MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY – II [BHM(N) – 203] BHM – 2ND SEM By------ Mr. Suvayan Biswas Assist: Professor. Dept of Hospital Management
Peptic / Stomach Ulcer Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine.
Symptoms • Burning stomach pain • Feeling of fullness, bloating or belching • Fatty food intolerance • Heartburn • Nausea
Causes Peptic ulcers occur when acid in the digestive tract eats away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine.
Complications Left untreated, peptic ulcers can result in: • Internal bleeding.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus).
Symptoms Common signs and symptoms of GERD include: • A burning sensation in your chest (heartburn), usually after eating
Causes GERD is caused by frequent acid reflux.
Complications Over time, chronic inflammation in your esophagus can cause: • Narrowing of the esophagus (esophageal stricture).
Disease of digestive system_KSMS_BHM_2nd Sem_Suvayan Biswas_20th March 2020
Disease of digestive system_KSMS_BHM_2nd Sem_Suvayan Biswas_20th March 2020

This PPT is based on "Disease of Digestive System" which is a part of syllabus of Medical Terminology II for BHM 2nd Semester

Disease of digestive system_KSMS_BHM_2nd Sem_Suvayan Biswas_20th March 2020

  1. 1. MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY – II [BHM(N) – 203] BHM – 2ND SEM By------ Mr. Suvayan Biswas Assist: Professor. Dept of Hospital Management, KSMS
  2. 2. Peptic / Stomach Ulcer Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain. Peptic ulcers include: • Gastric ulcers that occur on the inside of the stomach • Duodenal ulcers that occur on the inside of the upper portion of your small intestine (duodenum) The most common causes of peptic ulcers are infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of aspirin and nonsteroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) (Advil, Aleve, others). Stress and spicy foods do not cause peptic ulcers. However, they can make your symptoms worse.
  3. 3. Symptoms • Burning stomach pain • Feeling of fullness, bloating or belching • Fatty food intolerance • Heartburn • Nausea The most common peptic ulcer symptom is burning stomach pain. Stomach acid makes the pain worse, as does having an empty stomach. The pain can often be relieved by eating certain foods that buffer stomach acid or by taking an acid-reducing medication, but then it may come back. The pain may be worse between meals and at night.
  4. 4. Causes Peptic ulcers occur when acid in the digestive tract eats away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine. The acid can create a painful open sore that may bleed. • A bacterium. Helicobacter pylori bacteria commonly live in the mucous layer that covers and protects tissues that line the stomach and small intestine. Often, the H. pylori bacterium causes no problems, but it can cause inflammation of the stomach's inner layer, producing an ulcer. • Regular use of certain pain relievers. Taking aspirin, as well as certain over-the-counter and prescription pain medications called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can irritate or inflame the lining of your stomach and small intestine. These medications include ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others), naproxen sodium (Aleve, Anaprox, others), ketoprofen and others. They do not include acetaminophen (Tylenol). • Other medications. Taking certain other medications along with NSAIDs, such as steroids, anticoagulants, low-dose aspirin, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), alendronate (Fosamax) and risedronate (Actonel), can greatly increase the chance of developing ulcers.
  5. 5. Complications Left untreated, peptic ulcers can result in: • Internal bleeding. Bleeding can occur as slow blood loss that leads to anemia or as severe blood loss that may require hospitalization or a blood transfusion. Severe blood loss may cause black or bloody vomit or black or bloody stools. • Infection. Peptic ulcers can eat a hole through (perforate) the wall of your stomach or small intestine, putting you at risk of serious infection of your abdominal cavity (peritonitis). • Obstruction. Peptic ulcers can block passage of food through the digestive tract, causing you to become full easily, to vomit and to lose weight through either swelling from inflammation or scarring.
  6. 6. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when stomach acid frequently flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach (esophagus). This backwash (acid reflux) can irritate the lining of your esophagus. • Many people experience acid reflux from time to time. GERD is mild acid reflux that occurs at least twice a week, or moderate to severe acid reflux that occurs at least once a week. • Most people can manage the discomfort of GERD with lifestyle changes and over-the-counter medications. But some people with GERD may need stronger medications or surgery to ease symptoms.
  7. 7. Symptoms Common signs and symptoms of GERD include: • A burning sensation in your chest (heartburn), usually after eating, which might be worse at night • Chest pain • Difficulty swallowing • Regurgitation of food or sour liquid • Sensation of a lump in your throat If you have night time acid reflux, you might also experience: • Chronic cough • Laryngitis • New or worsening asthma • Disrupted sleep
  8. 8. Causes GERD is caused by frequent acid reflux. When you swallow, a circular band of muscle around the bottom of your esophagus (lower esophageal sphincter) relaxes to allow food and liquid to flow into your stomach. Then the sphincter closes again. If the sphincter relaxes abnormally or weakens, stomach acid can flow back up into your esophagus. This constant backwash of acid irritates the lining of your esophagus, often causing it to become inflamed. Risk factors • Conditions that can increase your risk of GERD include: • Obesity • Bulging of the top of the stomach up into the diaphragm (hiatal hernia) • Pregnancy • Connective tissue disorders, such as scleroderma • Delayed stomach emptying
  9. 9. Complications Over time, chronic inflammation in your esophagus can cause: • Narrowing of the esophagus (esophageal stricture). Damage to the lower esophagus from stomach acid causes scar tissue to form. The scar tissue narrows the food pathway, leading to problems with swallowing. • An open sore in the esophagus (esophageal ulcer). Stomach acid can wear away tissue in the esophagus, causing an open sore to form. An esophageal ulcer can bleed, cause pain and make swallowing difficult. • Precancerous changes to the esophagus (Barrett's esophagus). Damage from acid can cause changes in the tissue lining the lower esophagus. These changes are associated with an increased risk of esophageal cancer.

