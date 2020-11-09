find operation and smart union algorithm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  A union-find algorithm is an algorithm that perform two useful operation they are..,  Find:  determine which subset a particular element is in .this can be used for determining if two elements are in the same subset
  2. 2.  Union:  join two subset into a single subset.  Union-find algorithm:  Can be used to check whether an undirected graphs contain cycle or not.
  3. 3.  Introduction  Disjoint-set/union-find forest  Disjoint set operation  Disjoint set optimised  Union by rank  Two set of union  Pseudo code
  4. 4.  A disjoint –set data structure is also called a union-find data structure or merge-find set is a data structure that stores a collection of disjoint set  It stores a *partition of a set into disjoint subset  It provides operation for adding new set, merging set and finding a representative members of a set.  The last operation allows to find out efficiently if any two elements are in the same or different set.
  5. 5.  Type : multiway tree  invented : 1964  Invented by : Michael j. Fischer
  6. 6.  Make set(x)  Find(x)  Union(x , y)
  7. 7.  Disjoint set is optimised by two main types they are:  Union by rank  Path by compression
  8. 8.  User find to determine the roots of the trees x and y belongs to  If the roots are distinct the tree are combined by attaching the root of one to the root of the other  If this is done naively such as by always making x a child of y, the height of the tree can grow as o(n).we can optimized it by using union by rank
  9. 9.  Union by rank always attaches the shorter tree to the root of the taller tree  To implement union by rank , each element is associated with a rank.  Initially a set has one element and a rank of zero.
  10. 10.  Union have a two set they are:  Both trees have the same rank-the resulting set’s rank is one longer.  Both trees have the different rank-the resulting set’s rank is larger of the two.  Rank are used instead of height or depth because path compression will change the tress's height over time.
  11. 11.  Function union(x , y) xroot:=find(x) yroot:=find(y) //x and y are not in same set , so If xroot.rank< yroot.rank xroot.parent:=yroot Else if xroot.rank> yroot.rank yroot. Parent:= xroot Else xroot.parent:=yroot yroot.rank:=yroot.rank+1.
  12. 12. Thank you..☺️

