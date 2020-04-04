Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANESTHESIA FOR LIVER TRANSPLANT Moderator: Dr. Ravi R. Presenter: Dr. Priya R.
INTRODUCTION In 1967, Dr. Thomas Starzl performed the first successful transplant in an 18-month-old infant with hepatocel...
INDICATIONS PEDIATRIC ADULT Congenital hepatic fibrosis Alagille’s disease Biliary atresia α 1 -antitrypsin deficiency Byl...
CONTRAINDICATIONS ABSOLUTE RELATIVE Active sepsis Active substance or alcohol abuse Advanced cardiac disease Extrahepatic ...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF ESLD
CARDIOVASCULAR •Hyperdynamic circulation— high cardiac output, low arterial blood pressure, and low systemic vascular resi...
CIRRHOTIC CARDIOMYOPATHY: •Systolic and diastolic dysfunction, cardiac resistance to β- adrenergic stimulation, and elect...
RESPIRATORY Portal hypertension leads to hepatopulmonary syndrome (HPS) and portopulmonary hypertension (PPHTN). HPS: •Po...
IMAGING OF IVPD
 PPHTN: • Pulmonary hypertension in the presence of portal hypertension in a patient without other predisposing factors.
•Diagnostic criteria: (1) clinical evidence of portal hypertension with or without hepatic disease; (2) mean pulmonary art...
TTE FOR PPTN If the RVSP is more than 50 mmHg, these patients should undergo right heart catheterization to exclude other ...
HEPATIC HYDROTHORAX: In cirrhotic patients, a pleural effusion greater than 500 mL without cardiac, pulmonary or pleural ...
RENAL HEPATO RENAL SYNDROME: •Splanchnic vasodilation Local production of nitric oxide, •sympathetic, renin-angiotensin-a...
TREATMENT OF HRS •Vasoconstrictor therapy targeting the underlying splanchnic vasodilation - arginine vasopressin, somatos...
HEMATOLOGICAL Disproportionate reductions of anticoagulants (protein S and C, antithrombin III), accompanied by an increas...
OTHER COMPLICATIONS HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY
ASCITES
VARICES
PRE-OP EVALUATION Blood test • Full blood count, prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), and ...
SCORING SYSTEMS •Prioritization to ensure equitable access to a limited supply of organs. •Prognostic indices for a 1-year...
MONITORS AND EQUIPMENTS
STANDARD MONITORS • 5 lead ECG •PULSOXIMETRY •NON-INVASIVE BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING •TEMPERATURE
VASCULAR ACCESS •2 Arterial lines – 2 radial or radial femoral for IBP monitoring, frequent blood draws and hemodynamic mo...
HEMODYNAMIC •Pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) is the gold standard used in haemodynamic monitoring. •TEE - rapid real-time ...
OTHER EQUIPMENTS Rapid infusion devices - @500- 1500ml/min
CONTINUOUS VENO-VENOUS HEMODIALYSIS •Very helpful for volume management in the patient with marginal or no renal function....
WARMERS Hypothermia compromises drug metabolism, promotes coagulopathy, delays wound healing, delays emergence from anesth...
CELL SALVAGE The large volume of blood lost creates an ideal environment for the use of intraoperative cell salvage.
COAGULATION MONITORING PT and aPTT have limited role in OLT Thromboelastogram(TEG), rotational thromboelastometry (ROTEM) ...
SEROLOGICAL MONITORING •Serial hematocrit measurements - red blood cell replacement. •Arterial blood gases, •Serum electro...
NEURO MONITORING •Cerebral oedema, encephalopathy, seizures, hypoxia and central pontine myelinolysis •Conventional intrac...
ORGAN PRESERVATION To maintain the viability of the donor graft and to allow for the restoration of normal function of the...
Hypothermia reduces the metabolism and enzymatic activity and slows down cell death. Cellular oedema is prevented by addit...
HYPOTHERMIC MACHINE PERFUSION •Avoiding the complications of hypothermia, such as cold preservation injury and ischaemic r...
INDUCTION OF ANESTHESIA • Full stomach - marked abdominal distention or recent upper gastrointestinal bleeding. •Rapid Seq...
BALANCED ANESTHESIA •Volatile anesthetic low to moderate concentrations (0.5 to 1.0 minimum alveolar concentration, [MAC])...
TECHNIQUES OF LIVER TRANSPLANT SURGERY
STAGES OF LIVER TRANSPLANT SURGERY PRE ANHEPATIC ANHEPATIC NEOHEPATIC
PRE-ANHEPATIC STAGE Through a wide subcostal incision, ascites is cleared, All ligamentous attachments to the liver are di...
ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •Removal of the ascites can result in SIGNIFICANT HYPOTENSION, necessitating aggressive fluid resusc...
MANAGEMENT •Prior to removing the native liver, the patient must be hemodynamically optimized to tolerate the major vascul...
ANHEPATIC STAGE The anhepatic phase begins with the vascular occlusion of the inflow to the liver and ends with reperfusio...
ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •The standard technique of clamping the inferior vena cava (IVC) results in an extreme loss of prelo...
MANAGEMENT • Venovenous bypass to prevent congestion of the visceral organs •HYPOCALCEMIA and HYPERKALEMIA – continue same...
NEOHEPATIC STAGE Aka Revascularization and biliary reconstruction or postanhepatic phase After completion of the venous an...
ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •REPERFUSION SYNDROME: The cold, acidotic, hyperkalemic solution that may contain emboli and vasoact...
MANAGEMENT •Close monitoring of ECG and correction of hyperkalemia •Preemptive administration of calcium to correct hypoca...
FLUID MANAGEMENT Massive fluid shifts both from the perspective of intravascular volume depletion and large surgical bloo...
BLOOD COMPONENT MANAGEMENT •Pre-existing anemia, thrombocytopenia, coagulopathy. •Worsens during anhepatic phase and reper...
POSTOPERATIVE CARE DURATION OF SURGERY: 4-8 hrs may extend to 12 hrs DURATION OF HOSPITAL STAY AFTER SURGERY 1-4 weeks. •M...
IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE THERAPY •Cyclosporine is usually initially combined with corticosteroids and other agents (eg, mycopheno...
GRAFT DYSFUNCTION •Rise in body temperature due to increased metabolism, • Hyperglycaemia from enhanced gluconeogenesis, •...
COMPLICATIONS EARLY LATE 1. Bleeding 2. Primary allograft dysfunction 3. Primary allograft non-function 4. Thrombosis of p...
CONCLUSION Liver transplantation has evolved over the years in terms of pre-operative preparation, perioperative monitorin...
REFERENCES •Miller’s anesthesia, 8th edition •Morgan and Mikhail’s Clinical Anesthesiology, 6th edition •Anesthesia for li...
preoperative assessment of donor and recipient, perioperative management, types of surgeries and their anesthetic implications

Published in: Health & Medicine
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION In 1967, Dr. Thomas Starzl performed the first successful transplant in an 18-month-old infant with hepatocellular carcinoma. Surgical technique, immunosuppression, management of coagulopathy and infections, better recipient selection, and advances in anaesthetic and intensive care management. A dedicated team of hepatologists, surgeons, nephrologists, specialists in critical care medicine and infectious disease, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, radiologists, and pathologists
  3. 3. INDICATIONS PEDIATRIC ADULT Congenital hepatic fibrosis Alagille’s disease Biliary atresia α 1 -antitrypsin deficiency Byler’s disease Metabolic disorders Wilson’s disease Tyrosinemia Glycogen storage diseases Crigler–Najjar disease Hemophilia Lysosmal storage diseases Protoporpyria Familial hypercholesterolemia Primary hyperoxaluria Alcoholic cirrhosis Cryptogenic cirrhosis Viral hepatitis with cirrhosis Primary biliary cirrhosis Primary sclerosing cholangitis Primary hepatocellular malignancies Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Fulminant hepatitis Autoimmune hepatitis Chronic viral hepatitis Hepatic vein thrombosis Familial amyloid polyneuropathy
  4. 4. CONTRAINDICATIONS ABSOLUTE RELATIVE Active sepsis Active substance or alcohol abuse Advanced cardiac disease Extrahepatic malignancy Metastatic malignancy Cholangiocarcinoma Severe obesity Severe pulmonary hypertension Severe cardiomyopathy High viral load HIV
  5. 5. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF ESLD
  6. 6. CARDIOVASCULAR •Hyperdynamic circulation— high cardiac output, low arterial blood pressure, and low systemic vascular resistance. •Natriuretic peptides, vasoactive intestinal peptide, endotoxin, glucagon, nitric oxide •Reduced circulatory responsiveness to sympathetic stimulation. •Elevated intravascular volume that is sequestered into a dilated splanchnic vascular bed •Effective circulating volume is typically reduced
  7. 7. CIRRHOTIC CARDIOMYOPATHY: •Systolic and diastolic dysfunction, cardiac resistance to β- adrenergic stimulation, and electrophysiologic abnormalities •Systolic dysfunction: inability to increase cardiac output in response to exercise, and an inability to increase ejection fraction despite an increase in end-diastolic volume. •Diastolic dysfunction: sensitivity to changes in cardiac filling - vulnerability to heart failure Autonomic dysfunction Prolonged QTc interval Concomitant CAD
  8. 8. RESPIRATORY Portal hypertension leads to hepatopulmonary syndrome (HPS) and portopulmonary hypertension (PPHTN). HPS: •Portal hypertension, •PaO2 less than 80 mm Hg on room air (or alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient greater than 15 mm Hg), and •Evidence of intrapulmonary vascular dilation (IPVD) •Standing worsens hypoxemia- orthodeoxia •Contrast-enhanced echocardiography or by perfusion lung scanning using technetium- labeled macroaggregated albumin
  9. 9. IMAGING OF IVPD
  10. 10.  PPHTN: • Pulmonary hypertension in the presence of portal hypertension in a patient without other predisposing factors.
  11. 11. •Diagnostic criteria: (1) clinical evidence of portal hypertension with or without hepatic disease; (2) mean pulmonary artery pressure of 25 mm Hg at rest or 30 mm Hg during exercise; (3) mean pulmonary artery occlusion pressure less than 15 mm Hg or transpulmonary gradient (mean PA pressure minus wedge pressure) greater than 12 mm Hg; and (4) PVR than 240 dynes·cm-5 or 3 Wood Units. • Screening test: 2D transthoracic echocardiography •TREATMENT: Vasodilator therapy - prostanoids (epoprostenol), phosphodiesterase inhibitors (sildenafil), and endothelin antagonists (bosentan).
  12. 12. TTE FOR PPTN If the RVSP is more than 50 mmHg, these patients should undergo right heart catheterization to exclude other causes of pulmonary hypertension
  13. 13. HEPATIC HYDROTHORAX: In cirrhotic patients, a pleural effusion greater than 500 mL without cardiac, pulmonary or pleural disease is termed hepatic hydrothorax.
  14. 14. RENAL HEPATO RENAL SYNDROME: •Splanchnic vasodilation Local production of nitric oxide, •sympathetic, renin-angiotensin-aldosterone, and vasopressin systems. Decrease in the effective circulating blood volume Decrease in arterial blood pressure, •HRS severe reduction in renal perfusion and glomerular filtration
  15. 15. TREATMENT OF HRS •Vasoconstrictor therapy targeting the underlying splanchnic vasodilation - arginine vasopressin, somatostatin, and α-agonists such as norepinephrine and midodrine. •Volume expansion. •Placement of a TIPS lowers portal pressures and decompress the splanchnic circulation. •Liver transplantation is the definitive therapy for HRS.
  16. 16. HEMATOLOGICAL Disproportionate reductions of anticoagulants (protein S and C, antithrombin III), accompanied by an increase in procoagulants (FVIII) – hypercoagulable state Splenic sequestration in the setting of portal hypertension – Thrombocytopenia Imbalance in the coagulation system – fibrinolysis DIC- thrombotic diathesis – bleeding diathesis SYNTHESIS CLEARANCE all procoagulant and anticoagulant factors plasmin inhibitors, such as plasmin activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1) and thrombin- activatable fibrinolysis inhibitor (TAFI) Activated factors tissue plasminogen activator clearance
  17. 17. OTHER COMPLICATIONS HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY
  18. 18. ASCITES
  19. 19. VARICES
  20. 20. PRE-OP EVALUATION Blood test • Full blood count, prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (APTT), and fibrinogen level, factor V levels • Urea, creatinine, serum electrolytes • Liver function test (LFT Respiratory evaluation • Chest X-ray (CXR) • Spirometry Cardiac evaluation • 12-lead ECG • Echocardiography • Cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) Assessment of abdominal anatomy • Abdominal ultrasound—assess liver, presence of ascites • Abdominal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)—liver anatomy • Doppler ultrasound to determine patency of portal vein/hepatic artery (if not adequately shown on MRI) • Upper and lower GI endoscopies Other investigations • Psychosocial assessment—prepare for transplant • Nutritional assessment, including assessment of muscle mass and strength (hand grip strength)
  21. 21. SCORING SYSTEMS •Prioritization to ensure equitable access to a limited supply of organs. •Prognostic indices for a 1-year survival without liver transplantation, •Determines the urgency for liver transplantation. •Child Turcotte-Pugh or Revised Model for end-stage liver disease (MELD) scores •MELD is more objective than Child Pugh’s •Exception points to patients with HCC •ABO blood type and graft size.
  22. 22. MONITORS AND EQUIPMENTS
  23. 23. STANDARD MONITORS • 5 lead ECG •PULSOXIMETRY •NON-INVASIVE BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORING •TEMPERATURE
  24. 24. VASCULAR ACCESS •2 Arterial lines – 2 radial or radial femoral for IBP monitoring, frequent blood draws and hemodynamic monitoring •Central venous catheter: monitoring right atrial pressures, as well as for the administration of vasopressors and inotropes. •Large bore IV access: to
  25. 25. HEMODYNAMIC •Pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) is the gold standard used in haemodynamic monitoring. •TEE - rapid real-time changes; direct visualization of heart but difficult to measure PA pressure, rupture of oesophageal varices and bleeding
  26. 26. OTHER EQUIPMENTS Rapid infusion devices - @500- 1500ml/min
  27. 27. CONTINUOUS VENO-VENOUS HEMODIALYSIS •Very helpful for volume management in the patient with marginal or no renal function. • In patients with significant electrolyte abnormalities, serum sodium and potassium can be closely managed by adjusting the CVVHD dialysate solution.
  28. 28. WARMERS Hypothermia compromises drug metabolism, promotes coagulopathy, delays wound healing, delays emergence from anesthesia Fluid warmers, forced air warmers, blankets etc can be used to
  29. 29. CELL SALVAGE The large volume of blood lost creates an ideal environment for the use of intraoperative cell salvage.
  30. 30. COAGULATION MONITORING PT and aPTT have limited role in OLT Thromboelastogram(TEG), rotational thromboelastometry (ROTEM) and Sonoclot measure •The viscoelastic properties of blood during all stages of thrombus formation, •tests stability, firmness of
  31. 31. SEROLOGICAL MONITORING •Serial hematocrit measurements - red blood cell replacement. •Arterial blood gases, •Serum electrolytes, •Serum ionized calcium, and •Serum glucose
  32. 32. NEURO MONITORING •Cerebral oedema, encephalopathy, seizures, hypoxia and central pontine myelinolysis •Conventional intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring – Bleeding and infection •Transcranial Doppler, measures cerebral perfusion pressures, •Bispectral index (BIS) to monitor consciousness and intraoperatively to titrate the anaesthetic requirement
  33. 33. ORGAN PRESERVATION To maintain the viability of the donor graft and to allow for the restoration of normal function of the organ STATIC COLD STORAGE (SCS) is the standard method of liver preservation.
  34. 34. Hypothermia reduces the metabolism and enzymatic activity and slows down cell death. Cellular oedema is prevented by addition of various substances to the preservative fluid. University of Wisconsin (UW)and Histidine- Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate (HTK) are the most common perfusate fluids used in liver transplantation.
  35. 35. HYPOTHERMIC MACHINE PERFUSION •Avoiding the complications of hypothermia, such as cold preservation injury and ischaemic rewarming during reperfusion, and provides nutrition at physiological temperatures. • There are no human studies till date.
  36. 36. INDUCTION OF ANESTHESIA • Full stomach - marked abdominal distention or recent upper gastrointestinal bleeding. •Rapid Sequence Induction •Restrictive lung physiology - expect significant reductions in functional reserve capacity (FRC), as well as time to desaturation •Hyperventilation should be avoided unless there is increased intracranial pressure •Nitrous oxide is usually avoided. •Pharmacokinetics of most anaesthetic drugs unpredictable.
  37. 37. BALANCED ANESTHESIA •Volatile anesthetic low to moderate concentrations (0.5 to 1.0 minimum alveolar concentration, [MAC]) to ensure unconsciousness – ISOFLURANE preserves splanchnic blood flow •Fentanyl - blunts the sympathetic response to stimulation; smooth transition for postoperative analgesia •Midazolam, with minimal hemodynamic effects - amnestic effects during hypotensive periods. •Neuro muscular blockade: CISATRACURIUM - organ- independent elimination and diminished histamine
  38. 38. TECHNIQUES OF LIVER TRANSPLANT SURGERY
  39. 39. STAGES OF LIVER TRANSPLANT SURGERY PRE ANHEPATIC ANHEPATIC NEOHEPATIC
  40. 40. PRE-ANHEPATIC STAGE Through a wide subcostal incision, ascites is cleared, All ligamentous attachments to the liver are divided the liver is dissected so that it remains attached only by the inferior vena cava, portal vein, hepatic artery, and common bile
  41. 41. ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •Removal of the ascites can result in SIGNIFICANT HYPOTENSION, necessitating aggressive fluid resuscitation. •The standard technique of clamping the inferior vena cava (IVC) results in an extreme loss of preload, with subsequent hypotension •ELECTROLYTE ABNORMALITIES: hyponatremia, hyperkalemia, hypocalcemia •COAGULOPATHY
  42. 42. MANAGEMENT •Prior to removing the native liver, the patient must be hemodynamically optimized to tolerate the major vascular clamping required •Volume expansion can be achieved with crystalloids, albumin, and blood products. •HYPONATREMIA and central pontine myelinolysis •HYPERKALEMIA - diuresis, transfusion of only washed packed red blood cells, or CVVHD •HYPOCALCEMIA – serial ionized calcium monitoring and administration of calcium chloride
  43. 43. ANHEPATIC STAGE The anhepatic phase begins with the vascular occlusion of the inflow to the liver and ends with reperfusion ie when the three venous clamps are removed and the donor liver is perfused
  44. 44. ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •The standard technique of clamping the inferior vena cava (IVC) results in an extreme loss of preload, with subsequent hypotension •worsening acidosis and hypocalcaemia •increasing hyperkalaemia •Existing coagulopathy will progressively worsen •Pulmonary and systemic (paradoxic) air embolism can occur when the circulation is fully reestablished •Hypoglycemia
  45. 45. MANAGEMENT • Venovenous bypass to prevent congestion of the visceral organs •HYPOCALCEMIA and HYPERKALEMIA – continue same treatment •PROGRESSIVE ACIDOSIS - Sodium bicarbonate therapy guided by arterial blood gas analysis. •excessive fluid resuscitation results in gross hypervolemia once the new liver is perfused- maintain haemodynamics with vasopressors and inotropes (such as norepinephrine).
  46. 46. NEOHEPATIC STAGE Aka Revascularization and biliary reconstruction or postanhepatic phase After completion of the venous anastomoses, the venous clamps are removed and the circulation to the new liver is completed by anastomosing the hepatic artery. Lastly, the common bile duct of the donor liver is then usually connected to the recipient via a
  47. 47. ANESTHETIC CHALLENGES •REPERFUSION SYNDROME: The cold, acidotic, hyperkalemic solution that may contain emboli and vasoactive substances are being flushed from the graft directly into the right heart and may cause hypotension, right heart dysfunction, arrhythmias, and even cardiac arrest. •ISCHEMIA/REPERFUSION INJURY: severe endothelial dysfunction may lead to primary non function of the graft •HYPERFIBRINOLYSIS – increased plasminogen activator and a decrease in plasminogen activator inhibitor and α 2 – antiplasmin during the anhepatic phase
  48. 48. MANAGEMENT •Close monitoring of ECG and correction of hyperkalemia •Preemptive administration of calcium to correct hypocalcaemia •Sodium bicarbonate or tris-hydroxymethyl aminomethane (THAM) infusion to adjust pH •Inotropes or vasopressors for circulatory support •Ischaemic preconditioning (IP) and pharmacological management to prevent ischemic reperfusioin injury - includes antioxidants, free radical scavengers and preconditioning – N- Acetyl Cysteine.
  49. 49. FLUID MANAGEMENT Massive fluid shifts both from the perspective of intravascular volume depletion and large surgical blood loss. COLLOIDS: Albumin can be used in liver transplants as the patients are often hypoalbuminaemic and hypovolaemic. CRYSTALLOIDS: •There is no ideal crystalloid solution and all have limitations. •based on their pH, electrolyte composition, osmolarity and metabolism. •NS: hyperchloremic acidosis
  50. 50. BLOOD COMPONENT MANAGEMENT •Pre-existing anemia, thrombocytopenia, coagulopathy. •Worsens during anhepatic phase and reperfusion phase •Aggressive correction of the coagulation status may lead to hypervolaemia and increasing blood loss due to dilutional coagulopathy in addition to the effect on ionized hypocalcaemia •There is no evidence on which to base cut-off values for haemoglobin or coagulation parameters need to be corrected prior to blood product transfusion. •Intraoperative blood salvage and retransfusion of the
  51. 51. POSTOPERATIVE CARE DURATION OF SURGERY: 4-8 hrs may extend to 12 hrs DURATION OF HOSPITAL STAY AFTER SURGERY 1-4 weeks. •Most patients are severely debilitated and malnourished and have multi-organ dysfunction; need careful support until they have recovered •Continuous monitoring of cardiovascular, pulmonary, renal, and neurological status •Early extubation is appropriate in selected patients if they are comfortable, cooperative, and not excessively coagulopathic. •Immunosuppression
  52. 52. IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE THERAPY •Cyclosporine is usually initially combined with corticosteroids and other agents (eg, mycophenolate and azathioprine) •Tacrolimus has replace cyclosporine 1-2mg BD daily along with iv steroid •Lower incidence of acute cellular reaction and graft survival •anti-OKT-3, a monoclonal antibody directed against lymphocytes used in steroid resistant acute
  53. 53. GRAFT DYSFUNCTION •Rise in body temperature due to increased metabolism, • Hyperglycaemia from enhanced gluconeogenesis, •Normalization of coagulopathy, A FUNCTIONING •Bile production, and GRAFT •Lactate clearance. Intra-operative and post operative USG - patent hepatic and portal vasculatures.
  54. 54. COMPLICATIONS EARLY LATE 1. Bleeding 2. Primary allograft dysfunction 3. Primary allograft non-function 4. Thrombosis of portal vein 5. IVC and hepatic vein thrombosis 6. Biliary tree obstruction 7. Hepatic artery thrombosis 8. Acute kidney injury 9. Sepsis 10. Cardiovascular events 1. Immunosuppressant-related side-effects 2. Infection 3. Graft rejection 4. Recurrent primary disease 5. Biliary tree obstruction
  55. 55. CONCLUSION Liver transplantation has evolved over the years in terms of pre-operative preparation, perioperative monitoring and management, organ perfusion and fast tracking. Studies are needed in the areas of haemodynamic monitoring, blood and coagulation management and fast tracking to prove the efficacy of one technique over the other
  56. 56. REFERENCES •Miller’s anesthesia, 8th edition •Morgan and Mikhail’s Clinical Anesthesiology, 6th edition •Anesthesia for liver transplant, BJA Education, 17 (1): 35-40 (2017) •Anesthesia for orthotopic liver transplant: ATOTW 377 •Liver transplantation: advances and perioperative care. IJA vol. 56 issue 4 •Liver anesthesiology and critical care medicine, 2nd edition

