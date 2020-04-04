Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
J.J.M MEDICAL COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME MODERATOR: DR. SHILPASHRI A.M PRESE...
INTRODUCTION ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) - A major clinical problem worldwide, carrying a high morbidity an...
INCIDENCE AND EPIDEMIOLOGY • First described by Ashbaugh et al in 1967 at Denver. 12 patients with acute onset of tachypne...
DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in...
DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in...
DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in...
THE STATUS QUO • Overdiagnosed but undertreated • Not optimally ventilated • Adjunctive treatments were underutilized • Fa...
ETIOLOGY DIRECT LUNG INJURY INDIRECT LUNG INJURY Pneumonia Aspiration of gastric contents Pulmonary contusion Fat emboli N...
PATHOGENESIS – 3 PHASES • ACUTE/EXUDATIVE • PROLIFERATIVE/SUBACUTE, • FIBROTIC/ CHRONIC
ACUTE/ EXUDATIVE PHASE • First 7 days • Activation of neutrophils • Diapedesis into alveoli • Release of proteolytic enzym...
SUBACUTE / PROLIFERATIVE PHASE • Day 7 to day 21 • Marked interstitial and alveolar inflammation • Initiation of lung repa...
CHRONIC/ FIBROTIC PHASE • Extensive alveolar-duct and interstitial fibrosis. • Marked disruption of acinar architecture. •...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Dyspnoea and tachypnea • Tachycardia • Wheeze and Crackles • Progressive hypoxemia • Decreased paO2 /f...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES
DIAGNOSIS • Predominantly a clinical diagnosis • Hematological • Arterial blood gas analysis • Imaging studies • Bronchoal...
HEMATOLOGICAL • Complete hemogram - Indicators of sepsis – leucopenia or leukocytosis - Endothelial injury, dic – thromboc...
ABG ANALYSIS • Helps in finding the extent of derangement and is useful to judge the effect of alteration in respiratory t...
IMAGING
LUNG ULTRASOUNDS
BRONCHOALVEOLAR LAVAGE
• Normal - <5% neutrophils • > 80% of the recovered cells are neutrophils • Protein (lavage/serum) <0.5 = hydrostatic edem...
MANAGEMENT OF ARDS • Treatment is mainly supportive and includes both pharmacological and non – pharmacological strategies...
INVASIVE MECHANICAL VENTILATION • Guarantees sufficient gas exchange • Increase in paO2 • CO2 removal • Reduces respirator...
COMPLICATIONS OF CONVENTIONAL MECHANICAL VENTILATION - VILI • Mechanical ventilation itself is a source of lung injury in ...
BABY LUNG CONCEPT AND LUNG PROTECTIVE VENTILATION • The lung of a patient with ARDS is modelled as a small aerated lung • ...
VENTILATION STRATEGIES • PRIMARY TARGET: To ensure adequate gas exchange while minimizing the risk of VILI. • Tidal volume...
PREFERRED MODE OF VENTILATION • ASSIST CONTROL MODES OVER PARTIALLY SUPPORTED MODES • VOLUME LIMITED ASSIST CONTROL MODE –...
TIDAL VOLUME • SETTINGS: A low tidal volume setting – 6ml/kg predicted body weight Predicted body weight is based on heigh...
PEEP • SETTINGS: Ideal level of PEEP is difficult to set Needs to be titrated frequently Start with 5 cm of H2O and even g...
PEEP FIO2 TABLE
PLATEAU PRESSURE • Peak airway pressure and plateau pressure need to be monitored while setting the tidal volume • Persist...
OXYGEN TARGET • SETTING: INITIAL FiO2 = 100% and reduced to the lowest level of FiO2 which achieves a saturation of 88-95%...
PERMISSIVE HYPERCAPNIA • Consequence of low volume ventilation - reduction in CO2 elimination – respiratory acidosis • PER...
COURSE OF THE DISEASE PATIENT MAY IMPROVE MEDICAL THERAPY OF UNDERLYING CAUSE OPTIMISED WEAN FIO2 AND PEEP WEAN SEDATION A...
RECRUITABILITY - OPEN LUNG CONCEPT “OPEN UP THE LUNG, AND KEEP THE LUNG OPEN” - LACHMANN • ARDS is heterogenous • Aeration...
RECRUITMENT MANEUVERS • Dynamic, transient increase in transpulmonary pressure which in turn leads to the reopening of lun...
• SIGH: First ever described RM – A high tidal volume or high PEEP is delivered for a selected number of cycles 3 consecut...
• ADVANTAGES: Improved gas exchange Improved compliance Cheap, quick and easy • DISADVANTAGES: Requires heavy sedation and...
INVERSE RATIO VENTILATION Inspiratory time exceeds expiratory time 2:1 Longer the inspiratory phase – higher the mean airw...
PRONE POSITIONING • RATIONALE: Redistribution of lung densities Homogenous distribution of stress and strain Recruitment o...
• ADVANTAGES: Reduction in ventilation perfusion mismatch Increase in FRC Improved CO2 clearance Improved oxygenation Prev...
EXTRA CORPOREAL MEMBRANE OXYGENATION An extracorporeal circuit with a gas exchange device [oxygenator] removes CO2 across ...
HIGH FREQUENCY OSCILLATION VENTILATION• HOW ITS DONE A spl ventilator delivers extremely low VT (1–2 ml/kg) at very high f...
AIRWAY PRESSURE RELEASE VENTILATION • Partial support ventilator mode • A variant of CPAP • HOW ITS DONE: patient spontane...
PARTIAL LIQUID VENTILATION Lungs are partially filled with perflurocarbon, a clear inert liquid and mechanical ventilation...
NON INVASIVE VENTILATION • Not routinely used • May be of some value in mild ARDS • Can be used as a bridge to wean the pa...
FLUID AND HEMODYNAMIC MANAGEMENT Positive fluid balance is deleterious to gas exchange “FLUID RESTRICTION” – to reduce pul...
SEDATION AND ANALGESIA ADVANTAGES: To initiate mechanical ventilation To prevent awareness and recall To tolerate the ET t...
NEURO MUSCULAR BLOCKADE • RATIONALE Spontaneous breathing worsens the extent of lung damage during the initial phase of AR...
NUTRITION • ARDS is a hyper catabolic state • Multiple organ dysfunction, hypermetabolism, infectious complications, malnu...
SUPPORTIVE MEASURES • REMOVAL OF SECRETIONS: adequate hydration and humidification of inspired gases, Tracheal suctioning,...
GIVE YOUR PATIENT A “FAST HUG” AT LEAST ONCE A DAY • FEEDING • ANALGESIA • SEDATION • THROMBOPROPHYLAXIS • HEAD UP 30° • U...
OTHER PHARMACOLOGICAL STRATEGIES • CORTICOSTEROIDS: Use of systemic glucocorticoids is controversial. Steroids help in com...
• INHALED VASODILATORS Nitric oxide – local vasodilation effect on pulmonary vasculature – improved V/Q matching No strong...
UPCOMING ADJUNCTIVE THERAPIES • Treatment of clotting system abnormalities with protein C, antithrombin, tissue plasminoge...
COMPLICATIONS Pulmonary Extra pulmonary Iatrogenic  Pulmonary Fibrosis  Pulmonary Emboli  Pulmonary O2 toxicity CVS  M...
WEANING • When a patient can maintain oxygenation and CO2 elimination without assistance. • Spontaneous ventilation withou...
EXTUBATION • Tolerate 2 hours spontaneous breathing during t-piece weaning or when SIMV rate 1-2bpm tolerated without dete...
PROGNOSIS • Outcome of the patients is determined by the underlying causes of ARDS, patient-specific factors such as comor...
SEPSIS AND MODS • The mortality rate is between 40% to 60% • An ARDS pt rarely dies because of refractory respiratory fail...
CONCLUSION • Despite the well-established advances in its supportive treatment, ARDS remains an oftentimes misdiagnosed sy...
TAKE HOME MESSAGE • TO VENTILATE WITH LOW TIDAL VOLUME <6ML /KG PREDICTED BODY WEIGHT • TO KEEP PLATEAU PRESSURE < 30 CM O...
REFERENCES • The Icu Book, 4th Edition - Paul Marino • Clinical Application Of Mechanical Ventilation, 4th Edition – David...
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

23 views

Published on

Definitions, etiology, pathophysiology, clinical features, investigations, management, ventilator strategies

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  1. 1. J.J.M MEDICAL COLLEGE DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME MODERATOR: DR. SHILPASHRI A.M PRESENTER: DR. PRIYA R. PROFESSOR POST GRADUATE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) - A major clinical problem worldwide, carrying a high morbidity and mortality burden. • Severe arterial hypoxemia being resistant to treatment with supplemental O2 therapy • Acute lung injury characterized by diffuse alveolar damage • Non-cardiogenic pulmonary oedema. ARDS is the leading cause for acute hypoxemic failure / lung failure
  3. 3. INCIDENCE AND EPIDEMIOLOGY • First described by Ashbaugh et al in 1967 at Denver. 12 patients with acute onset of tachypnea, hypoxemia, loss of compliance • LUNG SAFE trial 2014 - Higher incidence rates were reported in North America, and Europe, compared to South America, Asia And Africa • clinical recognition, ventilator management, use of adjunctive interventions • 30.0% of patients had mild ARDS, 46.6% moderate ARDS and the remaining 23.4% had severe ARDS
  4. 4. DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in interpretation of radiography, onset, and cardiac status. • 2011 – BERLIN’S CRITERIA Identification of a known risk factor and a positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP) >5 cm H2O. Acute lung injury (ALI) is obsolete. Mild, moderate, or severe based on paO2 /FIO2 ratio • 2016 – KIGALI’S MODIFICATION OF BERLIN’S DEFINITION Resource-constrained settings. PEEP removed, hypoxemia assessed using pulse oximetry (SpO2)/inspiratory oxygen fraction (FiO2)
  5. 5. DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in interpretation of radiography, onset, and cardiac status. • 2011 – BERLIN’S CRITERIA Identification of a known risk factor and a positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP) >5 cm H2O . Acute lung injury (ALI) is obsolete. Mild, moderate, or severe based on paO2 /FIO2 ratio • 2016 – KIGALI’S MODIFICATION OF BERLIN’S DEFINITION Resource-constrained settings. PEEP removed, hypoxemia assessed using pulse oximetry (SpO2)/inspiratory oxygen fraction (FiO2)
  6. 6. DEFINITIONS – A TIMELINE • 1994 - AMERICAN–EUROPEAN CONSENSUS CONFERENCE (AECC) DEFINITION. Inter-clinician variability in interpretation of radiography, onset, and cardiac status. • 2011 – BERLIN’S CRITERIA Identification of a known risk factor and a positive end expiratory pressure (PEEP) >5 cm H2O. Acute lung injury (ALI) is obsolete. Mild, moderate, or severe based on paO2 /FIO2 ratio • 2016 – KIGALI’S MODIFICATION OF BERLIN’S DEFINITION Resource-constrained settings. PEEP removed, hypoxemia assessed using pulse oximetry (SpO2)/inspiratory oxygen fraction (FiO2)
  7. 7. THE STATUS QUO • Overdiagnosed but undertreated • Not optimally ventilated • Adjunctive treatments were underutilized • False positive patients confound results in research trials “THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR IMPROVEMENT IN THE MANAGEMENT OF ARDS PATIENTS”
  8. 8. ETIOLOGY DIRECT LUNG INJURY INDIRECT LUNG INJURY Pneumonia Aspiration of gastric contents Pulmonary contusion Fat emboli Near drowning Inhalational injury Reperfusion injury Sepsis Trauma associated with shock Multiple blood transfusions Cardiopulmonary bypass Drug overdose Acute pancreatitis
  9. 9. PATHOGENESIS – 3 PHASES • ACUTE/EXUDATIVE • PROLIFERATIVE/SUBACUTE, • FIBROTIC/ CHRONIC
  10. 10. ACUTE/ EXUDATIVE PHASE • First 7 days • Activation of neutrophils • Diapedesis into alveoli • Release of proteolytic enzymes and reactive oxygen metabolites • Cell injury and damage of epithelial barriers • Edema fluid – collapse – decreased compliance • Release of cytokines and mediators • Inactivated surfactants • Hyaline membrane formation • Activation of coagulation and
  11. 11. SUBACUTE / PROLIFERATIVE PHASE • Day 7 to day 21 • Marked interstitial and alveolar inflammation • Initiation of lung repair, • Organization of alveolar exudates, • A shift from neutrophil → lymphocyte- predominant infiltrates • New surfactant synthesis • Most patients recover • Progressive lung injury and fibrosis
  12. 12. CHRONIC/ FIBROTIC PHASE • Extensive alveolar-duct and interstitial fibrosis. • Marked disruption of acinar architecture. • Intimal fibroproliferation • Progressive vascular occlusion and pulmonary hypertension • Increased risk of pneumothorax. • Reductions in lung compliance. • Increased pulmonary dead space.
  13. 13. CLINICAL FEATURES • Dyspnoea and tachypnea • Tachycardia • Wheeze and Crackles • Progressive hypoxemia • Decreased paO2 /fiO2 ratio
  14. 14. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSES
  15. 15. DIAGNOSIS • Predominantly a clinical diagnosis • Hematological • Arterial blood gas analysis • Imaging studies • Bronchoalveolar lavage
  16. 16. HEMATOLOGICAL • Complete hemogram - Indicators of sepsis – leucopenia or leukocytosis - Endothelial injury, dic – thrombocytopenia • Renal function tests • Liver function tests • BNP < 100 rules out pulmonary edema of cardiac origin
  17. 17. ABG ANALYSIS • Helps in finding the extent of derangement and is useful to judge the effect of alteration in respiratory therapy • Adjustment of PEEP must be followed by an ABG to assess its effects, efficiency and complications.
  18. 18. IMAGING
  19. 19. LUNG ULTRASOUNDS
  20. 20. BRONCHOALVEOLAR LAVAGE
  21. 21. • Normal - <5% neutrophils • > 80% of the recovered cells are neutrophils • Protein (lavage/serum) <0.5 = hydrostatic edema • Protein (lavage/serum) >0.7 = lung inflammation
  22. 22. MANAGEMENT OF ARDS • Treatment is mainly supportive and includes both pharmacological and non – pharmacological strategies • LUNG PROTECTIVE VENTILATION • Neuromuscular blockade • Sedation and analgesia • Fluid and hemodynamic management • Adjunctive treatment
  23. 23. INVASIVE MECHANICAL VENTILATION • Guarantees sufficient gas exchange • Increase in paO2 • CO2 removal • Reduces respiratory muscle activity • Allows titration of fiO2 • Positive pressure to open up collapsed pulmonary units
  24. 24. COMPLICATIONS OF CONVENTIONAL MECHANICAL VENTILATION - VILI • Mechanical ventilation itself is a source of lung injury in patients with ARDS • Initially, TV of 12 – 15 ml/kg were used to reduce atelectasis during mechanical ventilation • High inflation volumes delivered to small functional portions of the lungs • Excessive inflation of distal air spaces  rupture  volutrauma • Release of pro inflammatory cytokines  inflammatory infiltration  biotrauma • Cyclic opening and closing of small airways  damage airway epithelium  loss of
  25. 25. BABY LUNG CONCEPT AND LUNG PROTECTIVE VENTILATION • The lung of a patient with ARDS is modelled as a small aerated lung • Respiratory system compliance is linearly related to the “baby lung” dimensions • The ARDS lung is not “stiff” but instead small • The size of the baby lung determines the lung susceptibility to VILI. Smaller the baby lung, greater the potential for unsafe mechanical ventilation • Lung protective ventilator strategy ensures adequate oxygenation and CO2 clearance and minimizes excessive mechanical power applied to the lungs
  26. 26. VENTILATION STRATEGIES • PRIMARY TARGET: To ensure adequate gas exchange while minimizing the risk of VILI. • Tidal volume setting • PEEP selection • Oxygen and carbon dioxide target • Lung recruitment • Other modes of ventilation
  27. 27. PREFERRED MODE OF VENTILATION • ASSIST CONTROL MODES OVER PARTIALLY SUPPORTED MODES • VOLUME LIMITED ASSIST CONTROL MODE – STABLE TIDAL VOLUME • PRESSURE LIMITED ASSIST CONTROL MODE – STABLE AIRWAY PRESSURE
  28. 28. TIDAL VOLUME • SETTINGS: A low tidal volume setting – 6ml/kg predicted body weight Predicted body weight is based on height and sex Men: 50 + [2.3 × (height in inches - 60)] Female: 45.5 + [2.3 × (height in inches - 60)] • PURPOSE: Reduces alveolar overdistension and further injury to lung • ADVANTAGE: Reduces VOLUTRAUMA Lower mortality rates as compared to conventional mechanical ventilation [ vt of 12 ml/kg PBW] • DISADVANTAGE: Hypercapnia Increased work of breathing Dyssynchrony Increased requirement of
  29. 29. PEEP • SETTINGS: Ideal level of PEEP is difficult to set Needs to be titrated frequently Start with 5 cm of H2O and even go up to 15 cm of H2O • PURPOSE: To prevent collapse of airways at the end of expiration and maximize recruitment • ADVANTAGES: Reduces the risk of atelectrauma Improves lung compliance, gas exchange and arterial oxygenation Limits oxygen toxicity • DISADVANTAGES: When there is negligible volume of recruitable lung, peep may cause overdistension Reduce cardiac output  reduced systemic oxygen delivery
  30. 30. PEEP FIO2 TABLE
  31. 31. PLATEAU PRESSURE • Peak airway pressure and plateau pressure need to be monitored while setting the tidal volume • Persistent breath to breath peak pressures < 45 cm of H2O • PLATEAU PRESSURE ≤30 CM OF H2O • Measuring pplat: inspiratory hold maneuver • Excess pressures can cause barotrauma
  32. 32. OXYGEN TARGET • SETTING: INITIAL FiO2 = 100% and reduced to the lowest level of FiO2 which achieves a saturation of 88-95% PaO2 – 60-80 mm hg • Increase PEEP to maintain SpO2 levels at low FiO2 • PURPOSE: To correct hypoxemia DISADVANTAGE: Oxygen toxicity
  33. 33. PERMISSIVE HYPERCAPNIA • Consequence of low volume ventilation - reduction in CO2 elimination – respiratory acidosis • PERMISSIVE HYPERCAPNIA: Arterial carbon dioxide levels of 60-70 mm Hg with a pH of 7.20 • SETTINGS: If pH < 7.15 : 1. Increase RR (upto 35 breaths per min) 2. Increase TV by 1ml/kg until pH increases 3. Correct with sodabicarb • EFFECTS OF HYPERCAPNIA: Potentiation of hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction, Increase in cardiac output, Anti-inflammatory effect Rightward shift in the oxygen- hemoglobin dissociation curve. • DISADVANTAGES: Increased respiratory drive – needs more NMBA • CONTRAINDICATIONS: Raised ICP, cerebral edema, mass lesions, Right heart failure
  34. 34. COURSE OF THE DISEASE PATIENT MAY IMPROVE MEDICAL THERAPY OF UNDERLYING CAUSE OPTIMISED WEAN FIO2 AND PEEP WEAN SEDATION AND IONOTROPIC SUPPORT SWITCH TO PARTIALLY ASSIST MODES/ SPONTANEOUS MODES PLAN FOR SPONTANEOUS BREATHING TRIAL AND EXTUBATION PATIENT MAY NOT IMPROVE PERSISTENT HYPOXEMIA HIGH AIRWAY AND PLATEAU PRESSURES DYSSYNCHRONY ACUTE CHANGES IN COMPLIANCE ALTERNATE MODES OF VENTILATION CONSIDER ALTERNATE DIAGNOSES OF UNDERLYING DISORDER LOOK FOR COMPLICATIONS OF ARDS IMPROVE SUPPORTIVE THERAPY
  35. 35. RECRUITABILITY - OPEN LUNG CONCEPT “OPEN UP THE LUNG, AND KEEP THE LUNG OPEN” - LACHMANN • ARDS is heterogenous • Aeration of previously collapsed or non-aerated lung units following an increase in alveolar pressure • PURPOSE: Improve oxygenation by opening more functional lung units • Sustained recruitment is needed to prevent atelectotrauma
  36. 36. RECRUITMENT MANEUVERS • Dynamic, transient increase in transpulmonary pressure which in turn leads to the reopening of lung units. • Both anatomical (opening of alveolar units) and functional recruitment (restoration of perfusion) needs to happen to increase PaO2/FiO2 ratio • Time doesn’t affect the success of a maneuver but it has an effect on the hemodynamic alterations • STEPWISE RM BETTER THAN FAST RM - slowly increasing transpulmonary pressure instead of the rapid increase used in sustained inflation – lower mean airway pressure – lesser hemodynamic compromise and hyperinflation
  37. 37. • SIGH: First ever described RM – A high tidal volume or high PEEP is delivered for a selected number of cycles 3 consecutive sighs/min with pplat of 45 cm of H2O • SUSTAINED INFLATION : sustained PEEP of 35 to 40 cm of H2O for 40 seconds – m.c used • STEPWISE MAXIMUM RECRUITMENT: Sequential increase in Paw in the increments of 5 cm of H2O till PaO2 +PaCO2 = 400 mm Hg • STAIRCASE RECRUITMENT MANEUVER: Increasing Paw 15 cm H2O above the required PEEP in the increments of 10 cm H2O every 2 min • Voluntarily increasing the transpulmonary pressure transiently (30 sec – 2 min)
  38. 38. • ADVANTAGES: Improved gas exchange Improved compliance Cheap, quick and easy • DISADVANTAGES: Requires heavy sedation and paralysis Transient effect Useful only before the fibro proliferative phase Patient may desaturate • CONTRA INDICATIONS: Hemodynamic instability Pre existing lung disease susceptible to barotrauma
  39. 39. INVERSE RATIO VENTILATION Inspiratory time exceeds expiratory time 2:1 Longer the inspiratory phase – higher the mean airway pressures - recruitment Regions of lung which need more time to open can also participate in gas exchange Selective air trapping or intrinsic peep in underventilated alveoli [open but no gas exchange] Oxygenation can be improved
  40. 40. PRONE POSITIONING • RATIONALE: Redistribution of lung densities Homogenous distribution of stress and strain Recruitment of atelectatic dorsal lung units • HOW IT IS DONE: Reserved for patients with severe ARDS in the acute phase, refractory to routine therapies. Initially a short trial given [6-8hrs]
  41. 41. • ADVANTAGES: Reduction in ventilation perfusion mismatch Increase in FRC Improved CO2 clearance Improved oxygenation Prevents VILI • CONTRAINDICATIONS: Pregnancy Hemodynamic instability Open abdomen treatment Unstable fractures • DISADVANTAGES: Cumbersome, Patient needs to be completely paralysed Accidental endotracheal extubation, Loss of central venous catheters Orthopedic Injury Facial edema Pressure Necrosis
  42. 42. EXTRA CORPOREAL MEMBRANE OXYGENATION An extracorporeal circuit with a gas exchange device [oxygenator] removes CO2 across a semi-peremeable membrane • ADVANTAGES As an artificial lung may provide an adequate blood CO2 removal and oxygenation, allowing to reduce mechanical ventilation and VILI • DISADVANTAGES: No difference in quality of life and spirometric parameters Superiority over conventional mechanical ventilation yet to be proven Hemorrhage, thrombosis, hemolysis,
  43. 43. HIGH FREQUENCY OSCILLATION VENTILATION• HOW ITS DONE A spl ventilator delivers extremely low VT (1–2 ml/kg) at very high frequencies of pressure oscillations [4-7 hz] • RATIONALE: Low VTs limit VILI and higher mean airway pressure improves gas exchange by opening collapsed alveoli • ADVANTAGES Refractory cases where access to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is limited. • DISADVANTAGES: Barotrauma
  44. 44. AIRWAY PRESSURE RELEASE VENTILATION • Partial support ventilator mode • A variant of CPAP • HOW ITS DONE: patient spontaneously breathes at higher set end expiratory pressures, interrupted by brief periods of pressure release to a lower set pressure level. • Rationale: CPAP improves arterial oxygenation and the pressure release phase facilitates CO2 removal • Advantage: Improved ventilation of dependent areas as compared to mechanical ventilation Improved cardiac performance Less sedation and analgesia requirements • Disadvantage:
  45. 45. PARTIAL LIQUID VENTILATION Lungs are partially filled with perflurocarbon, a clear inert liquid and mechanical ventilation is provided with a standard ventilator PFC improves gas exchange, recruits dependent lung regions, clears retained secretions It has low surface tension and anti inflammatory properties – prevents lung injury DISAVANTAGES: Need for heavy sedation and paralysis Repeated de recruitment of unstable lung units Repeated evaluation of PFC level in the body Pneumothorax, hypoxia, hypertension
  46. 46. NON INVASIVE VENTILATION • Not routinely used • May be of some value in mild ARDS • Can be used as a bridge to wean the patient off the ventilator once oxygenation improves and spontaneous breathing is allowed • ADVANTAGES: Avoid deep sedation, Lowers the risk of nosocomial pneumonia • DISADVANTAGES: High risk of failure Risk of delaying intubation and invasive ventilation
  47. 47. FLUID AND HEMODYNAMIC MANAGEMENT Positive fluid balance is deleterious to gas exchange “FLUID RESTRICTION” – to reduce pulmonary edema Use diuretics, albumin AT THE SAME TIME AVOID DEFICIT TOO – CO decreases in response to increased intrathoracic pressure settings Maintain intravascular volume at the lowest level consistent with adequate organ perfusion Urine output: 0.5 – 1.0 ml/kg/hr • Restrict blood transfusions to maintain hemoglobin. Transfuse blood and products only if it is absolutely indicated
  48. 48. SEDATION AND ANALGESIA ADVANTAGES: To initiate mechanical ventilation To prevent awareness and recall To tolerate the ET tube, endotracheal suctioning, prolonged immobility in bed Deep sedation is required to inhibit the central respiratory drive especially during prone positioning, ECMO, HFOV etc. Better adaptation to ventilator during controlled ventilation and prevents asynchrony HOW ITS DONE: Continuous infusions better than repeated intravenous boluses Always used along with NMBA and ensure sufficient sedation before paralysis with NMBA Benzodiazepines and Opioids are the drugs of choice DISADVANTAGES: Infections – VAP Delirium Post ICU PTSD
  49. 49. NEURO MUSCULAR BLOCKADE • RATIONALE Spontaneous breathing worsens the extent of lung damage during the initial phase of ARDS [first 48 hrs] • ADVANTAGES: Prevent patient ventilator asynchrony Reduce oxygen consumption related to respiratory muscle activity Keep transpulmonary pressure low Reduces negative increase in pleural pressure – in turn reduces the stress on the lungs – in turn VILI To implement prone ventilation, HFOV, ECMO. • DISADVANTAGES: Neuromuscular weakness – critical illness myopathy and polyneuropathy
  50. 50. NUTRITION • ARDS is a hyper catabolic state • Multiple organ dysfunction, hypermetabolism, infectious complications, malnutrition and impaired immune function • Nutritional and caloric deficits excarcebate muscle weakness and impede recovery • Lack of use of GI tract – translocation of bacteria across gut wall into the bloodstream • Enteral preferred over parenteral- less expensive significant reduction in infectious complication • Early enteral nutrition [within 48 hrs of ICU admn] even small amounts [trophic feeds] • Patients with shock who are being resuscitated can receive nutrition after
  51. 51. SUPPORTIVE MEASURES • REMOVAL OF SECRETIONS: adequate hydration and humidification of inspired gases, Tracheal suctioning, chest physiotherapy, postural drainage, bronchoscopy • CONTROL OF INFECTIONS: A deteriorating pulmonary functions in an ARDS pt warrants antibiotic therapy based on sputum culture and sensitivity testing • Glucose control – insulin • DVT prophylaxis – heparin, compression stockings • Gastrointestinal (stress ulcers) prophylaxis - PPI
  52. 52. GIVE YOUR PATIENT A “FAST HUG” AT LEAST ONCE A DAY • FEEDING • ANALGESIA • SEDATION • THROMBOPROPHYLAXIS • HEAD UP 30° • ULCER PROPHYLAXIS • GLYCEMIC CONTROL
  53. 53. OTHER PHARMACOLOGICAL STRATEGIES • CORTICOSTEROIDS: Use of systemic glucocorticoids is controversial. Steroids help in combatting the inflammatory response Should be initiated before day 14 of ARDS LOW DOSE METHYL PREDNISOLONE – 1 mg/kg/day and slowly tapered Helpful during the fibrotic phase – promotes collagen breakdown
  54. 54. • INHALED VASODILATORS Nitric oxide – local vasodilation effect on pulmonary vasculature – improved V/Q matching No strong evidence. No mortality benefit May even cause renal dysfunction No role in current treatment • STATINS: Have anti – inflammatory and immune modulating effects RCTS used rosuvastatin and simvastatin No difference in the incidence/ morbidity/ mortality in ARDS patients
  55. 55. UPCOMING ADJUNCTIVE THERAPIES • Treatment of clotting system abnormalities with protein C, antithrombin, tissue plasminogen activator • Anti oxidants for preventing reactive oxygen species induced tissue destruction • Surfactant replacement
  56. 56. COMPLICATIONS Pulmonary Extra pulmonary Iatrogenic  Pulmonary Fibrosis  Pulmonary Emboli  Pulmonary O2 toxicity CVS  Myocardial dysfunction  Low CO  Hypotension  Arrhythmias MODS  Renal failure  Hepatic failure  Neurologic dysfunction  Endocrine failure BLOOD  Anemia  Tube dislodgement  Tube kinking  Nasal necrosis  Tracheal stenosis  Hoarseness of voice  Barotrauma  Gastric distension
  57. 57. WEANING • When a patient can maintain oxygenation and CO2 elimination without assistance. • Spontaneous ventilation without excess tachypnoea, tachycardia or respiratory distress • RSBI <100 /min/litre [given by f/VT] • Trial of withdrawal: i) SIMV ii) t-piece trials iii) decreasing levels of pressure-support ventilation (CPAP) Can use NIV as a bridge to discontinue mechanical ventilation
  58. 58. EXTUBATION • Tolerate 2 hours spontaneous breathing during t-piece weaning or when SIMV rate 1-2bpm tolerated without deterioration of ABG, mental status and cardiac function. • Vital capacity >15ml/kg • PaO2 -pa O2 <350cm H2O while breathing 100% O2 • PaO2 >60mmhg at fi O2 <0.5 • Negative inspiratory pressure >-20cm H2O • Normal arterial ph (>7.3) • PACO2<50 mm Hg • Respiratory rate <20/min • Dead space ventilation/tidal volume ratio (vd/vt) <0.6 • Active laryngeal reflexes, generate an effective cough and clear secretions • Oxygen supplementation post extubation
  59. 59. PROGNOSIS • Outcome of the patients is determined by the underlying causes of ARDS, patient-specific factors such as comorbidities, clinical management and the severity of illness. • Studies on the long-term outcomes of ARDS survivors are limited, but reductions in functional outcomes are increasingly recognized • Significant cognitive and psychiatric sequelae are also recognized in survivors as is persistent cognitive impairment in the longer term
  60. 60. SEPSIS AND MODS • The mortality rate is between 40% to 60% • An ARDS pt rarely dies because of refractory respiratory failure [only in 20%] • Sepsis and MODS were the most common cause of death [40 – 70%] • Release of inflammatory mediators from the lungs have systemic effects impairing other organs and leading to MODS • Systemic management of the disease focusing on treating the underlying cause, aggressive and early treatment of sepsis, remove septic source and start
  61. 61. CONCLUSION • Despite the well-established advances in its supportive treatment, ARDS remains an oftentimes misdiagnosed syndrome, carrying a high burden in terms of patient morbidity and mortality, as well as healthcare costs. • Even if plentiful literature exists on the pathophysiology and treatment of this syndrome in human and animal models, implications in clinical practice are still poor. • Overall survival rate is improving, thanks to the availability of diagnostics, and ability to recognize ARDS in the earlier stages • Future directions of research should focus on identification of the mechanisms of susceptibility, primary prevention and early treatment, as well as on targeted pharmacological therapies for this
  62. 62. TAKE HOME MESSAGE • TO VENTILATE WITH LOW TIDAL VOLUME <6ML /KG PREDICTED BODY WEIGHT • TO KEEP PLATEAU PRESSURE < 30 CM OF H2O • TO LOOK FOR LUNG RECRUITABILITY • TO FOLLOW CONSERVATIVE FLUID MANAGEMENT • GIVE NEUROMUSCULAR BLOCKADE, ADEQUATE SEDATION AND ANALGESICS FOR INITIAL 48 HOURS • ANTIBIOTIC COVERAGE BASED ON CULTURE SENSITIVITY TO PREVENT VAP, CONTROL SEPSIS AND MODS • SUPPORTIVE MEASURES ARE EQUALLY IMPORTANT IN CARING FOR THE CRITICALLY ILL • PRONE, ECMO RECOMMENDED IN SEVERE ARDS WHEN ALL OTHER STRATEGIES HAVE FAILED • CONVENTIONAL VENTILATION, HFOV, NIV, INHALED NO ARE NOT ROUTINELY USED
  63. 63. REFERENCES • The Icu Book, 4th Edition - Paul Marino • Clinical Application Of Mechanical Ventilation, 4th Edition – David W. Chang • Stoelting’s Anesthesia And Co-existing Disease – 2nd South Asia Edition • Clinics In Chest Medicine – Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome – 2006, 2014 • Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: BJA Education, 17 (5): 161–165 (2017) • Current Concepts Of ARDS: A Narrative Review, Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2017, 18, 64 • A Review Of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Eur Respir Rev 2017; 26: 160116 • Ventilator Management Strategies For Adults With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome –www.uptodate.com • ARDS Clinical Network Mechanical Ventilation Protocol – www.ardsnet.org

×