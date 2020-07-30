The Global Hydrotherapy Equipment Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Hydrotherapy is the external or internal use of water to liquid, solid, and vapor forms (water, ice, and steam) at different temperatures, duration, and disease treatment sites. Hydrotherapy, a part of naturopathy, is also known as a water cure and is used to relieve pain.



Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/hydrotherapy-equipment-market/