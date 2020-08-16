Multimedia compression networks

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Multimedia Compression and Networks
Multimedia Multimedia means that computer information can be represented through audio, video, and animation in addition t...
Compression Data Compression is the process of encoding data using a representation that reduces the overall size of data ...
Networks A network is defined as a group of two or more computer systems linked together.
Unit 1 Introduction
Multimedia Information/data being transferred over the network Multimedia Types: Tell the types… Media Types: What are the...
Media Types ● Text: Unformatted text Formatted text ● Images: ● Audio: Low-fidelity High-fidelity ● Video:
Terms Used ● Terminal Equipment - two people ● Multimedia personal computer (or) Workstation - person with system ● Server...
Multimedia Information Representation ● Text - Binary Digits(BIT) - Codeword ● Digitized image - Picture Elements ● Audio ...
Multimedia Networks ● Telephone Networks ● Data Networks ● Broadcast Television Networks ● Integrated Services Digital Net...
1. Telephone Networks ● Plain old Telephone Networks (POTS) ● Local Exchange Office ● Private Branch Exchange ● Cellular p...
Network Components
Digital Transmission using Modems
2. Data Networks ● Electronic mail and File transfer ● X.25 networks and Internet ● Open Systems Interconnection
Types of network connected to Internet
Questions 1. Media components 2. Terminal Equipment 3. Server 4. GSTN 5. Codeword 6. Picture Elements 7. Types of signal 8...
● Cable Distribution Network ● Satellite Network ● Cable Modem ● Cable Head-End ● Interactive Television Broadcast Televis...
Cable Networks
Satellite/Terrestrial Broadcast Networks
ISDN
Broadband Multiservice Networks
Multimedia Applications ❖ Interpersonal Communications ❖ Interactive applications over the internet ❖ Entertainment Applic...
Interpersonal Communication - Speech
Telephony over the Internet
Interpersonal Communication - Image
Interpersonal Communication -Text
