2,00,000 * [1/1.13]2 3 200000 138610 (2,00,000 * [1/1.13]3 4 45270 27765(45,270 * [1/1.13]4
  16. 16. The total of the column Discounted Cash Flows approximately sums up to zero making the NPV equal to Zero. Hence, this discounted rate is the best rate. As can be seen from the above, using the rate of 13%, the cash flows, both positive and negative become minimum. Hence, it is the best rate of return on investment. The cost of capital of the company is 10%. Since the IRR is higher than the cost of capital, the project can be selected. If the company has another opportunity to invest the money in a project that gives a 12% return, the company will still go in for the machinery replac
  17. 17. THANK YOU

