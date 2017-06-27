DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.(Homl. Re9.No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE 208 to 2...
Testimonial for Adenoids Treatment

  DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.(Homl. Re9.No.G-992

'-lo, Dvn lYaj"a"vrec,.lP- P ".lU Su"t r 8.q-JA a a),- ah ou-f- l^eal,o eat- iv-, /e- lr*r- inlfi*kJ haej* J*jhF€'r,^(l ltT P.rowq **f I .--v{ ryv q Je'rto i& ' Je_ ta A b .q-rr C-o r,tl c,0 H d, c,fo*r b"*o-.- ft"i* *owo-& h run'ri^;1 l^-o-s<., h.pqr"i^1- i'ssueJ , *h,lroaF @nXuh'oa uA --o.,g,soo'L+eJ Atl cprn e lorn {-t . t v +" l-+ tr'o .-r k-'D cuA cu} 'tf"e- i s e-e" irt htn-- 3i n c-e- c-om m e-hLe-' ,"n en F €f Xo rr=-- ,{-et }^ e-11l- Th q-r/-q--rs a n o l--a6 te--' in 3 ro u ErDa;F fu'z--l"re,r.-- rlv'e.- wis.1 +" o c-fcr'ro "i le{€- tuuo- e.y<-?4'sq- @,r A e*Fec*i'u erraa in h-ear?"t, i and lo o k- .,h,'- ^ -J J- 8 ee- ?oo,wq Lo n?le+d1- o€C! ,r*d, Un dx'r- ,houn- ?,"rdq.nce- ' ( 0 il lftUht- )for{, (-u
  2. 2. DR. Consul'tant HomeoPath D.H.il:i.;Br't.M.s.,M.D.IHoml' Reg.No'G-992 info@homeopathyheating'net I www' ^.crLgr P'*lt'l w MAHAVRAT S' PATEL
  -H-d , L c)rT) Rotorl Po.Jj" ho+r*t,Qg-l o[.rJ bf T c;)e{ t hoi.' cL^ e, os< ftt 3 Feon +<-r-l ,, i t, e-r'r lt-'f S 4-<m {-€ J -t n e cl-t- rn q n 't- haltZ Re - C,r;-,ocu't-{oe c,l , 7 C o nS ut4 eJ 'Yn c.nJ al o ct<-lrtS VAilo dd-n aL b ur* tfi e- 9-' e-s4-{rjs cp e)L e -f-unS+n ccJ-ing ' a+ a,lc.Y b 1 -t*{' I t:a t'l* Ir., 6tq'nls'F€,',c>'f *he J_3r.nrVe,.YLJ3on,ni<cllthc^}.ti.ne...,.n1Sig+e'L ).ecor,^rne',.)c,.t-itn rc con-gu#-eJ DR rld't"qVrr-c* P"^leL' Cco-sr.,ic, -{syn€ro V{ ea.t-h centrn ) or,cl i S'tcrr tedJ h otr-' e o fcr'lrh1 tL-ecr,f r-'ern+. In 3d-arz.Fe-c4l gX Florrt-t-< i +{"h,rl^3^ t S cLxL a'^e' ern O r,'e Y e,I.-* ,-rn1 ynot-ha,.r- {-olJ I I Pcr +i eir, Le , . o - * P*St -tAeor-l- rn €n I -ln ec-r,t-Qrn(nr k o.-'4 crna .rnJ h".rns C<e- -$noc.:+h<d -BB stoc,: l1 . ry Co rr {1cert c-a- I e.re-[- 9rt Gt<e hop e 4t^cr* 4i.r-."r.1 D ctFe'-- e r: De-d , e-o l€ cc h err., ol.t1 r n be-cona-S CtJC?-z-J* cxn<:) -v'"c+lc eol [' €^q C,rro3.re a€ +rfrl e- ay-l fi-^(- P leot e 'Yr &1,<4- f-'q-in o-sr i n3'r'r-t o aQ- R.eos o rz . anol b1 +-tu<e tl..'e-. q+- Lpas LJcrj T^1 lken c[+<n Co fl trnde +tris l-l on Hn-! 5 cru: 9.e-s.t[- 'in cs-e..a."_f h "^ut c-^/ e'' e i r, ecr-Lr'..J -H^ e"* rn J ff cv..- eo (L-t' -fun- in t^ a..+.rne{th 2e- C'tn ocol-he c,l *his
  'T c..ril LZ c;.}c"ra.1< Gr.eco-l- .f,.t 46 Dh,HcGqV/=cLk pu-er- o-,.-d l-,''s -l-eo.rn- {l , PE- G noco Fh, _.,_. y f'.r-i.n-. *T_ho^ Bono.1
  5. 5. DR. MAHAVRAT 5. PATEL Consuttant HomeoPath * D.H.M.S.,B.H.M.S.,M.D.IHoml. Reo No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE 208 Io 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayti Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph., 0265 2250212,6560212 | M; 972366921O' Homeopathic Consuttation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to I pm I Tues,.Thu & 5at Att other Therapies 0pen 0n Att Days 1 0 am to 7 pm By Appointment lMonday ctosedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 21 7, Paradise Comptex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.:0265 236132t,,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. ByAppointment. info@homeopathyheating net I www homeopathyheating.net riii: Y^i'1i,Yi,r::' urzl 6uz eo qdoll 9rJ curzell ud oii u'rui alzer€Jl ofle)"rr C,1lJlill fQta'ltqtui rLc ddl O)?.t cetD de.tl?l-lallsl qula %?lD qldlq?elali c'115 arlzcl) O)q cqD uLCdY r'iqrqtq ulqqt"{l qt3 el)ct ud rricrqtcRtl c,llt c?'li cl)dl "flsct{l d{ us va{l xqi ud ilorv olloll-olloll u)za gssrrl)ari dl:rtd"t vdl zcfl z.ld cUt?ua'l d c,tttt+ti rrlc'l c'lcnd?r ercfl Ocfl. ?ollol Szdl qrli )"rt 6uzcl?al vlefl)sqrui urd cr) l{c,t% +il3 Gteld og. il alcl)!eft eql c{l€Jl, illGql uel sil clgl cul? c'lle o[l'r uet tr?ele]g *qr uerr 6uztzclJlelf,l uiu qdqe/] suluel 5itJlzus?'l) ordl" ur c) eflz"r qrda ul ?)cl e]all s?ct) Ocl). BqZ sarcrfli ari o)Gq)leJls"fl eql s?qlofl ?rcrlo a1l?l ?ictJlz] urr{l' iu'=la} ar} sT.ilotqd u2cl B *a'r) olG?r)De{l'lr Goettct r,ld ugc'rc{l slsaz odl aala alctlqlofl acrlo ul{l' il iul ucrfl sucrfr o4scr %eilc{l. du)a} ailil rd?zl crdur z)cr ar)ssaue) udl yc) agursqr?1ol utul rqtst?5?tc{1. iu)r} r/lzqreJl eql zlgzluqr{zerrc{u} u} }ui er)dl ?lod ercrldi il eqt Gqa{lcr c{lr/l cr-l (tctGtrl uiz qforr a'ii ui ul ?)rl +igefue) udl rlal) ua ul* drzl 6rrz s-u. qd r) uer s)duer rdofl dsc{lt ?,11 c,ia +flxolari vscfl orell' ubcri $ uctali Ul5 uel ubzl qrscr) ol ocl)' d ub! cr) i eletaii uiYq,qol) e)oc)u €rcl) ocl). ul* $ orDall?l Ur5 uBzl tt$ ts'' sf, u€'cr lacl rls ?,1{ec{l ud Gsettct slsaz B. du) e'dTolr z)ctott claell "rrefl d gzq azlozs) B ud %3?ejl Srqe) e.ru B. g ilr?r cril?a crsrdl s)dver crsc]l€ a'i'r drr"fl +rcro ua(q eqrcr6 €.id ard vQzel] Sruef €rar B r,ri alcr)!eflof.l ursuazeJ] qrJr "16 g..'r eqr"{l urer?'rcl teli"{lslrj?,ils}tazelc(l"lell.isldduels)iJ'icflzc'flrrrzlo)?ru]uellsalalelqlscli uer aracg or €)q crr zlsqrz darof.l ucrqq ucrsr. crd r3ze{l ar?qr? s?rqc{l "idil.l'-i) iltzl uldrur?.t B. cil..1s /06l ?oi'o /i -1'V' h r'-Aj'r-'- zilqr r).qtto (otaU4.fl..) .g zt,dorz s)J) s or/i, clefu lol 5da,Uo1 lolY?l' qs)e?l- 3co o Q.3 (,t).) el eze.oczouc
  c " rvl C;e.l.S't c-{ral &-ltcr) fUn) j cl"Fqlli cfier c-i D+<'" 2l r lzotl (- " U )29 i c|re{ er 13 crurS 6u'trr ) c,?l e ci' Or+( tr? Qaoa.i, ?;'" Eta*1, -.,f .oq;i)5' ;t- !0) arJzu qil []gur ?n ell G c I ) c - S]t"? , c) c5. -l *.1 4Z-lc-tt ;;h. G-trt-f ueel *i A'r- *R" 6zr! ? -n blscln ^" f cr< ;61 ,if,T,ailu?rrQ-lg ecirryii 51r;r *rb1q,t el toc '/' *9 6-'3c"[l aqic -'. *r-S sq 3 ar 0o- ar qcl) - €rlr'fl.'S;' 7{X ?t'- ?-'r rt A >lr {-c)t & Er^ti c-H cTB ?r - ,T' *;ft:cQit-u z- i,e
  nxr J lrauu lrryn f"fu^ D'u ril.yuuut f-r' 'j {n,^l-J Ktr- W"j- xnJ^l.|. t ^I(J or *r.pb 4 u,11.'.'"y ^/, "1 1-. n-nt P^ ulJ,,,'11 1Q p'-r ^^ trAt vafu,tuA l'1 o-t^t^s t ?o UpLs(.,LA I fJidr*
  t+' M,g"ofr,rni.t Grqvb ctrrorr?,U LtrL{gl crAn L{_s<1 , 6j. i}r*Jplerttp Sislrnon - 6C,ur' &"ia p ir'rne DreJ , sa Rc r6-d di. ' Io, 6n,,{) sj8i Lta- c,slcf I ,) r.{t- dlq rc0" aruH q€r) %&fgl I €,p_t r_lq-'ryl oe,,.r , g.rq Ll{ #"ru,"nu 6-'--"l",flo-o1, T T,i,,, ?Tg,']lj);?i'xlol'l>lr ce,ajlcO ' '-'r) vqF<t (n Op6^1 noco/Lffl-aory _> .r-eei18 qgn I Ci" i3 r$e r iqr& ^Ac.fil< choliw- tecepro.r.qn)-l bci<s &a .G? rerol I qer rc 6 fttu ,# can r rT>rgi ernnc ! @.C'a"<' 6c rr9 labtef iiet %O/ce*. inu , 6T,rit$,:4,.iiiIJ ffin*r b,J9_r; c$+.flaoj .rti € I rsl el ,?.., a. _ . e!ru6-r,r, '&"W>ll or-llct-ll, "eli uelrr t l-elrdl+ti clqdi €"tl*!r*,'€q 'G ..aJt er% Ltet urto, €o d(4{ cd qlal VS.('r C,- ,e.l €,|i -|hU rn u-s tn d-n$ cr4c"fl o|>rcolt n r-rri r r cq r Ac ^3"f 2U % oO qa) rr eS s,re Lreol +e-rnrlri %€rll qsT. flrJ*o''":?? flrnTl,i'{t3ts1 g *Ggert du{r€.rri c't)ecrx.nl 96, -*'"'$;;ff jut* o-r r er,,rrkrol 5rn-{-or r L4"rd-rJnr csL'rlfl ffi* lglT ff{ #q':: tr ;1 " ";e,.,1' "e"a"* r &lrfi olrael D1'"rd1 ;T'*u5;" :$, ;:flrr#r;*;^('sA il4g -bl8. reecorrnn gp)
  '24 6t e1t tl qC fq g al2qt a, elt 21 L ,t I qA ,"is ,td+1 6>t+>+) gL4 t q; z( d i firsl 212t4 qq(^ 211.8 gf b oT-L tu-(t e4,z.r; GUtt;l e.JCrt6T ctF4 "t;t 2ttatp4 "-446> elJiE t e4td€ (a-rtzI"?*t Dz-z+1zetn+i el4tctLt e4''t fit'.") .^.'-A hluz,tt lt - Hof SeLq H6tatit U)etqa b.24.t ettE-,'l; -14 tottAl n o .. cd c-! t; i "-r'"r Gqpt -4 €.rrit t--ttkt - &n't Jal 4a s { Ltsut ' Htpt ztouAi c-t)ett s. >t@t4qt z.tVca f,t"ttiritla &z-t4z44r Ac<J PIL tD-tu2 t^afn g' pt]rotr-trti Rgtz't #.tt 2l.rt ,1[1uniy ,-,ta Oirula- e4Eli esrfGtu I qtG;t o; " {, qatZ4? Eni,r;ql *ct r4 )t t(4 Af, .'- "-a ;)^t ['tz+f>t n n ?4 G"tfi c4,ta-ar oz-6t d--i ,n] 2r; 4, 4 ectt &1 9.r; "itt f/ "t z1o-t t Cz''ot zitcg4; . fiEr q,4 6,) + *tg dn et efl tf2 €l ; si fra t1-4p1 6n; / a eln . .4,b:;b,uo v-as$rtott- 7 qrat't ( I l t
  Ir.Dos sr$R.^,l Q^ol* tirorrs " l.*^e- !cr.te s.in,ra-crt-6. cur,.tr t*e:L lot Ut"*U$ e,rmnc r.*,*w ql^ -r,,0-,r0.r,..,s tscurcs rn b* g*.hf go^ t ltJ&.. urae no$ sucte:r${. .a_ na$orL oc' oc$o,r .o i^qr.oun ho 8,^**ryv_ bn cqsa M e.So,.r*q N'"1 i^ (, bsNo js or?o-ni.nrq} 6^ qtndhq Aochv- ." ^.ro_ !.ru,,l* he S"" "*g RN S" roooq bsit^ ho lovn- b^ 'b ir.r*nune_ B,1sNw. {" po $"L "rnn**.q,'r .o&n .:"* **. o.^ n*q_ }-$ tr..q orqru.r.ro o"i ",.oU Na- $^" $"r^ S,..,_ ir"qa. _!)^ qh lrrrnourrrq T N* =n- ::T" €!'rn sN 'ln^ *t k'qo h T eqgx-l-4,e- ou_lu ton.s,.vcr,er,t$ o^; "0N5. $o ou .S, tD.k*t"o- c"**o.[oA * ese ** uoa. ee* un *rt t
  12. 12. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.lHoml. Reg.No.G-992 'D I qcle- COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE v 208to 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayti Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph.: 0265 2250212,6560212 | |4.: 9723669210, Homeopathic Consultation. Time; 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. Att OtherTherapies Open 0n Att Days 10 am to 7 pm ByAppointment (Monday Closed) SHRIJI CLINIC 217,Paradise Comptex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.: 0265 236132t+,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. By Appointment. info@homeopathyheating.net I wwwhomeopathyheating.net -?,1 [';lrq f qrf,q 6 4z G>rt q.i" uQtr r ch st{ }t*--a- ufi"fi d r$ il.,j] t q I L ),{ rq"1-} e "1 ' itl.. t'n- arLE ,i' .,1 E"t'.fl trtvl iru.,- 'zrfa-r1 {d 1 trcr u?q$ G-tr1qd {zyr3rr-s } &€{eil{L 'tt- yail S" ilzil tlc.trv "fl.*t't d} "z[ . -]-(- 'stl S vt'r '-tr {,{iurf .?acj-{l *.Q t-t{'rfl. ^2-1 S jf )tvlt ri *x r zJ . [?-r,ar.-{ r t- ei + Cf t s.1 I fq"fl.-lu tr+z- L,Nrs. gc,tlil,t G-tqislarl G{ rl t-,r! L"t'i1"12fl tinl l+1 $ C 4,rr,-f-[ f*l Lq 1 4'J]. uq "afiU>.S +req n EvS ".11i t{q al?-i 4]'nafE-{ e. ;il 'ai;l'q b't -' v-qra n1- 'X13t t ctt tu t{ull L x1 "r-r )< 5't i %''zr( pr L,r' g,r.n- + hgtg ( qat qi-1. q fl lqq 1 :tz-L I horl +b ['rh {r'-rt €lr1 ,.ttrtr <atrl al-ca >-[E'1 razqi { a s rt a{a *f,ta -!ert
  13. 13. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consultant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.Ii.IHoml. Reg.No.G-992 )1u ,r I,-l l[: ?oge- L,<) na Road, 12 cBzro, il I Tues, rhu & Sat. tment IMonday Closedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 217,Paradise Comptex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara _ 390 005. Lh., 0?95 2361324, 23613gb j iini;, i o "; ; rl,i,'ii, to a p.Mon, Wed & Fri. ByAppointment. info@homeopathyheating.net I wwwhomeopathyheating.net {z rl t_ t-r-t [-iq*l t, .,5- t4ctrl- qtr?' qlftez |+rclla r"l+l irlt' r_ :"rt -4<r< sc-r.")r 4<tJ "l[ G1txt4 q:H1Q-VflS1-,1_tLl , --- n' r ^53 r slF:9ry, <riltx),{ <-1ini cirl }{ flr c}ieai.r' -/1 C.-c-!) {au" l-f, Ent seutft <get $zrli>C,r.r} . r-7tt)^,.- f- Cl: - a-,t ' Lc-'rl(c'l L ui{rtqL Sc)ldf Otausl2-tiv' c-t'r-, lclcl 1 V+l t ni R4-r +$).,ii Rif_ +]raaH ..N- ;,1 sarll 4.1.1 tNT sr{-l-r v{lu} Glatqcr st +1 ilr.f 'H*h <t&'r €l(:tt *zcr-i At') ? qBH u,tir rler 1 tzai sBn r €n $urutil aq allrg {r-til <,rc- # uu] o{n | )1 1 <fl& )xt1a ,. &4r11.{J Gi nr.r.rr ! XEsol t "?,Hl sf tY { a{n st_na ufri" ;- €i ='n / vq sr t=NT -*-zl qq Gdrr c25 . {?t) ** du.cer srzz5, d; + "q{rt {1 rr $zu rqs. +lr&T 'Kc't -?t tette-- cz{lrfl &-{l$
  14. 14. T- DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.5., B.H.M.S.,M.D.lHoml. Reg.No.G-992 Pqt"- cosMrc HoMEo HEALTNG cENTRE v 2081o 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayli Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph.: 0265 2250212,6560212 | M: 9723669210, Homeopathic Consultation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. Al[ Other Therapies Open 0n Att Days 10 am to 7 pm By Appointment [Monday C]osedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 217,Paradise Comptex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.: 0265 2361324,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. By Appointment. info@homeopathyheating.net I wwwhomeopathyheating.net .'?rl ['lrol f qrflq E, 4z <)st"t Ad1 Etlel} q"i tl ,n1 il'il Lq I L )r K.-i 5 "1 ljif E'.- 'r-t€r i,ir' .'1 8..r..f.l Fut ir,..-;zr[a1 +r1 trcl.uil. ctr1c{d ry3ir.-b b &riaq)L '.1a. i1+l N" it.il t{c{r't Jil.rtr.l} "z.f . -)-f- .!tl IS rtr -- A,",-ri'qrf .3.icj-{l +Uf t--ttr.il. + ft jt )ttttf =x rz-r,, (-z-itr-ft(- 4i+ (i.s.1 i i+r"fl.-lu vr+z- Elr*-n[s"l .-g.eiil,f G-tqiiial] ea1cz! Ltrfl.lzft rirrl 4.-i $ r ,-n 4rt--i -itj' Lct q"fl. uq .{.ilUi}',S .+1(1e- n EvQ .11i <{q e{rLil. slrn-al-{ E ;il -{t<:}. Ei'* -1' v>qrzr n>--)J 'XL31. l. c{- rut{c1,i L xt "r-, { 51tt il erzr( w Ll s-rl{- 'A hgts ( qet +ria c{ fl ld q q :tzL hnrt -f) [q'r] q,ot €ln1 ,'fu{qi <,rrr Lf'ca x[e'1 1 raz+t { a: ( a{i <Aa -sa3!
  15. 15. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consultant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.IHomJ. COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE .lcon, Besides Vasna Road, I Ph.:0265 2250212 59210. ltation. Time: l0 am I Tues, Thu & Sat. Open On Att Days 10 tment lMonday Ctosedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 217, Paradise Complex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. l!t.202652361324,2361330 | Time: t0 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. By Appointment. info@homeopathyheaIing.net I www.homeopathyheating.net Vr," ln-alx-at/ raf el,.r.f orl;J "rJe -U..^,LL Mu, Mrl g^uj O,r4 - f x^clJa 0.f1-c^ L J<-o"n- ar.d 3 ^^^a^Lt4A t t ,f.' J, ^/aj ) D - f---; VJq$l,S gtt^u- bAt B l>tvow<- o.- | ry l*, tb ut" ala 4Jd' -L^*rf-o n, t ga,u€d fAc-"cLicir^{- (.e'uJ*A1- cn/r t{. t 0 . l€
  16. 16. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.(Homl. Reg.No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayti Road, I Ph.: 0265 2250212,6560212 | M: 972366921O, ltation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. Open 0n Att Days 10 am to 7 pm ByAppointment fMondayCtosed] SHRIJI CLINIC 2l7,Paradise Comp[ex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.:0255 236132t-,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. ByAppointment. info@homeopathyhea[ing.net I www.homeopathyheating net lwdi urrrA E [1e-a-r a','.cl tla h/'e-' Hor^" nn ^f (JQ.. tculr qr.st 0,/> lt Qt-nll:w 3r*+-l,rO/u.- gKit-, ,-^ A, l-f e*J ert- '----' ,LA ,,L eruJ d'j-sh"^/ry' L la.d Ytui> Ll,tt e- Hc e ft> g. tA L tJJ l,aA l-fu*rr^ottI ' +rtu4?'.,:jil r^lrt ar,el bJ?@l/r 3 A*ATN a-.^-.'a
  17. 17. DR. MAHAVRAT 5. PATEL Consultant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.IHoml. Reo.No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE 2OB to 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayli Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph.; 0265 2250212,6560212 | M; 972366921O, Homeopathic Consuttation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. At[ Other Therapies 0pen 0n Att Days 10 am to 7 pm By Appointment [Monday Ctosedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 2l7,Paradise Complex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.:0265 236132t+,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. ByAppointment. info@homeopathyheating.net I www.homeopathyheating.net /2' .UY A
  18. 18. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consultant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.[Homl. Reg.No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE 208 Io 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna D-Mart, Vasna-Bhayti Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph.: 0265 2250212,6560212 | M.: 9723669210, Homeopathic Consuttation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. Atl. Other Therapies 0pen 0n Att Days 10 am to 7 pm By Appointment IMonday Closedl SHRIJI CLINIC 2l7,Paradise Comptex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.:0265 236132t,,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri By Appointment. info@homeopathyhea[ing.net I www.homeopathyhea[ing.net
  19. 19. DR. MAHAVRAT S. PATEL Consuttant Homeopath D.H.M.S., B.H.M.S.,M.D.{Homl. Reg.No.G-992 COSMIC HOMEO HEALING CENTRE 2081o 211 Pancham lcon, Besides Vasna 0-Mart, Vasna-Bhayti Road, Vadodara - 390 007 | Ph.: 0265 2250212,6560212 | M.: 9723669210, Homeopathic Consuttation. Time: 10 am to 1 pm, 5 pm to I pm I Tues, Thu & Sat. Att Other Therapies Open 0n Att Days 1 0 am to 7 pm By Appointment [Monday Ctosedl. SHRIJI CLINIC 217, Paradise Complex, Sayajigunj, Vadodara - 390 005. Ph.:0265 2361324,2361330 | Time: 10 am to 1 pm,5 pm to 8 pm Mon, Wed & Fri. ByAppointment. info@homeopathyhealing.net I www.homeopathyheating.nel rarzl;u 6 ,viur "{q. }t r{ Quo q^$ b^"1} d .r4rrfor ;f d'nil 5 qd kil -r'{i c.,'i +tro il i'{ 'r' tz-ll "u' "l t' : L{ fr' ^ttc tqd f u lE [-il,il'Q*i]t {.} ra 4:,;u/.I,1 51 .1{ 3{d'/)} d lel -. tr -' , brl t Jt l" I Q ldtdd I Ni t gY ,11 Ct. c ,rc'*^uui A0 itr$,' o,-{i **ffrwrila). J-{6 I q,l cl u ielsi %zl to' '

